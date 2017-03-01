Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Computers / Laptop Explodes And Kills A Corper In Taraba State (Disturbing Photos) (30738 Views)

Laptop Explodes & Kills NYSC Member Serving In Taraba State



As shared by human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong.....



'VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED



This is the corpse of Segun, the 2016 Batch B, Stream I Corp Member who was posted to Government Day Secondary School Wuro Sembe, Jalingo, Taraba State that died at the Federal Medical Centre Jalingo this morning.



He charged and placed his laptop on his laps while sleeping and it exploded and burnt him to death.



This is very sad. We need to be careful with the way we use electronic devices.



May his soul rest in peace'.







Village Missiles! 13 Likes

This is a mystery. A technical audit and investigation should be carried out to ascertain the conditions that could make a laptop explode. Because i wont lie to you, we are all endangered if this reoccurs again.



His parents should sue the Laptop manufacturer.



Such a sad end. May His soul find perfect peace 32 Likes 2 Shares

My mum has been warning me of this yet I won't listen... 3 Likes

Rip.

Ha! May his soul rest in perfect peace...

Buhari why? 4 Likes

That's why I stopped placing my laptop on my laps while it's connected to power. It shocks mildly sometimes.

Worse when there's lightning. 44 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

Village Missiles! Sister you just kill me with laugh. NgeneUkwenu:

Village Missiles! Sister you just kill me with laugh. Sister you just kill me with laugh.Sister you just kill me with laugh. 1 Like 1 Share

This is serious o, may we not be victim of untimely death in Jesus name. 27 Likes

Specify the laptop name 1 Like 1 Share

This is clearly an arrow by a powerful village predator drone 5 Likes 1 Share

There has to be more to this story medically because that wound looks like it gangrened before he died ..I think after that laptop fire the wound wasn't properly treated and gangrened thereby sending him into a septic shock he didn't recover from 27 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmn...

Pry sch..sec sch...university (gari,night class,tests assignment, oloshos, frat ,strike) na lappy come kill am....









Village people.....I hail

Oya RIP crew....over to una 13 Likes 2 Shares

obinna58:

Specify the laptop name Lolz.. To know if it's your type baa?



Chai.. May his soul rest in peace Lolz.. To know if it's your type baa?Chai.. May his soul rest in peace

God save us from village witches that have 1 terabyte bundles o...... this was an attack. HIS WHOLE BODY DIDNT BURN BUT THE YOUNG STAR DIED. Choi 1 Like 2 Shares

Too bad

TPAND:

This is a mystery. A technical audit and investigation should be carried out to ascertain the conditions that could make a laptop explode. Because i wont lie to you, we are all endangered if this reoccurs again.



His parents should sue the Laptop manufacturer.



Such a sad end. May His soul find perfect peace

RIP 1 Like

The corpse of a corp member...hmmm nawa ooo.





But seriously if its in other countries, the govt's standard agency/organisation will take it upon themselfs to investigate, but down here in Naija na different story... 1 Like

what kind of laptop pls

Blood of biafra

There is something more to this story than what is been reported... Judging from the wounds visible only on his leg, the heat and pain could have woken him up.... Except if he was electrocuted, I still can't see how the laptop killed him. 4 Likes 1 Share

Cutehector:

My mum has been warning me of this yet I won't listen... you want to kill yourself abi.... better listen now you want to kill yourself abi.... better listen now

One thing i rushed to find out is the make of that laptop. One thing i rushed to find out is the make of that laptop.

R i p

Omg

Joke apart... This is not ordinary



I don't trust this pple standing





Cos LAP-TOP....





We God I thank u ooo is I do this daily





Rip man.. ..

RIP

That's quite tragic. I really hate to hear a young blood dropped.

RIP bro...God rest your soul