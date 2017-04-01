Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) (13468 Views)

Source: Marvis and Debbie-rise and Tboss touched down Murtala Muhammed Airport this evening. See some photos they took with fans below;Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-tboss-marvis-and-debbie-rise.html

Marv the Eba qirl 5 Likes

More Pics 1 Like 1 Share

lalasticlala

marvis, the drunk....see her head. 3 Likes

WATCH VIDEO: TBoss Arrives Nigeria From South Africa After BBNAIJA show





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOnftw4X9YU 1 Like

WATCH VIDEO : Efe And Bisola 's First Interview After Big Brother Naija Show





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1lVdgR15pW0

WHAT AMAZED ME WAS MARVIS MADE IT TO THE TOP FIVE, I THOUGHT SHE WOULD HAVE BEEN EVICTED A LONG TIME AGO. 6 Likes

sezy smile

I thought Tboss was already in her house, reason her family said she can't see anyone for now. So she still dey road dey come sef 6 Likes

GloriaNinja:

WHAT AMAZED ME WAS MARVIS MADE IT TO THE TOP FIVE, I THOUGHT SHE WOULD HAVE BEEN EVICTED A LONG TIME AGO. What shocked me was her 1% vote on the final

So na only 1 person vote for am



Andrewkinggg:





Why you too dey lie like this? Fear God, 1% vote no mean say na 1 person vote for her. And moreover sef no be even 1% vote she get. She has close to 15% of total votes. if you don't know what you saying just shut up What shocked me was her 1% vote on the finalSo na only 1 person vote for amif you don't know what you saying just shut up 6 Likes 1 Share

Marv the Eba girl 3 Likes

All These People Who Dem EPP?

Efenation killed it though 1 Like



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BZXR6KXlfE&itct=CCwQpDAYASITCKzftuWyndMCFWMcfgod0QoCNzILYzQtdmlkZW9zLXVaGFVDMEI4bHdqRTdfQTJnaEhQNEFjbmhwZw%3D%3D&client=mv-google&gl=NG&hl=en 10 craziest moments on Big Brother Naija-

Osama92:

All These People Who Dem EPP?

my brother help me and see oo..# useless tboss..oya na I'm in my house come and beat me.. my brother help me and see oo..# useless tboss..oya na I'm in my house come and beat me.. 2 Likes

na now reality go don on them... welcome back anyways

Admin wants to suffocate me with bbNaija news? Shuuuooo! Someone can't rest peacefully again huh 1 Like



don't know why i dey trip for this Debbie-Rise sha.don't know why 1 Like

b

I just dey pity for Tboss

Too much hatred

Nigerians live who dem go hate Bisola after she sucked dicck on national tv,na pesin wey nor fit recite national anthem

naim dem kon dey beef. 6 Likes 1 Share

Una wehcome

otijah2:

What shocked me was her 1% vote on the final

So na only 1 person vote for am lol..funny you..

Me I believe Marvis fans or those who would have voted for her decided to vote for Efe. lol..funny you..Me I believe Marvis fans or those who would have voted for her decided to vote for Efe.

owkay

am I the only one that is tired of this BBNaija poo

lonelydora:

I thought Tboss was already in her house, reason her family said she can't see anyone for now. So she still dey road dey come sef na for plane she dey since wey dem shield her from fans. I wonder who she snap with now. na for plane she dey since wey dem shield her from fans. I wonder who she snap with now. 1 Like



answer: there are things beyond what happened in the house that I communicated to my housemates, so I prefer based on Logistics to maintain status quo.



Mavis and her beautiful smile..but always full of political answers " Mavis will you date Efe, yes or No"answer: there are things beyond what happened in the house that I communicated to my housemates, so I prefer based on Logistics to maintain status quo. 1 Like

I pity cocoice

That's good.

otijah2:

What shocked me was her 1% vote on the final

So na only 1 person vote for am

when they ask you to read your books , you were jumping school fence , with your logic only 100 people voted during bbfinale ? This is why i don't bother arguing with wailers ...... They'll never get it when they ask you to read your books , you were jumping school fence , with your logic only 100 people voted during bbfinale ? This is why i don't bother arguing with wailers ...... They'll never get it 4 Likes 1 Share