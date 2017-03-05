₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by sarrki(m): 10:19pm On Mar 04
Osinbajo and Gej in Abeokuta
Long live prof yemi osinbajo
Long live Goodluck Ebele Jonathan
Long live muhammadu Buhari
Long live Muhammadu Buhari
Long live federal republic of Nigeria
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by Pchikaodili(m): 10:25pm On Mar 04
GEJ b like .....u eee, if i catch u for tight corner
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by kITATITA: 10:26pm On Mar 04
This is not a good picture. The VP exudes Confidence in the picture while the former president looks forlon
19 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by CoolFreeday(m): 10:26pm On Mar 04
my able acting President.
God bless VP Osinbajo
God bless PMB
God bless Nigeria
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by datola: 10:27pm On Mar 04
Why is GEJ looking like that?
20 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by naijafella(m): 10:28pm On Mar 04
The guilty are afraid #GEJ
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by AlfaSeltzer(m): 10:29pm On Mar 04
I see two red caps and Koffi Annan.
Can't be abeokuta.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by sarrki(m): 10:32pm On Mar 04
AlfaSeltzer:
You are right Kofi Annan can't be in Abeokuta
The man there is Annan Kofi
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by Pchikaodili(m): 10:38pm On Mar 04
kITATITA:Pls wat re d qualities of good picture
Mr. Photographer
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by Adminisher: 10:41pm On Mar 04
datola:
No politician has the God given ability to look CLUELESS like GEJ.
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by NewKay: 10:43pm On Mar 04
Menh, that look from GEJ get as e be...
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by madridguy(m): 11:07pm On Mar 04
Adminisher:
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by madridguy(m): 11:08pm On Mar 04
Jonathan be like
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by NewKay: 11:14pm On Mar 04
This Jonathan look na confirm cabal look.
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by Iamwrath: 11:32pm On Mar 04
NewKay:
heheheheheh , Na true you talk
But for reals He dey pain GEJ say kai see the current president
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by Dannidom(m): 12:03am
Is GEJ actually photobombing this picture?
3 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by CONFAMA: 1:45am
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by kokoA(m): 3:33am
GEJ be looking clueless all the time..
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by Donshegxy10(m): 3:34am
gej be like that is my president .
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by modath(f): 4:55am
Adminisher:
Always dey look like 50 days sour akamu..
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by vedaxcool(m): 4:59am
GEJ is already rejecting his existence. A man that had the greatest opportunity of making an impact wasted it on booze, women and stealing. What a waste. He carries his regrets everywhere he goes. Such a pathetic character.
5 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by harshemeyou: 8:18am
good
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by Tazdroid(m): 8:18am
Cool
Wondering what crossed GEJ's mind at that moment
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by soldierdollar(m): 8:19am
sarrki:
Unfortunate hypocrite
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by Tee999: 8:19am
Jonathan be like so this short man is clever
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by AntiWailer: 8:19am
He had the same opportunity and blew it.
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 8:20am
"Chai!!! Nah dis short man and him oga just dey open me and my entire crew nyash, i fit just vex konk am from back!!"""
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by Nellybank(m): 8:20am
GEJ be like... Dah! If I catch this guy oga one on one enh.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by Dannieln1(m): 8:20am
In Bruno Mars voice "anywhere I go they be like, oh! He's a player"
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by mackmanuel: 8:20am
.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by teebaxy(m): 8:20am
GEJ be like, ha, I think say na only me get luck... This osinbanjo own no be here oooo.... From mere commissioner to President
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo & Goodluck Jonathan In Abeokuta (Photo) by gilgal7(f): 8:20am
Gej will be like "see this one,him don forget say I be ex presido
Osibanjo will be like " AFONJA Omo Baba,tuale levels don change
Machew...
BUT WHY OSIBANJO LIKE WEARING BLACK CLOTHS SINCE HE WAS SWORN IN...ABI HIM DEY MOURN BUBU...?
