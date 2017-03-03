₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,356 members, 3,398,070 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 March 2017 at 12:20 AM

Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. (14346 Views)

Saraki Claims He Borrowed N5b From Dangote To Fund Buhari's Election - Sahara R. / Obanikoro Loaded Plane With N1.29b For Fayose: Airport Video Shows - Sahara R. / Fayose Laundered Money Through Zenith Bank, Bank Tellers Show That - Sahara R. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:52pm On Mar 03
SaharaReporters has learned that some of President Muhammadu Buhari's aides have renewed attempts to return him to the seat of power in Abuja before the possibly eight-week closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

The airport is scheduled to be shut down for at least six weeks starting from midnight on March 7, 2017. President Buhari left Nigeria on vacation on January 19announcing that he would be back in Abuja on February 6. However, on the planned date of return, President Buhari wrote to the Nigerian Senate extending his return to Nigeria indefinitely. The Nigerian leader told senators that he would remain in the U.K. to await the results of tests ordered by his doctors.

Presidential spokesmen have been adamant against revealing to Nigerians the specific nature of Mr. Buhari's illness. Instead, they have either claimed that the president was merely resting in London or that he was undergoing some medical checks that necessitated a delay in his return to Abuja.

Saharareporters was the first to disclose that President Buhari would need more than the initial ten days to deal with myriads of health challenges that have dogged him for months. Sources close to Mr. Buhari disclosed that the president's doctors in the U.K. have recommended that he stay in London for as long as four months in order to complete a rigorous regimen of treatment for a prostrate-related ailment as well as Crohn's disease.

Our sources revealed that President Buhari is afflicted with internal organ disorders that have caused him to lose weight and wrecked his appetite.

"Some of Mr. President's associates are mounting pressure on him to return to Abuja as soon as possible, and especially before the [Abuja] airport is temporarily closed," a knowledgeable source told our correspondent. He confirmed that President Buhari was yet to complete his treatment for his prostate ailment as well as Crohn's disease, a condition that plagues his intestines.

Our sources said President Buhari's inner circle, led by his cousin, Mamman Daura, and his personal assistant, Tunde Sabiu (also known as “Tunde Idiagbon”), were behind the decision not to disclose the nature of the president's ailments to the Nigerian public. The two insiders are reportedly managing a cabal around Mr. Buhari to control and leverage power in Abuja.

Our investigation showed that the cabal had effectively shoved aside President Buhari's wife, Aisha Buhari, relegating her to Abuja. Instead, one of President Buhari's daughters, Halima, is now the only direct relative given free access to the ailing president in London.

Halima, a daughter from Mr. Buhari’s first marriage, recently returned to Abuja on a British Airways flight. One source claimed that her return to Abuja was possibly to prepare for her father’s temporary return to Nigeria.

Our sources revealed that, even if President Buhari returns soon, he would need to travel out again to London in a few months to continue his treatment.

"It doesn't make sense for Mr. President to return to Abuja immediately just to serve the political interests of some people when his doctors want him to go through all his treatment," one of our sources said.

http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/03/fresh-attempt-being-made-bring-president-buhari-home-closure-abuja-airport

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:55pm On Mar 03
grin i only pity the man, his cousin is using him just to grip powers....

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Dildo(m): 7:58pm On Mar 03
What if he return to the country and couldn't make it back to London to complete his treatment?Those cabals who brought him back will be arrested and charge for muder.

I think buhari's cabals are not comfortable with osinbajo good leadership style which is way different from buhari's draconian.Hence they want him to return and continue his bad leadership style.He should remain there as long as I want.

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:59pm On Mar 03
They are holding the president to ransom, what is wrong with these evil men

4 Likes

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Aufbauh(m): 8:00pm On Mar 03
What is all this hullabaloo/speculation about Mr. President return?

One thing is certain, whether cabal or no cabal he shall surely return in peace and good health to the shame of his traducers and mischief makers.

11 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by chimerase2: 8:01pm On Mar 03
Comalistic vegetable grin

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:02pm On Mar 03
Aufbauh:
What is all this hullabaloo/speculation about Mr. President return?

One thing is certain, he shall surely return in peace and good health to the shame of his traducers and mischief makers.
let him shame the cabals first

8 Likes

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by juventino: 8:07pm On Mar 03
Ohhhhh! chai! This bubu health issues again? Let me make ourselves clear, that guy is currently in a vegetative state
Ecclesiastes 9:5
For the living know that they will die, but the dead know nothing; they have no further reward, and even their name is forgotten.

11 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Ajasco222: 8:09pm On Mar 03
Lol grin grin grin grin.. Its only a matter of time. We would soon know those telling lies and the ones saying the truth. Na just time grin.

Meanwhile....

1 Like

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Jabioro: 8:09pm On Mar 03
No qualms, all we wanted :hence they have kept his illness secret they should bring him in dark hour.. good or bad....
Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Aufbauh(m): 8:11pm On Mar 03
CROWNWEALTH019:

let him shame the cabals first

Maybe you can as well shame the "cabals" first. cheesy

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by sekundosekundo: 8:14pm On Mar 03
Is it Buhari they want to return or his body?.

I don't underkwuruoto at all.

