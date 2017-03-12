₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,004 members, 3,413,860 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 March 2017 at 02:24 PM

I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks (22661 Views)

I.G Yusuf: "Mercy And Her Boyfriend Kidnapped And Humiliated Me" / Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students / I.G Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer's Sex Scandal With A Student (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by EWAagoyin(m): 10:43pm On Mar 11


SILENCE IS BETTER THAN MAKING A NOISE WITHOUT CONTENT.......
I HAVE BEEN SILENT DOESN'T MEAN AM A FOOL, RATHER IT MAKES ME WISE IN OTHER TO OBSERVE THINGS HAPPENING AROUND ME AS A RESULT OF THE ABSURD INCIDENCE...
THERE IS A PICTURE AND A NEWS GOING VIRAL ABOUT A LECTURER WHO WANT TO SLEEP WITH A FEMALE STUDENT IN OTHER TO PASS HIS COURSE,AND SO MANY FELT IT WAS A SET UP..
I HAVE RECEIVED AND SEEN ALOT OF MESSAGES AND POSTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA THAT I AND MY FIANCEE KIDNAPPED A LECTURER I.G YUSUF.....
IT HAS BEEN A TRENDING NEWS ALL ACCROSS THE INTERNET BUT I BRING TO YOUR NOTICE THAT EVERYTHING IN THOSE REPORTS ARE ALL COOKED UP STORIES BY THE LECTURER AND HIS COHORTS.
I TOTALLY URGE YOU TO DISREGARD SUCH INFORMATION BECAUSE I.G YUSUF WAS NOT KIDNAPPED.
HE SHOULD GIVE ME AN EVIDENCE.
I CANNOT KIDNAP ANYONE.
I LEAVE MYSELF WONDERING WITH THIS QUESTIONS:
WHY WOULD I KIDNAP HIM AND BRING HIM TO MY HOUSE?
IF HE WAS KIDNAPPED AS CLAIMED WHY THEN DID HE NOT REPORT TO THE POLICE IMMEDIATELY HE LEFT MY HOUSE BY NOW I SHOULD HAVE BEEN ARRESTED.
THERE ARE SPONSORED POSTS BY SOME PEOPLE WHO CLAIM TO KNOW ME.
THEY ARE SPREADING FALSIFIED NEWS THAT I AM A PROSTITUTE , I TRAVEL ALL OVER NIGERIA FOR THE BUSINESS,AND I ALSO ARRANGE LADIES FOR MEN.
IT'S SO SURPRISING THAT UPTIL NOW THERE ARE NO EVIDENCES TO SHOW OR PROVE THEIR CLAIMS ABOUT MY LIFESTYLE DESPITE ALL THE RANTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA.
I BELIEVE THE NEXT THING AFTER NOW IS THAT THEY MIGHT WANT TO DO A PHOTOSHOP TO FURTHER SUPPORT THEIR CLAIM.
GOD WILL VINDICATE ME.
I DO NOT DENY THE TRUTH THAT I AM VERY SOCIAL .. AND I INTERACT VIRTUALLY WITH EVERYBODY.
I AM POPULAR DUE TO HOW ACTIVE I HAVE BEEN IN SO MANY EVENTS AND AWARD CEREMONY ORGANIZED WITHIN MY SCHOOL.
I HAVE ALOT OF FRIENDS, FANS AND OFCOURSE ENEMIES.
GROWING UP AS A CHILD IS SOMETHING I CAN NEVER FORGET I HAVE THE BEST PARENT EVER..
THEY HAVE A GOOD REPUTATION AND AM SO PROUD OF THEM .
LOVE MY MU AND DAD SO MUCH...
I RESPECT PEOPLE BUT REALLY DO NOT CARE ABOUT THE OPINIONS OF THOSE WHO HATES ME FOR NO REASON.
MY JOURNEY TO LAPAI STARTED IN THE YEAR 2013/2014.
IT WAS AN EXCITING EXPERIENCE HAVING THE FEELING THAT FINALLY YOU ARE IN THE ALMIGHTY TERTIARY INSTITUTION.
I BELIEVE YOU UNDERSTAND WHAT I MEAN.
ALTHOUH THERE IS SOMETHING I STILL CAN'T FORGET IN A HASTE WHEN I GOT ADMISSION.
MAMA TOLD ME TO BE CAREFUL OF LECTURERS BECAUSE SOME OF THEM ARE ALWAYS WILLING TO ROLL WITH LADIES FOR THE PURPOSE OF MUTUAL BENEFITS.
I HAD THE MENTALITY TO AVOID MY LECTURERS AND ALSO CALL THEM DADDY TO ENABLE THEM SEE ME AS THEIR CHILD RIGHT FROM DAY ONE..
TALKING ABOUT MY EXAMS, I HAD ALWAYS KNOWN THE REASON WHY I CAME TO SCHOOL AND WAS ALWAYS AFRAID OF FAILING AND THIS KEPT ME UP AND DOING.
I HAVE NEVER GONE IN FOR AN EXAMINATION WITHOUT PREPARING VERY WELL FOR THAT COURSE.
I REALLY LAUGH AT SOME I'LL TALKS GOING ROUND ABOUT MYSELF.
MY FIRST SEMESTER IN SCHOOL I HAD JUST A CARRY OVER ....AS TIMES GOES ON I KEPT FAILING ONE PARTICULAR LECTURERS COURSE BY NAME I.G YUSUF..


