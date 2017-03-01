₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 8:33pm
As shared by a Zambian lady Mwamba who lives in UK.....
'When a President gets sick, it worries the Nation. Sometimes it affects the economy, but it's different from Nigeria. The Nigerian government has been honest from the beginning, they informed the nation about his illness. Despite their President being in Britain receiving treatment, their economy is growing. GET WELL SOON PRESIDENT BUHARI'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-what-zambian-lady-wrote-about.html?m=1
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by 234GT(m): 8:34pm
Meaning please?
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:38pm
She is clueless.
Well she's a Zambian, she knows nothing.
Our government wasn't honest, from when PMB contested despite his frail health to his foreign trips to seek medical attention.
Asides the Ear infection trip, na lie they just dey lie to Nigerians.
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Dildo(m): 8:38pm
Photoshop.
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Israeljones(m): 8:38pm
Even from afar some people can see the truth and make their own thought from it.....
but yet some people are so close but cudnt see anythn...e.g the 3 people with very low high-queues above me..
like they say, you dont know what u have untill u loose em..
... if God didnt ordained this man will he not come back home...
which am sure he will...
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Day11(m): 8:39pm
Growing?
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by funkyibodude(m): 8:39pm
Well said if it's true
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Iamwrath: 8:40pm
The ever Bitter, ever angry , ever marginalized, ever protesting people of the land of the falling sun will not like this
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:43pm
Buhari Needs Rest - Femi Adesina
Buhari Is Hale & Hearty - Lai Mohammed
I Won't Come Back Till My Doctors Says So - Buhari.
Please, Ms./Mrs Mwamba Payne Kapema can you show us where the honesty is??
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 8:44pm
A very uninformed lady
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by chimerase2: 8:44pm
Moral lesson Pls
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:46pm
Iamwrath:You are right bro. Buhari Is very much okay only that he's Suffering From Hale & Hearty
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by chinex276(m): 8:52pm
all diz APC zombies will do anything for sympathy.... no be only Zambian Na Cambodian.
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:52pm
Only if the lady na Nigerian; I'm sure she wouldn't
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by themonk(m): 8:52pm
That is sarrki's real accont. He is a she from Zambia.
Na only am and lie mohammed fit lie that kind lie.
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by abdulyaro66(m): 8:52pm
.
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by cloudyskygrind(m): 8:53pm
Very clueless
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 8:53pm
Sarcasm redefined or she got fed with the wrong news
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 8:53pm
APC and PMB were never honest and truthful to Nigerians from onset!
But unfortunately, majority of Nigerians bought their expensive lies!
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by oyinkinola: 8:53pm
kennygee:...zambian scorpion stung Nigerian wailers!
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by maskid(m): 8:53pm
Wateva
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Emmydot90(m): 8:53pm
This lady doesn't know what she's saying
She better shut up before Nigerians pounce on her
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by scozy(m): 8:54pm
HONEST INDEED HONEST INDEED
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Endtimesmith: 8:54pm
Is Zambia a name of a country before?
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Emmypongaim(m): 8:54pm
Your time starts now....
Who is the first Nigerian Uk based president
⛤pres. Goodluck jonathan (GEJ)
⛤pres. Muhammadu buhari (PMB)
⛤pres. olusegun obasanjo (OBJ)
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by finnestdope(m): 8:54pm
this one na news?
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by themonk(m): 8:54pm
BeeBeeOoh:
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Kennyodinye: 8:54pm
Israeljones:Blunders Everywhere
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 8:55pm
Our government honest .... make I laugh small
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:55pm
oyinkinola:
Please, tell the truth, for once, it won't kill you.
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 8:55pm
Who is she?
|Re: Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 8:55pm
Is she in Nigeria to know that the economy is waxing stronger? Babe, this one no go land you any appointment as plenty Apc members dey cue and baba no get strength to carry woman.
