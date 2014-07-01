₦airaland Forum

Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by Slynonny(m): 3:11pm
Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka believes Nigerians felt more secure during the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan than under President Muhammadu Buhari.

He says the low sense of security Nigerians feel is the major reason behind the clamour for state and community policing.

Soyinka said this on Monday in Lagos after a press briefing to unveil the second batch of students travelling to Lebanon for studies.

The programme is organised by The Cedars Institute, Lebanon, in collaboration with The Wole Soyinka Foundation.

Soyinka also said there are “yawning gaps” in the current administration, adding that the past few years have been that of “economic disaster” for the average Nigerian.

“Take simple security for instance. The average citizen feels less secure now than he did a few years ago; that is evident. When people talk about state police, there are reasons for it,” he said.

“When they talk about bringing policing right down to the community level, they know what they are talking about. This is also part and parcel of reconstruction or reconfiguration.

“The economy, there is a big question about it right now. Fortunately, everybody admits that we went through a very bad patch. Right now, it is a question of have we come out of it or not or there is no question at all.

“The past few years have been years of real internal economic disaster for the average citizen.’’

Soyinka, however, said there was a question of who was responsible for the sufferings the nation was plunged into in the last two years.

When asked about the current debate for a second term for Buhari, the Nobel laureate wondered why the issue is being talked about.

“Why are we talking about second term for heaven’s sake?” he asked, adding, “I don’t understand this. I refuse to be part of that discussion. I absolutely refuse to be part of the discussion”

He also lent his voice to the recent call for Nigeria to be restructured, saying the nation is “long overdue for reconfiguring”.

Soyinka said the proponents of restructuring should not be put off by those saying it is the mind of Nigerians that need to be restructured not the nation itself.

He said: “I find it very dishonest and cheap time-serving, trivialising the issue when I hear expressions like ‘it is the mind that needs to be restructured.’ Who is arguing or denying that? Why bring it up? Why is it a substitute?

“We are talking about the protocols of association of the constitutive parts of a nation. We are talking of decentralisation. That is another word. This country is over-centralised.

“Are you saying we cannot reconstruct the mind and reconstruct the nation at the same time? Call it by whatever name. We are saying that this nation is long overdue for reconfiguring. That is the expression I choose to use now.’’

https://www.thecable.ng/nigerians-feel-less-secure-now-jonathans-administration-says-soyinka

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by eezeribe(m): 3:14pm
Shut up sir... You are one of those who wanted 'change' so eat it...
lalasticlala,Mynd44

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by voiceofreasonin: 3:26pm
when PMB came on Board, we thought our Security issues would at least reduce but here the reverse is the case.
God Help Us.

VOR

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by SalamRushdie: 3:29pm
Nigeria has never been this insecure in our history ..Buhari must be sent back to Daura

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by lofty900(m): 3:32pm
eezeribe:
Shut up sir... You are one of those who wanted 'change' so eat it...
lalasticlala,Mynd44
dont tell him to shut up. He made a mistake doesnt mean he cant correct it. He is better than those dying in silence

33 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by Slynonny(m): 3:36pm
Lalasticlala front page pls.
People need to read this.
Buhari is a curse to humanity.....Aisha Buhari 2017

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by Remimadrid(m): 4:26pm
Under jonathan, there was heavy looting, but money was being circulated and we had no problem with it. But under buhari there is less looting and less money in circulation, so soyinka should shut up and swallow his spit, or does he want us to go back to the jonathan era.
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by dunkem21(m): 4:44pm
..
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by IMASTEX: 5:00pm
True Sir
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by Unbreakable007: 5:00pm
This old fool no dey shame


Well na Afonja
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by paiz(m): 5:00pm
The Revolution has started
There have been unrest in north, south south and part of south west.
The last time it happened in south east the world was involved
Now the present govt started it
Lets see who will laugh last
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by justbonny(m): 5:01pm
Nija my home. One Nigeria[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by wordproof: 5:01pm
Nigerians feel worst
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by keemP(f): 5:01pm
So true.
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by dakeskese(m): 5:01pm
V
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by tribalistseun: 5:01pm
We all know that, but thanks to thiefnubuu. The thing that was decieved by his Fulani masters

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by Sleyanya1(m): 5:01pm
grin



When the Heart can't bear it anymore...The mouth vents it.

Everybody knows GEJ remains one of the best presidents Nigeria ever had.


My only grievance with him was his Failure to Cause monumental impact within the South south & South East.

Long live All Good Leaders.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by neolboy(m): 5:01pm
Medicine after death

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by stcool(m): 5:01pm
True True... Afonja's do not have Shame in them undecided

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by NothingDoMe: 5:01pm
Of course, all thanks to the dullard of daura.

That's awkward moment when he realized I was talking about him....

5 Likes

Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by blackbeau1(f): 5:02pm
The truth at last for a change .

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by promiseolaoye(m): 5:02pm
skrraa.. doom doom
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by transient123(m): 5:02pm
Correct
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by gurunlocker: 5:02pm
I don't like this, someone should tell this man that wailing form is sold out....

Thank God he is no politician, they would have visited him for saying the truth.

In fact, when GEJ was in government, he do visit the northern part of the country. But PMB can't step in the SE, SS....

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by Built2last: 5:02pm
ok
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by winkmart: 5:02pm
Ok
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by Robisky001: 5:03pm
Soyinka always jumping from pillar to post.
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by emeijeh(m): 5:03pm
The guy above me must be related to Bobrisky
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by richidinho(m): 5:03pm
grin
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by Frenchfriez: 5:04pm
K
Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by PointZerom: 5:04pm
ok

Re: Nigerians Feel Less Secure Now Than Under Jonathan, Says Soyinka by xtainchukwu(m): 5:04pm
Sir wole abeg let's hear. Cos u are among the high profile men that worked day and night to get change . So deal with that stop all these talk abeg. Before I go vex insult ur father. Nonsense

