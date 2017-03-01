₦airaland Forum

Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by ebosie11(f): 6:58pm
Laptop Explodes & Kills NYSC Member Serving In Taraba State

As shared by human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong.....

'VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

This is the corpse of Segun, the 2016 Batch B, Stream I Corp Member who was posted to Government Day Secondary School Wuro Sembe, Jalingo, Taraba State that died at the Federal Medical Centre Jalingo this morning.

He charged and placed his laptop on his laps while sleeping and it exploded and burnt him to death.

This is very sad. We need to be careful with the way we use electronic devices.

May his soul rest in peace'.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/laptop-explodes-kills-nysc-member.html?m=1

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:00pm
Village Missiles!

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by TPAND: 7:01pm
This is a mystery. A technical audit and investigation should be carried out to ascertain the conditions that could make a laptop explode. Because i wont lie to you, we are all endangered if this reoccurs again.

His parents should sue the Laptop manufacturer.

Such a sad end. May His soul find perfect peace

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by Cutehector(m): 7:02pm
My mum has been warning me of this yet I won't listen...

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by okosodo: 7:04pm
Rip.
Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by Jabioro: 7:04pm
Ha! May his soul rest in perfect peace...
Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by ZombieKilla: 7:04pm
Buhari why?

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by EdCure: 7:08pm
That's why I stopped placing my laptop on my laps while it's connected to power. It shocks mildly sometimes.
Worse when there's lightning.

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by philGeo(m): 7:09pm
grin grin
NgeneUkwenu:
Village Missiles!
Sister you just kill me with laugh. grin
NgeneUkwenu:
Village Missiles!
Sister you just kill me with laugh.

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by squarelead(m): 7:10pm
This is serious o, may we not be victim of untimely death in Jesus name.

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by obinna58(m): 7:10pm
Specify the laptop name

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:11pm
This is clearly an arrow by a powerful village predator drone

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:13pm
There has to be more to this story medically because that wound looks like it gangrened before he died ..I think after that laptop fire the wound wasn't properly treated and gangrened thereby sending him into a septic shock he didn't recover from

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by Adeevah(f): 7:14pm
Hmmmmn...
Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by cummando(m): 7:14pm
Pry sch..sec sch...university (gari,night class,tests assignment, oloshos, frat ,strike) na lappy come kill am....




Village people.....I hail
Oya RIP crew....over to una

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by annnikky(f): 7:17pm
obinna58:
Specify the laptop name
Lolz.. To know if it's your type baa?

Chai.. May his soul rest in peace cry
Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by greatnaija01: 7:21pm
God save us from village witches that have 1 terabyte bundles o...... this was an attack. HIS WHOLE BODY DIDNT BURN BUT THE YOUNG STAR DIED. Choi

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by DozieInc(m): 7:34pm
Too bad
Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 7:36pm
TPAND:
This is a mystery. A technical audit and investigation should be carried out to ascertain the conditions that could make a laptop explode. Because i wont lie to you, we are all endangered if this reoccurs again.

His parents should sue the Laptop manufacturer.

Such a sad end. May His soul find perfect peace
Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by ibroh22(m): 8:03pm
RIP

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by bro4u: 9:04pm
The corpse of a corp member...hmmm nawa ooo.


But seriously if its in other countries, the govt's standard agency/organisation will take it upon themselfs to investigate, but down here in Naija na different story...

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by bestspoke: 9:04pm
what kind of laptop pls shocked
Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by BigStout(m): 9:05pm
Blood of biafra shocked shocked
Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by Rich4god(m): 9:05pm
There is something more to this story than what is been reported... Judging from the wounds visible only on his leg, the heat and pain could have woken him up.... Except if he was electrocuted, I still can't see how the laptop killed him.

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by mayoor15(m): 9:05pm
Cutehector:
My mum has been warning me of this yet I won't listen...
you want to kill yourself abi.... better listen now
Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by thornapple(f): 9:06pm
ebosie11:
Laptop Explodes & Kills NYSC Member Serving In Taraba State

As shared by human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong.....

'VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

This is the corpse of Segun, the 2016 Batch B, Stream I Corp Member who was posted to Government Day Secondary School Wuro Sembe, Jalingo, Taraba State that died at the Federal Medical Centre Jalingo this morning.

He charged and placed his laptop on his laps while sleeping and it exploded and burnt him to death.

This is very sad. We need to be careful with the way we use electronic devices.

May his soul rest in peace'.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/laptop-explodes-kills-nysc-member.html?m=1

One thing i rushed to find out is the make of that laptop.
Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:06pm
R i p
Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 9:07pm
Omg
Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by obembet(m): 9:07pm
Joke apart... This is not ordinary

I don't trust this pple standing


Cos LAP-TOP....


We God I thank u ooo is I do this daily


Rip man.. ..

Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by oyinkan177: 9:08pm
RIP
Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by VcStunner(m): 9:09pm
That's quite tragic. I really hate to hear a young blood dropped.
RIP bro...God rest your soul
Re: Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) by cutelover19(m): 9:09pm
innalilahi

