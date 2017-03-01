Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Zambian Lady Wishes President Buhari Quick Recovery (Photos) (23283 Views)

'When a President gets sick, it worries the Nation. Sometimes it affects the economy, but it's different from Nigeria. The Nigerian government has been honest from the beginning, they informed the nation about his illness. Despite their President being in Britain receiving treatment, their economy is growing. GET WELL SOON PRESIDENT BUHARI'.





Source: As shared by a Zambian lady Mwamba who lives in UK.....'When a President gets sick, it worries the Nation. Sometimes it affects the economy, but it's different from Nigeria. The Nigerian government has been honest from the beginning, they informed the nation about his illness. Despite their President being in Britain receiving treatment, their economy is growing. GET WELL SOON PRESIDENT BUHARI'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-what-zambian-lady-wrote-about.html?m=1

Meaning please? 22 Likes

She is clueless.



Well she's a Zambian, she knows nothing.



Our government wasn't honest, from when PMB contested despite his frail health to his foreign trips to seek medical attention.



Asides the Ear infection trip, na lie they just dey lie to Nigerians. 119 Likes 10 Shares

Photoshop. 9 Likes

Even from afar some people can see the truth and make their own thought from it.....

but yet some people are so close but cudnt see anythn...e.g the 3 people with very low high-queues above me..

like they say, you dont know what u have untill u loose em..

... if God didnt ordained this man will he not come back home...

which am sure he will... 30 Likes 3 Shares







Growing? 2 Likes

Well said if it's true 6 Likes

The ever Bitter, ever angry , ever marginalized, ever protesting people of the land of the falling sun will not like this 16 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari Needs Rest - Femi Adesina



Buhari Is Hale & Hearty - Lai Mohammed



I Won't Come Back Till My Doctors Says So - Buhari.







Please, Ms./Mrs Mwamba Payne Kapema can you show us where the honesty is?? 87 Likes 5 Shares

A very uninformed lady 21 Likes

Moral lesson Pls 2 Likes

Iamwrath:

The ever Bitter, ever angry , ever marginalized, ever protesting people of the land of the falling sun will not like this You are right bro. Buhari Is very much okay only that he's Suffering From Hale & Hearty You are right bro. Buhari Is very much okay only that he's Suffering From 72 Likes

all diz APC zombies will do anything for sympathy.... no be only Zambian Na Cambodian. 19 Likes

Only if the lady na Nigerian; I'm sure she wouldn't 3 Likes



Na only am and lie mohammed fit lie that kind lie.

That is sarrki's real accont. He is a she from Zambia.Na only am and lie mohammed fit lie that kind lie. 13 Likes

.

Very clueless 6 Likes

Sarcasm redefined or she got fed with the wrong news 11 Likes

APC and PMB were never honest and truthful to Nigerians from onset!



But unfortunately, majority of Nigerians bought their expensive lies! 10 Likes

Wateva 2 Likes

This lady doesn't know what she's saying

She better shut up before Nigerians pounce on her 4 Likes

HONEST INDEED HONEST INDEEDHONEST INDEED 1 Like

Is Zambia a name of a country before? 3 Likes

Your time starts now....



Who is the first Nigerian Uk based president





⛤pres. Goodluck jonathan (GEJ)

⛤pres. Muhammadu buhari (PMB)

⛤pres. olusegun obasanjo (OBJ) 9 Likes

?



abeg check my nairaland puzzle and see if you can cack the Math code: this one na newsabeg check my nairaland puzzle and see if you can cack the Math code: http://www.nairaland.com/3661795/99-fail-simple-logic-swear/1#54246275 1 Like

Our government honest .... make I laugh small 12 Likes

oyinkinola:



...zambian scorpion stung Nigerian wailers!

Please, tell the truth, for once, it won't kill you. Please, tell the truth, for once, it won't kill you. 4 Likes

Who is she? 11 Likes