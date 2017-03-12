



SILENCE IS BETTER THAN MAKING A NOISE WITHOUT CONTENT.......

I HAVE BEEN SILENT DOESN'T MEAN AM A FOOL, RATHER IT MAKES ME WISE IN OTHER TO OBSERVE THINGS HAPPENING AROUND ME AS A RESULT OF THE ABSURD INCIDENCE...

THERE IS A PICTURE AND A NEWS GOING VIRAL ABOUT A LECTURER WHO WANT TO SLEEP WITH A FEMALE STUDENT IN OTHER TO PASS HIS COURSE,AND SO MANY FELT IT WAS A SET UP..

I HAVE RECEIVED AND SEEN ALOT OF MESSAGES AND POSTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA THAT I AND MY FIANCEE KIDNAPPED A LECTURER I.G YUSUF.....

IT HAS BEEN A TRENDING NEWS ALL ACCROSS THE INTERNET BUT I BRING TO YOUR NOTICE THAT EVERYTHING IN THOSE REPORTS ARE ALL COOKED UP STORIES BY THE LECTURER AND HIS COHORTS.

I TOTALLY URGE YOU TO DISREGARD SUCH INFORMATION BECAUSE I.G YUSUF WAS NOT KIDNAPPED.

HE SHOULD GIVE ME AN EVIDENCE.

I CANNOT KIDNAP ANYONE.

I LEAVE MYSELF WONDERING WITH THIS QUESTIONS:

WHY WOULD I KIDNAP HIM AND BRING HIM TO MY HOUSE?

IF HE WAS KIDNAPPED AS CLAIMED WHY THEN DID HE NOT REPORT TO THE POLICE IMMEDIATELY HE LEFT MY HOUSE BY NOW I SHOULD HAVE BEEN ARRESTED.

THERE ARE SPONSORED POSTS BY SOME PEOPLE WHO CLAIM TO KNOW ME.

THEY ARE SPREADING FALSIFIED NEWS THAT I AM A PROSTITUTE , I TRAVEL ALL OVER NIGERIA FOR THE BUSINESS,AND I ALSO ARRANGE LADIES FOR MEN.

IT'S SO SURPRISING THAT UPTIL NOW THERE ARE NO EVIDENCES TO SHOW OR PROVE THEIR CLAIMS ABOUT MY LIFESTYLE DESPITE ALL THE RANTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

I BELIEVE THE NEXT THING AFTER NOW IS THAT THEY MIGHT WANT TO DO A PHOTOSHOP TO FURTHER SUPPORT THEIR CLAIM.

GOD WILL VINDICATE ME.

I DO NOT DENY THE TRUTH THAT I AM VERY SOCIAL .. AND I INTERACT VIRTUALLY WITH EVERYBODY.

I AM POPULAR DUE TO HOW ACTIVE I HAVE BEEN IN SO MANY EVENTS AND AWARD CEREMONY ORGANIZED WITHIN MY SCHOOL.

I HAVE ALOT OF FRIENDS, FANS AND OFCOURSE ENEMIES.

GROWING UP AS A CHILD IS SOMETHING I CAN NEVER FORGET I HAVE THE BEST PARENT EVER..

THEY HAVE A GOOD REPUTATION AND AM SO PROUD OF THEM .

LOVE MY MU AND DAD SO MUCH...

I RESPECT PEOPLE BUT REALLY DO NOT CARE ABOUT THE OPINIONS OF THOSE WHO HATES ME FOR NO REASON.

MY JOURNEY TO LAPAI STARTED IN THE YEAR 2013/2014.

IT WAS AN EXCITING EXPERIENCE HAVING THE FEELING THAT FINALLY YOU ARE IN THE ALMIGHTY TERTIARY INSTITUTION.

I BELIEVE YOU UNDERSTAND WHAT I MEAN.

ALTHOUH THERE IS SOMETHING I STILL CAN'T FORGET IN A HASTE WHEN I GOT ADMISSION.

