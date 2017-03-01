₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by PapiNigga: 12:20pm
Ollyb's weight loss journey is truly unbelievable and amazing...
The Nigerian Lady, Ollyb, who lives in the States went on a personal weight loss challenge she tagged "changingmyfatitude" where she lost 100lb of weight within a year... Wow
See more photos below...
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by PapiNigga: 12:20pm
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by Nne5(f): 12:23pm
She was really big tho.
I'd like to get fat.
Yes I mean FAT.
I'm toooo slim.
Fat people are soo lucky.
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by badassProdigy(m): 1:23pm
Nne5:I'm too fat. I'd like to get Slim. Slim people are soo lucky
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by Jacksparr0w127: 3:39pm
Wow! Great work
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by Ahmed0336(m): 3:40pm
badassProdigy:wtf is wrong with u both?
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by teebaxy(m): 3:40pm
Nice
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by Adesiji77: 3:40pm
Speechless
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by nikiniki: 3:40pm
amazing
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by Praktikals(m): 3:40pm
PapiNigga:The camel toe tho
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by Pearly255(f): 3:40pm
So nice, am really happy for her. Ain't easy!
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by ovokooo: 3:40pm
badassProdigy:I'll like to add some flesh.
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by kateskitty(f): 3:40pm
Ok
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by freddyboss: 3:40pm
#in vectors voice# mhm mhm true true.shebi u don see mugu
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by chinex276(m): 3:40pm
*checks my voice* but I am still talking Na.. . op sef
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by omololaade(f): 3:40pm
Whao. Dis is serious work o. To slim down na die. Gud for her
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by Lovegisty: 3:41pm
I STILL HAVE SPEECH... I'M NOT SPEECHLESS
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by gurunlocker: 3:41pm
Please I am not speechless, what can I do?
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by nursemyke: 3:41pm
badassProdigy:
Go and join the "KETO"club and thank me later. Ketogenic all the way.
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by Aristotle96(m): 3:41pm
This is the real change
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by pyyxxaro: 3:41pm
Cossy come and see oh
This tin wud be good for ur organigwe
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by solid3(m): 3:41pm
She's still fart.
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by Penboy(m): 3:42pm
Nne5:
Born first
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by kabayomi(m): 3:42pm
Abeg me sef wan fat oo>
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by rawpadgin(m): 3:42pm
can't imagine myself fvcking a fat chick
where i wan start from
unless u give me a manual
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by whizraymond(m): 3:42pm
she look like olosho in flatino land.
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by Godbest(m): 3:42pm
Lool
I love Nigerian,,
We always create things...
#changing-my-fatitude
Me I won change my bankitude
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by Badgers14: 3:43pm
Nne5:
Allow me to fatten you up nau
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by jtjohn(m): 3:43pm
Nne5:Every easy to get fat just eat late at Night couple with a enough rest...to be slim is the best
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by nairalandfreak: 3:43pm
Weldone
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by pennytrate: 3:43pm
♣ • → good for her•
Let her thank God that the process was a success °°
Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless by eherbal(m): 3:43pm
Yes! Yes!! Yes!!! I can! To the gym!!!
