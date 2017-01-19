Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) (2030 Views)

See photos below



Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo today met with community & religious leaders over Southern Kaduna crisis. He was also briefed by security chiefs

good ag president 4 Likes 1 Share

Good move. 3 Likes

Osinbajo is a true leader than the dullard



Bubu might query him for this 12 Likes 2 Shares

VP is really trying is best, he really want peace and is working towards it. Kudos to him. 10 Likes 1 Share

Honestly this professor is redeeming this administration, albeit slightly...



I believe this is exactly what a leader who intends to diffuse religious tension between two warring groups should do...



Nice one Professor Osinbajo 11 Likes 1 Share

The prof is covering up for the president marvelously. kudos!

Form is temporary but class is permanent.... The pics with service chief was on point.... Now the photographer of the acting president will be singing God win ooooooo.....









Ride prof. 2 Likes





Your tactics are dead on arrival!



Sai Osinbajo, the "Afonja Commissioner and Houseboy" (as the children of hatred used to call him).

osinbajo just deh meet pple up and down

This man is seriously working oooohh!!!!

He is the man of the moment, he is doing what buhari refused or could not do. I am loving him and if he contest come 2019 I might vote him, even though I have made up my mind not to vote all these old cabals again. I will be watching him closely. I hope he will not turn another jonathan when he finally gets there. Jonathan fooled me and buhari has disappointed me as well.

Osibanjo is working. Why didn't PMB do all these tours?

LiePob miscreants will perish in their lame attempt to infect our kindhearted hardworking VeePee with their hate disease.



Your tactics are dead on arrival!



You are beginning to sound shallow and hollow. You hardly ever say anything sensible again. The IPOB issue seems to have affected you more than the agitators.

IPOB said EL RUFAI once slapped Osinbajo

LiePob miscreants will perish in their lame attempt to infect our kindhearted hardworking VeePee with their hate disease.



Your tactics are dead on arrival!



Sai Osinbajo, the "Afonja Commissioner and Houseboy" (as the children of hatred used to call him). .

my friend shut up if u dont have anything sensible to say....



must u talk?jobless person



ride on osibanajo God is ur strength

A true leader



IBE KACHUKWU for VP

PYO for President 2019IBE KACHUKWU for VP

Keep up the good job Sir.

Honestly this professor is redeeming this administration, albeit slightly...



I believe this is exactly what a leader who intends to diffuse religious tension between two warring groups should do...



Nice one Professor Osinbajo





Make he sha get well soon and go back to daura where he belongs. All Bubu can do is to shout "kwaraftion", he can't do all that Osinbade is doing.

This man Osinbajo is doing in weeks what Buhari cannot do in years.

You are beginning to sound shallow and hollow. You hardly ever say anything sensible again. The IPOB issue seems to have affected you more than the agitators.

for you to expect sensible substance from omenka....



i coment my reserve

Please Prof, don't pass the night in Kaduna o! No matter the time, take a flight back to Abuja...I don't trust hellrufai