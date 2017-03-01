₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by Amoyinoluwa24: 4:30pm
Popular on-air personality, Toke Makinwa in her recent Vlog series titled "Daddy issues", opened up on a legal suit filed against her by Maje Ayida, her estranged husband.
This comes after Maje hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'
She said "As you guys might have heard, there's a lot going on in the news and the little that I have, let's just hope I have it after a while.
"For all the people that reached out to me, my lawyers are on it.
"I don't think you have anything to worry about, that's all I'll say. It is what it is. It's going to be a very interesting year.
“I don’t believe in court of opinion and what is out there because people are going to have opinions regardless, so I have nothing to say about that."
Watch Video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmCw-9J-XMo
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/video-toke-makinwa-talks-on-daddy-issues.html
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by Amoyinoluwa24: 4:31pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by zeus2412(m): 4:32pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by balancediet(m): 7:08pm
Father as The night come, oh Lord May we not open rubbish post.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by kennygee(f): 7:09pm
zeus2412:
It haff reach.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by last35: 7:09pm
Celebrities marriages and breakup...
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by niggi4life(m): 7:10pm
I might be wrong, maybe it's just me, but i just don't like this girl Toke, she's too artificial for my liking.
She's just an assumed refined Olosho and nothing else.
I really blame that estranged husband for tolerating her Dam attitude over all these years.
Anyway, at least the guy has got a wonderful baby boy to take care of now..... Let her take care of her book
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by edugiddy007: 7:10pm
Toke Makinwa, a very interesting lady with a die hard spirit...See More funny-to-the-bone pics on www.pogster.com
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by Rrankdonga(m): 7:10pm
All these yeyebrities(this fucke makinwa is particularly disgusting)!
Next thing you'd hear is she has stolen the photos of some dogs on Instagram.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by GudluckIBB(m): 7:10pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by ShoProperties(m): 7:10pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by DEWKID(m): 7:10pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by Zico5(m): 7:11pm
When u were enjoying yourselves its none of our business, now that problem has come, u don't want us to have rest of mind. Mumu people.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by ItzWonderz(m): 7:12pm
i tout dey were done wit dis poo,,,dis news toke makinwa issh don dey gimme headache,,abeg wu get panaweed fr deir,,i nid am fr my headache
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by Idydarling(f): 7:12pm
toke u have suffered enough. I still think you should have changed the people's name in that ur book, this wouldn't have happened na
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by ngoben(f): 7:13pm
daz her story made ayida go n write urs
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by SalamRushdie: 7:15pm
Stupid Dam
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by asatemple(f): 7:15pm
So help you God
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by Opeade939(f): 7:22pm
balancediet:
balancediet:Amen
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Legal Suit Against Her By Maje Ayida (Video) by rosalieene(f): 7:24pm
I just read 'on- becoming' just this week nice write up tho
Still yet, their problem their life