MALLAM I.G YUSUF I DO NOT HATE YOU NEITHER DO I WISH BAD.
YOU KNOW THE TRUTH SO STOP GIVING FALSE ACCUSATIONS ON ME...
WHEN I FIRST MET MALLAM I.G YUSUF HE SIGNED MY COURSE FORM..HE WAS JUST ALL OVER ME,HE ALWAYS TELL ME CHIDINMA YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL,YOU ARE THIS YOU ARE THAT
I STOPPED GOING TO MY DEPARTMENT AT NIGHT TO READ CUZ OF THIS LECTURER..
MOST TIMES AT NIGHT HE WILL OFFER TO GIVE ME LIFT BUT I REFUSE BLUNTLY..
IT IS NO LONGER A NEWS AROUND CAMPUS THAT I.G YUSUF IS ALWAYS IN THE HABIT OF SLEEPING AND SEXUALLY HARASSING FEMALE STUDENTS.
YOU CAN MAKE YOUR FINDINGS FROM HIS NEIGHBOURS IN HIS COMPOUND ABOUT HOW FLOCKS OF GIRLS ROLL IN AND OUT OF HIS BED ON A DAILY BASIS.
THE NIGHT HE WAS CAUGHT UNCLAD, PEOPLE WHO CAME INTO MY ROOM AS A RESULT OF THE NOISE AT THAT LATE HOUR RECOGNISED HIM TO BE A USELESS MAN.
ALOT OF PEOPLE IN MY DEPARTMENT CAN ATTEST TO THE FACT THAT HE MOLEST FEMALE STUDENTS SEXUALLY...
ITS OBVIOUS NOBODY IS WILLING TO SPEAK OPENLY BECAUSE THEY ARE SCARED OF THE UNKNOWN.
I STAND BY THE TRUTH.
YOU CAN TAKE YOUR TIME AND VIEW ALL THE COMMENTS ON SO MUCH PUBLICATIONS ONLINE THEN YOU WILL UNDERSTAND THAT I.G YUSUF IS NOTORIOUS IN SUCH ACT.
I HAD HIS CARRYOVER FREQUENTLY...
FOR THOSE SAYING NEGATIVE THINGS ABOUT MY RESULT PLEASE KINDLY GO AND CHECK THE BOARD YOU WILL GET TO SEE MY SCORES..
"I DIDN'T FRAME MY LECTURER UP HE WANTED TO SLEEP WITH ME"
IN 300LEVEL I HAD HIS CARRYOVER FIRST AND SECOND SEMESTER..
I FAILED HIS COURSES AND I HAVE NEVER FOR ONE DAY MET HIM ONE ON ONE TO HELP ME PASS NOT EVEN IN THE DREAM.
NEVER..
HE KNOWS ME VERY WELL I DO NOT LIKE ANYTHING ABOUT HIM I GET IRRITATED IF I SEE HIM NOT TO TALK MORE OF BEING HIS FRIEND...
HE KNOWS VIVIDLY I WAS GETTING MARRIED THIS MONTH..SO ITS OBVIOUS HIS URGE FOR ME INCREASED...
THESE MUNCHED CHAT ON MY WALL WAS OUR CHAT I DIDN'T KNOW HOW HE GOT MY NUMBER AND ALL..
HE DROVE DOWN TO MY HOUSE AND WAS CAUGHT Unclad HE CLAIMED HE CAME TO
EXPLAIN PROJECT FOR ME.
DUE TO THE NOISE AT THE SCENE HE WAS CAUGHT, CONSIDERING IT WAS LATE AND ANY STRANGE NOISE WOULD ATTRACT ATTENTION OF THE MASSES, PEOPLE CAME AROUND TO FIND OUT WHAT WAS HAPPENING IN MY ROOM.
WHEN THEY SAW IT WAS HIM THEY STARTED SNAPPING HIM.
THE NEXT DAY I SAW THE PICTURE HAD GONE VIRAL...
I HAVE NO HAND IN ANY UNCLAD PICTURE THAT HAS GONE VIRAL ON THE INTERNET
IF HE WAS A GOOD MAN AND IS INNOCENT NOBODY WILL WANT TO POST HIS PICTURES ON THE INTERNET..
MORESO, I HAVE BEEN UNDER SERIOUS LIFE THREATS AS A RESULT OF EXPOSING EVIL.
I SHALL BE SHARING SCREENSHOT OF SOME DEADLY MESSAGES THAT HAS KEPT ME ON THE LOW.
I BELIEVE IN GOD THAT I CANNOT BE DESTROYED.
HATERS YOU CAN CONTINUE TO DO YOUR WORSE.
KEEP PASSING FALSE INFORMATION ABOUT ME..IT DOESNT CHANGE ME, RATHER IT ONLY MAKES ME BETTER WOMAN..
AM PREPARING FOR MY WEDDING DISTRACTION OR NO DISTRACTION IT DOESN'T CHANGE A THING..
GOD IS INVOLVED AND I STAND FOR JUSTICE.
ONE THING I AM VERY CERTAIN ABOUT IF I WAS A BAD PERSON,GOOD THINGS CAN NEVER COME MY WAY..
I AM CONNECTED TO GRACE
I AM A CHILD OF GOD
A BORN AGAIN
IF YOU FIGHT ME M,YOU FIGHT GOD.
EVEN JESUS CHRIST WAS HUMILIATED SO I DON'T CARE IF AM HUMILIATED ALSO.
THANK YOU.
PLEASE REBROADCAST



