What Tinubu's 'The Nation' Wrote About Buhari's Media Chat / Femi-Kayode Reacts To Buhari's Media Chat / President Buhari's Media Chat (Video)

In the absence of anything to show for its existence, since fraud is its very foundation, the Buhari government has elevated sterile propaganda, mindless mind-management, and thoughtless, unintelligent mendacity to an art.



For starters, as I pointed out in my Facebook status update, which went viral and shaped national discourse on the Buhari government, the president has 9 media aides. Yes, 9, not 6 as previously thought!



They are Femi Adesina (Special Adviser, Media & Publicity); Garba Shehu (Senior Special Assistant, Media & Publicity); Tolu Ogunlesi (Special Assistant, Digital & New Media); Lauretta Onochie (Personal Assistant, Social Media); Bashir Ahmad (Personal Assistant, New media); Sha’aban Sharada (Personal Assistant, Broadcast Media); Naziru Muhammed (Personal Assistant, TV Documentary); Sunday Aghaeze (Personal Assistant, Photography); and Bayo Omoboriowo (Personal Assistant/ President’s Photographer).



All of these aides also have a retinue of other aides. For instance, the president’s PA on Broadcast Media recently appointed a “Media Assistant 1 on Social Media.” The numeral “1” indicates that there are other personal aides to the president’s PA that we don’t know about yet. This absurdity used to exist only in the realm of implausible humor.



But it gets worse: the president also has a clandestine hate and propaganda factory called the Buhari Media Center (BMC), which has nearly 40 paid propagandists whose mandate is to smear, demonize, and troll government critics with thousands of fake, foul social media handles. They also flood the comment sections of news websites with false handles and calculatedly duplicitous information, in addition to producing propagandistic social media memes (often with southern Nigerian-sounding names) that appear to come from everyday Buhari fans. The 40 odd propagandists-in-residence at the BMC are paid N250,000 per month.



Modeled after the Atiku Media Center (a reason its head calls it the Buhari Media Center, although it goes by other names), it is located on Okonjo-Iweala Drive (close to CBN quarters) in Jabi, Abuja.



When I first exposed this shadowy, sinister propaganda outfit that operates outside the orbit of the formal structures of government, its existence was denied. Now some character by the name of Muhammad Labbo who describes himself as “Chairman/ Co-ordinator [sic]” of the “Buhari Media Support Group” admitted to the existence of the propaganda center, but says it isn’t called the Buhari Media Center, and that it is funded by a private individual.



But who is this private individual who is funding a viciously malicious presidential propaganda outfit? What is his interest? Is this a pay-to-play scam? Is it a payback for a favor from the Buhari government? Or is it a favor in anticipation of a reward? Why should a shadowy individual fund a pro-government, extralegal propaganda and mind-management unit?



And what about the N100 million Lai Mohammed’s Ministry of Information has allocated for “interaction with bloggers” in the 2017 budget? Who are these bloggers government will be “interacting” with for N100 million in a time of recession?



Most importantly, though, the minions that make up the Buhari Media Center propagandists aren’t even the brightest bulbs in the box. Most of them should sue their brains for non-support. First, they can’t string together a sentence in English that isn’t a riotous travesty of the language. Nor do they seem to have any basic familiarity with elementary logic. Their stock-in-trade is unrestrained verbal primitivism, vulgar abuse, smears, innuendoes, and outright libel.



They, for instance, have been on full attack mode against my person since I exposed them. One Muhammad Labbo, who would do well to take elementary lessons in grammar and logic, said I too belonged to a BMC-like unit during Obasanjo’s administration. Lie. The unit I was recruited to be a part of, about which I wrote several times in my column, was called the Presidential Research and Communications Unit (later renamed Public Communications Unit) and projected Nigeria to the international community. The unit’s website was indicatively www.nigeriafirst.org, and it never got involved in domestic media interventions.



Unlike the PRCU, BMC is Buhari first (and Nigeria last), as the name of the group suggests. It operates outside the structures of government and even claims to be funded by a sinister outsider to slander critics of the president. Only a mind held hostage by illogic and defective intellect will make a false equivalence between working for a unit of government that disseminated information about Nigeria to a global audience and a baleful, extralegal propaganda unit that defames and attacks an incompetent president’s critics using fake handles.



The BMC is a full realization of this peculiar primitive propaganda that defines Nigeria’s public communication. It gets worse when the government it defends is founded and subsists on fraud and lies.

…40 paid propagandists whose mandate is to smear, demonize, and troll government critics with thousands of fake, foul social media handles. The likes of @ayourb et all. They use foul languages to attack Buhari's critics.



Unknown to these loutish trolls, they're misrepresenting the president, making him further unsellable to sceptics.

It is. It's a direct reference to some handles here. Characters like Sarrki, Omenkalives, NgeneUkwenu etc. never post anything 'meaningful' on threads here. Sometimes you begin to wonder if everything is OK with them. Now it's clear what is. They and others like them are paid to defend Buhari with everything. And if it gets awry, blame Jonathan or IPOB.

