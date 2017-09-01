Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos (14958 Views)

Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/new-photos-of-former-first-lady-hajia.html?m=1 Hajia Maryam Abacha is the wife of former military dictator, Sanni Abacha. She was recently interviewed and photographed at her Abuja home by Ovation Magazine. 1 Like

if only money could buy everlasting young looks 22 Likes 1 Share

Power!

Nature no dey lie..... 2 Likes

This woman.... 1 Like

She collaborated with her late husband to loot Naija dry and now her beauty is fading away even with all the money! Greed 5 Likes 1 Share

na wa o

Not bad looking for her age. 16 Likes

Quietly spending what was made from the Nigerian treasury.

your husband was a great man 1 Like

Hajia Maryam Abacha is the wife of former military dictator, Sanni Abacha. She was recently interviewed and photographed at her Abuja home by Ovation Magazine.



Life of vanity Life of vanity

its only the handsome kids I can see

I wonder why Abacha though gentle looking and slow to speech was that so ruthless despite having an equally gentle and humble wife

After her thief of a husband looted the country dry but ovation magazine e na no try at all oh, e na never hear of Photoshop

Op so for ur mind now dis one na news?

there was a gist circulating years back , that this woman said no matter how much Abacha loot the Nigeria government has recovered, they can never be poor like Aliko Dangote.



even Maku EFCC is afraid of this one 2 Likes

who cares , what kind of country is this Nigeria , Nairaland moderators wake up 1 Like

OBJ is doing a great job on her...Weh done sir 1 Like

The only women who claim she can never be as poor as Dangote



How she look like before 1 Like

He married from Saudi Arabia

Still looking beautiful while ageing.

abacha did not steal Nigeria's money, PMB

Afonjas will be looking at the small boy on the right with flat head if he is Igbo...though he looks like an Igbo boy with his light complexion and flat head.