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1099275600218340&id=100004077308388&refid=17&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1099275600218340%3Atl_objid.1099275600218340%3Athid.100004077308388%3A306061129499414%3A2%3A0%3A1491029999%3A-3662306098432620887&__tn__=%2As



If you missed the earlier threads, see here

I.G Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Caught pants down Trying To have sex With A Student (Photos)

http://www.nairaland.com/3647485/i.g-yusuf-ibb-university-lecturers

"The Truth About IG Yusuf's Sex Scandal With Grace, 400l IBB University Student"
http://www.nairaland.com/3653657/truth-ig-yusufs-sex-scandal


Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students http://www.nairaland.com/3648806/ishaq-yusuf-ibb-university-lecturer

I.G Yusuf: "Mercy And Her Boyfriend Kidnapped And Humiliated Me" http://www.nairaland.com/3664577/i.g-yusuf-mercy-boyfriend-kidnapped#54289882

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by Sharming95(m): 10:50pm On Mar 11
warris dis one saying

4 Likes

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by EWAagoyin(m): 10:51pm On Mar 11
Sharming95:
warris dis one saying
that's chat screenshots between the girl and her lecturer

1 Like

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by EWAagoyin(m): 10:52pm On Mar 11
cc richiez

1 Share

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by EWAagoyin(m): 11:00pm On Mar 11
cc olawalebabs

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by Blakjewelry(m): 11:02pm On Mar 11
Breeze don blow
Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by EWAagoyin(m): 11:05pm On Mar 11
cc lalasticlala

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by veekid(m): 12:58pm
Ah no understand nada
Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by brunofarad(m): 12:58pm
This is clear that the lecturer is on heat grin
And he is longing to SEE and be SEEN
Hot humans are everywhere now


Good afternoon NIGERIA,
CHECKOUT MY PROFILE AND BE GLAD YOU DID.

2 Likes

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by jerrybakermillz(m): 12:59pm
K... Bae nothing will happen to you, go and enjoy your wedding.. Thanks for exposing the evi lecturer





All this lecturers wey one taste young men future wifes, may God thunder strick una dickson

15 Likes

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by riczy(m): 12:59pm
D jobless ones cn read bit by bit

2 Likes

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by 2pacemmine: 12:59pm
Good

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by lilmax(m): 1:00pm
Ayam not understanding
Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by globalresource: 1:00pm
grin
Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by babyfaceafrica: 1:01pm
Who cares....you and you gf better change school.. Because.......

1 Like

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by yaqq: 1:01pm
Everyone knows that the lecturer is a no nonsense man! he likes women yeah" that's correct but he was not there to rape. the lady will never show us everything,

the man has one very bad policy i.e even if u re his wife and u score 39.9 u ll still have ur Carry over!

I can bet my life that this IG yusuf does not fail anyone deliberately,
the man was looking for pussy, they had agree to meet @ her resident, she organises boys cos she had CO in the man courses, she claims she was rape!

I can't imagine my self getting a C" for a course I put everything to get A" I ll call for a remark.

now exam is on and she has ran away, automatically she s expelled, most of the guys that humiliated the man because there re dumb n where given carry over re now @ large while exam is on! who is loosing now?