5 Likes

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by cummando(m): 8:18pm On Mar 03
Yar adua season 2...
Baba get well
Your absence don show say if you die na same.
So get well. You can do it!( singing aye le o ibosi oooo)

2 Likes

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by PDJT: 8:19pm On Mar 03
Africans and Democracy! SMH.
Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by annnikky(f): 8:22pm On Mar 03
During yar'dua era buhari pressurized d senate to impeach him cos he was sick now it has come to his turn so d senate should impeach him undecided

This is called [/b]karma[b], do to others wat u would want them to do to u undecided

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by greatgod2012(f): 8:26pm On Mar 03
PDJT:
Africans and Democracy! SMH.



Honestly, we're not yet mature enough to practise democracy. Here, we practise the democracy system upside down!

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Iamwrath: 8:27pm On Mar 03
Bring Buhari home as if he's a kid ??


There's more than one International Airport in Nigeria , closing one wouldn't delay the president

Let the man rest abeg

3 Likes

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:31pm On Mar 03
lalasticlala and mynd44
Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by greatgod2012(f): 8:31pm On Mar 03
Aufbauh:
What is all this hullabaloo/speculation about Mr. President return?

One thing is certain, whether cabal or no cabal he shall surely return in peace and good health to the shame of his traducers and mischief makers.



You're one of PMB's enemies! If you actually love him as you claim, you'll want him to resign in order to be able to take care of himself and his health properly rather than carrying Nigeria's multiple problems on head in the name of power greediness.

Being alive in good health is more important than being greedily in power at the expense of one's health!

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by bantudra: 8:36pm On Mar 03
juventino:
Ohhhhh! chai! This bubu health issues again? Let me make ourselves clear, that guy is currently in a vegetative state
Ecclesiastes 9:5
For the living know that they will die, but the dead know nothing; they have no further reward, and even their name is forgotten.

dont mind dem...its realy getting annoying..buhari this,buhari that......strange.. undecided
Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by zeribe4real(m): 8:38pm On Mar 03
Quest for power over life.
Vanity upon vanity.

4 Likes

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Vicolan: 8:57pm On Mar 03
annnikky:
During yar'dua era buhari pressurized d senate to impeach him cos he was sick now it has come to his turn so d senate should impeach him undecided

This is called [/b]karma[b], do to others wat u would want them to do to u undecided


Buhari case don tire me self..Hope God self nva tire for im matter like disss
Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by thuggCheetah(m): 9:09pm On Mar 03
Aufbauh:
What is all this hullabaloo/speculation about Mr. President return?

One thing is certain, whether cabal or no cabal he shall surely return in peace and good health to the shame of his traducers and mischief makers.
my Yoruba muslin brother is this not what we were saying b4 January 6th
Y are our oblong skulls so scared of accepting d truth??

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by babagydoz(m): 9:10pm On Mar 03
This is serious...
Let the man die in peace abeg

3 Likes

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Aufbauh(m): 9:17pm On Mar 03
greatgod2012:




You're one of PMB's enemies! If you actually love him as you claim, you'll want him to resign in order to be able to take care of himself and his health properly rather than carrying Nigeria's multiple problems on head in the name of power greediness.

Being alive in good health is more important than being greedily in power at the expense of one's health!

Is that what you want Am afraid you might be compounding your 2015 electoral shock till 2019.

It is instructive to note that Buhari is not the oldest president in the world,neither is he the only sitting president with health challenge.

Your insinuations and wishes show that Buhari's assumption is your heartbreak and couldn't stand his reign.
My sincere advice for you is not to give up on yourself just yet. It will be well.

1 Like

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by annnikky(f): 9:28pm On Mar 03
Vicolan:



Buhari case don tire me self..Hope God self nva tire for im matter like disss
I pray oo smiley
Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by emperorBiggie: 9:29pm On Mar 03
let the president enjoy his leave
Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Vicolan: 9:33pm On Mar 03
annnikky:
I pray oo smiley
lol
Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by greatgod2012(f): 9:39pm On Mar 03
Aufbauh:


Is that what you want Am afraid you might be compounding your 2015 electoral shock till 2019.

It is instructive to note that Buhari is not the oldest president in the world,neither is he the only sitting president with health challenge.

Your insinuations and wishes show that Buhari's assumption is your heartbreak and couldn't stand his reign.
My sincere advice for you is not to give up on yourself just yet. It will be well.



Smh........


So, anyone who ask the President to step down in order for him to have time to adequately take care of himself is suffering from 2015 electoral shock


The way you these PMB loyalists reason, I honestly don't understand!
Very pathetic!

11 Likes

Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by ShobayoEmma: 9:43pm On Mar 03
What a comic relief.

1 Like 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

Senate Fails To Screen Magu, EFCC Boss / EXCLUSIVE: Soldiers Kill Civilians, Raze Village In Bauchi *pics* / $1bn Eurobond: Fayose Says APC Government Is Behaving Like Prodigal Son

Viewing this topic: semasir, Castorinho, SirImportant, Odama1(m), konkonbilo(m), wickedtuna(m), Onuh22, BrutusOj(m), busbytr, bart10, dcosmosboy(m), oluvicki(m), yeman05(m), Emyemyberry(m), Princesaha, adekampe, tansho(m), Notatribalist, emmyspark007(m), rose4flower(f), Andking, kamalcole3000, Chikpat(m), fmprof, Kesmakveli(m), gunpoint(m), cocobabe(f) and 96 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.