₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,165 members, 3,397,496 topics. Date: Friday, 03 March 2017 at 04:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) (18332 Views)
Fashola In N166bn Road And Bridge Contract Mess - Premium Times / VP Osinbajo Visits Fashola In His Lagos Home (Photos) / Gov Okorocha Vs Fashola In Ear-wrestling (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 2:52pm
Irony of life... Be careful how you treat people, time and chance changes! These photos are trending online due to obvious reason....Three years ago, Professor Yemi Osinbajo was receiving instructions from Mr Babatunde Fashola who was the governor of Lagos state then... Now, being the acting president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is the one dishing out the instructions.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-what-has-changed-between-acting.html
23 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 2:52pm
nice
7 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by zeribe4real(m): 3:00pm
Such is life.
Moral lesson: never look down on any one
124 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by Dannidom(m): 3:00pm
Life sha
9 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by ificatchmodeh: 3:00pm
Life
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by CriminalIkedi: 3:01pm
ificatchmodeh:
Oya cry as usual.
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by anibi9674: 3:04pm
OK.
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by madridguy(m): 3:06pm
Moral lesson: Overtaking is allowed in game of life.
61 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 3:08pm
See the way fashola dey laugh osibanjo....
Nobody takes this guy seriously...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by talk2archy: 3:17pm
Always treat people around you well.
5 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by Demmzy15(m): 3:18pm
I wanna eat boli!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 3:18pm
Change = constant
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by FuckBuhari: 3:18pm
See as fashola dey smile like person wey them dy shuck handfan for nyash
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 3:18pm
OKE
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by Sharon6(f): 3:18pm
Please check my signature!
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by ifewise(m): 3:19pm
Never look down on anyone
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by Hoddor: 3:19pm
That's life.....
Never burn a bridge after you cross, you will definitely need it on your way back......
6 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by Justbeingreal(m): 3:19pm
Normal liFe
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by seungbanja: 3:19pm
Change is the only constant thing in life.
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by Pheals(f): 3:19pm
there's always space at the top
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by nakamora: 3:19pm
See Saraki receiving instruction from the mere commissioner.Thou prepareth a table before me in the present of my enemies........
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by ettybaba(m): 3:20pm
I'm not sure Osinbajo worked under Fasola.
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 3:20pm
this is the definition of life
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by Karlman: 3:20pm
some days are like that
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by seungbanja: 3:20pm
ChangeIsCostant:
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by Papiikush: 3:20pm
Damn! I love this
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by pmc01(m): 3:20pm
Amazing!
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by Omotayor123(f): 3:21pm
The only constant thing in life is Change.!
Funny piece though
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 3:21pm
Na so life be!
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) by kabayomi(m): 3:21pm
watch how you dish cos you'll be served in same measure
1 Like
Jonathan Remains The Best Man To Move Nigeria Forward – David Mark / Normalcy Will Soon Return To Filling Stations Nationwide – NUPENG / Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy..
Viewing this topic: unclezuma, Afrocentric, oviexcels, TonySpike, Bishops10(m), OrnamentOne, leyte(m), IMASTEX, eby001(m), Egalitarian1, Yameater(m), HAH, ehix89(m), Engryagulam(m), koolsnoop2(m), anchor3447(m), abbasajao(m), senier007(m), boladex1, jbravado(m), Elisha89(m), kcsider, ashala(m), jolamat(m), Cdec(m), abby23, policy12, EzekielBams(m), uccheks, Mekuslala(m), Phinity318(m), B2Spirits, laxetude, kilmant(m), BigBelleControl(m), zxcvb, thelifechangers, chezi(m), law001(m), fadasam, otokpamike(m), MbaanabaraAgu(m), B737NG, MrMontella(m), 30card(m), Maduawuchukwu, ascendo(m), Martinscov(m), Extremism, bigrich911(m), Skabmuz(m), bedfordng(m), Emmotion(m), omenti(m), temmyeben(m), AareOgbuefi, thinkmoney(m), bobbymore, Eberex(m), osenzo(m), Kemuni(m), kaoule(m), folahann(m), Nuezha(m), oz4real83(m), DeevaB, Sleykan, bobo9ice, Akayd2(m), kingsley55(m), yomi007k(m), ehis889, deomelo, SkyyLord, SHAMHOOD(m), aewhydot, seuneniola(m), lalasticlala(m) and 194 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31