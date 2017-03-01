₦airaland Forum

Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by metronaija2: 6:28pm
Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Miyonse and Jon seen on the Red carpet of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award 2017. See photos below

Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by poshestmina(f): 6:30pm
Jon looks classy .

Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by coolesmile: 6:32pm
This trouser no go tear so

Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Expl0rers: 6:41pm
Frosh
Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Nixiepie(f): 7:56pm
Wow wow
Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by brightballer(m): 8:56pm
.John Ogah, Uncle Suru the artist, we know.


Who is Miyonse?
Did he come as a culinary celebrity? Or as a former Tboss' cuddlemate?
Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 8:57pm
Nixiepie:
Wow wow
ambulance
Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by dimexy247(m): 8:57pm
Ok, next
Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by CuteJude: 8:57pm
poshestmina:
Jon looks classy .
thats ordinary not classy , upgrade ur taste values biko
Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by walexsy(m): 8:57pm
isn't God so wonderful?back to back front page,oh lawd what have i done to deserve such privilege cryisn't God so wonderful?back to back front page,oh lawd what have i done to deserve such privilege
Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 8:57pm
Nixiepie:
Wow wow

"Is" you a Siren? tongue

Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 8:59pm
now to those of you who ask.."of what use is the big brother show"..this is what it provide..a platform to showcase yourself to the world..

now it up to them what they do with the big brother platform..now they are celebrities they have their own little fan..and good social media following ..they are known faces..they can choose to go into any part of the entertainment industry without much difficulty..miyonse can decide to be a TV host or Tv personality..soma is already a musician..and he is getting his voice heard already on a large scale..all thanks to big brother show..
Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by HIRAETH(f): 8:59pm
Miyonse my crush... *.. *
Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by huche(m): 8:59pm
Nixiepie:
Wow wow
I can see u love sirene
Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by huche(m): 8:59pm
HIRAETH:
Miyonse my crush... *.. *
Hmmm
Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by nom44311: 8:59pm
CuteJude:
thats ordinary not classy , upgrade ur taste values biko

Thx bro.....

Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by beetown(m): 9:00pm
all post about the AMVCA fly straight to FP


lala diaris gawd o cry
Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by auditor0471: 9:00pm
Dis guys are going places already. BBB porn stars lol
Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by veacea: 9:00pm
OP

Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by DeRuggedProf: 9:00pm
Miyonse is like Tboss na she fall my hand.
Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by icedpope93: 9:00pm
Jon jon...
Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by mastar111(m): 9:01pm
So make we go fry beans?
Re: Miyonse And Jon Ogah At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by MizTyna(f): 9:02pm
coolesmile:
This trouser no go tear so

Lol! Too tight! I can feel his discomfort from here

