SaharaReporters has learned that some of President Muhammadu Buhari's aides have renewed attempts to return him to the seat of power in Abuja before the possibly eight-week closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.



The airport is scheduled to be shut down for at least six weeks starting from midnight on March 7, 2017. President Buhari left Nigeria on vacation on January 19announcing that he would be back in Abuja on February 6. However, on the planned date of return, President Buhari wrote to the Nigerian Senate extending his return to Nigeria indefinitely. The Nigerian leader told senators that he would remain in the U.K. to await the results of tests ordered by his doctors.



Presidential spokesmen have been adamant against revealing to Nigerians the specific nature of Mr. Buhari's illness. Instead, they have either claimed that the president was merely resting in London or that he was undergoing some medical checks that necessitated a delay in his return to Abuja.



Saharareporters was the first to disclose that President Buhari would need more than the initial ten days to deal with myriads of health challenges that have dogged him for months. Sources close to Mr. Buhari disclosed that the president's doctors in the U.K. have recommended that he stay in London for as long as four months in order to complete a rigorous regimen of treatment for a prostrate-related ailment as well as Crohn's disease.



Our sources revealed that President Buhari is afflicted with internal organ disorders that have caused him to lose weight and wrecked his appetite.



"Some of Mr. President's associates are mounting pressure on him to return to Abuja as soon as possible, and especially before the [Abuja] airport is temporarily closed," a knowledgeable source told our correspondent. He confirmed that President Buhari was yet to complete his treatment for his prostate ailment as well as Crohn's disease, a condition that plagues his intestines.



Our sources said President Buhari's inner circle, led by his cousin, Mamman Daura, and his personal assistant, Tunde Sabiu (also known as “Tunde Idiagbon”), were behind the decision not to disclose the nature of the president's ailments to the Nigerian public. The two insiders are reportedly managing a cabal around Mr. Buhari to control and leverage power in Abuja.



Our investigation showed that the cabal had effectively shoved aside President Buhari's wife, Aisha Buhari, relegating her to Abuja. Instead, one of President Buhari's daughters, Halima, is now the only direct relative given free access to the ailing president in London.



Halima, a daughter from Mr. Buhari’s first marriage, recently returned to Abuja on a British Airways flight. One source claimed that her return to Abuja was possibly to prepare for her father’s temporary return to Nigeria.



Our sources revealed that, even if President Buhari returns soon, he would need to travel out again to London in a few months to continue his treatment.



"It doesn't make sense for Mr. President to return to Abuja immediately just to serve the political interests of some people when his doctors want him to go through all his treatment," one of our sources said.

i only pity the man, his cousin is using him just to grip powers.... i only pity the man, his cousin is using him just to grip powers.... 14 Likes 2 Shares

What if he return to the country and couldn't make it back to London to complete his treatment?Those cabals who brought him back will be arrested and charge for muder.



I think buhari's cabals are not comfortable with osinbajo good leadership style which is way different from buhari's draconian.Hence they want him to return and continue his bad leadership style.He should remain there as long as I want. 33 Likes 1 Share

They are holding the president to ransom, what is wrong with these evil men 4 Likes

What is all this hullabaloo/speculation about Mr. President return?



One thing is certain, whether cabal or no cabal he shall surely return in peace and good health to the shame of his traducers and mischief makers. 11 Likes 3 Shares

Comalistic vegetable 22 Likes 1 Share

Aufbauh:

What is all this hullabaloo/speculation about Mr. President return?



One thing is certain, he shall surely return in peace and good health to the shame of his traducers and mischief makers. let him shame the cabals first let him shame the cabals first 8 Likes

Ohhhhh! chai! This bubu health issues again? Let me make ourselves clear, that guy is currently in a vegetative state

Ecclesiastes 9:5

For the living know that they will die, but the dead know nothing; they have no further reward, and even their name is forgotten. 11 Likes 3 Shares

.. Its only a matter of time. We would soon know those telling lies and the ones saying the truth. Na just time .



Meanwhile.... Lol.. Its only a matter of time. We would soon know those telling lies and the ones saying the truth. Na just timeMeanwhile.... 1 Like

No qualms, all we wanted :hence they have kept his illness secret they should bring him in dark hour.. good or bad....

CROWNWEALTH019:



let him shame the cabals first

Maybe you can as well shame the "cabals" first. Maybe you can as well shame the "cabals" first. 2 Likes 1 Share

Is it Buhari they want to return or his body?.



I don't underkwuruoto at all. 5 Likes

Yar adua season 2...

Baba get well

Your absence don show say if you die na same.

So get well. You can do it!( singing aye le o ibosi oooo) 2 Likes

Africans and Democracy! SMH.





