|I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by EWAagoyin(m): 10:43pm On Mar 11
If you missed the earlier threads, see here
I.G Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Caught pants down Trying To have sex With A Student (Photos)
"The Truth About IG Yusuf's Sex Scandal With Grace, 400l IBB University Student"
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by Sharming95(m): 10:50pm On Mar 11
warris dis one saying
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by EWAagoyin(m): 10:51pm On Mar 11
Sharming95:that's chat screenshots between the girl and her lecturer
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by EWAagoyin(m): 10:52pm On Mar 11
cc richiez
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by EWAagoyin(m): 11:00pm On Mar 11
cc olawalebabs
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by Blakjewelry(m): 11:02pm On Mar 11
Breeze don blow
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by EWAagoyin(m): 11:05pm On Mar 11
cc lalasticlala
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by veekid(m): 12:58pm
Ah no understand nada
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by brunofarad(m): 12:58pm
This is clear that the lecturer is on heat
And he is longing to SEE and be SEEN
Hot humans are everywhere now
Good afternoon NIGERIA,
CHECKOUT MY PROFILE AND BE GLAD YOU DID.
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by jerrybakermillz(m): 12:59pm
K... Bae nothing will happen to you, go and enjoy your wedding.. Thanks for exposing the evi lecturer
All this lecturers wey one taste young men future wifes, may God thunder strick una dickson
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by riczy(m): 12:59pm
D jobless ones cn read bit by bit
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by 2pacemmine: 12:59pm
Good
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by lilmax(m): 1:00pm
Ayam not understanding
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by globalresource: 1:00pm
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by babyfaceafrica: 1:01pm
Who cares....you and you gf better change school.. Because.......
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by yaqq: 1:01pm
Everyone knows that the lecturer is a no nonsense man! he likes women yeah" that's correct but he was not there to rape. the lady will never show us everything,
the man has one very bad policy i.e even if u re his wife and u score 39.9 u ll still have ur Carry over!
I can bet my life that this IG yusuf does not fail anyone deliberately,
the man was looking for pussy, they had agree to meet @ her resident, she organises boys cos she had CO in the man courses, she claims she was rape!
I can't imagine my self getting a C" for a course I put everything to get A" I ll call for a remark.
now exam is on and she has ran away, automatically she s expelled, most of the guys that humiliated the man because there re dumb n where given carry over re now @ large while exam is on! who is loosing now?
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by slurryeye: 1:01pm
Somebody should tell that girl or who ever type that s.hit not to type in all caps again. Very distrubing to the eyes.
Rubbish!
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by emmykk(m): 1:01pm
walahi this post nor make sense jare
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by smartmey61(m): 1:01pm
SEASON 2
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by Mrslimblack(m): 1:02pm
Why was he still asking for a number, while they were already chatting on whatsapp. It does he mean house number, not understanding
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by smartmey61(m): 1:02pm
MAKE I JUST DEY LOOK
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by Rexphobia(m): 1:02pm
There is more to this story that you guys are telling us... How did the Lecturer get into your room and Unclad... Since you guys were not friends
I'm not understanding
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by Amira123(f): 1:03pm
I'm I the only one who was bored to read to the end?
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by VickyRotex(f): 1:03pm
Ayam not understanding
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 1:03pm
Randy islamic mallam. Stupid pervert
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by pyyxxaro: 1:03pm
mmmsshheeeewwww
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by Sammypedro18(m): 1:04pm
This is as confusing as knowing wether Buhari's back or not
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by Ovokoo: 1:04pm
Any video?
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by dmostcheerful(f): 1:05pm
The efelufu lecturer is a flirt.
|Re: I.G Yusuf IBB University Sex Scandal: Mercy Donald's Boyfriend, Patrick Speaks by dayleke(m): 1:05pm
brunofarad:
This is cool bro....
