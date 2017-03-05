₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,382 members, 3,400,974 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 March 2017 at 07:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program (3924 Views)
Customers Refuse To Leave First Bank Premises (photos) / 8 Things N500 Cannot Buy Anymore / Crowd At First Bank Ikorodu Branch This Morning (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by nex(m): 2:55pm
The Bank of Industry (BoI), First Bank Nigeria and Afterschool Graduate Development Centre (AGDC) have inaugurated a N500 million Youth Ignite programme towards creating five million jobs within five years.
About The AGDC Youth Ignite program
Mrs Funmi Adeyemi, Executive Director, AGDC, said at the occasion on Wednesday in Lagos that human resources were the biggest assets of Nigeria, while youth development was the stimulus required to drive its economic growth.
According to her, the Youth Ignite programme seeks to create new jobs, facilitate finance, capacity development and advisory services for micro entrepreneurs.
She said that the scheme was anchored on supporting one million entrepreneurs to create five million jobs, over the next five years.
Entrepreneurs upon meeting the required criteria and judges review would have access to a “loan” value as required by their businesses capped at N200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) to start or grow their businesses. Successful businesses that are able to prove their concept (through the amount of jobs created, revenue generated, etc.) are then able to access the “scale up loan” up to the tune of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000.00)
[img][/img]
BOI And It’s Role In Youth Entrepreneurship
Speaking at the launch which took place on Wednesday at the Marina office of BoI, the acting Managing Director, BoI, Mr. Waheed Olagunju, explained that the collaboration would propel the selected youths to greater accomplishments and empower them to become employers of labour.
Olagunju pointed out that Nigerian youths are imaginative and highly talented, maintaining that the Development Finance Institution (DFI) would continue to support, build capacity and train youths while also making available single digit and highly concessional financing to support youths in Nigeria.
“We have two bottom lines mainly which include financial viability and developmental impact and among developmental impact are job creation, import substitution and export generation which means we finance projects that can earn foreign exchange for Nigeria.
“We are coming together to help the Nigerian youth leveraging our experience; we have been in this environment for more than 58 years, First Bank 123 years and AGDC almost a decade old,” Olagunju said.
Ibukun Awosika And Her Vision For AGDC
In her remarks, the Founder of, AGDC and Chairman of the Board of FBN, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, noted that the initiative was providing the kind of environment young entrepreneurs needed to thrive, an advantage which the older generation did not have.
“We need to think of growing businesses in the future, so our commitment to this initiative is first to support nation building, support transforming lives that is so critical to our nation; help build new generation of businesses that will be our customers in the future.
“Until we have what is an all-inclusive development such that we are converting the mind and the strength of the large part of our population into value we cannot have real growth and this is what projects like this will do,” she said.
The Executive Director, AGDC, Mrs. Funmi Adeyemi, said Nigeria has a rich human capital resource that can used as an advantage to drive economic growth, but stressed that a lot of youths have great ideas but no resources to drive their dreams and aspirations.
Empowering one million Nigerian Youths To Create Five Million Jobs Through The Youth Ignite Program
“Our long term goal is to empower one million youths who will create five million jobs in five years, if we all do our part, we will find that the cumulative effect of our contribution will change our country and move forward us towards our desire,” she said.
She added that the Youth Ignite challenge was anchored on three pillars: Innovate, Transform and Lead.
How To Apply To The AGDC Youth Ignite Program
Interested Nigerian youths should log on to www.youthignite.ng or just go straight tohttp://www.youthignite.ng/apply.php and create your account by filling in the relevant details.
Microenterprises will be provided training, single-digit interest loans and ongoing support during the course of five years.
Entrepreneurs are required to do the either of following: Consider ways people conduct businesses in their state or community and devise a more effective way to achieve better results; or Develop a solution to a problem(s) in their community or area of influence; or Seek to command [more] business value from a skill they already possess or trade they are involved in.
Submission Of Entries
Entries must be submitted online within the specified timeframe and conform to specified guidelines and terms and conditions of participation clearly outlined on this website.
All entries will be reviewed by the Panel of Judges who consists of carefully selected accomplished professionals from all walks of life.
SOURCE: http://www.barbaric.com.ng/boi-collaborates-with-first-bank-and-agdc-on-n500-million-youth-ignite-program
1 Share
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by kings09(m): 5:56pm
Bla bla bla...they gather to speak all d grammar wit no impact. Na today we don de hear programs for dis n dat?
Next news pls....
Nobody de even ask of buhari sef. Nigerians una no jst care @ all oo
2 Likes
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by yungengr(m): 5:56pm
dats a gud one
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by burkingx: 5:58pm
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by despi64(m): 5:58pm
I hope no be just N500m on paper and will be accessible when the need arises
1 Like
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by gbenga4sure(m): 5:59pm
well if the terms and conditions is palatable.then its a good idea
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by samvega: 6:00pm
Great initiative
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by ndiloso: 6:01pm
I hope it is not Bobo juice.
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by jhydebaba(m): 6:04pm
okay, good step in the right direction. we need more of this rather than keeping the dollars in soak away pit.
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by GoodMuyis(m): 6:08pm
save us the story,
How do I apply for the money
--modified--
I don see the link, I commented my reserve before reading
Nigeria Problem again I have tried two email same problem
"This user account already exist."
--UPDATE--
Their twitter Account : @youthigniteng had being suspended
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by yilari: 6:18pm
The op first to comment said it all, after they will give heaven and earth terms and condition that 90% of the you cannot afford.
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by xtianh(m): 6:25pm
Bobo juice. Tried this last year when I was invited for the final stage of the program. When it got to distribution of the funds they started bringing rules that non of the participants was able to meet. All of us left angrily.
U must provide am open cheque dully signed to the tune of the amount to be given to you.
U must bring three surety.
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by jdstunt(m): 6:29pm
Same story
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by Viktor1983(m): 6:43pm
You go fear rules that will come up, they might say you need the President's signature to access the fund...
Wey money for flight to london
1 Like
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by wapadunk(m): 6:49pm
Loan of 200,000 after 62hours of grilling.
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by musicwriter(m): 7:00pm
What type of business is someone going to do with N200,000 in Nigeria?
They carry an iphone worth over N500, 000, but they're inaugurating a scheme to empower youths with N200, 000 for a business!!.
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by austano1234: 7:00pm
Tried applying but i couldnt. Response has been wrong user name or password.
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by TheTrueSeeker: 7:00pm
Did a search on their twitter account and got this;
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by AfroSamurai: 7:01pm
musicwriter:That amount isn't enough to even start Okada business.
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by realGURU(f): 7:07pm
Hopeit works
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by musicwriter(m): 7:09pm
AfroSamurai:
BOI could be a scam on its own.
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by Viking007(m): 7:12pm
Another scam.
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by AfroSamurai: 7:14pm
musicwriter:Anything is possible in Nigeria these days.
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by wizkidblogger(f): 7:15pm
Same poo every year with stupid conditions.
|Re: Boi Collaborates With First Bank And AGDC On N500 Million Youth Ignite Program by Dharniel(m): 7:43pm
austano1234:
same, twas telling me user account already exists. Then make I kuku sign in, twas saying account does not exist
(0) (Reply)
Govs. Amaechi And Oshiomhole Condem FG's Economic Policy / Ghanian Cedis And Naira Which Is More Valuable. / Who Are The Top 50 Private Corporate Organisations In Nigeria?
Viewing this topic: cptshiver, jbaba272, Fomaxcool, Hefay(m), Dharniel(m), kendeville, mikeweezy(m), olatemitayo(m), ahmadgulam(m) and 26 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13