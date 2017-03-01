₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by metronaija2: 6:28pm
Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Miyonse and Jon seen on the Red carpet of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award 2017. See photos below
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by poshestmina(f): 6:30pm
Jon looks classy .
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by coolesmile: 6:32pm
This trouser no go tear so
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Expl0rers: 6:41pm
Frosh
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Nixiepie(f): 7:56pm
Wow wow
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by brightballer(m): 8:56pm
.John Ogah, Uncle Suru the artist, we know.
Who is Miyonse?
Did he come as a culinary celebrity? Or as a former Tboss' cuddlemate?
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 8:57pm
Nixiepie:ambulance
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by dimexy247(m): 8:57pm
Ok, next
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by CuteJude: 8:57pm
poshestmina:thats ordinary not classy , upgrade ur taste values biko
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by walexsy(m): 8:57pm
isn't God so wonderful?back to back front page,oh lawd what have i done to deserve such privilege isn't God so wonderful?back to back front page,oh lawd what have i done to deserve such privilege
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 8:57pm
Nixiepie:
"Is" you a Siren?
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 8:59pm
now to those of you who ask.."of what use is the big brother show"..this is what it provide..a platform to showcase yourself to the world..
now it up to them what they do with the big brother platform..now they are celebrities they have their own little fan..and good social media following ..they are known faces..they can choose to go into any part of the entertainment industry without much difficulty..miyonse can decide to be a TV host or Tv personality..soma is already a musician..and he is getting his voice heard already on a large scale..all thanks to big brother show..
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by HIRAETH(f): 8:59pm
Miyonse my crush... *.. *
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by huche(m): 8:59pm
Nixiepie:I can see u love sirene
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by huche(m): 8:59pm
HIRAETH:Hmmm
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by nom44311: 8:59pm
CuteJude:
Thx bro.....
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by beetown(m): 9:00pm
all post about the AMVCA fly straight to FP
lala diaris gawd o
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by auditor0471: 9:00pm
Dis guys are going places already. BBB porn stars lol
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by veacea: 9:00pm
OP
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by DeRuggedProf: 9:00pm
Miyonse is like Tboss na she fall my hand.
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by icedpope93: 9:00pm
Jon jon...
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by mastar111(m): 9:01pm
So make we go fry beans?
|Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by MizTyna(f): 9:02pm
coolesmile:
Lol! Too tight! I can feel his discomfort from here