.All the sycophants call themselves patriots





your patriotism should be to Nigeria as a nation and not to any President





Americans would say God bless America and not the other way round



. 108 Likes 8 Shares

.All the sycophants call themselves patriots





your patriotism should be to Nigeria as a nation and not to any President





Americans would say God bless America and not the other way round



. Don't u know that there is recession in the land

People are committing suicide to escape hardship

What is there in selling ur soul and sense to BMC for some coins.... Not that the country is worth anything

They got bills to pay

Don't u know that there is recession in the land
People are committing suicide to escape hardship
What is there in selling ur soul and sense to BMC for some coins.... Not that the country is worth anything
They got bills to pay

I'm not surprised by this news at all... the government is more interested in masking their lies with propaganda than actually tackling serious issues affecting its citizens. 72 Likes 3 Shares

I now understand wat motivates some trolls on nairaland that always sound like broken records... So their selfless love for Buhari and Nigeria isn't responsible after all... 60 Likes 4 Shares

It's never about love for country. It's about the money. All those trolls who call themselves Patriots are nothing but mercenaries.

Sad





A government that spends more time, effort, personnel, resources and skill to embellish its meagre actions and deceive the citizenry clearly never sincerely intended to govern ab initio

11 Likes

Ok mr Farook, you are anti-buhari or whatever you think you are. We know that already. Stop being a complete troll/nuisance on facebook and attend to your students in the classroom. Stop trying so hard to be politically correct. Smh 14 Likes 5 Shares

Honestly, anyone defending PMB at this time must be a stark raving looooonatic 81 Likes 2 Shares

It is. It's a direct reference to some handles here. Characters like Sarrki, Omenkalives, NgeneUkwenu etc. never post anything 'meaningful' on threads here. Sometimes you begin to wonder if everything is OK with them. Now it's clear what is. They and others like them are paid to defend Buhari with everything. And if it gets awry, blame Jonathan or IPOB. They're many on this forum... Their first and only mandate is to defend Buhari at all cost while blaming Jonathan.



Edoboy, Obailala, Vedaxcool, PassingShot



They're many on this forum... Their first and only mandate is to defend Buhari at all cost while blaming Jonathan.
Very unintelligent lot

They're many on this forum... Their first and only mandate is to defend Buhari at all cost while blaming Jonathan.



Edoboy, Obailala, Vedaxcool, PassingShot



Very unintelligent lot You still havent been able to counter any of the points I presented to you this afternoon. So apparently the only option you are left with is to mention my name in ignorant posts. Speaks volumes on your touted intelligence. You still havent been able to counter any of the points I presented to you this afternoon. So apparently the only option you are left with is to mention my name in ignorant posts. Speaks volumes on your touted intelligence. 12 Likes 1 Share

You still havent been able to counter any of the points I presented to you this afternoon. So apparently the only option you are left with is to mention my name in ignorant posts. Speaks volumes on your touted intelligence. I guess BMC work is the real deal. Defend Buhari at all cost while blaming Jonathan.



I guess BMC work is the real deal. Defend Buhari at all cost while blaming Jonathan.
You're yet to tell us what Buhari and his incompetent gang of propagandists did with the over-padded 2016 budget.... Even the 2015 budget that he inherited, there's still nothing to show for it. Fuel went up from N87 to N150, still nothing to show for it.

Hunger no go gree some people sha 16 Likes

I guess BMC work is the real deal. Defend Buhari at all cost while blaming Jonathan.



You're yet to tell us what Buhari and his incompetent gang of propagandists did with the over-padded 2016 budget.... Even the 2015 budget that he inherited, there's still nothing to show for it. Fuel went up from N87 to N150, still nothing to show for it.



Enough attention already given to your wailing ass already, I should be reserving my energy for smart folks, good night! Enough attention already given to your wailing ass already, I should be reserving my energy for smart folks, good night! 6 Likes 1 Share

Ok mr Farook, you are anti-buhari or whatever you think you are. We know that already. Stop being a complete troll/nuisance on facebook and attend to your students in the classroom. Stop trying so hard to be politically correct. Smh One of BMC



One of BMC

You still havent been able to counter any of the points I presented to you this afternoon. So apparently the only option you are left with is to mention my name in ignorant posts. Speaks volumes on your touted intelligence. Who is this BMC agent on probation Who is this BMC agent on probation 63 Likes 4 Shares

They're many on this forum... Their first and only mandate is to defend Buhari at all cost while blaming Jonathan.



Edoboy, Obailala, Vedaxcool, PassingShot



Very unintelligent lot



Yet with your level "intelligence" you sound no better than high school drop out who clearly is unrefined. Tell me what manner of intelligence defends stealing, corruption and every evil under the sun and darkness for living? Abeg shift to cownu cell if you cannot intelligently engage in discourse beyond your capacity.



Yet with your level "intelligence" you sound no better than high school drop out who clearly is unrefined. Tell me what manner of intelligence defends stealing, corruption and every evil under the sun and darkness for living?

