Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) (6148 Views)

Osinbajo’s 48 Hours As Acting President - Punch / APC Discusses Power Struggle Between Yemi Osinbajo And Nasir El-rufai TODAY / Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's Daughter Kiki Osinbajo Stuns In New Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Osinbajo and Gej in Abeokuta



Long live prof yemi osinbajo



Long live Goodluck Ebele Jonathan



Long live muhammadu Buhari



Long live Muhammadu Buhari



Long live federal republic of Nigeria 19 Likes 3 Shares

GEJ b like .....u eee, if i catch u for tight corner 4 Likes

This is not a good picture. The VP exudes Confidence in the picture while the former president looks forlon 19 Likes

my able acting President.

God bless VP Osinbajo

God bless PMB

God bless Nigeria 7 Likes 3 Shares

Why is GEJ looking like that? 20 Likes

The guilty are afraid #GEJ 9 Likes 1 Share

I see two red caps and Koffi Annan.



Can't be abeokuta.

AlfaSeltzer:

I see two red caps and Koffi Annan.



Can't be abeokuta.

You are right Kofi Annan can't be in Abeokuta



The man there is Annan Kofi



You are right Kofi Annan can't be in AbeokutaThe man there is Annan Kofi 23 Likes 2 Shares

kITATITA:

This is not a good picture. The VP exudes Confidence in the picture while the former president looks forlon Pls wat re d qualities of good picture



Mr. Photographer Pls wat re d qualities of good pictureMr. Photographer 2 Likes

datola:

Why is GEJ looking like that?

No politician has the God given ability to look CLUELESS like GEJ. No politician has the God given ability to look CLUELESS like GEJ. 32 Likes 3 Shares

Menh, that look from GEJ get as e be... 1 Like





Adminisher:





No politician has the God given ability to look CLUELESS like GEJ. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Jonathan be like

This Jonathan look na confirm cabal look. 2 Likes

NewKay:

This Jonathan look na confirm cabal look.

heheheheheh , Na true you talk









But for reals He dey pain GEJ say kai see the current president heheheheheh , Na true you talkBut for reals He dey pain GEJ say kai see the current president 4 Likes

Is GEJ actually photobombing this picture? 3 Likes

GEJ be looking clueless all the time.. 5 Likes 1 Share

gej be like that is my president . 2 Likes 1 Share

Adminisher:





No politician has the God given ability to look CLUELESS like GEJ.

Always dey look like 50 days sour akamu.. Always dey look like 50 days sour akamu.. 5 Likes 1 Share

GEJ is already rejecting his existence. A man that had the greatest opportunity of making an impact wasted it on booze, women and stealing. What a waste. He carries his regrets everywhere he goes. Such a pathetic character. 5 Likes

good

Cool



Wondering what crossed GEJ's mind at that moment





sarrki:





Long live Goodluck Ebele Jonathan





Unfortunate hypocrite Unfortunate hypocrite 1 Like

Jonathan be like so this short man is clever 1 Like

He had the same opportunity and blew it. 1 Like

"Chai!!! Nah dis short man and him oga just dey open me and my entire crew nyash, i fit just vex konk am from back!!"""

GEJ be like... Dah! If I catch this guy oga one on one enh.

In Bruno Mars voice "anywhere I go they be like, oh! He's a player"

.

GEJ be like, ha, I think say na only me get luck... This osinbanjo own no be here oooo.... From mere commissioner to President 1 Like