|Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by Kolababe: 8:50pm On Mar 05
Bisola blasted the Nigerian-Romanian housemate behind her back while they were discussing what could have led to the disqualification of Kemen. Thin Tall Tony, Bassey and Bally were on the dining table with her when she made the statement.
More reactions have continued to trail Kemen's eviction as many are saying the punishment was too harsh and unnecessary since the show itself was not all about morality.
Many terrible things have happened and no one was punished and why tarnish Kemen's image?
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/bisola-calls-tboss-white-witch-for.html
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by Kolababe: 8:51pm On Mar 05
hmm
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by obiorathesubtle: 8:55pm On Mar 05
.
How many times have housemates called the beautiful Tboss a witch??
Kemen thinks he can mess with biggie's crush and get away with it?? Think again Phillipians.. During diary sessions.. Biggie dy send out vibes to Tboss like crazy.
Kemen is keming home..
9 Likes
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by prettythicksme(m): 8:58pm On Mar 05
Too bad mehnnn,even tho i dont like kemen i feel for him.#housematesfeartboss
Efe ma niggga from day one!#warrrrrriiiii!
6 Likes
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by erosimo(m): 9:02pm On Mar 05
That Tboss is possessed why is it that any guy that gets attracted to her gets evicted or disqualified... something is fishing
9 Likes
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by prettythicksme(m): 9:03pm On Mar 05
erosimo:Mammy water package
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by gocac(f): 9:05pm On Mar 05
kemen na he-goat.. uriel dey there they eye u like craze, kemen sey na white witch he want.. mtchwwww.... ma-mi water they call u into river and u no sabi swim yet u dey folo her they enter water..... na drown u go drown na. tboss don drown kemen. lol.... lesson for every man wey wan waste time and resources they prove mumu unwanted point to a lady wey no send am.... sorry Tboss kemen actually messed up
12 Likes
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by CaroLyner(f): 10:13pm On Mar 05
Her magun is unexplainable
6 Likes
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by Expl0rers: 11:01pm On Mar 05
i pray he isnt feeling suicidal but he messed up big time... he fondled the girl's tips till they turned red...
what came over him? Kemen was disqualified, but not a lot of people were opportune to see what he did.
Watch the full video below
http://naijavocal.com/kemen-f0ndles-tboss-breasts-without-her-knowledge/
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by Tazdroid(m): 11:01pm On Mar 05
White witch or black winsh?
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by Gabrielwilliams(m): 11:02pm On Mar 05
Hmm.. Fear women like Tboss. They can end you if you dont have Jesus
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by sleeknick(m): 11:02pm On Mar 05
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by Ponbolkay(m): 11:02pm On Mar 05
.
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by sugarbeesmith(m): 11:02pm On Mar 05
konji tinz
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by jegz25(m): 11:02pm On Mar 05
mtswwww...useless show
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by holatimmy(f): 11:02pm On Mar 05
It is a foundational curse
She is a Delilah...sent to bring men down
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by HazzanTazzan(m): 11:03pm On Mar 05
If I watch this show of shame, make my papa come down come carry me
3 Likes
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by veekid(m): 11:03pm On Mar 05
Thank God the truth is out..... And housemates have apologized to TBoss....... Everyone that judged her wrongly should also apologize
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by mascot87(m): 11:03pm On Mar 05
erosimo:
Big brother loves her p*ssy
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by PenisCaP: 11:03pm On Mar 05
Bisola is a fool.. a miserable hypocrite.
What abt her.. a cheap olosho. A single mum with no pride.. 1 kobo ashewo.. callin another person names.
I aint a tboss fan infact i hate tboss..
But if anyone should judge tboss idnt think its bisola..bcoz tboss is far better.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by DIKEnaWAR: 11:05pm On Mar 05
Bia, can't people do important things instead of this?
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by Bisjosh(f): 11:05pm On Mar 05
It was just an outburst
She already apologised. ...aproko poster!!!
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by maxiuc(m): 11:05pm On Mar 05
U see wetin pant dey cover do you
Dis show that to just drop my prick for house before going
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by gocac(f): 11:06pm On Mar 05
Kondomatic:whats the difference btw u and kemen?
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by seunlly(m): 11:06pm On Mar 05
na who this one epp
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by tmgold007(f): 11:06pm On Mar 05
DEVIL PUNISH BISOLA...NA EVERYBODY GO FLIRT LIKE HER?She for carry her bobbie give that kpomo lips bros make he press her bobbie while she is sleeping...na den she go know say electric dey body wey deyshock person when your touched by a pervert....oloshi somebody
7 Likes
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by AkinPhysicist: 11:06pm On Mar 05
Stewpid kemen y u go dey eye gal wey Ebuka (big brother) don dey plan 2 yanch since? And if na say na ordinary eye e 4 beta. U come do sotey u carry ur body go dey tap current for her bed. Ebuka remove u because u wan spoil market for am. Na d koko be dat - people wey code go gree me.
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by Victorakats(m): 11:07pm On Mar 05
There's something called sexual assault, if truly Kemen assaulted Tboss by forcing himself on her, sincerely he deserves to be disqualified.
I mean to imagine that after she embarrassed him publicly about the way he pecks and kisses, and he still had the nerve to go and press her breast indicates that he really never knew why he was in the house.
If any lady could disrespect me because of the way I kiss or make fun of me because of my inexperience, there's no way I will feel anything for her.
Moving forward.. Kemen should learn not to hop into the breast of every lady, it's same fat but they don't carry the same fate!
Yours...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by 0rlando0woh: 11:07pm On Mar 05
Yoruba coward
|Re: Bisola Calls Tboss A White Witch For Causing Kemen's Disqualification by collitexnaira(m): 11:07pm On Mar 05
Not Tboss fault
The BBN organizers re hypocrite, when bisola nd TTT were giving head they never see that as imoral display to the public, now kemen was grouping Tboss while she lie down jejely dey enjoy am they say it's imoral
They just made the dude pay for the sins of others,, now the rest will be more careful about how they engage in immorality
5 Likes