Ok mr Farook, you are anti-buhari or whatever you think you are. We know that already. Stop being a complete troll/nuisance on facebook and attend to your students in the classroom. Stop trying so hard to be politically correct. Smh one of them one of them 68 Likes 7 Shares

@bolded. Bwahahahaha! Lmao!



Same thing I've been saying to Lair mohammed and Dumbhari. If you are going to pay some zombies launder Bumhari's battered image, at least recruit the ones with an average I.Q. Not these moronic pro-dullards all over the social media that throw away there brains into soka forest and scream "Ipob should unite with bumhari so that Allah can make 1N= 1$" or "Kanu and beans!".



Never seen a group of people more collectively demented than the pro-dullard zombies we always have to contend with herein when preventing simple logic from the susceptibility of being bastardized by them on social media.







Same thing I've been saying to Lair mohammed and Dumbhari. If you are going to pay some zombies launder Bumhari's battered image, at least recruit the ones with an average I.Q. Not these moronic pro-dullards all over the social media that throw away there brains into soka forest and scream "Ipob should unite with bumhari so that Allah can make 1N= 1$" or "Kanu and beans!".
Never seen a group of people more collectively demented than the pro-dullard zombies we always have to contend with herein when preventing simple logic from the susceptibility of being bastardized by them on social media.
Thumbs up Kperogi!

It is. It's a direct reference to some handles here. Characters like Sarrki, Omenkalives, NgeneUkwenu etc. never post anything 'meaningful' on threads here. Sometimes you begin to wonder if everything is OK with them. Now it's clear what is. They and others like them are paid to defend Buhari with everything. And if it gets awry, blame Jonathan or IPOB.

When you flog them with logic they shout' IPOD' or 'GEJ'. Nothing intellectual whatsoever. Just empty 'pro-dullard' effusions emanating from cognitively paralysed minds. Mr Kperogi is just trumpetting what we already know.

Buhari has more PR (image making/propaganda) staff than he's got any economic team. Sorry Nigerians, but we warned you. Farooq please reap the 'change' you vigorously campaigned for 56 Likes 3 Shares

Man! A selfish, narcissistic being. Any iota of consciousness in any of us wouldn't make the revelation necessary. But we are not a smart people.



While the people suffer a certain number of them sell their souls, wits for temporary benefits. The body will die, the man and soul remains. What sort of man do you want to be? 3 Likes 1 Share

Pathetic BMC 18 Likes 1 Share

Chai ... This Prof aint giving the propagandists in power any breathing space. Many of them are here, one doesn't even need a functional brain to know who they are. He sabi dem in n out.



And as for this ...



"They also flood the comment sections of news websites with false handles and calculatedly duplicitous information, in addition to producing propagandistic social media memes ( often with southern Nigerian-sounding names ) that appear to come from everyday Buhari fans. The 40 odd propagandists-in-residence at the BMC are paid N250,000 per month".



Southerners had better shine their eyes. 38 Likes 3 Shares

Chai ... This Prof aint giving the propagandists in power any breathing space. Many of them are here, one doesn't even need a functional brain to know who they are. He sabi dem in n out.



And as for this ...



"They also flood the comment sections of news websites with false handles and calculatedly duplicitous information, in addition to producing propagandistic social media memes ( often with southern Nigerian-sounding names ) that appear to come from everyday Buhari fans. The 40 odd propagandists-in-residence at the BMC are paid N250,000 per month".



Southerners had better shine their eyes.

Bwahahaha! They can only deceive their fellow slowpoke When you see names like jesuslovesyou, Isrealjones, Adamsmiths, JeffChinedu hailing killings in southern kaduna, you don't need to be very clever to know that these are bearded Allakubarians and pro-dullard deceiving themselves that they "Christian southerners'. We've made this clear severally.





During the election period, many yoruba muslims and hausa claimed to be ' Yoruba Christians' who hated GEJ and loved Buhari. They suceeded in deceiving yoruba christians and others in the south.



Their exposure started when they started claiming to be 'We SSners who hate SE and Biafra' and "Igbo who hated Biafra and loved the caliphate'. IPOB members stripped many of them Unclad and removed their masks to reveal their true identity as muslims from yoruba and hausaland. It abated the number of 'We SS' impersonators. A big reason they hate IPOB with passion. I was a guest then. The threads are still here. Bwahahaha! They can only deceive their fellow slowpoke When you see names like jesuslovesyou, Isrealjones, Adamsmiths, JeffChinedu hailing killings in southern kaduna, you don't need to be very clever to know that these are bearded Allakubarians and pro-dullard deceiving themselves that they "Christian southerners'. We've made this clear severally.During the election period, many yoruba muslims and hausa claimed to be ' Yoruba Christians' who hated GEJ and loved Buhari. They suceeded in deceiving yoruba christians and others in the south.Their exposure started when they started claiming to be 'We SSners who hate SE and Biafra' and "Igbo who hated Biafra and loved the caliphate'. IPOB members stripped many of them Unclad and removed their masks to reveal their true identity as muslims from yoruba and hausaland. It abated the number of 'We SS' impersonators. A big reason they hate IPOB with passion. I was a guest then. The threads are still here. 55 Likes 5 Shares