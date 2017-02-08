₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,006 members, 3,352,695 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 07:44 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics)
|When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by sar33: 6:45am
When Nigerian father and his 3 children are all pilots.Meet Sinmi,Ademola and Adeoye Ajibola and their father who are all pilots.
I must commend them.E no easy at all!
cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/when-nigerian-man-his-3-children-are.html?m=1
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by sar33: 6:45am
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Ogbulaba(m): 6:46am
cool
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by AntiWailer: 6:52am
See children properly raised.
Not some children who transfer the aggression of their irresponsible fathers to anybody around.
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by rottennaija(m): 6:53am
So they are all taxi driver? I mean glorified taxi
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Udehpaschal1(m): 6:53am
Beautiful
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Charleschidera(m): 6:54am
Good for them
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by nerodenero: 7:00am
They love flying, dem be family of winshes!!! .
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by seankay(m): 7:10am
Afonja family
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by MxtaMichealz(m): 7:10am
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by mcayomind(m): 7:10am
they should have stay behind the scene... cos if buhari hear this..... Nah bad market be that oo
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by CountDracula(m): 7:12am
what a "Fly family"
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Daddygg07: 7:13am
The Eagle Family....
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by UTILITYMAY(m): 7:13am
A family that will always be in the air almost at the same time in different locations. The good news is the God is so merciful that not a single tragedy will ever happen to them in their lifetime... Baba God pick up my calls Ooo...
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by pyyxxaro: 7:13am
Edo family
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by zest17: 7:13am
Nice one but den....U knw nw. Na GOD sha
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Mcmanynames: 7:15am
that's pilot family
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by BabaCommander: 7:16am
Winch family.
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Sanuzi(m): 7:16am
sar33:Goodluck
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by kurlarday: 7:17am
What a family! Their father is a lucky man. It is rare to have a pilot in a family but he has 3 of his kids in the air. May the Almighty God also make me a fulfilled man in my career. Click like if you wish this for yourself or share if you think it is not a big deal. Good morning Nairaland!
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by oluemmakay(m): 7:17am
AntiWailer:
You sound like one.
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by HateU2(f): 7:17am
seankay:Your head is not correct this early morning .
Sorry ehn.
I admire you guys
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by KingRex1: 7:17am
rottennaija:Hater
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by shamecurls(m): 7:17am
Blood of Wizkid!
Am jealous!
Better Pikins!
I must have two astronauts too.......
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Antoeni(m): 7:17am
Pilot family,it runs in the blood , na follow come
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Tazmode(m): 7:18am
An accomplished family is what I see.
We hope to have ours someday
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by ddippset(m): 7:18am
AntiWailer:and how do you know they are properly raised? Because they are pilots?
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Beckham14: 7:18am
I wish i could fly to Benin city..........
You know the kind Fly wen I dey talk na....
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by pwettyesther(f): 7:18am
I love this!
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by Drabeey(m): 7:19am
My son must be a pilot too.
Anyways
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) by obembet(m): 7:20am
You hardly find this kind of family in north.
and this is what make Yoruba be the best tribe not only in Nigeria but in Africa
If you are proud to be AFONJA
Click like
