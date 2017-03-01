



This comes after Maje hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'



She said "As you guys might have heard, there's a lot going on in the news and the little that I have, let's just hope I have it after a while.



"For all the people that reached out to me, my lawyers are on it.



"I don't think you have anything to worry about, that's all I'll say. It is what it is. It's going to be a very interesting year.



“I don’t believe in court of opinion and what is out there because people are going to have opinions regardless, so I have nothing to say about that."



Watch Video below;





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmCw-9J-XMo



