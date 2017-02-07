Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ben Bruce, Amaechi And Fayemi Hangout Together (Photos) (11315 Views)

'No enemies! The youth of Nigeria should learn from this, that to create a formidable force, you have to stand together'.



I dey laugh our youths wey dey fight because of politicians.For your mind you think say our politicians dey fight?







Source: Senator Ben Bruce and Rotimi Amaechi were spotted together.According to Senator Ben Bruce,Nigerian youths should learn from them.He wrote....'No enemies! The youth of Nigeria should learn from this, that to create a formidable force, you have to stand together'.I dey laugh our youths wey dey fight because of politicians.For your mind you think say our politicians dey fight?Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/ben-bruce-amaechi-hangout-togetherphotos.html?m=1 2 Likes

Two idiots.



Maybe una dey on una way to go share money. 10 Likes









Smh! ... and some guys will be wasting their time bashing themselves here on nl because of this cooperate thievesSmh! 25 Likes 2 Shares

I see



Their only interest is our national cake... 8 Likes

tell that to the mindless youths that maim themselves for yhu 1 Like

Youths of Nigeria, I hope you can see.



They unite to loot the treasury dry.



Get understanding my people 8 Likes

Ofcourse that makes him a smart politician Amaechi is beginning to pay homage and loyalty to the new change in GovtOfcourse that makes him a smart politician 1 Like 1 Share

so we shld learn how to steal and do nothing

Intimidating!

In politics der are no permanent friends only permanent interest.

But there's nothing left for us to loot if we learn from you guys finish.

Sorry Mr Senator you should understand that hunger is the major cause of most of this flare ups. U guys are rich so you wudnt understand 5 Likes



Imagine me and sarrki standing like that

It will be a wailing galore in heaven Was it not mr. Common sense who was quick to support Ali mole sheriff factionWe know where they belong shaImagine me and sarrki standing like thatAbegIt will be a wailing galore in heaven 2 Likes

But there's nothing left for us to loot if we learn from you guys finish. Make them loot remain Make them loot remain











Youths be wise and smart, there are no enemies amongst thieves. 18 Likes

The youth should learn how to Stone and lynch ur lot. If this nation is to progress

And some people go dey fight for Nairaland cos of politics.

All smiles And some nairaland broke niggas dey agrue and fight bcus of dis pplNational cake na him dem wn go share soAll smiles 3 Likes









All smiles Well I'm not surprised, all of dm na dsame ttnAnd some nairaland broke niggas dey agrue and fight bcus of dis pplNational cake na him dem wn go share soAll smiles 2 Likes

Amaechi short like this.

This Amechi has girlie gestures 1 Like

Absolutely nothing to learn from both of you and other filthy politicians. Dirty Profession. People are dying everyday because of your dubious character and ways. Nigerians should disown you all. From the Dullard to the Midget. All of You

Well, let them hang out, na weekend we dey

All these meetings and hangouts.. All about 2019 politics



We know that before.

Lol.learn to fight for our stomachs