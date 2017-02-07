₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by jonhemma11: 4:04pm
Senator Ben Bruce and Rotimi Amaechi were spotted together.According to Senator Ben Bruce,Nigerian youths should learn from them.He wrote....
'No enemies! The youth of Nigeria should learn from this, that to create a formidable force, you have to stand together'.
I dey laugh our youths wey dey fight because of politicians.For your mind you think say our politicians dey fight?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/ben-bruce-amaechi-hangout-togetherphotos.html?m=1
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by Mrbigman1(m): 4:07pm
Two idiots.
Maybe una dey on una way to go share money.
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by sinaj(f): 4:07pm
... and some guys will be wasting their time bashing themselves here on nl because of this cooperate thieves
Smh!
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by Pchikaodili(m): 4:07pm
I see
'No enemies'
Their only interest is our national cake...
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by EpicMaurice(m): 4:11pm
tell that to the mindless youths that maim themselves for yhu
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by Drversatile: 4:13pm
Youths of Nigeria, I hope you can see.
They unite to loot the treasury dry.
Get understanding my people
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by TrueSenator(m): 4:14pm
Amaechi is beginning to pay homage and loyalty to the new change in Govt Ofcourse that makes him a smart politician
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by samincredible44(m): 4:14pm
so we shld learn how to steal and do nothing
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by mightyhazel: 4:20pm
Intimidating!
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by JhimmySpark(m): 4:28pm
In politics der are no permanent friends only permanent interest.
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 4:39pm
But there's nothing left for us to loot if we learn from you guys finish.
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by Dannidom(m): 4:42pm
Sorry Mr Senator you should understand that hunger is the major cause of most of this flare ups. U guys are rich so you wudnt understand
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by ZombieKilla: 4:47pm
Was it not mr. Common sense who was quick to support Ali mole sheriff faction
We know where they belong sha
Imagine me and sarrki standing like that
Abeg
It will be a wailing galore in heaven
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by ZombieKilla: 4:48pm
Kondomatic:Make them loot remain
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by unclezuma: 5:47pm
Youths be wise and smart, there are no enemies amongst thieves.
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by ednut1(m): 5:47pm
The youth should learn how to Stone and lynch ur lot. If this nation is to progress
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by FuckBuhari: 5:48pm
And some people go dey fight for Nairaland cos of politics.
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by kingzat: 5:48pm
Mrbigman1:
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 5:49pm
And some nairaland broke niggas dey agrue and fight bcus of dis ppl
National cake na him dem wn go share so
All smiles
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 5:49pm
Well I'm not surprised, all of dm na dsame ttn
And some nairaland broke niggas dey agrue and fight bcus of dis ppl
National cake na him dem wn go share so
All smiles
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by anytexy: 5:49pm
Amaechi short like this.
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by dumie(f): 5:49pm
This Amechi has girlie gestures
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by ngmgeek(m): 5:49pm
Absolutely nothing to learn from both of you and other filthy politicians. Dirty Profession. People are dying everyday because of your dubious character and ways. Nigerians should disown you all. From the Dullard to the Midget. All of You
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 5:50pm
Well, let them hang out, na weekend we dey
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by AdonaiRoofing(m): 5:50pm
All these meetings and hangouts.. All about 2019 politics
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by slawomir: 5:51pm
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 5:51pm
We know that before.
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by AntiWailer: 5:51pm
Lol.learn to fight for our stomachs
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by burkingx: 5:51pm
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by holatimmy(f): 5:52pm
What of those youths who thought u were fighters for democracy and fought with you till death...
Politics is
|Re: Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) by burkingx: 5:52pm
