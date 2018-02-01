₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by Angelanest: 7:39pm On Feb 16
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo met with former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience Jonathan at their Otueke residence. The former president arrived in Yenagoa, the state capital on Friday and was received by the state governor, Seriake Dickson, in company with some top government officials in the state.
Shortly after his arrival, he unveiled the Bayelsa Heliport which was renamed after the first military administrator of the defunct Rivers State, Alfred Diete-Spiff, and then proceeded to the venue of the inauguration ceremony before heading to visit Goodluck Jonathan.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/obasanjo-meets-goodluck-jonathan-wife-patience-otueke-photos.html
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by Angelanest: 7:40pm On Feb 16
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by pode(m): 7:40pm On Feb 16
Politics hmmmmm
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 7:41pm On Feb 16
That's how the elder apologizes to the younger in African tradition, the elder need not to voice out "I'm sorry"
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by TheKingIsHere: 7:42pm On Feb 16
GEJ abeg listen to OBJ.
Even though he is a thief, the guy get sense wella
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 7:42pm On Feb 16
When these guys do visit each other I wonder what plans they have packaged
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by jerryunit48: 7:44pm On Feb 16
GEJ is a true Democrat just imagine how Obasanjo humiliated him during the election but he has gotten over that already and even welcomed OBJ to his home... imagine if it were to be the other way round...
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by omonnakoda: 7:45pm On Feb 16
Present in that room are all the people who put Buhari in power today.
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by ruggedised: 7:46pm On Feb 16
mama P no even send the old man
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:47pm On Feb 16
Pic 1:::::::: GEJ is not happy with obj and OBJ knows that and it's paining him,
Pic:::: OBJ want to explain to mama peace what happened in 2015, and she be like, KEEP KWAYET
GOD BLESS GEJ, GOD BLESS NIGERIA
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by michlins: 7:49pm On Feb 16
Mama P would want to kill him knowing he's the architect of her husband's fall
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by baralatie(m): 7:50pm On Feb 16
humulity
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by DWJOBScom(m): 7:53pm On Feb 16
That's an honorable man
You visited the state of a former president and should pay him homage in his lair
That's commendable
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by Ekiseme(m): 8:05pm On Feb 16
Obj old soldier
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 8:10pm On Feb 16
Nwodosis:
Apologize for what exactly? I hope you remember that GEJ visited OBJ after he lost the 2015 election? GEJ is the one going about hyping baba has the boss of all bosses. He owes GEJ no apology. The visit is just the usual protocol and probably political. OBJ is trying to build a national consensus for his third force movement and that may be the reason for his visit to Bayelsa.
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by Toosure70: 8:11pm On Feb 16
jerryunit48:mumu
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by jerryunit48: 8:19pm On Feb 16
Toosure70:I don’t understand
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by omenkaLives(m): 8:28pm On Feb 16
The clueless tactless, tasteless ineffectual buffoon looking as confused as always.
Hardest job this man has ever been saddled with is simply to pretend to be smart- yet he bungles it at every turn.
Let me leave his zombies to come grunt their praises of him while I settle down to my Friday night tunk.
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by omenkaLives(m): 8:30pm On Feb 16
seunmsg:Are you surprised? These are the same people that call others zombies simply because one choses to support someone they don't. But theirs is probably the worst form of zombeism.
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by chibuzorAbia: 8:35pm On Feb 16
The biggest MISTAKE in our history.
I always wonder why his nose is so so bleeping BIG!
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by Max24: 8:50pm On Feb 16
Obasanjos colourfull dress depicts his colourful mind. Old soldier never dies. Hope some people can learn from him.
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 9:02pm On Feb 16
omenkaLives:ogami,where be this?
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by jnfoage: 9:04pm On Feb 16
Nwodosis:Akuya.
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by jnfoage: 9:05pm On Feb 16
omonnakoda:Elede.
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by FarahAideed: 9:09pm On Feb 16
Back2Daura movt is picking up steam
..Buhari won't know doesn't know the kind of big powerful and fast truck we pain to use to convey he and his badluck back to Daura
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 9:13pm On Feb 16
Nwodosis:Exactly.
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by FarahAideed: 9:13pm On Feb 16
omenkaLives:
It's a fact that there no Nigerian alive today that Buhari is smarter than so what's your point
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by omonnakoda: 9:19pm On Feb 16
jnfoage:
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by visijo(m): 9:25pm On Feb 16
Cool
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by royalamour(m): 9:25pm On Feb 16
Baba the dribbler.
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by nototribalist: 9:26pm On Feb 16
Plans are going on right now, the illiterate President from Daura must go back to wherever he crept out from.
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) by kokomaster3d: 9:27pm On Feb 16
GEJ always looking like mumu. See as im sidon like odeh
