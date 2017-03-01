Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Photos Will Leave You Speechless (18281 Views)

Ollyb's weight loss journey is truly unbelievable and amazing...



The Nigerian Lady, Ollyb, who lives in the States went on a personal weight loss challenge she tagged "changingmyfatitude" where she lost 100lb of weight within a year... Wow



See more photos below...







She was really big tho.





I'd like to get fat.

Yes I mean FAT.

I'm toooo slim.

Fat people are soo lucky. 19 Likes

Nne5:

Wow! Great work 1 Like

Nice

Speechless

amazing

So nice, am really happy for her. Ain't easy!

Ok

#in vectors voice# mhm mhm true true.shebi u don see mugu 1 Like

*checks my voice* but I am still talking Na.. . op sef

Whao. Dis is serious work o. To slim down na die. Gud for her

I STILL HAVE SPEECH... I'M NOT SPEECHLESS



Please I am not speechless, what can I do?

Go and join the "KETO"club and thank me later. Ketogenic all the way. Go and join the "KETO"club and thank me later. Ketogenic all the way. 2 Likes

This is the real change





This tin wud be good for ur organigwe Cossy come and see ohThis tin wud be good for ur organigwe

She's still fart.

Born first Born first 1 Like

Abeg me sef wan fat oo>





where i wan start from



unless u give me a manual can't imagine myself fvcking a fat chickwhere i wan start fromunless u give me a manual

she look like olosho in flatino land.

Lool

I love Nigerian,,

We always create things...

#changing-my-fatitude





Me I won change my bankitude 3 Likes

Weldone

♣ • → good for her•

Let her thank God that the process was a success °°