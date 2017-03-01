Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Oyinbo Men In Enugu Drinking Palm Wine And Local Dish (Photos) (10616 Views)

Source; Photos of these white men enjoying themselves during a visit to Enugu-Ezike community in Enugu state -have been trending online. The foreigners who downed a big plate of traditional food -drank palm wine to digest the meal before exploring other parts of the area under the supervision of their guests. See some photos below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-what-these-white-men-were-spotted.html 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala 2 Likes

E gud! 1 Like

This ones no be newbie..a new oyinbo no fit do all that..they for don dey speak dialect already self 10 Likes 1 Share

A blast

Aow.. i like this people.

Very homely 1 Like

scramble for Africa part 2 loading. 3 Likes

So u dnt know what "tourists" means.

This is very embarassing my brother. So u dnt know what "tourists" means.This is very embarassing my brother. 17 Likes 1 Share

The whites are humble fellows 2 Likes

Igbo kwenu



Igbo kwenu. ...........heeeeeeeeyyyy 12 Likes

Can they sit in North East like this? 30 Likes 3 Shares

So this is news? A worthy blog post? This website is too embarrassing abeg 3 Likes









These ppl gat free spirits,with a mind 2 explore things!

















Meat no even dey dat ofe ogbolo Ndi ocha!These ppl gat free spirits,with a mind 2 explore things!Meat no even dey dat ofe ogbolo 2 Likes

See irony! As these men they enjoy village experience na im some locals dey fight say dem wan enter Lagos by force...hmmm





But the second pix though, u go know say dat oyinbo na Soji guy 3 Likes

This is sooooo embarrassing, I don't even know where to begin.



I'll wait for the day Caucasians post pics of Africans 'enjoying a meal' as you have done. 8 Likes 1 Share

nothing special about this, all I saw was some friends eating and wining 1 Like

There's nothing embarrassing there! There's nothing embarrassing there! 5 Likes

Nsukka people are so hospitable 2 Likes 1 Share

Can they sit in North East like this? Fear God oo Fear God oo 11 Likes

Enugu re so good with hospitality,, Igbo kwenu 2 Likes





Lie the sight of it. Lie the sight of it.

so we should go and cook wanche?

Pammmyyy!



Downing the drink of the ancestors there eh. No forget combine am wit d okpa for dat side.



You will live long. 2 Likes

God really Bless this nation, 1 Like

Enugu Ezike, a week in some parts of that village and you will never doubt the existence of supernatural powers 2 Likes

Lovely town of Enugu Ezike, I spent most of my childhood years in this town. My nursery and primary school was done here.



I can still remember trekking to Eke ozii to buy some things for my parents, or going to church at St. Marys Catholic Church, or the General hospital at Ogurute, or going to fetch water at Igogoro of IKpamodo. 2 Likes