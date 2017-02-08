Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / When A Nigerian Dad & His 3 Children Are All Pilots(pics) (6408 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





I must commend them.E no easy at all!



cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44



Source: When Nigerian father and his 3 children are all pilots.Meet Sinmi,Ademola and Adeoye Ajibola and their father who are all pilots.I must commend them.E no easy at all!cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/when-nigerian-man-his-3-children-are.html?m=1 1 Share

Read more http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/when-nigerian-man-his-3-children-are.html?m=1 1 Like

cool

See children properly raised.



Not some children who transfer the aggression of their irresponsible fathers to anybody around. 21 Likes 3 Shares

So they are all taxi driver? I mean glorified taxi 2 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful 1 Like

Good for them

. They love flying, dem be family of winshes!!! 3 Likes

Afonja family



See screenshots below





See more pics below

http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/nigerians-comes-for-lady-who-claims.html So this nigerian lady claims she's 17-year-old, although most nigerian who commented on her photo didn't agree with herSee screenshots belowSee more pics below 2 Likes 1 Share

they should have stay behind the scene... cos if buhari hear this..... Nah bad market be that oo 3 Likes

what a "Fly family" 1 Like

The Eagle Family....

A family that will always be in the air almost at the same time in different locations. The good news is the God is so merciful that not a single tragedy will ever happen to them in their lifetime... Baba God pick up my calls Ooo... 2 Likes

Edo family

Nice one but den....U knw nw. Na GOD sha

that's pilot family

Winch family.

sar33:

When Nigerian father and his 3 children are all pilots.Meet Sinmi,Ademola and Adeoye Ajibola and their father who are all pilots.



I must commend them.E no easy at all!



cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/when-nigerian-man-his-3-children-are.html?m=1 Goodluck Goodluck

What a family! Their father is a lucky man. It is rare to have a pilot in a family but he has 3 of his kids in the air. May the Almighty God also make me a fulfilled man in my career. Click like if you wish this for yourself or share if you think it is not a big deal. Good morning Nairaland! 4 Likes

AntiWailer:

See children properly raised.



Not some children who transfer the aggression of their irresponsible fathers to anybody around.

You sound like one. You sound like one. 6 Likes 1 Share

seankay:

Afonja family Your head is not correct this early morning .

Sorry ehn.



I admire you guys Your head is not correct this early morningSorry ehn.

rottennaija:

So they are all taxi driver? I mean glorified taxi Hater Hater

Blood of Wizkid!







Am jealous!







Better Pikins!



I must have two astronauts too.......



2 Likes 1 Share

Pilot family,it runs in the blood , na follow come

An accomplished family is what I see.



We hope to have ours someday 1 Like

AntiWailer:

See children properly raised.



Not some children who transfer the aggression of their irresponsible fathers to anybody around. and how do you know they are properly raised? Because they are pilots? and how do you know they are properly raised? Because they are pilots? 1 Like









You know the kind Fly wen I dey talk na.... I wish i could fly to Benin city..........You know the kindwen I dey talk na....

I love this! I love this!





Anyways









Drabeey was HERE My son must be a pilot too.AnywaysDrabeey was HERE