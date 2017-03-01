₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents
|BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by ceometromedia: 7:33pm
Big Brother Naija housemate, Efe's parent Mr. &Mrs. Ejebe
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photo-bbnaija-efe-ejebe-parent.html
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by doublewisdom: 7:34pm
Now we know how Efe got his strong face.
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by dahunsy(m): 7:55pm
Coughs***clear throat.# paale n maale ....Efe u dey hear us sooo? No go near that white winch call tboss.....com forget wetin carry u go southy! U kw ow u liv area, if u come bk area without d moneey...we go beat u eeeh...u go pupu......u go pupu eeeh...white pupu...so align ur kidney well
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by Oyind18: 7:55pm
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by Kpakorich(m): 7:56pm
Base on logistics
Mehn I hope Efe wins the cash because his family seriously need that money.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by Kpakorich(m): 7:58pm
dahunsy:
Brotherly, make ur vote count,
Only Jah know who go win, just forget beating
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by Yuneehk: 8:00pm
Efe resemble im papa no be small.
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by LesbianBoy(m): 8:44pm
How does this change the fact that fayose is greater than awolowo and tinubu combined..
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by Backinfront(m): 9:12pm
dahunsy:If you've been following the show you will know Efe dislikes your Tboss.
I don't know why some Nigerians like you are obsessed over her you can't stop talking about her. You guys are obsessed with anything light skinned that you are ready to look stupid obsessing over it. I can bet if Biggie puts a skirt on a white fridge, the fridge will totally capture your attention and make head lines numerously.
Your obsession with light/white skin is sickening.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by Negotiate: 10:14pm
Eyaa
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by oviejnr(m): 10:15pm
His first family picture to surface on the online, im sure his Parents are proud of him now. The kind of favor and grace following this boy is alarming, His truly the choosen one. Efe is another name for Bigbrother. Most time when they nominate him, he feels sober and go to bed if only he knows the amount of people rooting for him. He will sleep and focus more.
EfeNation
Efe for the money
Efe for the mular
#isitmyfault
Proud Team Efe
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by Whoeppme: 10:15pm
Akpos come see efe paleh and maleh.....no wonder efe face strong like poo wey sun beat.
Well no Mara Leroz coman be going back to gaint Uncle Caban ....
No joke oo
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by Talk2Bella(f): 10:15pm
decent folks
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by sirOrubebe: 10:15pm
Street! Life is about to change mami and papi. Keep praying for your boy.
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by flyca: 10:16pm
Kpakorich:Whose family does not need N25M?
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by Raxxye(m): 10:16pm
Chai
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by oluwaVaz(m): 10:16pm
Efe the street boy
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by jeamie(m): 10:16pm
Hustle is real
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by ALAYORMII: 10:16pm
The guy need the 25mulla ooo
Chaiiiiiiiiiii
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by REIIGN(m): 10:16pm
--
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by wizzlyd(m): 10:17pm
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by Goldenheart(m): 10:17pm
Aww
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by jeamie(m): 10:17pm
Kpakorich:Your family is rich unlike my own family
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by dominique(f): 10:18pm
Kpakorich:
It's BBNaija not Airtel changing lives
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by soberdrunk(m): 10:18pm
I know you hypocrites are thinking it but me i will say it!! This his fathers face sha!! Daddy smile nah!!
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by nairascores: 10:18pm
okay
What's next?
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by publicenemy(m): 10:18pm
:Ps
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by LordXaaan: 10:18pm
Backinfront:This one done dey mad small small
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by QuietHammer(m): 10:18pm
LesbianBoy:Thank you my brother. Fayose is equally greater than Ojuiku,Asinkwe and the onikuje of kuje prison; his highness, Namumudi Kanu the beans-eating jail bird combibed.
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by publicenemy(m): 10:19pm
dahunsy:
Mumu she is not white,you colour blind donkey.
|Re: BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents by noble71(m): 10:19pm
Efe is our man based on logistics!
