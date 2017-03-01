Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification (10439 Views)

VIDEO: #bbnaija Housemate Bisola Having S3x With Ttt(big Brother Africa 2017) / VIDEO: Miyonse Of Big Brother Naija Have Se.x With His “boo”, Tboss / How A White Girl And A Nigerian Girl Ask For Sex (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





More reactions have continued to trail Kemen's eviction as many are saying the punishment was too harsh and unnecessary since the show itself was not all about morality.



Many terrible things have happened and no one was punished and why tarnish Kemen's image?





http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/bisola-calls-tboss-white-witch-for.html Bisola blasted the Nigerian-Romanian housemate behind her back while they were discussing what could have led to the disqualification of Kemen. Thin Tall Tony, Bassey and Bally were on the dining table with her when she made the statement.More reactions have continued to trail Kemen's eviction as many are saying the punishment was too harsh and unnecessary since the show itself was not all about morality.Many terrible things have happened and no one was punished and why tarnish Kemen's image? 2 Likes

hmm



.









Kemen thinks he can mess with biggie's crush and get away with it?? Think again Phillipians.. During diary sessions.. Biggie dy send out vibes to Tboss like crazy.





Kemen is keming home.. How many times have housemates called the beautiful Tboss a witch??Kemen thinks he can mess with biggie's crush and get away with it?? Think again Phillipians.. During diary sessions.. Biggie dy send out vibes to Tboss like crazy.Kemen is keming home.. 9 Likes







Efe ma niggga from day one!#warrrrrriiiii! Too bad mehnnn,even tho i dont like kemen i feel for him.#housematesfeartbossEfe ma niggga from day one!#warrrrrriiiii! 6 Likes

That Tboss is possessed why is it that any guy that gets attracted to her gets evicted or disqualified... something is fishing 9 Likes

erosimo:

That Tboss is possessed Mammy water package Mammy water package 11 Likes 2 Shares

kemen na he-goat.. uriel dey there they eye u like craze, kemen sey na white witch he want.. mtchwwww.... ma-mi water they call u into river and u no sabi swim yet u dey folo her they enter water..... na drown u go drown na. tboss don drown kemen. lol.... lesson for every man wey wan waste time and resources they prove mumu unwanted point to a lady wey no send am.... sorry Tboss kemen actually messed up 12 Likes

Her magun is unexplainable 6 Likes



what came over him? Kemen was disqualified, but not a lot of people were opportune to see what he did.



Watch the full video below

http://naijavocal.com/kemen-f0ndles-tboss-breasts-without-her-knowledge/ i pray he isnt feeling suicidal but he messed up big time... he fondled the girl's tips till they turned red...what came over him? Kemen was disqualified, but not a lot of people were opportune to see what he did.Watch the full video below





White witch or black winsh? 1 Like

Hmm.. Fear women like Tboss. They can end you if you dont have Jesus 2 Likes

.

konji tinz

mtswwww...useless show 2 Likes





She is a Delilah...sent to bring men down It is a foundational curseShe is a Delilah...sent to bring men down 2 Likes 1 Share

If I watch this show of shame, make my papa come down come carry me 3 Likes

Thank God the truth is out..... And housemates have apologized to TBoss....... Everyone that judged her wrongly should also apologize 1 Like

erosimo:

That Tboss is possessed why is it that any guy that gets attracted to her gets evicted or disqualified... something is fishing

Big brother loves her p*ssy Big brother loves her p*ssy 1 Like 1 Share

Bisola is a fool.. a miserable hypocrite.

What abt her.. a cheap olosho. A single mum with no pride.. 1 kobo ashewo.. callin another person names.



I aint a tboss fan infact i hate tboss..

But if anyone should judge tboss idnt think its bisola..bcoz tboss is far better. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Bia, can't people do important things instead of this? 1 Like





It was just an outburst

She already apologised. ...aproko poster!!! It was just an outburstShe already apologised. ...aproko poster!!! 1 Like

U see wetin pant dey cover do you









Dis show that to just drop my prick for house before going

Kondomatic:

You blabbed like an aged she-goat on heat. whats the difference btw u and kemen? whats the difference btw u and kemen? 2 Likes

na who this one epp

?She for carry her bobbie give that kpomo lips bros make he press her bobbie while she is sleeping...na den she go know say electric dey body wey deyshock person when your touched by a pervert....oloshi somebody DEVIL PUNISH BISOLA...NA EVERYBODY GO FLIRT LIKE HER?She for carry her bobbie give that kpomo lips bros make he press her bobbie while she is sleeping...na den she go know say electric dey body wey deyshock person when your touched by a pervert....oloshi somebody 7 Likes

Stewpid kemen y u go dey eye gal wey Ebuka (big brother) don dey plan 2 yanch since? And if na say na ordinary eye e 4 beta. U come do sotey u carry ur body go dey tap current for her bed. Ebuka remove u because u wan spoil market for am. Na d koko be dat - people wey code go gree me. 1 Like

There's something called sexual assault, if truly Kemen assaulted Tboss by forcing himself on her, sincerely he deserves to be disqualified.

I mean to imagine that after she embarrassed him publicly about the way he pecks and kisses, and he still had the nerve to go and press her breast indicates that he really never knew why he was in the house.

If any lady could disrespect me because of the way I kiss or make fun of me because of my inexperience, there's no way I will feel anything for her.

Moving forward.. Kemen should learn not to hop into the breast of every lady, it's same fat but they don't carry the same fate!

Yours... 7 Likes 1 Share

Yoruba coward