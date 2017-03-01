₦airaland Forum

Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 8:33pm
As shared by a Zambian lady Mwamba who lives in UK.....

'When a President gets sick, it worries the Nation. Sometimes it affects the economy, but it's different from Nigeria. The Nigerian government has been honest from the beginning, they informed the nation about his illness. Despite their President being in Britain receiving treatment, their economy is growing. GET WELL SOON PRESIDENT BUHARI'.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-what-zambian-lady-wrote-about.html?m=1

15 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by 234GT(m): 8:34pm
Meaning please?

22 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:38pm
She is clueless.

Well she's a Zambian, she knows nothing.

Our government wasn't honest, from when PMB contested despite his frail health to his foreign trips to seek medical attention.

Asides the Ear infection trip, na lie they just dey lie to Nigerians.

119 Likes 10 Shares

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Dildo(m): 8:38pm
Photoshop.

9 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Israeljones(m): 8:38pm
Even from afar some people can see the truth and make their own thought from it.....
but yet some people are so close but cudnt see anythn...e.g the 3 people with very low high-queues above me..
like they say, you dont know what u have untill u loose em..
... if God didnt ordained this man will he not come back home...
which am sure he will...

30 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Day11(m): 8:39pm
Growing?


sad

2 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by funkyibodude(m): 8:39pm
Well said if it's true

6 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Iamwrath: 8:40pm
The ever Bitter, ever angry , ever marginalized, ever protesting people of the land of the falling sun will not like this

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:43pm
Buhari Needs Rest - Femi Adesina

Buhari Is Hale & Hearty - Lai Mohammed

I Won't Come Back Till My Doctors Says So - Buhari.



Please, Ms./Mrs Mwamba Payne Kapema can you show us where the honesty is??

87 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 8:44pm
A very uninformed lady

21 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by chimerase2: 8:44pm
Moral lesson Pls undecided

2 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:46pm
Iamwrath:
The ever Bitter, ever angry , ever marginalized, ever protesting people of the land of the falling sun will not like this
You are right bro. Buhari Is very much okay only that he's Suffering From Hale & Hearty undecided undecided

72 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by chinex276(m): 8:52pm
all diz APC zombies will do anything for sympathy.... no be only Zambian Na Cambodian.

19 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:52pm
Only if the lady na Nigerian; I'm sure she wouldn't

3 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by themonk(m): 8:52pm
That is sarrki's real accont. He is a she from Zambia.
Na only am and lie mohammed fit lie that kind lie.
grin

13 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by abdulyaro66(m): 8:52pm
.
Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by cloudyskygrind(m): 8:53pm
Very clueless

6 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 8:53pm
Sarcasm redefined or she got fed with the wrong news

11 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 8:53pm
APC and PMB were never honest and truthful to Nigerians from onset!

But unfortunately, majority of Nigerians bought their expensive lies!

10 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by oyinkinola: 8:53pm
kennygee:
She is clueless.

Well she's a Zambian, she knows nothing.

Our government wasn't honest, from when PMB contested despite his frail health to his foreign trips to seek medical attention.

Asides the Ear infection trip, na lie they just dey lie to Nigerians.
...zambian scorpion stung Nigerian wailers!

5 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by maskid(m): 8:53pm
Wateva

2 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Emmydot90(m): 8:53pm
This lady doesn't know what she's saying
She better shut up before Nigerians pounce on her

4 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by scozy(m): 8:54pm
HONEST INDEED undecidedHONEST INDEED

1 Like

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Endtimesmith: 8:54pm
Is Zambia a name of a country before?

3 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Emmypongaim(m): 8:54pm
Your time starts now....

Who is the first Nigerian Uk based president


⛤pres. Goodluck jonathan (GEJ)
⛤pres. Muhammadu buhari (PMB)
⛤pres. olusegun obasanjo (OBJ)

9 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by finnestdope(m): 8:54pm
this one na news?

abeg check my nairaland puzzle and see if you can cack the Math code: http://www.nairaland.com/3661795/99-fail-simple-logic-swear/1#54246275

1 Like

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by themonk(m): 8:54pm
BeeBeeOoh:
You are right bro. Buhari Is very much okay only that he's Suffering From Hale & Hearty undecided undecided
grin cheesy

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Kennyodinye: 8:54pm
Israeljones:
Even from afar some people can see the truth and make their own thought from it.....
but yet some people are so close but cudnt see anythn...e.g the 3 people with very low high-queues above me..
like they say, you dont know what u have untill u loose em..
... if God didnt ordained this man will he not come back home...
which am sure he will...
Blunders Everywhere

13 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 8:55pm
Our government honest .... make I laugh small cheesy

12 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:55pm
oyinkinola:

...zambian scorpion stung Nigerian wailers!

Please, tell the truth, for once, it won't kill you.

4 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 8:55pm
Who is she?

11 Likes

Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 8:55pm
Is she in Nigeria to know that the economy is waxing stronger? Babe, this one no go land you any appointment as plenty Apc members dey cue and baba no get strength to carry woman.

4 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

