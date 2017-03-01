Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Nigerian Air Force Graduates First Set Of Super Mushshak Instructor Pilots(Pics (706 Views)

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who presented certificates to the graduating Instructor Pilots stated that training has remained a major means of transformation over the ages. According to him, the importance of training informed the choice of ‘human capacity development through robust and result oriented training for enhanced professional performance’ as the first key driver to the attainment of his vision for the Nigerian Air Force.



It will be recalled that the Nigerian Air Force inducted the Super Mushshak aircraft into the NAF inventory on 5 December 2016 to address the challenge of training pilots. The graduation marked the final takeover of the aircraft as Nigerian pilots can now fly and train other ab initio student pilots.



Are we operating farmlands that needs to be sprayed with herbicides cuz that's what I see them do with these planes o.



i love airforce over all armed forces

This guy above snatched my FTC... Now am not going to say what's on my mind.... Don't ask me neither

i see one international "student" there

Good one

good

what is wrong with that plane for training.. what is wrong with that plane for training..