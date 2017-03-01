₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by Jajayi: 2:30pm
Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo alongside Ministers Chibuke Amaechi and Lai Mohammed on Friday visited Kaduna to inspect the Airport which will serve as an alternative to Abuja airport for 6 weeks from March 8. More Photos below;
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by Jajayi: 2:31pm
More
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by Kenzico(m): 2:33pm
AMECHI BECOMING STRONGER AND STRONGER
OsiBaba continue the good work
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by xstry(m): 2:34pm
Kaduna garin gwamna
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by chiefolododo(m): 2:40pm
Like play like play OSINBAJO don become president be that oo
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by kabayomi(m): 3:27pm
That position already taking it's toll on our able PYO
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by talk2archy: 3:41pm
Lie Mohamed be like: 'OOOOO What lie will i tell channels this evening before 10PM.
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by nony43(m): 3:42pm
Our Active President
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by idbami2(m): 3:42pm
I just like this Osinbande, I no know why
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by yeyeboi(m): 3:42pm
Ok
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by Blurryface(m): 3:42pm
.
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by veekid(m): 3:42pm
E b like them use black native swear for this Osunbande
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by Oladelson(m): 3:43pm
am just observing thing bout osinbajo....
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by dayleke(m): 3:43pm
Do they even sell real flowers in Naija?
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by Firgemachar: 3:43pm
Ok
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by burkingx: 3:43pm
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by bayocanny: 3:43pm
talk2archy:Rufai
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by megrimor(m): 3:44pm
Ever heard of that saying.... What you chase so much, you'll get tired of it when it comes
Well I know one man like that who ran for presidency of one country in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015, he won it... But now in 2017 that same man is running away from presidency.....
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by notoriousbabe: 3:44pm
Abeg make Senate confirm uncle Yemi as president jo,the man too dey active and agile
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by ITbomb(m): 3:44pm
I just wanna see the guy with the pot belly
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by wizzlyd(m): 3:45pm
Ok
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by Duru009(m): 3:45pm
#Next President Of Nigeria........
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by sekundosekundo: 3:45pm
ok
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by notoriousbabe: 3:46pm
chiefolododo:in the voice of Saraki "A mere commissioner "
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by Rexnegro(m): 3:46pm
Good move from acting president.... God bless both You and sai buhari and all reasonable Nigerians who know That where we re now is a product d past reckless gej govt. gej was a complete waste of time And resources in The history of this Country
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by usamali: 3:46pm
eh be like say the recession worst for Kaduna.c the way the small girl wit flower face be...
person wey won see presido,sorry acting .
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by Chikelue2000(m): 3:47pm
Lie
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by 989900: 3:47pm
What is Uncle Lai doing there?
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by lawal28c: 3:48pm
#Osibanjo 2019
|Re: Photos Of Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi & El-Rufai At Kaduna Airport by notoriousbabe: 3:48pm
989900:to spread the gospel of lies