This is called [/b]karma[b], do to others wat u would want them to do to u During yar'dua era buhari pressurized d senate to impeach him cos he was sick now it has come to his turn so d senate should impeach himThis is called, do to others wat u would want them to do to u 7 Likes 1 Share

PDJT:

Africans and Democracy! SMH.





Honestly, we're not yet mature enough to practise democracy. Here, we practise the democracy system upside down! Honestly, we're not yet mature enough to practise democracy. Here, we practise the democracy system upside down! 13 Likes 2 Shares

Bring Buhari home as if he's a kid ??





There's more than one International Airport in Nigeria , closing one wouldn't delay the president



Let the man rest abeg 3 Likes

lalasticlala and mynd44

Aufbauh:

What is all this hullabaloo/speculation about Mr. President return?



One thing is certain, whether cabal or no cabal he shall surely return in peace and good health to the shame of his traducers and mischief makers.





You're one of PMB's enemies! If you actually love him as you claim, you'll want him to resign in order to be able to take care of himself and his health properly rather than carrying Nigeria's multiple problems on head in the name of power greediness.



Being alive in good health is more important than being greedily in power at the expense of one's health! You're one of PMB's enemies! If you actually love him as you claim, you'll want him to resign in order to be able to take care of himself and his health properly rather than carrying Nigeria's multiple problems on head in the name of power greediness.Being alive in good health is more important than being greedily in power at the expense of one's health! 7 Likes 1 Share

juventino:

Ohhhhh! chai! This bubu health issues again? Let me make ourselves clear, that guy is currently in a vegetative state

Ecclesiastes 9:5

For the living know that they will die, but the dead know nothing; they have no further reward, and even their name is forgotten.



dont mind dem...its realy getting annoying..buhari this,buhari that......strange.. dont mind dem...its realy getting annoying..buhari this,buhari that......strange..

Quest for power over life.

Vanity upon vanity. 4 Likes

annnikky:

During yar'dua era buhari pressurized d senate to impeach him cos he was sick now it has come to his turn so d senate should impeach him



This is called [/b]karma[b], do to others wat u would want them to do to u



Buhari case don tire me self..Hope God self nva tire for im matter like disss Buhari case don tire me self..Hope God self nva tire for im matter like disss

Aufbauh:

What is all this hullabaloo/speculation about Mr. President return?



One thing is certain, whether cabal or no cabal he shall surely return in peace and good health to the shame of his traducers and mischief makers. my Yoruba muslin brother is this not what we were saying b4 January 6th

Y are our oblong skulls so scared of accepting d truth?? my Yoruba muslin brother is this not what we were saying b4 January 6thY are our oblong skulls so scared of accepting d truth?? 10 Likes 1 Share

This is serious...

Let the man die in peace abeg 3 Likes

greatgod2012:









You're one of PMB's enemies! If you actually love him as you claim, you'll want him to resign in order to be able to take care of himself and his health properly rather than carrying Nigeria's multiple problems on head in the name of power greediness.



Being alive in good health is more important than being greedily in power at the expense of one's health!

Is that what you want Am afraid you might be compounding your 2015 electoral shock till 2019.



It is instructive to note that Buhari is not the oldest president in the world,neither is he the only sitting president with health challenge.



Your insinuations and wishes show that Buhari's assumption is your heartbreak and couldn't stand his reign.

My sincere advice for you is not to give up on yourself just yet. It will be well. Is that what you wantAm afraid you might be compounding your 2015 electoral shock till 2019.It is instructive to note that Buhari is not the oldest president in the world,neither is he the only sitting president with health challenge.Your insinuations and wishes show that Buhari's assumption is your heartbreak and couldn't stand his reign.My sincere advice for you is not to give up on yourself just yet. It will be well. 1 Like

Vicolan:







Buhari case don tire me self..Hope God self nva tire for im matter like disss I pray oo I pray oo

let the president enjoy his leave

annnikky:

I pray oo lol lol

Aufbauh:





Is that what you want Am afraid you might be compounding your 2015 electoral shock till 2019.



It is instructive to note that Buhari is not the oldest president in the world,neither is he the only sitting president with health challenge.



Your insinuations and wishes show that Buhari's assumption is your heartbreak and couldn't stand his reign.

My sincere advice for you is not to give up on yourself just yet. It will be well.





Smh........





So, anyone who ask the President to step down in order for him to have time to adequately take care of himself is suffering from 2015 electoral shock





The way you these PMB loyalists reason, I honestly don't understand!

Very pathetic! Smh........So, anyone who ask the President to step down in order for him to have time to adequately take care of himself is suffering from 2015 electoral shockThe way you these PMB loyalists reason, I honestly don't understand!Very pathetic! 11 Likes