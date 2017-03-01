now to those of you who ask.."of what use is the big brother show"..this is what it provide..a platform to showcase yourself to the world..



now it up to them what they do with the big brother platform..now they are celebrities they have their own little fan..and good social media following ..they are known faces..they can choose to go into any part of the entertainment industry without much difficulty..miyonse can decide to be a TV host or Tv personality..soma is already a musician..and he is getting his voice heard already on a large scale..all thanks to big brother show..