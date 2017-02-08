₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,006 members, 3,352,695 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 07:44 AM

When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) - Career - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) (6408 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by sar33: 6:45am
When Nigerian father and his 3 children are all pilots.Meet Sinmi,Ademola and Adeoye Ajibola and their father who are all pilots.

I must commend them.E no easy at all!

cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/when-nigerian-man-his-3-children-are.html?m=1

1 Share

Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by sar33: 6:45am
Read more http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/when-nigerian-man-his-3-children-are.html?m=1

1 Like

Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Ogbulaba(m): 6:46am
cool
Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by AntiWailer: 6:52am
See children properly raised.

Not some children who transfer the aggression of their irresponsible fathers to anybody around.

21 Likes 3 Shares

Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by rottennaija(m): 6:53am
So they are all taxi driver? I mean glorified taxi

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Udehpaschal1(m): 6:53am
Beautiful

1 Like

Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Charleschidera(m): 6:54am
Good for them
Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by nerodenero: 7:00am
They love flying, dem be family of winshes!!! grin grin.

3 Likes

Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by seankay(m): 7:10am
Afonja family grin
Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by MxtaMichealz(m): 7:10am
So this nigerian lady claims she's 17-year-old, although most nigerian who commented on her photo didn't agree with her
See screenshots below


See more pics below
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/nigerians-comes-for-lady-who-claims.html

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by mcayomind(m): 7:10am
they should have stay behind the scene... cos if buhari hear this..... Nah bad market be that oo

3 Likes

Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by CountDracula(m): 7:12am
what a "Fly family"

1 Like

Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Daddygg07: 7:13am
The Eagle Family....
Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by UTILITYMAY(m): 7:13am
A family that will always be in the air almost at the same time in different locations. The good news is the God is so merciful that not a single tragedy will ever happen to them in their lifetime... Baba God pick up my calls Ooo...

2 Likes

Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by pyyxxaro: 7:13am
Edo family
Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by zest17: 7:13am
Nice one but den....U knw nw. Na GOD sha
Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Mcmanynames: 7:15am
that's pilot family
Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by BabaCommander: 7:16am
Winch family. grin
Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Sanuzi(m): 7:16am
sar33:
When Nigerian father and his 3 children are all pilots.Meet Sinmi,Ademola and Adeoye Ajibola and their father who are all pilots.

I must commend them.E no easy at all!

cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/when-nigerian-man-his-3-children-are.html?m=1
Goodluck
Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by kurlarday: 7:17am
What a family! Their father is a lucky man. It is rare to have a pilot in a family but he has 3 of his kids in the air. May the Almighty God also make me a fulfilled man in my career. Click like if you wish this for yourself or share if you think it is not a big deal. Good morning Nairaland!

4 Likes

Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by oluemmakay(m): 7:17am
AntiWailer:
See children properly raised.

Not some children who transfer the aggression of their irresponsible fathers to anybody around.

You sound like one.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by HateU2(f): 7:17am
seankay:
Afonja family grin
Your head is not correct this early morning embarassed.
Sorry ehn.

I admire you guys kiss kiss kiss
Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by KingRex1: 7:17am
rottennaija:
So they are all taxi driver? I mean glorified taxi
Hater grin
Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by shamecurls(m): 7:17am
Blood of Wizkid!



Am jealous!



Better Pikins!

I must have two astronauts too.......

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Antoeni(m): 7:17am
Pilot family,it runs in the blood , na follow come
Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Tazmode(m): 7:18am
An accomplished family is what I see.

We hope to have ours someday

1 Like

Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by ddippset(m): 7:18am
AntiWailer:
See children properly raised.

Not some children who transfer the aggression of their irresponsible fathers to anybody around.
and how do you know they are properly raised? Because they are pilots?

1 Like

Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Beckham14: 7:18am
I wish i could fly to Benin city..........



You know the kind Fly wen I dey talk na.... grin
Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by pwettyesther(f): 7:18am
coolI love this!
Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Drabeey(m): 7:19am
My son must be a pilot too. sad

Anyways




Drabeey was HERE
Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by obembet(m): 7:20am
You hardly find this kind of family in north.

and this is what make Yoruba be the best tribe not only in Nigeria but in Africa

If you are proud to be AFONJA

Click like

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Officemax Mobile Phone / Career In Project Management? / Where All The Female Bus & Cab Drivers @?

Viewing this topic: OsoDupe(f), CeenoEvu, Melancholy(m), slikyslimsly, agbajesaid(m), Gmekx(m), agent01(m), Harwoyeez(m), littlewonders, saliubello, takeoff, VeeJay95(m), beautycrush24(f), eRex(m), barrybanbi, hacmond(m), LBlessing(f), promofleetmc, idibuzo(m), Bobbysmicky, emirate0(m), captainmichaelo, frenchkisser(m), dhesire(m), icubeguitar(m), bluejeff(m), flexysam(m), givaunchy, dejisky(m), Besto(m), DFair1(f), Kinsalat619, wittyguy(m), JuanJO(m), haywhy28(m), romzyjoe(m), Ukalejohn(m), Mandyblinks51(f), magicminister, Cleff4u(m), OtunbaAde101(m), vedaxcool(m), deyboye, JohnsonEmma(m), Moisugarr, Btruth, Prebaby93(f), surelove(f), holysina(m), SkyyLord, halfcurrent(m), timidapsin(m), mekaboy(m), trustyG, mareema(f), Younggod1(m), nathan77(m), McAustin92(m), joeace2020(m), emmy46, figur, Chimanet(m), johnnexy77(m), AVISENNA, Emmyce, DonWale(m), winningbt, samafooo(m), Clefcentfelix(m), mikael11(m), X21, obimum, fuckingAyaya(m), newman1, obitee69(m), Bechman(m), galaxy15(m), Efewestern, miccoy(m), ajasbaba(m), ndujife(m), summerflame(m), edidiongmichael(m), ezeigbo194(m), Deehvahrzz, Missyetty(f), Elthugnificent(m), obembet(m), ijapa888(m), dontee2015(m), macb(m), martinsodo, BEENUEL, yareemahaliyu, Lapyte, JustinSlayer69, lovingyouhun, Druggist, Lordjiggs09(m), Onyia25, olajide21, gusaua(m), klassykute(m), diva2011(f), moscobabs(m), ycmdng(m), dopedealer(m), snezBaba, Lectuwaire, Nma27(f), Liturgy(m) and 257 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.