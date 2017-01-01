Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija (16763 Views)

The video shows TTT asking her to tell them what really happened and she reluctantly did in the presence of her bestie, Debbie Rise, Bassey and Bisola.



It seems as though she really was shocked at Biggie's resolve to disqualify Kemen, because at some moment, she went emotional, almost shedding a tear..





Truth be told, after watching what happened in bed beween TBoss and Kemen, one can "logically" deduce that she was truly assaulted and Biggie's resolve was justified



Thunder scatter that room





Click 'like' if you'd follow the show as keenly as you're currently following BBN A christian reality show

That would serve as deterrent to potential sex abusers in that house. Come to think of it, sex should be spontaneous as opposed to being premeditated the way big bro wants us to believe. Tboss should have voiced her displeasure at kemen's advances if she wasn't in for anything. It's a game after all and kemen is the big loser here.



Tboss 1 - 0 kemen 2 Likes 2 Shares

"SHE ALMOST SHED TEARS"



My people, fear girls(no insult intended) After turning over during d assault, She told BB that she didn't give kemen the permission to do so, and she wasn't aware m. now. Dem don pursue d poor boy "She's now claiming she ain't in support of BB's action"



village people follow kemen go South A ni village people follow kemen go South A ni 7 Likes 1 Share

What nonsense journalism is this?? You can't even say what she explained. How.do we know her side of the story ? Do we just take whAt happened as what we know?? 23 Likes 3 Shares

Please, what's the essence of this show? 1 Like

ok....buh what's d essence of d program? who has an idea? 1 Like

All is fair in LUST and war 1 Like

useless BB,when ofunneka was raped in 2007 what did BB do?....the even gave the rapist the award for a job well done...........they are just disciplining kemen to avoid national assembly axing,which they can never escape this time.....ofunneka and keme saga and current clamour for BB N baning will surely end BB airing in nigeria 2 Likes

Ok I will say it again and like others have said before "WHAT IS THE BENEFIT OF THIS SHOW? In the world of entertainment it's not still entertaining so what gives?

In other countries you get shows where group of prospective scientists and entrepreneurs battle to win huge grants or job slots and the end benefits is prosperity to the state and country but here in Nigeria it's the reverse.

A first class graduate, a hardworking sport man or lady, a honest citizen gets nothing but "thank you, come again" but a gathering of hoes and junkies in a mansion with the go ahead to do nothing all day but eat, sleep and fornicate gets a grand prize. What a shame. SMH. 5 Likes