MAMA TOLD ME TO BE CAREFUL OF LECTURERS BECAUSE SOME OF THEM ARE ALWAYS WILLING TO ROLL WITH LADIES FOR THE PURPOSE OF MUTUAL BENEFITS.

I HAD THE MENTALITY TO AVOID MY LECTURERS AND ALSO CALL THEM DADDY TO ENABLE THEM SEE ME AS THEIR CHILD RIGHT FROM DAY ONE..

TALKING ABOUT MY EXAMS, I HAD ALWAYS KNOWN THE REASON WHY I CAME TO SCHOOL AND WAS ALWAYS AFRAID OF FAILING AND THIS KEPT ME UP AND DOING.

I HAVE NEVER GONE IN FOR AN EXAMINATION WITHOUT PREPARING VERY WELL FOR THAT COURSE.

I REALLY LAUGH AT SOME I'LL TALKS GOING ROUND ABOUT MYSELF.

MY FIRST SEMESTER IN SCHOOL I HAD JUST A CARRY OVER ....AS TIMES GOES ON I KEPT FAILING ONE PARTICULAR LECTURERS COURSE BY NAME I.G YUSUF..





MALLAM I.G YUSUF I DO NOT HATE YOU NEITHER DO I WISH BAD.

YOU KNOW THE TRUTH SO STOP GIVING FALSE ACCUSATIONS ON ME...

WHEN I FIRST MET MALLAM I.G YUSUF HE SIGNED MY COURSE FORM..HE WAS JUST ALL OVER ME,HE ALWAYS TELL ME CHIDINMA YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL,YOU ARE THIS YOU ARE THAT

I STOPPED GOING TO MY DEPARTMENT AT NIGHT TO READ CUZ OF THIS LECTURER..

MOST TIMES AT NIGHT HE WILL OFFER TO GIVE ME LIFT BUT I REFUSE BLUNTLY..

IT IS NO LONGER A NEWS AROUND CAMPUS THAT I.G YUSUF IS ALWAYS IN THE HABIT OF SLEEPING AND SEXUALLY HARASSING FEMALE STUDENTS.

YOU CAN MAKE YOUR FINDINGS FROM HIS NEIGHBOURS IN HIS COMPOUND ABOUT HOW FLOCKS OF GIRLS ROLL IN AND OUT OF HIS BED ON A DAILY BASIS.

THE NIGHT HE WAS CAUGHT UNCLAD, PEOPLE WHO CAME INTO MY ROOM AS A RESULT OF THE NOISE AT THAT LATE HOUR RECOGNISED HIM TO BE A USELESS MAN.

ALOT OF PEOPLE IN MY DEPARTMENT CAN ATTEST TO THE FACT THAT HE MOLEST FEMALE STUDENTS SEXUALLY...

ITS OBVIOUS NOBODY IS WILLING TO SPEAK OPENLY BECAUSE THEY ARE SCARED OF THE UNKNOWN.

I STAND BY THE TRUTH.

YOU CAN TAKE YOUR TIME AND VIEW ALL THE COMMENTS ON SO MUCH PUBLICATIONS ONLINE THEN YOU WILL UNDERSTAND THAT I.G YUSUF IS NOTORIOUS IN SUCH ACT.

I HAD HIS CARRYOVER FREQUENTLY...

FOR THOSE SAYING NEGATIVE THINGS ABOUT MY RESULT PLEASE KINDLY GO AND CHECK THE BOARD YOU WILL GET TO SEE MY SCORES..

"I DIDN'T FRAME MY LECTURER UP HE WANTED TO SLEEP WITH ME"

IN 300LEVEL I HAD HIS CARRYOVER FIRST AND SECOND SEMESTER..

I FAILED HIS COURSES AND I HAVE NEVER FOR ONE DAY MET HIM ONE ON ONE TO HELP ME PASS NOT EVEN IN THE DREAM.

