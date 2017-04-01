₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by Jajayi: 10:17pm On Apr 11
Marvis and Debbie-rise and Tboss touched down Murtala Muhammed Airport this evening. See some photos they took with fans below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-tboss-marvis-and-debbie-rise.html
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by BreezyCB(m): 10:20pm On Apr 11
Marv the Eba qirl
5 Likes
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by Jajayi: 10:23pm On Apr 11
More Pics
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by Jajayi: 10:23pm On Apr 11
lalasticlala
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by Angeleena(f): 10:28pm On Apr 11
marvis, the drunk....see her head.
3 Likes
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by josephine123: 10:31pm On Apr 11
WATCH VIDEO: TBoss Arrives Nigeria From South Africa After BBNAIJA show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOnftw4X9YU
1 Like
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by EKITI001: 10:31pm On Apr 11
WATCH VIDEO : Efe And Bisola 's First Interview After Big Brother Naija Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1lVdgR15pW0
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by GloriaNinja(f): 10:32pm On Apr 11
WHAT AMAZED ME WAS MARVIS MADE IT TO THE TOP FIVE, I THOUGHT SHE WOULD HAVE BEEN EVICTED A LONG TIME AGO.
6 Likes
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 10:38pm On Apr 11
sezy smile
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by lonelydora(m): 10:45pm On Apr 11
I thought Tboss was already in her house, reason her family said she can't see anyone for now. So she still dey road dey come sef
6 Likes
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by otijah2: 10:45pm On Apr 11
GloriaNinja:What shocked me was her 1% vote on the final
So na only 1 person vote for am
Andrewkinggg:if you don't know what you saying just shut up
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by BreezyCB(m): 10:45pm On Apr 11
Marv the Eba girl
3 Likes
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by Osama92(m): 10:46pm On Apr 11
All These People Who Dem EPP?
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by princeofpeace22(m): 10:48pm On Apr 11
Efenation killed it though
1 Like
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by Hollawaley(m): 10:48pm On Apr 11
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by Believe7: 10:49pm On Apr 11
Osama92:
my brother help me and see oo..# useless tboss..oya na I'm in my house come and beat me..
2 Likes
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by Fessy09(m): 10:49pm On Apr 11
na now reality go don on them... welcome back anyways
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by TinaAnita(f): 10:49pm On Apr 11
Admin wants to suffocate me with bbNaija news? Shuuuooo! Someone can't rest peacefully again huh
1 Like
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by JackieChan01: 10:50pm On Apr 11
i dey trip for this Debbie-Rise sha.
don't know why
1 Like
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by Hollawaley(m): 10:50pm On Apr 11
b
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by OKorowanta: 10:51pm On Apr 11
I just dey pity for Tboss
Too much hatred
Nigerians live who dem go hate Bisola after she sucked dicck on national tv,na pesin wey nor fit recite national anthem
naim dem kon dey beef.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 10:51pm On Apr 11
Una wehcome
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by ajoskele(m): 10:51pm On Apr 11
otijah2:lol..funny you..
Me I believe Marvis fans or those who would have voted for her decided to vote for Efe.
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by tstx(m): 10:51pm On Apr 11
owkay
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by chinex276(m): 10:52pm On Apr 11
am I the only one that is tired of this BBNaija poo
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 10:52pm On Apr 11
lonelydora:na for plane she dey since wey dem shield her from fans. I wonder who she snap with now.
1 Like
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by kelvyn7(m): 10:53pm On Apr 11
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by oromankirisi(f): 10:53pm On Apr 11
Mavis and her beautiful smile..but always full of political answers " Mavis will you date Efe, yes or No"
answer: there are things beyond what happened in the house that I communicated to my housemates, so I prefer based on Logistics to maintain status quo.
1 Like
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by realestniggah: 10:56pm On Apr 11
I pity cocoice
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:56pm On Apr 11
That's good.
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by mailtotim: 10:57pm On Apr 11
otijah2:
when they ask you to read your books , you were jumping school fence , with your logic only 100 people voted during bbfinale ? This is why i don't bother arguing with wailers ...... They'll never get it
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Marvis, Debie-Rise, Tboss Pose With Fans In Lagos As They Arrive Nigeria (Pics) by girlhaley(f): 10:57pm On Apr 11
BBNaija this BBNaija that
We are tired abeg
