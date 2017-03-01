₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by zicoraads(m): 7:15pm On Mar 04
In the absence of anything to show for its existence, since fraud is its very foundation, the Buhari government has elevated sterile propaganda, mindless mind-management, and thoughtless, unintelligent mendacity to an art.
http://www.farooqkperogi.com/2017/03/propagandocracy-and-buhari-media-center.html?m=1
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by EdCure: 7:16pm On Mar 04
Interesting read.
…40 paid propagandists whose mandate is to smear, demonize, and troll government critics with thousands of fake, foul social media handles.The likes of @ayourb et all. They use foul languages to attack Buhari's critics.
Unknown to these loutish trolls, they're misrepresenting the president, making him further unsellable to sceptics.
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by zicoraads(m): 7:22pm On Mar 04
EdCure:It is. It's a direct reference to some handles here. Characters like Sarrki, Omenkalives, NgeneUkwenu etc. never post anything 'meaningful' on threads here. Sometimes you begin to wonder if everything is OK with them. Now it's clear what is. They and others like them are paid to defend Buhari with everything. And if it gets awry, blame Jonathan or IPOB.
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by carmag(m): 7:53pm On Mar 04
.All the sycophants call themselves patriots
your patriotism should be to Nigeria as a nation and not to any President
Americans would say God bless America and not the other way round
.
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by ZombieKilla: 8:21pm On Mar 04
carmag:Don't u know that there is recession in the land
People are committing suicide to escape hardship
What is there in selling ur soul and sense to BMC for some coins.... Not that the country is worth anything
They got bills to pay
Sarrki
Ngeneukwuenu
Quotasystem
Itsmeaboki
Vedaxcool
Obailala
Passingshot
Etc
Am I lying?
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by Ngozi123(f): 8:29pm On Mar 04
I'm not surprised by this news at all... the government is more interested in masking their lies with propaganda than actually tackling serious issues affecting its citizens.
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by MONITZ: 8:35pm On Mar 04
I now understand wat motivates some trolls on nairaland that always sound like broken records... So their selfless love for Buhari and Nigeria isn't responsible after all...
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by zicoraads(m): 8:38pm On Mar 04
MONITZ:It's never about love for country. It's about the money. All those trolls who call themselves Patriots are nothing but mercenaries.
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by three: 8:50pm On Mar 04
Sad
A government that spends more time, effort, personnel, resources and skill to embellish its meagre actions and deceive the citizenry clearly never sincerely intended to govern ab initio
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by fiizznation(m): 9:04pm On Mar 04
Ok mr Farook, you are anti-buhari or whatever you think you are. We know that already. Stop being a complete troll/nuisance on facebook and attend to your students in the classroom. Stop trying so hard to be politically correct. Smh
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by Firgemachar: 9:12pm On Mar 04
Honestly, anyone defending PMB at this time must be a stark raving looooonatic
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by Fx55(m): 9:28pm On Mar 04
zicoraads:They're many on this forum... Their first and only mandate is to defend Buhari at all cost while blaming Jonathan.
Edoboy, Obailala, Vedaxcool, PassingShot
Very unintelligent lot
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by obailala(m): 11:18pm On Mar 04
Fx55:You still havent been able to counter any of the points I presented to you this afternoon. So apparently the only option you are left with is to mention my name in ignorant posts. Speaks volumes on your touted intelligence.
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by Fx55(m): 11:28pm On Mar 04
obailala:I guess BMC work is the real deal. Defend Buhari at all cost while blaming Jonathan.
You're yet to tell us what Buhari and his incompetent gang of propagandists did with the over-padded 2016 budget.... Even the 2015 budget that he inherited, there's still nothing to show for it. Fuel went up from N87 to N150, still nothing to show for it.
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by Dannidom(m): 11:55pm On Mar 04
#SayNoToBuhari
.
Hunger no go gree some people sha
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by gaetano: 12:10am
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by obailala(m): 12:14am
Fx55:Enough attention already given to your wailing ass already, I should be reserving my energy for smart folks, good night!
