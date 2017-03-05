₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,382 members, 3,400,974 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 March 2017 at 07:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House (11256 Views)
Ese And Jon Evicted From Big Brother Naija / Tboss Bares Her Boobs As Kemen Rinses Her Body After A Dark Bath At BBNaija / Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by Naijahelm: 6:48pm
Read the earlier trend: http://www.nairaland.com/3664890/bbnaija-kemen-touches-tboss-while
Big Brother Naija Housemate, Kemen has officially been Disqualified and evicted from the house for sexually harassing fellow housemate, TBoss.
The Big Brother Naija action follows after, Kemen was caught on camera creeping in on Tboss last night.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/bbnaija-housemate-kemen-disqualified.html?m=1
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
2 Likes
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by pacharles1(m): 6:49pm
So Oga THICK Labium eyes dey TBoss body..
#KonjiNaBastard
OP, you sharp sha!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by mployer(m): 6:50pm
Lol
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by FlirtyKaren(f): 6:52pm
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by bidexmat(m): 6:57pm
He has been so emotionally unstable lately. That's what happens when you pursue woman leave business. Di nigga pursue woman till e knock finally!
22 Likes
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by ionsman: 6:58pm
Kemen na fool. So disgraceful.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by seunmsg(m): 7:14pm
He just lost the opportunity of winning N25million because of his inability to control himself. Ladies have been bringing men down since the time of Adam and Eve and still, guys never learn .
Seriously, wetin dey that tboss body self? I don't like the girl for anything and her nose ring is really irritating. I hope Kemen gets to learn from this going forward. Always control your kongi no matter how attracted you are to a lady.
32 Likes
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by Hoodfriend: 7:16pm
The power of Dick
3 Likes
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by Samanza89(m): 7:16pm
I feel terrible right now, not because he has been evicted..
But because of the reason he his being evicted, must you disgrace our state like this?
You see why I don't watch this nonsense, and I don't even consent to it...
Now to the gullible out there, what is the main morals of this show, because is what I don't even understand till date...
Now see the stain this hippo lips is bringing to us!... Mtcheww....
3 Likes
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by IpobExposed: 7:16pm
It was during Jonathan's tenure they brought this rubbish
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by softwerk(f): 7:16pm
Just imagine the embarrassment to himself, his family and the disgrace to his state, Akwa Ibom that spent N1Million on a BIG postal to campaign for him like he belonged to PDP
Konji na really BIG fool!
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by dapsoneh: 7:17pm
Konjiiii......
Is
A
Bastard!!!
2 Likes
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by rawpadgin(m): 7:17pm
rubbish!!!
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by ruwinell: 7:17pm
mployer:
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by fryoobest(m): 7:17pm
Eeiya, Ladies & gentlemen selling their destinies for just 25m, converted to a good currency today, That's less than $50,000. God help Nigeria & help our youths...
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by saaedlee: 7:17pm
It's crazy, totally.
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by Handsomebeing(m): 7:17pm
What did he do?
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by zopaks: 7:17pm
hmmm, awón aiye at work
but honestly he was wrong. Infact he shouldn't go through the normal media tour that evicted house mates go through on Arrival in Nigeria
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by seenter84: 7:17pm
Good for d perve
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by Sammypope4all(m): 7:17pm
seunmsg:
Heard somewhere he makes up to that every year. Dunno how true that is though. He went further to say his plan is to make double this year....perhaps, biggie has given him an avenue to achieve that dream in Ernest.
Between: but then no say camera Dey 24/7 na, why the creepy act?
1 Like
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by Talk2Bella(f): 7:17pm
what a big shame
now almost 190M people know you're a pervert
chai
no tours for him
no need to watch the show sef I get enough updates on nairaland lool
9 Likes
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by NelsonNeo(m): 7:18pm
A big fool he is!
1 Like
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by Kessykelly: 7:18pm
How do you control yourself in an uncontrolled environment? I don't need answers, just asking How do you control yourself in an uncontrolled environment? I don't need answers, just asking
6 Likes
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by Izecson3D(m): 7:18pm
Mehn, wetin he go tell hin ppl now?
hit like if u hate big brother
5 Likes
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by Flexherbal(m): 7:18pm
So painful!
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by TPAND: 7:18pm
Conji is a bastard. It just made a brother forfeit N25million
2 Likes
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by rattlesnake(m): 7:18pm
Big brother fraud
stage manageD
they just wanted to tell us they are not promoting perversion
...its all planned just to save face and to make the evangelicals in Nigeria happy
.......this is what we call selective honesty
DONT BE FOOLED
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by Expl0rers: 7:18pm
Shet
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by ITbomb(m): 7:18pm
Trust Akwa Ibom man
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by uchedydy: 7:18pm
Lesson for every man, if woman no rock u, no body could. Since woman made me get 3.47 cgpa (2.2) instead of 2.1 in the university, I have learnt my lessons. Even tho I am doing well now, but I would never play with woman.
!
Fear woman, most of them are evil.
!
#fearTBoss
11 Likes
|Re: BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House by Vickiweezy(m): 7:18pm
Big Lipped Pervert.
