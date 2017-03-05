Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House (11256 Views)

Ese And Jon Evicted From Big Brother Naija / Tboss Bares Her Boobs As Kemen Rinses Her Body After A Dark Bath At BBNaija / Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Big Brother Naija Housemate, Kemen has officially been Disqualified and evicted from the house for sexually harassing fellow housemate, TBoss.



The Big Brother Naija action follows after, Kemen was caught on camera creeping in on Tboss last night.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/bbnaija-housemate-kemen-disqualified.html?m=1



Lalasticlala, Mynd44 Read the earlier trend: http://www.nairaland.com/3664890/bbnaija-kemen-touches-tboss-while Big Brother Naija Housemate, Kemen has officially been Disqualified and evicted from the house for sexually harassing fellow housemate, TBoss.The Big Brother Naija action follows after, Kemen was caught on camera creeping in on Tboss last night.Lalasticlala, Mynd44 2 Likes

So Oga THICK Labium eyes dey TBoss body..

#KonjiNaBastard



OP, you sharp sha! 1 Like 1 Share

Lol

He has been so emotionally unstable lately. That's what happens when you pursue woman leave business. Di nigga pursue woman till e knock finally! 22 Likes

Kemen na fool. So disgraceful. 5 Likes 1 Share

.



Seriously, wetin dey that tboss body self? I don't like the girl for anything and her nose ring is really irritating. I hope Kemen gets to learn from this going forward. Always control your kongi no matter how attracted you are to a lady. He just lost the opportunity of winning N25million because of his inability to control himself. Ladies have been bringing men down since the time of Adam and Eve and still, guys never learnSeriously, wetin dey that tboss body self?I don't like the girl for anything and her nose ring is really irritating. I hope Kemen gets to learn from this going forward. Always control your kongi no matter how attracted you are to a lady. 32 Likes

The power of Dick 3 Likes

I feel terrible right now, not because he has been evicted..

But because of the reason he his being evicted, must you disgrace our state like this?



You see why I don't watch this nonsense, and I don't even consent to it...

Now to the gullible out there, what is the main morals of this show, because is what I don't even understand till date...



Now see the stain this hippo lips is bringing to us!... Mtcheww.... 3 Likes

It was during Jonathan's tenure they brought this rubbish

Akwa Ibom that spent N1Million on a BIG postal to campaign for him like he belonged to PDP



Konji na really BIG fool! Just imagine the embarrassment to himself, his family and the disgrace to his state,that spent N1Million on a BIG postal to campaign for him like he belonged to PDPKonji na really BIG fool! 24 Likes 2 Shares

Konjiiii......

Is

A









Bastard!!! 2 Likes

rubbish!!!

mployer:

Lol

Eeiya, Ladies & gentlemen selling their destinies for just 25m, converted to a good currency today, That's less than $50,000. God help Nigeria & help our youths...

It's crazy, totally.

What did he do?

hmmm, awón aiye at work



but honestly he was wrong. Infact he shouldn't go through the normal media tour that evicted house mates go through on Arrival in Nigeria

Good for d perve

seunmsg:

He just lost the opportunity of winning N25million because of his inability to control himself.

Heard somewhere he makes up to that every year. Dunno how true that is though. He went further to say his plan is to make double this year....perhaps, biggie has given him an avenue to achieve that dream in Ernest.



Between: but then no say camera Dey 24/7 na, why the creepy act? Heard somewhere he makes up to that every year. Dunno how true that is though. He went further to say his plan is to make double this year....perhaps, biggie has given him an avenue to achieve that dream in Ernest.Between: but then no say camera Dey 24/7 na, why the creepy act? 1 Like

what a big shame



now almost 190M people know you're a pervert



chai



no tours for him



no need to watch the show sef I get enough updates on nairaland lool 9 Likes

A big fool he is! 1 Like

How do you control yourself in an uncontrolled environment? I don't need answers, just asking How do you control yourself in an uncontrolled environment? I don't need answers, just askingHow do you control yourself in an uncontrolled environment? I don't need answers, just asking 6 Likes







hit like if u hate big brother Mehn, wetin he go tell hin ppl now?hit like if u hate big brother 5 Likes

So painful!

Conji is a bastard. It just made a brother forfeit N25million 2 Likes

Big brother fraud

stage manageD

they just wanted to tell us they are not promoting perversion

...its all planned just to save face and to make the evangelicals in Nigeria happy

.......this is what we call selective honesty

DONT BE FOOLED 15 Likes 3 Shares

Shet

Trust Akwa Ibom man

Lesson for every man, if woman no rock u, no body could. Since woman made me get 3.47 cgpa (2.2) instead of 2.1 in the university, I have learnt my lessons. Even tho I am doing well now, but I would never play with woman.

!

Fear woman, most of them are evil.

!

#fearTBoss 11 Likes