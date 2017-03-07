Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / How Do I Protect My Dashboard And Leather Seats From The Sun (2484 Views)

Recently moved to a new apartment which does not have any form of shade unlike d old one and I can't start constructing a carport for a landlord who might decide he wants to give his house to his nephew and give me quit notice d next month.

Recently noticed something funny,started d car one hot afternoon 2 days after I used it last and d tachometer started from 700RPM unlike the usual a little above 1000RPM meaning that this Abuja sun has already warmed d car for men,lol.Same day,I also noticed outside temperature was 108 degree farenheit.

Hardly drive d car during d day cos workplace is less than 2 minutes walk from my gate.

Make una epp a brother with suggestions cos I no wan do any unnecessary repairs in this recession cos I sure say if na Camry muscle,d dashboard for don melt since.

It's a W204 C class. 1 Like

[img]







You can make the first one yourself out of any shiny reflective material.

The second one though... [img] http://i.ebayimg.com/00/s/NTAwWDUwMA==/z/~8gAAMXQ74JTVirU/ $_3.JPG[/img]You can make the first one yourself out of any shiny reflective material.The second one though...



You can temporarily use thick cardboard boxes, wedging them in place with the windshield wipers There's this thing like an aluminium foil mat sold by roadside hawkers (those guys who sell wipers, car mats etc), you stick it on your windscreen from inside when parking your car in the sun for extended periods.You can temporarily use thick cardboard boxes, wedging them in place with the windshield wipers 2 Likes

Just pack it inside your sitting room. Problem solved. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Go and buy "car cover" and cover the entire car. It is just N2500. 5 Likes 1 Share

Get a seat cover.

When u are packed cover it

When u are driving ,use the ac

lonelydora:

Go and buy "car cover" and cover the entire car. It is just N2500.

This should be the easiest way to go. .







Meanwhile Check my signature This should be the easiest way to go. .Meanwhile Check my signature 1 Like

Whenever you park the car under sunlight, protect with a shade or one of these shiny mats people use in parks.

Get a cover

Dashboard spray helps too.

tolulinks:

Just pack it inside your sitting room. Problem solved. Hahahahaha, Problem solved indeed. Hahahahaha, Problem solved indeed.

Spread wrapper on the seats and dashboard

The cartons of your home appliances like deep freezers, washer and gas oven should not be discarded, u can use them to cover the screen and roof of your cars, thank me later

Getting a tinted window or a dashboard protectants such as leather material won't be a bad idea

lonelydora:

Go and buy "car cover" and cover the entire car. It is just N2500.

Car covers are generally for dust. For the sun, after about 10min the temperature penetrates right through.



A reflective mat dash cover which is usually placed over the dashboard from inside the car would help Car covers are generally for dust. For the sun, after about 10min the temperature penetrates right through.A reflective mat dash cover which is usually placed over the dashboard from inside the car would help

If your compound is safe, when you park your car, reduce all the four windows for cross ventilation. The heat in the car need to escape.

kinstinct:





Car covers are generally for dust. For the sun, after about 10min the temperature penetrates right through.



A reflective mat dash cover which is usually placed over the dashboard from inside the car would help

I know but the reflective mat is better but car cover also give some form of protection I know but the reflective mat is better but car cover also give some form of protection

tolulinks:

Just pack it inside your sitting room. Problem solved. You no go kill person!

@op, depending on security, you can wind down the windows a little bit for air passage. This will prevent the trapping of heat inside the car You no go kill person!@op, depending on security, you can wind down the windows a little bit for air passage. This will prevent the trapping of heat inside the car

RZArecta:

There's this thing like an aluminium foil mat sold by roadside hawkers (those guys who sell wipers, car mats etc), you stick it on your windscreen from inside when parking your car in the sun for extended periods.

You can temporarily use thick cardboard boxes, wedging them in place with the windshield wipers Nice one. Nice one.

lonelydora:

Go and buy "car cover" and cover the entire car. It is just N2500. 2500 ke. E go dn reach 7k 2500 ke. E go dn reach 7k 1 Like

