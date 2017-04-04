

professional guitarist is one of the strong contenders for

the N25M prize in the on-going Big Brother Naija.

Below are 8 Things about the professional

guitarist:



1. Debbie Rise was born on December 20th in Kaduna

State.



2. Debbie is a graduate of Computer Science with a

major in Graphics and Web Application

Development from the Federal University of

Technology, Yola.



3. She speaks both Yoruba and Hausa.



4. She is a self-professed tomboy.



5. She was the first runner-up of the third edition of

Nigerian Idol.



6. From football, to dancing, to Taekwondo she’s a

bonafide fitness freak.



7. Debbie Rise has performed at major events within

and outside the country including Felabration,

Afropolitan Vibes at Freedom Park, the National

Museum, Fotoplus Award night, Purple Account event

powered by Wema Bank at Obafemi Awolowo

University, Ile-Ife.



8. The fast rising performer has recorded about four

singles such as No Cunny Cunny, Gagabu, Can’t stop me

and Winner.



Watch Debie-Rise's music video for 'No Cunny

Cunny' below:



