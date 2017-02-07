₦airaland Forum

Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by jonhemma11: 4:04pm
Senator Ben Bruce and Rotimi Amaechi were spotted together.According to Senator Ben Bruce,Nigerian youths should learn from them.He wrote....

'No enemies! The youth of Nigeria should learn from this, that to create a formidable force, you have to stand together'.

I dey laugh our youths wey dey fight because of politicians.For your mind you think say our politicians dey fight?



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/ben-bruce-amaechi-hangout-togetherphotos.html?m=1

Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by Mrbigman1(m): 4:07pm
Two idiots.

Maybe una dey on una way to go share money.

Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by sinaj(f): 4:07pm
... and some guys will be wasting their time bashing themselves here on nl because of this cooperate thieves sad



Smh!

Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by Pchikaodili(m): 4:07pm
I see

'No enemies'
Their only interest is our national cake...

Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by EpicMaurice(m): 4:11pm
tell that to the mindless youths that maim themselves for yhu

Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by Drversatile: 4:13pm
Youths of Nigeria, I hope you can see.

They unite to loot the treasury dry.

Get understanding my people

Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by TrueSenator(m): 4:14pm
Amaechi is beginning to pay homage and loyalty to the new change in Govt cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy Ofcourse that makes him a smart politician undecided undecided undecided undecided

Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by samincredible44(m): 4:14pm
so we shld learn how to steal and do nothing
Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by mightyhazel: 4:20pm
Intimidating! cool
Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by JhimmySpark(m): 4:28pm
In politics der are no permanent friends only permanent interest.
Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 4:39pm
But there's nothing left for us to loot if we learn from you guys finish.
Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by Dannidom(m): 4:42pm
Sorry Mr Senator you should understand that hunger is the major cause of most of this flare ups. U guys are rich so you wudnt understand

Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by ZombieKilla: 4:47pm
Was it not mr. Common sense who was quick to support Ali mole sheriff faction
We know where they belong sha

Imagine me and sarrki standing like that grin
Abeg grin grin
It will be a wailing galore in heaven

Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by ZombieKilla: 4:48pm
Kondomatic:
But there's nothing left for us to loot if we learn from you guys finish.
Make them loot remain cheesy
Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by unclezuma: 5:47pm
grin grin grin grin




Youths be wise and smart, there are no enemies amongst thieves.

Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by ednut1(m): 5:47pm
The youth should learn how to Stone and lynch ur lot. If this nation is to progress
Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by FuckBuhari: 5:48pm
And some people go dey fight for Nairaland cos of politics.
Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by kingzat: 5:48pm
Mrbigman1:
Two idiots.

Maybe una dey on una way to go share money.
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 5:49pm
And some nairaland broke niggas dey agrue and fight bcus of dis ppl





National cake na him dem wn go share so
All smiles undecided

Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 5:49pm
Well I'm not surprised, all of dm na dsame ttn



And some nairaland broke niggas dey agrue and fight bcus of dis ppl






National cake na him dem wn go share so

All smiles undecided

Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by anytexy: 5:49pm
Amaechi short like this.
Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by dumie(f): 5:49pm
This Amechi has girlie gestures cheesy

Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by ngmgeek(m): 5:49pm
Absolutely nothing to learn from both of you and other filthy politicians. Dirty Profession. People are dying everyday because of your dubious character and ways. Nigerians should disown you all. From the Dullard to the Midget. All of You lipsrsealed
Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 5:50pm
Well, let them hang out, na weekend we dey
Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by AdonaiRoofing(m): 5:50pm
All these meetings and hangouts.. All about 2019 politics

Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by slawomir: 5:51pm
OK me nor first get wahalar sha. just like football na my ticket I dey support. I nor dey support any politician or politics. if money show for pdp I go eat am and if he also show for apc I go also chop. that is how we roll in Benin city. Uniben to be precise
abeg osazee escort me reach main gate make we check this ticket. na goal goal and over 2.5 I play am. although na small money but if he enter then better suya go show this night for June 12
Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 5:51pm
We know that before.
Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by AntiWailer: 5:51pm
Lol.learn to fight for our stomachs
Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by burkingx: 5:51pm
grin

Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by holatimmy(f): 5:52pm
What of those youths who thought u were fighters for democracy and fought with you till death...

Politics is lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by burkingx: 5:52pm
cheesy

