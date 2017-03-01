₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,648 members, 3,401,783 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 09:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) (10616 Views)
Oyinbo Woman Pays Homage To Oba Of Benin In His Palace. Photos / Oyinbo Man Dances For Ooni Ogunwusi & His Crew - See Photos / Oyinbo People Greet Ooni Ogunwusi At A Get-Together In New York.Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:07am
Photos of these white men enjoying themselves during a visit to Enugu-Ezike community in Enugu state -have been trending online. The foreigners who downed a big plate of traditional food -drank palm wine to digest the meal before exploring other parts of the area under the supervision of their guests. See some photos below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-what-these-white-men-were-spotted.html
1 Like
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:09am
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:09am
cc; lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by LordIsaac(m): 5:11am
E gud!
1 Like
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by PetrePan(m): 5:14am
This ones no be newbie..a new oyinbo no fit do all that..they for don dey speak dialect already self
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by rfnextar: 5:16am
booked
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by Lifestone(m): 5:20am
A blast
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by PenisCaP: 5:23am
Aow.. i like this people.
Very homely
1 Like
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by anibi9674: 5:24am
scramble for Africa part 2 loading.
3 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by PenisCaP: 5:27am
PetrePan:
So u dnt know what "tourists" means.
This is very embarassing my brother.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:36am
The whites are humble fellows
2 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 5:38am
Igbo kwenu
Igbo kwenu. ...........heeeeeeeeyyyy
12 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 5:44am
Can they sit in North East like this?
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by AnonyNymous(m): 5:49am
So this is news? A worthy blog post? This website is too embarrassing abeg
3 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by mightyhazel: 6:00am
Ndi ocha!
These ppl gat free spirits,with a mind 2 explore things!
Meat no even dey dat ofe ogbolo
2 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by demolinka(m): 6:07am
See irony! As these men they enjoy village experience na im some locals dey fight say dem wan enter Lagos by force...hmmm
But the second pix though, u go know say dat oyinbo na Soji guy
3 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by EddyNumerouno(m): 6:17am
This is sooooo embarrassing, I don't even know where to begin.
I'll wait for the day Caucasians post pics of Africans 'enjoying a meal' as you have done.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by illicit(m): 6:17am
nothing special about this, all I saw was some friends eating and wining
1 Like
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by Bugatie: 6:20am
EddyNumerouno:
There's nothing embarrassing there!
5 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by Bugatie: 6:20am
Nsukka people are so hospitable
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by ZombieKilla: 6:21am
seunlayi:Fear God oo
11 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by segebase(m): 6:22am
cool
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by collitexnaira(m): 6:25am
Enugu re so good with hospitality,, Igbo kwenu
2 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by omenka(m): 6:31am
Lie the sight of it.
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by Lincoln275(m): 6:33am
so we should go and cook wanche?
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by marshalcarter: 6:38am
waz here
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by emmanuel1990(m): 6:41am
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by hucienda: 6:44am
Pammmyyy!
Downing the drink of the ancestors there eh. No forget combine am wit d okpa for dat side.
You will live long.
2 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 6:44am
God really Bless this nation,
1 Like
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 6:45am
Enugu Ezike, a week in some parts of that village and you will never doubt the existence of supernatural powers
2 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by spyder880(m): 6:57am
Lovely town of Enugu Ezike, I spent most of my childhood years in this town. My nursery and primary school was done here.
I can still remember trekking to Eke ozii to buy some things for my parents, or going to church at St. Marys Catholic Church, or the General hospital at Ogurute, or going to fetch water at Igogoro of IKpamodo.
2 Likes
|Re: Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 6:59am
ZombieKilla:.. When you were still alive.
Games You Played As A Child? / Superstitious Ban Of Palm Fruits By Oba / Can Minorities Be Racist?
Viewing this topic: sambiza(m), johnie, Aminat508(f), Olarajee(m), twinskenny(m), LaEvilIMiss(f), deleking(m), salveoP(m), Mowoe(m), smartn09(m), Humulity, alexchina, chuksoyo21(m), Rajman(m), dainformant(m), nefertitiram, Inova(m), Horlaidex(m), Gujazo, uniknet, BeeBeeOoh(m), greatmarshall(m), Jesse4mu(m), HomesOfLife(m), osumak2, Okey80, geozone, elmessi(m), Bekeem(f), ekwuemendinso(m), ZinoFego, jify(f), aluko360(m), ogalandlord, yusufibrahim(m), alexandranature, Imole50, aasunmoh, Topleague(f), Captain001(m), onyfor, kITATITA, ken4u769(m), cloudview(m), jolamat(m), gudnex22(m), LordKushmann(m), jeffizy(m), Aylawani, femoboy(m), odiokay, Realali(m), dionysus7, JANEMMY12(m), Brytawon(m), Shugarlipz(f), Donjazzy12(m), emmydee(m), Bec(f), cutechi(f), AMONIBIA(m), Nelly3(f), Tiffany1(f), donsola(m), uruuru, chuksonu, donasere(m), jossy404, emeths, agoodman(m), HZwriters, KhadLokun, Aluobe1(m), ojibole(m), austey10(m), Arinze96(m), InvestinOwerri(m), P2gr8t(m), NubiLove(m), sexyglow(f), michelz, Dadasneh, tripplehay911, captainbell, Dannybouy, loveymom, merit455(m), bayo4sure87, sameehunter11, Immarshall, Olonade02(m), pedel, krisrock(m), Lilyjoe567(f), waseun007, YoungDaNaval(m), olusolaj(m) and 245 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6