NEVER..

HE KNOWS ME VERY WELL I DO NOT LIKE ANYTHING ABOUT HIM I GET IRRITATED IF I SEE HIM NOT TO TALK MORE OF BEING HIS FRIEND...

HE KNOWS VIVIDLY I WAS GETTING MARRIED THIS MONTH..SO ITS OBVIOUS HIS URGE FOR ME INCREASED...

THESE MUNCHED CHAT ON MY WALL WAS OUR CHAT I DIDN'T KNOW HOW HE GOT MY NUMBER AND ALL..

HE DROVE DOWN TO MY HOUSE AND WAS CAUGHT Unclad HE CLAIMED HE CAME TO

EXPLAIN PROJECT FOR ME.

DUE TO THE NOISE AT THE SCENE HE WAS CAUGHT, CONSIDERING IT WAS LATE AND ANY STRANGE NOISE WOULD ATTRACT ATTENTION OF THE MASSES, PEOPLE CAME AROUND TO FIND OUT WHAT WAS HAPPENING IN MY ROOM.

WHEN THEY SAW IT WAS HIM THEY STARTED SNAPPING HIM.

THE NEXT DAY I SAW THE PICTURE HAD GONE VIRAL...

I HAVE NO HAND IN ANY UNCLAD PICTURE THAT HAS GONE VIRAL ON THE INTERNET

IF HE WAS A GOOD MAN AND IS INNOCENT NOBODY WILL WANT TO POST HIS PICTURES ON THE INTERNET..

MORESO, I HAVE BEEN UNDER SERIOUS LIFE THREATS AS A RESULT OF EXPOSING EVIL.

I SHALL BE SHARING SCREENSHOT OF SOME DEADLY MESSAGES THAT HAS KEPT ME ON THE LOW.

I BELIEVE IN GOD THAT I CANNOT BE DESTROYED.

HATERS YOU CAN CONTINUE TO DO YOUR WORSE.

KEEP PASSING FALSE INFORMATION ABOUT ME..IT DOESNT CHANGE ME, RATHER IT ONLY MAKES ME BETTER WOMAN..

AM PREPARING FOR MY WEDDING DISTRACTION OR NO DISTRACTION IT DOESN'T CHANGE A THING..

GOD IS INVOLVED AND I STAND FOR JUSTICE.

ONE THING I AM VERY CERTAIN ABOUT IF I WAS A BAD PERSON,GOOD THINGS CAN NEVER COME MY WAY..

I AM CONNECTED TO GRACE

I AM A CHILD OF GOD

A BORN AGAIN

IF YOU FIGHT ME M,YOU FIGHT GOD.

EVEN JESUS CHRIST WAS HUMILIATED SO I DON'T CARE IF AM HUMILIATED ALSO.

THANK YOU.

PLEASE REBROADCAST





https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1099275600218340&id=100004077308388&refid=17&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1099275600218340%3Atl_objid.1099275600218340%3Athid.100004077308388%3A306061129499414%3A2%3A0%3A1491029999%3A-3662306098432620887&__tn__=%2As







If you missed the earlier threads, see here



I.G Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Caught pants down Trying To have sex With A Student (Photos)



http://www.nairaland.com/3647485/i.g-yusuf-ibb-university-lecturers



"The Truth About IG Yusuf's Sex Scandal With Grace, 400l IBB University Student"

http://www.nairaland.com/3653657/truth-ig-yusufs-sex-scandal





Ishaq Yusuf, IBB University Lecturer Was Set Up & Stripped Unclad By Students http://www.nairaland.com/3648806/ishaq-yusuf-ibb-university-lecturer



I.G Yusuf: "Mercy And Her Boyfriend Kidnapped And Humiliated Me" http://www.nairaland.com/3664577/i.g-yusuf-mercy-boyfriend-kidnapped#54289882 If you missed the earlier threads, see here