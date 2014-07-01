₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by Slynonny(m): 3:11pm
Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka believes Nigerians felt more secure during the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan than under President Muhammadu Buhari.
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by eezeribe(m): 3:14pm
Shut up sir... You are one of those who wanted 'change' so eat it...
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by voiceofreasonin: 3:26pm
when PMB came on Board, we thought our Security issues would at least reduce but here the reverse is the case.
God Help Us.
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by SalamRushdie: 3:29pm
Nigeria has never been this insecure in our history ..Buhari must be sent back to Daura
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by lofty900(m): 3:32pm
eezeribe:dont tell him to shut up. He made a mistake doesnt mean he cant correct it. He is better than those dying in silence
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by Slynonny(m): 3:36pm
Lalasticlala front page pls.
People need to read this.
Buhari is a curse to humanity.....Aisha Buhari 2017
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by Remimadrid(m): 4:26pm
Under jonathan, there was heavy looting, but money was being circulated and we had no problem with it. But under buhari there is less looting and less money in circulation, so soyinka should shut up and swallow his spit, or does he want us to go back to the jonathan era.
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by dunkem21(m): 4:44pm
..
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by IMASTEX: 5:00pm
True Sir
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by Unbreakable007: 5:00pm
This old fool no dey shame
Well na Afonja
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by paiz(m): 5:00pm
The Revolution has started
There have been unrest in north, south south and part of south west.
The last time it happened in south east the world was involved
Now the present govt started it
Lets see who will laugh last
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by justbonny(m): 5:01pm
Nija my home. One Nigeria[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by wordproof: 5:01pm
Nigerians feel worst
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by keemP(f): 5:01pm
So true.
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by dakeskese(m): 5:01pm
V
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by tribalistseun: 5:01pm
We all know that, but thanks to thiefnubuu. The thing that was decieved by his Fulani masters
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by Sleyanya1(m): 5:01pm
When the Heart can't bear it anymore...The mouth vents it.
Everybody knows GEJ remains one of the best presidents Nigeria ever had.
My only grievance with him was his Failure to Cause monumental impact within the South south & South East.
Long live All Good Leaders.
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by neolboy(m): 5:01pm
Medicine after death
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by stcool(m): 5:01pm
True True... Afonja's do not have Shame in them
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by NothingDoMe: 5:01pm
Of course, all thanks to the dullard of daura.
That's awkward moment when he realized I was talking about him....
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by blackbeau1(f): 5:02pm
The truth at last for a change .
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by promiseolaoye(m): 5:02pm
skrraa.. doom doom
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by transient123(m): 5:02pm
Correct
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by gurunlocker: 5:02pm
I don't like this, someone should tell this man that wailing form is sold out....
Thank God he is no politician, they would have visited him for saying the truth.
In fact, when GEJ was in government, he do visit the northern part of the country. But PMB can't step in the SE, SS....
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by Built2last: 5:02pm
ok
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by winkmart: 5:02pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by Robisky001: 5:03pm
Soyinka always jumping from pillar to post.
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by emeijeh(m): 5:03pm
The guy above me must be related to Bobrisky
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by richidinho(m): 5:03pm
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by Frenchfriez: 5:04pm
K
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by PointZerom: 5:04pm
ok
|Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by xtainchukwu(m): 5:04pm
Sir wole abeg let's hear. Cos u are among the high profile men that worked day and night to get change . So deal with that stop all these talk abeg. Before I go vex insult ur father. Nonsense
