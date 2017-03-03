₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by tyokunbo(m): 7:57pm On Mar 03
Source:http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/03/austin-ghana-of-anambra-state-corpse-abandoned-for-not-being-member-of-igbo-union/
This is a pathetic story of tribalism. According to a Facebook user, Austin Ghana, an indigene of Anambra State living in Taraba, was abandoned by his people for not being a member of the Igbo Union while he was alive. The Facebook user writes,
Hmm this is to sad such a big los
Just an IGBO man BIAFRA man Austin popularly known as AUSTIN GHANA from ANAMBRA STATE AGULUNEZE LG bot base in TARABA ST ZING LG passed away and was berried at taraba state zing simply because his not a member of IGBO UNION and comes to the extent that non Igbo man or women went closer to his died body
So my question is the decision taking by the Igbo Union is dat a Gud idea by betraying there own brother for not bing a Union member
R I P
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by cummando(m): 8:01pm On Mar 03
First and foremost Rip brother.
Then Rip English
Division even before independence......
And yes they are very fond of this......
Onto person wey don die o!!!! What of the hungry and the needy?
Big ups to the west...no matter who he be them must share aso ebi. The party go hot!!!!
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by bantudra: 8:02pm On Mar 03
this is biafra for you....
nonesense....
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by bigtt76(f): 8:04pm On Mar 03
Why is he bearing Ghana?
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by madridguy(m): 8:08pm On Mar 03
Since he has been buried no comment.
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by Oyind17: 8:09pm On Mar 03
Na wa o
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by decatalyst(m): 8:16pm On Mar 03
Just to show us what type of people are involved in the so called noisy "agitation" for BIAFRA
Wicked and senseless bunch!
RIP young blood, your supposed kinsmen failed you
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by pazienza(m): 8:22pm On Mar 03
Why wasn't he a member of the Igbo Union when he was alive?
If he was accorded full burial rights as a member of the Igbo Union, when he never was and probably never contributed financially or socially to the union, how then can the rest be made to stick with the union, when they know that they will benefit from the union with or without being a bonafide member?
In what world do one withdraw money from a bank he never deposited money at or someone deposited on his behalf?
What is wrong with people? isi emebili unu? Igbo this, Igbo that, emelu unu ya eme?
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by checkolatunji: 8:32pm On Mar 03
bigtt76:
Why is he not buried?
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by cummando(m): 8:32pm On Mar 03
pazienza:
Bros I'm sorry for what I'm about to say but is your brain paining you? I'm just asking o. What is the capacity of your reasoning drive? Ikb?
Chai you fall my hand.... I'm so pained I feel Like hitting somebody. Did you really type this? Please read it again
Your selfishness can make Satan take a selfie
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by Amarabae(f): 8:36pm On Mar 03
There is something fishy about this story!
1.what evidence is there to show that the man was Igbo?
2. There is Nothing like Igbo Union, that terminology ended before the war,
what we have now is Ohanaeze NdiIgbo Taraba, Ohanaeze NdiIgbo lagos etc
3) No Local govt. Is Aguluneze in Anambra.
FAKE STORY
...
The use of social media to fabricate stories inorder to insult the Igbos is a cause for concern.
This story lack a strong evidence to back it up!
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by checkolatunji: 8:39pm On Mar 03
pazienza:
So one must join Union before been buried?
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by Amarabae(f): 8:43pm On Mar 03
pazienza:oga, you fell for this?
IGBOS I know do NOT Abandon their own in a far land.
There is NO Evidence to show that the man was an Igbo.
Anybody can forge stuff to boost traffic on their hungry websites.
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by SalamRushdie: 8:46pm On Mar 03
pazienza:
You suck
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by gartamanta: 9:00pm On Mar 03
FAKE NEWS!!!!!!
There is nothing like 'Igbo Union' anywhere in or outside Igbo land. The unon must have a specific name!
Also, there is no Local Govt called 'Aguluneze' in Anambra state!
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by Amarabae(f): 9:05pm On Mar 03
gartamanta:God bless you.
No local govt. is Aguluneze in Anambra.
Someone made this trash up to insult Igbos.
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by oyinkinola: 9:06pm On Mar 03
pazienza:....wicked indeed, the life is lost and you are talking of money, they should have taken the body to the house of the chairman of the stupid union to rotten there!
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by adadike281(f): 9:16pm On Mar 03
I don't believe dis story biko. what of his umunna? No matter how poor u are, we don't abandon our own. Its either d man is not Igbo or he decided for one reason or the other to isolate himself from his umunna.
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by GODISGREAT123: 9:35pm On Mar 03
gartamanta:
FAKE ! FAKER! ......
Op I warn you
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by annayawchee: 9:38pm On Mar 03
Lies.... When my mom died in the west, the igbos rally round despite the fact that we weren't a member of a union and gave their supports in one way or the other...... Infact my mom's death brings about the formation of my town meeting in that particular town in the west...... We don't forget our own in a strange land no matter what........... Try another lie
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by omofunaab(m): 9:48pm On Mar 03
Igbo matter everyday sha
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by Obdk: 10:00pm On Mar 03
name. fake
local government. fake
story. fake.
the foolish author of the article didnt bother to check local government in Anambra.
all this afonjas sef. una mentality low. I swear
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by Marotzke(m): 10:02pm On Mar 03
Though this story is fake; the word Igbo Union no longer exist, there is no town called Aguluneze etc.
But if we are to argue for arguement sake, no union, whether town union,local government union or state union will bring out money, to ferry home the corpse of a non member.
What some ignorant people are yabbin themselves over is the whether the priviledge of being buried in Igbo land, should be extended to someone who scorned the communion of his brethren when he was alive?
Mbanu, no way. They did the right thing by gathering local Tarabans to bury the man there.
It will also serve as a big warning to Bats like NgeneUkwuenu who refuse to identify with their people while alive, but expect priviledges to be extended to them when they are no more.
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by Tazdroid(m): 10:03pm On Mar 03
The title of the thread looks questionable, the contents too
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by nonoski: 10:03pm On Mar 03
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by babyfaceafrica: 10:03pm On Mar 03
This unfair if true!!!... Na by force to join Union
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by obembet(m): 10:04pm On Mar 03
I wish he wake up now and see how his people love him
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by chinex276(m): 10:04pm On Mar 03
moral of the lesson.... always identify with ur pple I comment my reserve
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by AngelicBeing: 10:05pm On Mar 03
Double wahala for dead body and the owner of dead body
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by seunlly(m): 10:05pm On Mar 03
people are just wicked
|Re: Anambra Man's Corpse Abandoned In Taraba For Not Being Member Of Igbo Union (Pic by davodguy: 10:06pm On Mar 03
This is why we say no to Biafra.
Igbo's may end up annihilating themselves.
There's really no unity among them.
They're very very tribalistic even to themselves.
If Rochas and Obiano can be fighting roforofo fight, then all hope is lost
