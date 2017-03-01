Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Vs Fashola In 2014 And I'm 2017 (Photos) (18332 Views)

Irony of life... Be careful how you treat people, time and chance changes! These photos are trending online due to obvious reason....Three years ago, Professor Yemi Osinbajo was receiving instructions from Mr Babatunde Fashola who was the governor of Lagos state then... Now, being the acting president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is the one dishing out the instructions.

nice 7 Likes

Such is life.

Moral lesson: never look down on any one 124 Likes 4 Shares

Life sha 9 Likes

Life 3 Likes

ificatchmodeh:

Life

Oya cry as usual. Oya cry as usual. 2 Likes

OK.

Moral lesson: Overtaking is allowed in game of life. 61 Likes 2 Shares

See the way fashola dey laugh osibanjo....

Nobody takes this guy seriously... 2 Likes 1 Share

Always treat people around you well. 5 Likes

I wanna eat boli! 3 Likes 1 Share

Change = constant 3 Likes

See as fashola dey smile like person wey them dy shuck handfan for nyash 2 Likes

OKE

Please check my signature!

Never look down on anyone 2 Likes

That's life.....



Never burn a bridge after you cross, you will definitely need it on your way back...... 6 Likes

Normal liFe 1 Like

Change is the only constant thing in life.

there's always space at the top 2 Likes

See Saraki receiving instruction from the mere commissioner.Thou prepareth a table before me in the present of my enemies........ 21 Likes 2 Shares

I'm not sure Osinbajo worked under Fasola. 3 Likes

this is the definition of life 1 Like 1 Share

some days are like that

ChangeIsCostant:

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-what-has-changed-between-acting.html

Damn! I love this 1 Like

Amazing! 1 Like





Funny piece though The only constant thing in life is Change.!Funny piece though 1 Like

Na so life be! 1 Like