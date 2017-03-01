Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Maryam Abacha Celebrates Her 70th Birthday With Family In New York (Photos) (5683 Views)

Source: Former first lady, Maryam Abacha turned 70 years old yesterday, March 4th. The Abacha family came together last night to celebrate their matriarch's birthday in Manhattan, New York. Photos posted by her daughter, Gumsu.Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/former-first-lady-maryam-abacha-turned.html





Money good ohh See these other photos and see y the Abachas can never be as poor as DangoteMoney good ohh

Still enjoying Abacha's loot?



Ooops!!! according to Bubu Abacha never looted. 9 Likes

Buhari doesn't see her to probe yeah?

HBD Madam

Enjoy the stolen money while it lasts 6 Likes

Gallant at 70

Weldone ma enjoy your loot..

looting ayiahyiah 3 Likes

Her Excellency,HBD.

Family of looters 3 Likes

Gallant at 70

Part of the economic monsters that raped the destiny of Nigeria with her late husband, so on behalf of the masses that have suffered heavily both during the reign of your dark shade husband and those currently suffering the consequences of Abachas bad policies, l say happy sad day to you, may every money stolen from the coffers of Nigeria treasury by your family multiply sorrow, shame, sickness, disease to you and your entire generation, Amen..... nonsense, 8 Likes 1 Share

So after all is said and done about the tyrant abacha ,his family is still allowed easy access into the united States. The earlier we accept that the west and there allies don't give a flying fvuk abt us Africans. The better for us 3 Likes

This woman is not dangote broke.



I wonder what back-up, effrontery and confidence this woman must muster to call dangote broke. EFCC nad Buhari won't see this ones

Happy birthday Hajia.

Just thinking aloud, she is 4 years younger than Buhari and obasanjo is 8 years older than him. I just love figures Sha

my birthday mate. wish u husband is alive

Clean woman

This abacha family get money wella ooooo





Ooops!!! according to Bubu Abacha never looted. Get over it already

Some names are such that when you hear them, you never hope,think and feel anything good can come from them EITHER past or present...e.g...



and last time i saw many reverend father in the embassy they bounse them she get visa?and last time i saw many reverend father in the embassy they bounse them 1 Like

Some names are such that when you hear them, you never hope,think and feel anything good can come from them EITHER past or present...e.g... buhari buhari 1 Like

HBD INNA, ALLAH YA ALBARKACI ZURIA YA KARO SHEKARU MASU ALBARKA...

Abacha another name for corruption

Nigeria,a country that has gone bad right from inception

Enjoy the stolen money while it lasts

Dat money no go ever finish. Dey settled for life. It's amazing thinking about it. Upon all d government has found. Dey still have a lot for dia family. Dat money no go ever finish. Dey settled for life. It's amazing thinking about it. Upon all d government has found. Dey still have a lot for dia family.

For some reason, this thread made me remember fela's song: "u be tif, I nor be tif, u be robber, I nor be robber..."





Strange

So after all is said and done about the tyrant abacha ,his family is still allowed easy access into the united States. The earlier we accept that the west and there allies don't give a flying fvuk abt us Africans. The better for us Why will the west give a fvuk when we celebrate the rogues here? Why will the west give a fvuk when we celebrate the rogues here? 1 Like

HBD INNA, ALLAH YA ALBARKACI ZURIA YA KARO SHEKARU MASU ALBARKA... ameeeen A'i ameeeen A'i