1 Like
Dr. Oz Been On The Oprah Winfrey Show / Akanda Eniyan Latest Nollywood Yoruba Movie / Watch Royal Damsel Pageant
Viewing this topic: nonso84(m), orrlla, Synthase(m), yim(f), hungryboy(m), sugarboiz, solara, Williamsesco(m), Mrks4770(m), olamidefatoye(f), Peter5694(m), areeyor(m), Asidiq23(m), jephyboy, bienimac, codeb(m), WORLDPEACE(m), biztip, datovid, Kjking(m), adodofemi(m), oceania100(m), Nixiepie(f), Opeolami(m), sola5(f), cremedelacreme, model419(m), joeyztime(m), Calebosko(m), gamechanger1, Uthmandeola, Muzikluva(m), winzone07(m), olex88, sonofgodfrey(m), SamJed(m), candy(f), agrovick(m), willez55(m), ernie1234(m), figel(f), awesomet1(m), olaskul(m), guguam, freeamine, HelenBee(f), Anusiemgood(m), slimm602, Donawoite(m), leticia28, tete7000(m), megacodes, amyzon, otis54(m), rollas007, excondido(m), akogun7(m), coolestchris(m), Lanre90(m), kykhelomor(f), Omudia, woodboi(m), Usminous, FlirtyKaren(f), funbamby(m), omoakin111, AkpAkp1, abeybaba(m), toygod2, Gifted4all(m), Barzinime(m), protocol(m), Franchise21(m), Akalia(m), archiscapesatel, kaylobs(m), justdream(m), Bowwow11(m), Amebo123, adeafees(m), osaswellington(m), Wize1, juncheng, Princedapace(m), Remmyode(m), nikiniki, Ololanla, ibzane4nafs(m), yeezyquan, sylva1, haskeem, Dominiquez, ifedo(m), kelEmi(m), demonty(m), ashatoda, Olutola88(m), stevolinkon40, chibekej, nuella4real(f), Josephnice, hapi(m), IanSholex(m), Chrismario(m), samhimself(m), SamanN, queenjuli(f), Nascad, 4reala(m), lifestyle1(m), kachijack(m), Capslock01, Eekanem(m), Ask4Info, olumbateey(m), flexyonline, drewxx88(m), sobmos(m), jdenila, Frankenstein(m), chymavis(f), philzzz, Alanguru, PrettyGaby(f), klinlad(m), Skilfulet(m), espionage48(m), WhoBeThisMan, jojotemitopaz(m), mylove4him(f), innoGod, FameG(f), bestspoke, Iamoilprince(m), Ujunkem(f), StainlessH(m), fusyman(m), eamon360(m), KPEKPEKPE, mastermose, harddyj, yinkus204(m), FASH23(m), maticanto(m), Tjshizzle, soderican(m), frugal(m), Och77(m), alberson(m), Wealth7(m), charles009(m), Kech88, docmisstreasure, buyaka(m), Francomekus(m), good4all40, AkinPhysicist, MhiztaPromysco, MahatmaGhandi, PRYCE(m), Iamhenry96(m), cometozizo(m), Deefuray(f), emilyone(f), DonHummer(m), Financialslot, Kaynofficial, captainD567, babylawyr(f), balofulo, zicci(m), barallanee(f), peterz(m), shinarlaura(f), MilitaryMinded(m), danduj(m), krizblak(m), mustmust(m), Muscled1, Homguy(m), titosantana(m), pinkpearl17(f), chinnychud, mayoor15(m), kanmie(m), ezybaba(m), tonymd, DESTINY41(m), alloykem(f), megawax8, omakay(m), morscino, samdes02(m), reeechy, LadyJul(f), Danhumprey, ugo41babe(m), dasauce(m), SecretAgent, Tukybooy, fof1, Proudlyngwa(m), empron(m), drizzit(m), tooth4tooth, kenny1313(m), Nomskybaba(m), delvinmaya(m), Emergencyemy, hoodboy(m), KEZDON(m), Yungknyyght(m), SCOOPERJEF(m), dingbang(m), missomo(f), martineverest(m), okeyximo(m), cabat1, Onnasucs1(m), omoadekunle(m), walexyll(m), zitalin(f), orisaoko, kevwemike, ogazi007(m), phatnelly(f), paulostical2004(m), hendyrills, Dayvid92(m), Yusuf54(m), Rickrux0, TheDEVlLHimseIf, estrong, greatdave(m), yungokus, opendo21(m), DonLo, dandadee, ademi87(m), mazimee(m), lifeispeace(f), SangoCrusader, flawless911(m), chomxy(f), kaycrystal(m), popsyleo1, shunjohn, dyn4casie(m), ayleclanche, thomas212, Khutie, Fatban(m), Nsiboy5(m), poshestmina(f), Waley23, Guadiol104(m), davo80(m), grtfem, airsaylongcon, damilton(m), veave(f), successcode, Mosesjoker(m), Ajiswaggs(m), Geestunnar(m), maxwell60(m), ojezee(m), browseyd22(m), Howmon, Owodiran1(m), Martinez19(m), Gbemishile1(m), datjobhunter, janeso(f), deriod(m), bboyZ, harqu, obayaya(m), echelons(m), mrnigeria(m), Ehido(m), Bucajunior(m), Coolcash1, khaniku(m), kakadinho0880, papalasun, Dongreat(m), Dontrapatolli(m) and 380 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4