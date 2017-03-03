₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:52pm On Mar 03
SaharaReporters has learned that some of President Muhammadu Buhari's aides have renewed attempts to return him to the seat of power in Abuja before the possibly eight-week closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/03/fresh-attempt-being-made-bring-president-buhari-home-closure-abuja-airport
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:55pm On Mar 03
i only pity the man, his cousin is using him just to grip powers....
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Dildo(m): 7:58pm On Mar 03
What if he return to the country and couldn't make it back to London to complete his treatment?Those cabals who brought him back will be arrested and charge for muder.
I think buhari's cabals are not comfortable with osinbajo good leadership style which is way different from buhari's draconian.Hence they want him to return and continue his bad leadership style.He should remain there as long as I want.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:59pm On Mar 03
They are holding the president to ransom, what is wrong with these evil men
4 Likes
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Aufbauh(m): 8:00pm On Mar 03
What is all this hullabaloo/speculation about Mr. President return?
One thing is certain, whether cabal or no cabal he shall surely return in peace and good health to the shame of his traducers and mischief makers.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by chimerase2: 8:01pm On Mar 03
Comalistic vegetable
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:02pm On Mar 03
Aufbauh:let him shame the cabals first
8 Likes
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by juventino: 8:07pm On Mar 03
Ohhhhh! chai! This bubu health issues again? Let me make ourselves clear, that guy is currently in a vegetative state
Ecclesiastes 9:5
For the living know that they will die, but the dead know nothing; they have no further reward, and even their name is forgotten.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Ajasco222: 8:09pm On Mar 03
Lol .. Its only a matter of time. We would soon know those telling lies and the ones saying the truth. Na just time .
Meanwhile....
1 Like
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Jabioro: 8:09pm On Mar 03
No qualms, all we wanted :hence they have kept his illness secret they should bring him in dark hour.. good or bad....
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Aufbauh(m): 8:11pm On Mar 03
CROWNWEALTH019:
Maybe you can as well shame the "cabals" first.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by sekundosekundo: 8:14pm On Mar 03
Is it Buhari they want to return or his body?.
I don't underkwuruoto at all.
5 Likes
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by cummando(m): 8:18pm On Mar 03
Yar adua season 2...
Baba get well
Your absence don show say if you die na same.
So get well. You can do it!( singing aye le o ibosi oooo)
2 Likes
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by PDJT: 8:19pm On Mar 03
Africans and Democracy! SMH.
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by annnikky(f): 8:22pm On Mar 03
During yar'dua era buhari pressurized d senate to impeach him cos he was sick now it has come to his turn so d senate should impeach him
This is called [/b]karma[b], do to others wat u would want them to do to u
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by greatgod2012(f): 8:26pm On Mar 03
PDJT:
Honestly, we're not yet mature enough to practise democracy. Here, we practise the democracy system upside down!
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Iamwrath: 8:27pm On Mar 03
Bring Buhari home as if he's a kid ??
There's more than one International Airport in Nigeria , closing one wouldn't delay the president
Let the man rest abeg
3 Likes
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:31pm On Mar 03
lalasticlala and mynd44
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by greatgod2012(f): 8:31pm On Mar 03
Aufbauh:
You're one of PMB's enemies! If you actually love him as you claim, you'll want him to resign in order to be able to take care of himself and his health properly rather than carrying Nigeria's multiple problems on head in the name of power greediness.
Being alive in good health is more important than being greedily in power at the expense of one's health!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by bantudra: 8:36pm On Mar 03
juventino:
dont mind dem...its realy getting annoying..buhari this,buhari that......strange..
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by zeribe4real(m): 8:38pm On Mar 03
Quest for power over life.
Vanity upon vanity.
4 Likes
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Vicolan: 8:57pm On Mar 03
annnikky:
Buhari case don tire me self..Hope God self nva tire for im matter like disss
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by thuggCheetah(m): 9:09pm On Mar 03
Aufbauh:my Yoruba muslin brother is this not what we were saying b4 January 6th
Y are our oblong skulls so scared of accepting d truth??
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by babagydoz(m): 9:10pm On Mar 03
This is serious...
Let the man die in peace abeg
3 Likes
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Aufbauh(m): 9:17pm On Mar 03
greatgod2012:
Is that what you want Am afraid you might be compounding your 2015 electoral shock till 2019.
It is instructive to note that Buhari is not the oldest president in the world,neither is he the only sitting president with health challenge.
Your insinuations and wishes show that Buhari's assumption is your heartbreak and couldn't stand his reign.
My sincere advice for you is not to give up on yourself just yet. It will be well.
1 Like
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by annnikky(f): 9:28pm On Mar 03
Vicolan:I pray oo
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by emperorBiggie: 9:29pm On Mar 03
let the president enjoy his leave
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by Vicolan: 9:33pm On Mar 03
annnikky:lol
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by greatgod2012(f): 9:39pm On Mar 03
Aufbauh:
Smh........
So, anyone who ask the President to step down in order for him to have time to adequately take care of himself is suffering from 2015 electoral shock
The way you these PMB loyalists reason, I honestly don't understand!
Very pathetic!
11 Likes
|Re: Cabal Attempts To Bring Buhari Home Before Closure Of Abuja Airport - Sahara R. by ShobayoEmma: 9:43pm On Mar 03
What a comic relief.
1 Like 1 Share
