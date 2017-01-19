₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by broseme: 6:48pm
Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo today met with community & religious leaders over Southern Kaduna crisis.He was also briefed by security chiefs
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/osinbajo-meets-community-religious.html
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by broseme: 6:48pm
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by broseme: 6:49pm
broseme:more
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 6:49pm
good ag president
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:00pm
Good move.
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by digoster(m): 7:03pm
Osinbajo is a true leader than the dullard
Bubu might query him for this
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by ufuosman: 7:13pm
VP is really trying is best, he really want peace and is working towards it. Kudos to him.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by ajepako(f): 7:31pm
Honestly this professor is redeeming this administration, albeit slightly...
I believe this is exactly what a leader who intends to diffuse religious tension between two warring groups should do...
Nice one Professor Osinbajo
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by dahaz(m): 8:04pm
The prof is covering up for the president marvelously. kudos!
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by obinoral1179(m): 9:13pm
Form is temporary but class is permanent.... The pics with service chief was on point.... Now the photographer of the acting president will be singing God win ooooooo.....
Ride prof.
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by omenkaLives: 9:22pm
LiePob miscreants will perish in their lame attempt to infect our kindhearted hardworking VeePee with their hate disease.
Your tactics are dead on arrival!
Sai Osinbajo, the "Afonja Commissioner and Houseboy" (as the children of hatred used to call him). .
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:47pm
osinbajo just deh meet pple up and down
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by ayusco85(m): 9:48pm
Ok
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by Tpave(m): 9:48pm
This man is seriously working oooohh!!!!
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by easzypeaszy(m): 9:49pm
Me self gt wahala...just chop two space ..anyway mk I comment fr my land below
Here?
No..down
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by easzypeaszy(m): 9:49pm
Sheybi dey say if person smoke weed he dey affect dem...I just took a wrap and am doing good.
Happy new year guys and barka de sallah
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by jesus500(m): 9:50pm
He is the man of the moment, he is doing what buhari refused or could not do. I am loving him and if he contest come 2019 I might vote him, even though I have made up my mind not to vote all these old cabals again. I will be watching him closely. I hope he will not turn another jonathan when he finally gets there. Jonathan fooled me and buhari has disappointed me as well.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:50pm
Osibanjo is working. Why didn't PMB do all these tours?
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by zicoraads(m): 9:50pm
omenkaLives:You are beginning to sound shallow and hollow. You hardly ever say anything sensible again. The IPOB issue seems to have affected you more than the agitators.
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 9:51pm
IPOB said EL RUFAI once slapped Osinbajo
smh
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by bignero: 9:51pm
omenkaLives:
my friend shut up if u dont have anything sensible to say....
must u talk?jobless person
ride on osibanajo God is ur strength
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by grrrhh(m): 9:51pm
A true leader
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by NoBetterNigeria: 9:51pm
PYO for President 2019
IBE KACHUKWU for VP
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by Destinylink(m): 9:53pm
Keep up the good job Sir.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 9:53pm
ajepako:
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by Rilwayne001: 9:54pm
All Bubu can do is to shout "kwaraftion", he can't do all that Osinbade is doing.
Make he sha get well soon and go back to daura where he belongs.
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by chiedu7: 9:54pm
This man Osinbajo is doing in weeks what Buhari cannot do in years.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by bignero: 9:55pm
zicoraads:
for you to expect sensible substance from omenka....
i coment my reserve
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by freeborn76(m): 9:56pm
Please Prof, don't pass the night in Kaduna o! No matter the time, take a flight back to Abuja...I don't trust hellrufai
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Religious & Community Leaders Over Kaduna Crisis (Photos) by naijaboy756: 9:56pm
omenkaLives:see what you have turned into....
1 Like
