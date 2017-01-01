₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by theinfong(m): 1:40am
After hours of the silence from TBoss and the suspense in the house, she has finally spilled what really happened between herself and Kemen and why he was disqualified. Remember, Bisola was called to the diary room by Biggie, and played the video of Kemen sexually harassing TBoss , well, to fully douse the tension and anger hovering in the house, TBoss decided to make the whole housemates know the full story.
The video shows TTT asking her to tell them what really happened and she reluctantly did in the presence of her bestie, Debbie Rise, Bassey and Bisola.
It seems as though she really was shocked at Biggie's resolve to disqualify Kemen, because at some moment, she went emotional, almost shedding a tear..
Truth be told, after watching what happened in bed beween TBoss and Kemen, one can "logically" deduce that she was truly assaulted and Biggie's resolve was justified
http://www.theinfong.com/2017/03/tboss-finally-explains-why-kemen-got-disqualified/
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Raphaelmary(m): 1:43am
Mtchew... Ah no wan knw...since u pple have sworn dat i can never be FTC
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by AkinPhysicist: 1:44am
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by smartgenius10(m): 1:46am
nonsense show!!!
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by WebSurfer(m): 2:37am
Stupid show
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Homeboiy: 4:08am
Thunder scatter that room
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Serendip: 4:37am
A christian reality show
Click 'like' if you'd follow the show as keenly as you're currently following BBN
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Omagago(m): 7:17am
Rubbish
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by osjoshua(m): 8:05am
lols
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by nnamso367: 8:05am
Hmmm
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by SeunWedsLinda(m): 8:06am
That would serve as deterrent to potential sex abusers in that house. Come to think of it, sex should be spontaneous as opposed to being premeditated the way big bro wants us to believe. Tboss should have voiced her displeasure at kemen's advances if she wasn't in for anything. It's a game after all and kemen is the big loser here.
Tboss 1 - 0 kemen
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Drienzia: 8:07am
"SHE ALMOST SHED TEARS"
My people, fear girls(no insult intended) After turning over during d assault, She told BB that she didn't give kemen the permission to do so, and she wasn't aware m. now. Dem don pursue d poor boy "She's now claiming she ain't in support of BB's action"
village people follow kemen go South A ni
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Francis95(m): 8:07am
Tboss na touch and go ooo
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Femsmart(m): 8:07am
Yeye people everywhere you go.
Many are made, but few are roaming.
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by sosanova: 8:07am
T boss na confirms olosho
T boss na big brother and payporte bae
Big Brother and Pay Porte na T boss Sugar Daddies
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Martino240(m): 8:07am
Who cares bout her goddamn reaction? She and bbn should Fvck off
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by eightsin(m): 8:07am
What nonsense journalism is this?? You can't even say what she explained. How.do we know her side of the story ? Do we just take whAt happened as what we know??
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by paulchineduN(m): 8:07am
Please, what's the essence of this show?
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Samirana360(m): 8:07am
ok....buh what's d essence of d program? who has an idea?
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Proffdada: 8:08am
All is fair in LUST and war
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Lincoln275(m): 8:08am
so u want me to go and cook wanche? eehnn?
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by VIPERVENOM(m): 8:08am
E no concern me
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Destinylink(m): 8:08am
Na them sabi.
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by martineverest(m): 8:09am
useless BB,when ofunneka was raped in 2007 what did BB do?....the even gave the rapist the award for a job well done...........they are just disciplining kemen to avoid national assembly axing,which they can never escape this time.....ofunneka and keme saga and current clamour for BB N baning will surely end BB airing in nigeria
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by zlantanfan: 8:09am
g
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Qmerit(m): 8:09am
What do I do then! Is she chemical reaction?
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Dongreat(m): 8:10am
Ok I will say it again and like others have said before "WHAT IS THE BENEFIT OF THIS SHOW? In the world of entertainment it's not still entertaining so what gives?
In other countries you get shows where group of prospective scientists and entrepreneurs battle to win huge grants or job slots and the end benefits is prosperity to the state and country but here in Nigeria it's the reverse.
A first class graduate, a hardworking sport man or lady, a honest citizen gets nothing but "thank you, come again" but a gathering of hoes and junkies in a mansion with the go ahead to do nothing all day but eat, sleep and fornicate gets a grand prize. What a shame. SMH.
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Blurryface(m): 8:10am
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by ALAYORMII: 8:12am
Why is everyone reacting??
TBoss react
Kemen family react
Nigerians react
Nairalanders react
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by ChrisAirforce1(m): 8:12am
Rubbish
|Re: Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by noetic5: 8:13am
ok
