This is a pathetic story of tribalism. According to a Facebook user, Austin Ghana, an indigene of Anambra State living in Taraba, was abandoned by his people for not being a member of the Igbo Union while he was alive. The Facebook user writes,



Hmm this is to sad such a big los

Just an IGBO man BIAFRA man Austin popularly known as AUSTIN GHANA from ANAMBRA STATE AGULUNEZE LG bot base in TARABA ST ZING LG passed away and was berried at taraba state zing simply because his not a member of IGBO UNION and comes to the extent that non Igbo man or women went closer to his died body

So my question is the decision taking by the Igbo Union is dat a Gud idea by betraying there own brother for not bing a Union member

First and foremost Rip brother.

Then Rip English













Division even before independence......

And yes they are very fond of this......

Onto person wey don die o!!!! What of the hungry and the needy?





Big ups to the west...no matter who he be them must share aso ebi. The party go hot!!!! 30 Likes

this is biafra for you....



nonesense.... 23 Likes 1 Share

Why is he bearing Ghana?

Since he has been buried no comment.

Na wa o 1 Like 1 Share







Wicked and senseless bunch!





RIP young blood, your supposed kinsmen failed you Just to show us what type of people are involved in the so called noisy "agitation" for BIAFRAWicked and senseless bunch!RIP young blood, your supposed kinsmen failed you 26 Likes 1 Share

Why wasn't he a member of the Igbo Union when he was alive?



If he was accorded full burial rights as a member of the Igbo Union, when he never was and probably never contributed financially or socially to the union, how then can the rest be made to stick with the union, when they know that they will benefit from the union with or without being a bonafide member?



In what world do one withdraw money from a bank he never deposited money at or someone deposited on his behalf?





What is wrong with people? isi emebili unu? Igbo this, Igbo that, emelu unu ya eme? 81 Likes 7 Shares

Bros I'm sorry for what I'm about to say but is your brain paining you? I'm just asking o. What is the capacity of your reasoning drive? Ikb?



Chai you fall my hand.... I'm so pained I feel Like hitting somebody. Did you really type this? Please read it again







Your selfishness can make Satan take a selfie Bros I'm sorry for what I'm about to say but is your brain paining you? I'm just asking o. What is the capacity of your reasoning drive? Ikb?Chai you fall my hand.... I'm so pained I feel Like hitting somebody. Did you really type this? Please read it againYour selfishness can make Satan take a selfie 47 Likes

There is something fishy about this story!

1.what evidence is there to show that the man was Igbo?

2. There is Nothing like Igbo Union, that terminology ended before the war,

what we have now is Ohanaeze NdiIgbo Taraba, Ohanaeze NdiIgbo lagos etc

3) No Local govt. Is Aguluneze in Anambra.

FAKE STORY

...

The use of social media to fabricate stories inorder to insult the Igbos is a cause for concern.

This story lack a strong evidence to back it up! 48 Likes 3 Shares

So one must join Union before been buried? So one must join Union before been buried? 10 Likes

IGBOS I know do NOT Abandon their own in a far land.

There is NO Evidence to show that the man was an Igbo.

Anybody can forge stuff to boost traffic on their hungry websites. oga, you fell for this?IGBOS I know do NOT Abandon their own in a far land.There is NO Evidence to show that the man was an Igbo.Anybody can forge stuff to boost traffic on their hungry websites. 16 Likes

You suck You suck 5 Likes

FAKE NEWS!!!!!!



There is nothing like 'Igbo Union' anywhere in or outside Igbo land. The unon must have a specific name!





Also, there is no Local Govt called 'Aguluneze' in Anambra state! 18 Likes 1 Share

Also, there is no Local Govt called 'Aguluneze' in Anambra state! God bless you.

No local govt. is Aguluneze in Anambra.

Someone made this trash up to insult Igbos. God bless you.No local govt. is Aguluneze in Anambra.Someone made this trash up to insult Igbos. 17 Likes 2 Shares

I don't believe dis story biko. what of his umunna? No matter how poor u are, we don't abandon our own. Its either d man is not Igbo or he decided for one reason or the other to isolate himself from his umunna. 9 Likes

FAKE ! FAKER! ......



Op I warn you FAKE ! FAKER! ......Op I warn you 3 Likes

Lies.... When my mom died in the west, the igbos rally round despite the fact that we weren't a member of a union and gave their supports in one way or the other...... Infact my mom's death brings about the formation of my town meeting in that particular town in the west...... We don't forget our own in a strange land no matter what........... Try another lie 13 Likes

Igbo matter everyday sha 3 Likes

name. fake

local government. fake

story. fake.





the foolish author of the article didnt bother to check local government in Anambra.





all this afonjas sef. una mentality low. I swear 11 Likes

Though this story is fake; the word Igbo Union no longer exist, there is no town called Aguluneze etc.

But if we are to argue for arguement sake, no union, whether town union,local government union or state union will bring out money, to ferry home the corpse of a non member.

What some ignorant people are yabbin themselves over is the whether the priviledge of being buried in Igbo land, should be extended to someone who scorned the communion of his brethren when he was alive?

Mbanu, no way. They did the right thing by gathering local Tarabans to bury the man there.

It will also serve as a big warning to Bats like NgeneUkwuenu who refuse to identify with their people while alive, but expect priviledges to be extended to them when they are no more. 10 Likes 2 Shares

The title of the thread looks questionable, the contents too 2 Likes

Y

This unfair if true!!!... Na by force to join Union

I wish he wake up now and see how his people love him

moral of the lesson.... always identify with ur pple I comment my reserve 5 Likes

Double wahala for dead body and the owner of dead body

people are just wicked