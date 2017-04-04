₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by Vaxt(m): 10:30pm On Mar 05
Debbie Rise, born Oluwarise Deborah Ebun who is a
professional guitarist is one of the strong contenders for
the N25M prize in the on-going Big Brother Naija.
Below are 8 Things about the professional
guitarist:
1. Debbie Rise was born on December 20th in Kaduna
State.
2. Debbie is a graduate of Computer Science with a
major in Graphics and Web Application
Development from the Federal University of
Technology, Yola.
3. She speaks both Yoruba and Hausa.
4. She is a self-professed tomboy.
5. She was the first runner-up of the third edition of
Nigerian Idol.
6. From football, to dancing, to Taekwondo she’s a
bonafide fitness freak.
7. Debbie Rise has performed at major events within
and outside the country including Felabration,
Afropolitan Vibes at Freedom Park, the National
Museum, Fotoplus Award night, Purple Account event
powered by Wema Bank at Obafemi Awolowo
University, Ile-Ife.
8. The fast rising performer has recorded about four
singles such as No Cunny Cunny, Gagabu, Can’t stop me
and Winner.
Watch Debie-Rise's music video for 'No Cunny
Cunny' below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foYZzeCGP6o
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by optional1(f): 11:00pm On Mar 05
debbie rise nairaland fame start trending now....
Tomorrow will be another episode of her life before BBNaija..
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by Tynasparks(f): 11:04pm On Mar 05
Okay
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by dominique(f): 9:13am On Mar 22
Vote Debie-Rise
1 Like
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by Raydans: 10:25pm
.
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by younghartz(m): 10:25pm
I don't wanna know anything about BBN
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by Kelliebright: 10:25pm
Ok dats nice
Love d gal though....
But am 4 EFE-NATION.....
2 Likes
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by ore94: 10:26pm
Team Efe all the way
2 Likes
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by ArchyDesmond(m): 10:26pm
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by bounty007(m): 10:27pm
okay..
BOSSNATION
Keep voting.
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by Divay22(f): 10:27pm
She is beautiful though and the song is cool
But EFE for the money
1 Like
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by bigerboy200: 10:27pm
Brilliant girl Debbie
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by razakm: 10:27pm
optional1:
TEAM EFE will not see this one
1 Like
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by tofolo(m): 10:27pm
How e con take consign us?
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by shaldrestar(m): 10:27pm
Booked.
Keep off!
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by Waskolo(m): 10:28pm
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by Young03: 10:29pm
Nonsense show with sycophantics viewers
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by zangiff(m): 10:29pm
......................
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by TIMMEY(m): 10:29pm
Debbyrise my crush
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by ngwababe: 10:30pm
These are common eight things one should know about someone. I think say una wan write say her papa na former president of kaduna, or first billionaire for Ijebu,abi she come from the stars!
Abeg when be Chelsea match biko and who don book game, come give me make I go play tomorrow joor.
#street
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by ajoskele(m): 10:30pm
Her funny story earlier tonight was entertaining. Efe and Marvis enjoyed themselves with their "ajasa" to the tale.
I like her.
But Efe for the money.
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by siloXIX(m): 10:31pm
Tboss' votes will surpass her's
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by Jay542(m): 10:31pm
Soo??
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by columbus007(m): 10:32pm
Fvck her
|Re: Debie-Rise Profile: 8 Interesting Facts About The BBNaija Housemate by muller101(m): 10:32pm
Debie RISE or debie FALL. What's my business with that.
(0) (Reply)
