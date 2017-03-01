₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by noetic5: 1:18pm
Former first lady, Maryam Abacha turned 70 years old yesterday, March 4th. The Abacha family came together last night to celebrate their matriarch's birthday in Manhattan, New York. Photos posted by her daughter, Gumsu.
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/former-first-lady-maryam-abacha-turned.html
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by noetic5: 1:19pm
See these other photos and see y the Abachas can never be as poor as Dangote
Money good ohh
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by TippyTop(m): 1:20pm
Still enjoying Abacha's loot?
Ooops!!! according to Bubu Abacha never looted.
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by Omudia: 1:27pm
Buhari doesn't see her to probe yeah?
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by ruwinell: 7:16pm
noetic5:
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by goshen26: 7:17pm
Enjoy the stolen money while it lasts
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by seenter84: 7:17pm
Gallant at 70
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by DonEffiong(m): 7:18pm
Weldone ma enjoy your loot..
looting ayiahyiah
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by SNIPER123: 7:18pm
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by Olooyo: 7:18pm
Her Excellency,HBD.
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by danjaD(m): 7:19pm
Family of looters
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by SNIPER123: 7:19pm
seenter84:
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 7:19pm
Part of the economic monsters that raped the destiny of Nigeria with her late husband, so on behalf of the masses that have suffered heavily both during the reign of your dark shade husband and those currently suffering the consequences of Abachas bad policies, l say happy sad day to you, may every money stolen from the coffers of Nigeria treasury by your family multiply sorrow, shame, sickness, disease to you and your entire generation, Amen..... nonsense,
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by tripoli007(m): 7:19pm
So after all is said and done about the tyrant abacha ,his family is still allowed easy access into the united States. The earlier we accept that the west and there allies don't give a flying fvuk abt us Africans. The better for us
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by TPAND: 7:20pm
This woman is not dangote broke.
I wonder what back-up, effrontery and confidence this woman must muster to call dangote broke. EFCC nad Buhari won't see this ones
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:20pm
Happy birthday Hajia.
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by daniella04: 7:21pm
Just thinking aloud, she is 4 years younger than Buhari and obasanjo is 8 years older than him. I just love figures Sha
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by seunlly(m): 7:21pm
my birthday mate. wish u husband is alive
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by aAK1(m): 7:21pm
Clean woman
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 7:23pm
This abacha family get money wella ooooo
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by internetgangste: 7:23pm
Get over it already
TippyTop:
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by willjoe: 7:24pm
Some names are such that when you hear them, you never hope,think and feel anything good can come from them EITHER past or present...e.g...
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 7:24pm
she get visa?
and last time i saw many reverend father in the embassy they bounse them
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by sweetboiy(m): 7:26pm
willjoe:buhari
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by ayeesha289(f): 7:26pm
HBD INNA, ALLAH YA ALBARKACI ZURIA YA KARO SHEKARU MASU ALBARKA...
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by ileogbenfidel(m): 7:28pm
Abacha another name for corruption
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by allansie(m): 7:29pm
Nigeria,a country that has gone bad right from inception
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by smark61: 7:33pm
goshen26:
Dat money no go ever finish. Dey settled for life. It's amazing thinking about it. Upon all d government has found. Dey still have a lot for dia family.
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by demolinka(m): 7:33pm
For some reason, this thread made me remember fela's song: "u be tif, I nor be tif, u be robber, I nor be robber..."
Strange
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by francotunsco(m): 7:36pm
tripoli007:Why will the west give a fvuk when we celebrate the rogues here?
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by Esji80(m): 7:37pm
ayeesha289:ameeeen A'i
|Re: Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 7:37pm
Only God know how much d husband thief.
Chai!
My Proposal: Election (postponed); Buhari (president), Utomi (vp) / Incredible Inec Website / New Nigeria Blog "whats Up In Nigeria:
