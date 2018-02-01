Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo Meets Patience And Goodluck Jonathan In Otueke (Photos) (33767 Views)

Shortly after his arrival, he unveiled the Bayelsa Heliport which was renamed after the first military administrator of the defunct Rivers State, Alfred Diete-Spiff, and then proceeded to the venue of the inauguration ceremony before heading to visit Goodluck Jonathan.



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo met with former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience Jonathan at their Otueke residence. The former president arrived in Yenagoa, the state capital on Friday and was received by the state governor, Seriake Dickson, in company with some top government officials in the state.

Politics hmmmmm 14 Likes 1 Share

That's how the elder apologizes to the younger in African tradition, the elder need not to voice out "I'm sorry" 176 Likes 5 Shares

GEJ abeg listen to OBJ.



Even though he is a thief, the guy get sense wella 102 Likes 3 Shares

When these guys do visit each other I wonder what plans they have packaged 7 Likes

GEJ is a true Democrat just imagine how Obasanjo humiliated him during the election but he has gotten over that already and even welcomed OBJ to his home... imagine if it were to be the other way round... 142 Likes 3 Shares

Present in that room are all the people who put Buhari in power today. 19 Likes

mama P no even send the old man 14 Likes 1 Share

Pic 1:::::::: GEJ is not happy with obj and OBJ knows that and it's paining him,



Pic:::: OBJ want to explain to mama peace what happened in 2015, and she be like, KEEP KWAYET









GOD BLESS GEJ, GOD BLESS NIGERIA 68 Likes 1 Share

Mama P would want to kill him knowing he's the architect of her husband's fall 2 Likes

humulity

That's an honorable man



You visited the state of a former president and should pay him homage in his lair



That's commendable 22 Likes 2 Shares

Obj old soldier 1 Like

Apologize for what exactly? I hope you remember that GEJ visited OBJ after he lost the 2015 election? GEJ is the one going about hyping baba has the boss of all bosses. He owes GEJ no apology. The visit is just the usual protocol and probably political. OBJ is trying to build a national consensus for his third force movement and that may be the reason for his visit to Bayelsa. Apologize for what exactly? I hope you remember that GEJ visited OBJ after he lost the 2015 election? GEJ is the one going about hyping baba has the boss of all bosses. He owes GEJ no apology. The visit is just the usual protocol and probably political. OBJ is trying to build a national consensus for his third force movement and that may be the reason for his visit to Bayelsa. 30 Likes 3 Shares

The clueless tactless, tasteless ineffectual buffoon looking as confused as always.



Hardest job this man has ever been saddled with is simply to pretend to be smart- yet he bungles it at every turn.



Let me leave his zombies to come grunt their praises of him while I settle down to my Friday night tunk. 13 Likes 5 Shares

The biggest MISTAKE in our history.



I always wonder why his nose is so so bleeping BIG! 2 Likes 1 Share

Obasanjos colourfull dress depicts his colourful mind. Old soldier never dies. Hope some people can learn from him. 1 Like

Back2Daura movt is picking up steam

..Buhari won't know doesn't know the kind of big powerful and fast truck we pain to use to convey he and his badluck back to Daura 4 Likes 1 Share

It's a fact that there no Nigerian alive today that Buhari is smarter than so what's your point It's a fact that there no Nigerian alive today that Buhari is smarter than so what's your point 27 Likes 3 Shares

Cool

Plans are going on right now, the illiterate President from Daura must go back to wherever he crept out from. 1 Like 1 Share