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by slurryeye: 1:01pm
Somebody should tell that girl or who ever type that s.hit not to type in all caps again. Very distrubing to the eyes.
Rubbish!

24 Likes

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by emmykk(m): 1:01pm
walahi this post nor make sense jare

5 Likes

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by smartmey61(m): 1:01pm
SEASON 2
Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by Mrslimblack(m): 1:02pm
Why was he still asking for a number, while they were already chatting on whatsapp. It does he mean house number, not understanding

11 Likes

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by smartmey61(m): 1:02pm
MAKE I JUST DEY LOOK grin grin
Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by Rexphobia(m): 1:02pm
There is more to this story that you guys are telling us... How did the Lecturer get into your room and Unclad... Since you guys were not friends

I'm not understanding

4 Likes

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by Amira123(f): 1:03pm
I'm I the only one who was bored to read to the end?

7 Likes

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by VickyRotex(f): 1:03pm
Ayam not understanding undecided
Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 1:03pm
Randy islamic mallam. Stupid pervert

3 Likes

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by pyyxxaro: 1:03pm
mmmsshheeeewwww
Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by Sammypedro18(m): 1:04pm
This is as confusing as knowing wether Buhari's back or not

1 Like

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by Ovokoo: 1:04pm
Any video?

1 Like

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by dmostcheerful(f): 1:05pm
The efelufu lecturer is a flirt.

5 Likes

Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by dayleke(m): 1:05pm
brunofarad:
Ok

This is cool bro....

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Abubakar Umar Awarded Scholarship In Cyprus After Graduating With First Class / Re: Eksu (unad & Usti) Cutoff Mark And Admission News! / Vice Chancellor Of FUTA Arrested For Deliberately Crushing NASU Staff

Viewing this topic: whirlwind7(m), ferarifero(m), koopy, Penuelseun(m), Princeeoto(m), Mrjaz(m), morule20(m), sladge, sammyscholar(m), henriettanenye(f), AUTOCRATIC(m), alextywo(m), ojei10, naijaguy77, Jeeb111(m), donsufia, columbus007(m), ManTiger(m), Ancientboy(m), joepentwo(m), tonyot(m), chemberlin, Jpreyz(m), kayDooo(m), acqiusitions042(m), Curiouscat, ladgentle, edge2, tlongevity(m), Ebemusty(m), Sandista, frajoe2reel, KennyID17(m), freelancer10, Deseo(f), fostermd(m), ganasy, HonEfetobore(m), rayforjay(f), femdot(m), idbami2(m), ephraim18(m), brianok(m), gunuvi(m), Askseek(f), Kenox, smarty563, Pyramid001, boboade, kingrhirhs(m), saffharoun(m), SlimCupid(m), Akinife(m), tohmeson(f), kaydeee, tuniski, OmerianConsult, neatideas, BossBae1(f), Glorious1985, Amuram(m), nickdy(m), RegularguyX, popiong(m), curiouses, coolopj, programmeboi(m), TerrorSquad(m), Greycells(m), Collinco(m), Emychina(m), nonso3k(m), Harrisonwo(m), davizfx, Infomaz(m), ndusam17(m), Everyday4(m), ofisa247(m), topsylopsy(m), IamPatriotic(m), flairlady(f), CADA, rayblings(m), misscrystals(f), shallomtr, guiddoti, mboii, Jabioro, uzeba(m), hotomisin(m), Unibentested(m), winnielle(f), icon2, kasillars(m), Trust2001(m), begwong, majour(m), Heywhizzy(m), paulharry, boluwa111(m), igweakombi, K1sure, Aminat508(f), papyjar, staneve(m), mdokaba1(m), lusim(m), NuhuIbrahim(m), Jovie, kennie2010, mchukz95(m), timilehin95(m), Sermwell(m), candygebsslim, tsleazy(m), RichCollins, MrSocrate(m), BiniShrine(m), ninnomedia, ussyumar(m), wewe1(m), Rahmoney(m), novodecipher, FagsamPHP(m), figgy, jamex93(m), duscollins, dtruth50(m), rebirthiix, Mekenz(m), kenp20(m), nubianchio(m), highbee02, MosD, OgidiOlu3(m), Ufranklin92(m), MrEndowed1, Abdul010, commodorejydes(m), ujudiaz(f), myking95(m), Kenad, plentykola(m), Kirl, AlphaStyles(m), adioolayi(m), yanuz, avalontony(m), otis54(m), akp202(m), bukodeen(m), hedonistic, vcoco1, beegs(m), mare23ayo(m) and 229 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.