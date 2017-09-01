₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Hajia Maryam Abacha is the wife of former military dictator, Sanni Abacha. She was recently interviewed and photographed at her Abuja home by Ovation Magazine.
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/new-photos-of-former-first-lady-hajia.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by pappy4real(m): 9:59am
if only money could buy everlasting young looks
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by veekid(m): 9:59am
Power!
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by Xblink(m): 10:00am
Nature no dey lie.....
2 Likes
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by addikt(m): 10:00am
This woman....
1 Like
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by smartty68(m): 10:00am
She collaborated with her late husband to loot Naija dry and now her beauty is fading away even with all the money! Greed
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by braveman0: 10:00am
na wa o
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by Tellemall: 10:00am
Not bad looking for her age.
16 Likes
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by Kzealz(m): 10:01am
The face is tired of maryK
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by MiguelKingII(m): 10:01am
FTC
Modified
Nawa oo, I even thought I was FTC, all this people above me sef
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by juman(m): 10:01am
Hiss
Nonsense.
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by Pavore9: 10:01am
Quietly spending what was made from the Nigerian treasury.
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by bumi10: 10:02am
hmmmm
ok
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by Aieboocaar(m): 10:02am
Wehdone ma!!!
your husband was a great man
1 Like
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by letsgetgoing: 10:02am
VastFinder:
Life of vanity
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by Diastone: 10:02am
its only the handsome kids I can see
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by Paperwhite(m): 10:02am
I wonder why Abacha though gentle looking and slow to speech was that so ruthless despite having an equally gentle and humble wife
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by mikeycharles(m): 10:03am
After her thief of a husband looted the country dry but ovation magazine e na no try at all oh, e na never hear of Photoshop
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by Visman(m): 10:03am
Op so for ur mind now dis one na news?
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by islandmoon: 10:03am
there was a gist circulating years back , that this woman said no matter how much Abacha loot the Nigeria government has recovered, they can never be poor like Aliko Dangote.
even Maku EFCC is afraid of this one
2 Likes
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by ooshinibos: 10:04am
who cares , what kind of country is this Nigeria , Nairaland moderators wake up
1 Like
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by nairavsdollars: 10:04am
OBJ is doing a great job on her...Weh done sir
1 Like
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by ITbomb(m): 10:04am
The only women who claim she can never be as poor as Dangote
How she look like before
1 Like
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by missbeckykisses(f): 10:05am
He married from Saudi Arabia
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by naijaboiy: 10:05am
Still looking beautiful while ageing.
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by frank202012: 10:05am
abacha did not steal Nigeria's money, PMB
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by mikeycharles(m): 10:06am
Paperwhite:I'm sorry to ask but who is "Abacus"
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by devindevin2000: 10:06am
Afonjas will be looking at the small boy on the right with flat head if he is Igbo...though he looks like an Igbo boy with his light complexion and flat head.
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Grandchildren In New Photos by ALAYORMII: 10:06am
Old age is catching up quick
