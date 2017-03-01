Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Photo Of Efe's Parents (2908 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photo-bbnaija-efe-ejebe-parent.html Big Brother Naija housemate, Efe's parent Mr. &Mrs. Ejebe

Now we know how Efe got his strong face.

Base on logistics



Mehn I hope Efe wins the cash because his family seriously need that money.

Brotherly, make ur vote count,

Brotherly, make ur vote count, Only Jah know who go win, just forget beating

Efe resemble im papa no be small.

How does this change the fact that fayose is greater than awolowo and tinubu combined..

I don't know why some Nigerians like you are obsessed over her you can't stop talking about her. You guys are obsessed with anything light skinned that you are ready to look stupid obsessing over it. I can bet if Biggie puts a skirt on a white fridge, the fridge will totally capture your attention and make head lines numerously.



If you've been following the show you will know Efe dislikes your Tboss. I don't know why some Nigerians like you are obsessed over her you can't stop talking about her. You guys are obsessed with anything light skinned that you are ready to look stupid obsessing over it. I can bet if Biggie puts a skirt on a white fridge, the fridge will totally capture your attention and make head lines numerously. Your obsession with light/white skin is sickening.

His first family picture to surface on the online, im sure his Parents are proud of him now. The kind of favor and grace following this boy is alarming, His truly the choosen one. Efe is another name for Bigbrother. Most time when they nominate him, he feels sober and go to bed if only he knows the amount of people rooting for him. He will sleep and focus more.



Akpos come see efe paleh and maleh.....no wonder efe face strong like poo wey sun beat.



Well no Mara Leroz coman be going back to gaint Uncle Caban ....



Street! Life is about to change mami and papi. Keep praying for your boy.

Base on logistics



Whose family does not need N25M?

The guy need the 25mulla ooo











Base on logistics



Your family is rich unlike my own family

Base on logistics



Mehn I hope Efe wins the cash because his family seriously need that money.

It's BBNaija not Airtel changing lives

I know you hypocrites are thinking it but me i will say it!! This his fathers face sha!! Daddy smile nah!!

If you've been following the show you will know Efe dislikes your Tboss.



I don't know why some Nigerians like you are obsessed over her you can't stop talking about her. You guys are obsessed with anything light skinned that you are ready to look stupid obsessing over it. I can bet if Biggie puts a skirt on a white fridge, the fridge will totally capture your attention and make head lines numerously.



This one done dey mad small small

Thank you my brother. Fayose is equally greater than Ojuiku,Asinkwe and the onikuje of kuje prison; his highness, Namumudi Kanu the beans-eating jail bird combibed.

Mumu she is not white,you colour blind donkey.