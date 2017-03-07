₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,345 members, 3,403,565 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 07:55 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun (2484 Views)
Strange Lights On My Dashboard / How Do I Protect My Engine Control Module From Theft / I Need Help To Prevent Further Cracks On My Dashboard. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by dokyOloye: 7:11pm On Mar 05
Recently moved to a new apartment which does not have any form of shade unlike d old one and I can't start constructing a carport for a landlord who might decide he wants to give his house to his nephew and give me quit notice d next month.
Recently noticed something funny,started d car one hot afternoon 2 days after I used it last and d tachometer started from 700RPM unlike the usual a little above 1000RPM meaning that this Abuja sun has already warmed d car for men,lol.Same day,I also noticed outside temperature was 108 degree farenheit.
Hardly drive d car during d day cos workplace is less than 2 minutes walk from my gate.
Make una epp a brother with suggestions cos I no wan do any unnecessary repairs in this recession cos I sure say if na Camry muscle,d dashboard for don melt since.
It's a W204 C class.
1 Like
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by DaimlerBen(m): 9:07am On Mar 06
dokyOloye:
[img]http://i.ebayimg.com/00/s/NTAwWDUwMA==/z/~8gAAMXQ74JTVirU/$_3.JPG[/img]
You can make the first one yourself out of any shiny reflective material.
The second one though...
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by RZArecta(m): 10:31pm On Mar 06
There's this thing like an aluminium foil mat sold by roadside hawkers (those guys who sell wipers, car mats etc), you stick it on your windscreen from inside when parking your car in the sun for extended periods.
You can temporarily use thick cardboard boxes, wedging them in place with the windshield wipers
2 Likes
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by tolulinks(m): 12:43am
Just pack it inside your sitting room. Problem solved.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by lonelydora(m): 1:20am
Go and buy "car cover" and cover the entire car. It is just N2500.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by nony43(m): 7:10am
D
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by Ogashub(m): 7:10am
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by obowunmi(m): 7:12am
Get a seat cover.
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by ajuwarhodes(f): 7:15am
When u are packed cover it
When u are driving ,use the ac
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by chiderablaze(m): 7:16am
space booked
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by Taqsit(f): 7:16am
lonelydora:
This should be the easiest way to go. .
Meanwhile Check my signature
1 Like
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by DIKEnaWAR: 7:17am
Whenever you park the car under sunlight, protect with a shade or one of these shiny mats people use in parks.
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by Expl0rers: 7:17am
Get a cover
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by aguiyi2: 7:18am
Dashboard spray helps too.
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by bridgesjnr: 7:18am
BrainWire is a pioneer 3D print company in Nigeria and can get you an exact dashboard model and any other car part prototype at an affordable rate....
Also I once wallpapered my guys range dashboard... it came put nice...
For your 3D print needs contact BrainWire
For your interior needs, check my siggy...
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by Estimable(m): 7:19am
tolulinks:Hahahahaha, Problem solved indeed.
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by watered(m): 7:20am
Spread wrapper on the seats and dashboard
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by Imoala: 7:21am
The cartons of your home appliances like deep freezers, washer and gas oven should not be discarded, u can use them to cover the screen and roof of your cars, thank me later
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by ymee(m): 7:21am
Broh, can you employ me
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by onpointme: 7:22am
Nice one.
Hello people!
Are you a first time mum or dad? relax, we've got you covered, we have all you need for your baby's delivery like ;
ladysept, dettol, underlays, moko spirit, wipes, baby, breastpads, overrall, baby tops, dresses, caps, socks, handgloves, baby bed;
More items we deal on;
SLEEPSUITS + SOCKS + WASHCLOTHS, BODYSUITS ,BABY 4 IN 1 SET ,SOFT SHOES , BABY SOCKS ,FEEDING SET+CUP ,SKIN CARE SET(ALVEENO SET/CHICCO SET/JOHNSON BOX) ,SUDOCREAM CREAM , BLUE SEAL JELLY , SILVERBORD OINTMENT, GOYA OIL , BABY CAPS+BOOTIESE SET, BABY BIBS , AVENT STARTER PACK , SOFT TOUCH BRUSH AND COMB SET ,SPONGE AND SOAP CASE ,HOT WATER FLASK ,METHYLATED SPIRIT, THERMOMETER , MANICURE SET ,BABY BATH, FLANNEL ,BLANKETS, TOWELS ,BABY TOWELS , LADY SEPT SANITARY PADS ,NURSING BRA, DISPOSABLE PANTS , BABY WASHCLOTHS , BIG AND SMALL COTTON WOOL ,COTTON BUD ,3 IN 1 HAPPY NET ,MENTHOLATUM, CHICCO BABY CARRIER ,3 STEPPED CLOTHER DRYER ,DIAPER BAG ,AGNESIA POWDER , MASTELA MUSICAL BOUNCER ,DRESSES, TOPS, GOWNS
..send us your hospital list and other items your baby will need after delivery and we will package all and deliver them at your door step just in case you are too tired to shop yourself.
We also have car seats, strollers, baby beds, baby walker you name it.
A trial will convince you.
Contact us today!!!
Email : Kharkharglobalconcept@gmail.com
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by obafemee80(m): 7:23am
Getting a tinted window or a dashboard protectants such as leather material won't be a bad idea
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by bridgesjnr: 7:24am
also BrainWire being a 3D print company can customise a dashboard cover that suits your car perfectly.... contact me for more...
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by kinstinct(m): 7:26am
lonelydora:
Car covers are generally for dust. For the sun, after about 10min the temperature penetrates right through.
A reflective mat dash cover which is usually placed over the dashboard from inside the car would help
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by SexyNairalander: 7:27am
booked
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by Btruth: 7:27am
If your compound is safe, when you park your car, reduce all the four windows for cross ventilation. The heat in the car need to escape.
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by lonelydora(m): 7:28am
kinstinct:
I know but the reflective mat is better but car cover also give some form of protection
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by EagleScribes: 7:28am
tolulinks:You no go kill person!
@op, depending on security, you can wind down the windows a little bit for air passage. This will prevent the trapping of heat inside the car
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by Flexherbal(m): 7:33am
RZArecta:Nice one.
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by Libo45: 7:47am
lonelydora:2500 ke. E go dn reach 7k
1 Like
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by PetrePan(m): 7:52am
Op simple thing,you just have to
scroll down
scroll down
just gather leaves and cover your stuff
|Re: How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun by Nigerianinfobox(m): 7:53am
Car cover would help ....
(0) (Reply)
Portable Tyre Pump / Infiniti QX4 2003 / Best Place To Work Car Upholstery/interior In Port Harcourt?
Viewing this topic: iyimide(m), shuni05, Innovator101, sanyahkod(m), nodimples, UTILITYMAY(m), Rickrux0, YOUNGKAHUNA, ayoradical01(m), Abiolanzy(m), chidonzone(m), fxtimi(m), Laurence1, Nigerianinfobox(m), upuphim(m), Taidi(m), odetola, specter(m), webincomeplus(m), folahann(m), sauceEEP(m), Djdamian(m), jaygem(m), mooretes, LAGATA(m), fadasam, Eleniyan15(m), Danbam(m), Yeeee, Gbyte(m) and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13