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by Nukualofa: 1:33am
fiizznation:One of BMC
Make i dash you
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by Nukualofa: 1:34am
obailala:Who is this BMC agent on probation
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by vedaxcool(m): 4:49am
Fx55:
Yet with your level "intelligence" you sound no better than high school drop out who clearly is unrefined. Tell me what manner of intelligence defends stealing, corruption and every evil under the sun and darkness for living? Abeg shift to cownu cell if you cannot intelligently engage in discourse beyond your capacity.
@topic don't care didn't read. ...
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by highrise07(m): 6:00am
ok
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by austinsmat(m): 6:12am
fiizznation:one of them
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by ShootToKill: 6:17am
zicoraads:
@bolded. Bwahahahaha! Lmao!
Same thing I've been saying to Lair mohammed and Dumbhari. If you are going to pay some zombies launder Bumhari's battered image, at least recruit the ones with an average I.Q. Not these moronic pro-dullards all over the social media that throw away there brains into soka forest and scream "Ipob should unite with bumhari so that Allah can make 1N= 1$" or "Kanu and beans!".
Never seen a group of people more collectively demented than the pro-dullard zombies we always have to contend with herein when preventing simple logic from the susceptibility of being bastardized by them on social media.
Thumbs up Kperogi!
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by ShootToKill: 6:21am
zicoraads:
When you flog them with logic they shout' IPOD' or 'GEJ'. Nothing intellectual whatsoever. Just empty 'pro-dullard' effusions emanating from cognitively paralysed minds. Mr Kperogi is just trumpetting what we already know.
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by Milonis(m): 6:23am
Buhari has more PR (image making/propaganda) staff than he's got any economic team. Sorry Nigerians, but we warned you. Farooq please reap the 'change' you vigorously campaigned for
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by Nukualofa: 10:07am
Lalasticlala food is ready
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by Sapiosexuality(m): 10:36am
Man! A selfish, narcissistic being. Any iota of consciousness in any of us wouldn't make the revelation necessary. But we are not a smart people.
While the people suffer a certain number of them sell their souls, wits for temporary benefits. The body will die, the man and soul remains. What sort of man do you want to be?
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by bayelsaowei: 10:42am
Pathetic BMC
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by hucienda: 12:36pm
Chai ... This Prof aint giving the propagandists in power any breathing space. Many of them are here, one doesn't even need a functional brain to know who they are. He sabi dem in n out.
And as for this ...
"They also flood the comment sections of news websites with false handles and calculatedly duplicitous information, in addition to producing propagandistic social media memes (often with southern Nigerian-sounding names) that appear to come from everyday Buhari fans. The 40 odd propagandists-in-residence at the BMC are paid N250,000 per month".
Southerners had better shine their eyes.
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by ShootToKill: 1:46pm
hucienda:
Bwahahaha! They can only deceive their fellow slowpoke When you see names like jesuslovesyou, Isrealjones, Adamsmiths, JeffChinedu hailing killings in southern kaduna, you don't need to be very clever to know that these are bearded Allakubarians and pro-dullard deceiving themselves that they "Christian southerners'. We've made this clear severally.
During the election period, many yoruba muslims and hausa claimed to be ' Yoruba Christians' who hated GEJ and loved Buhari. They suceeded in deceiving yoruba christians and others in the south.
Their exposure started when they started claiming to be 'We SSners who hate SE and Biafra' and "Igbo who hated Biafra and loved the caliphate'. IPOB members stripped many of them Unclad and removed their masks to reveal their true identity as muslims from yoruba and hausaland. It abated the number of 'We SS' impersonators. A big reason they hate IPOB with passion. I was a guest then. The threads are still here.
|Re: Buhari Media Pays N250k To 40 Propagandists To Comment On Blogs - Farooq Keprogi by PedroJP(m): 2:31pm
Time to begin praying and dry fasting for these 40 259 monthly paid propagandists to die by fire.
This is wickedness, they must die by fire since they are enjoying working agianst Truth.
Saarki and co will kpai soon. No wonder some of them never made a reasonable comment always on a one way thought.
B4 a thread is opened on Nairaland, u'll see saarki first on that thread to counter or even initiate false ideas that will deviate all from discussing main issues. Worst part now is that he brings the topics himself to nairaland and deviate the topic himself. He won't allow any thread go on discussions based on facts on the news.
Guess he is the one in charge of paid agents Nairaland session.
God kill them all protecting politicians at the expense of the masses.
