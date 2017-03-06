₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:40am
Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba, a former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State is dead. Mr. Onukaba died in a ghastly motor accident on the Akure-Abuja express road on Sunday night, SaharaReporters learned. The Kogi state All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart was returning from the 80th Birthday Anniversary of Former President Olusegun Obasanjo when the fatal accident occurred.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/06/ex-president-obasanjos-biographer-adinoyi-ojo-onukaba-killed-car-crash
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:41am
Baba just used someone to upgrade and buy more time for himself......
OGBONNI MAN
RIP TO THE DEAD
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by digoster(m): 10:49am
This is what OBJ is known for
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by SalamRushdie: 11:27am
I always advise people not to drive on Nigerian high ways at night
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by kunlexy1759(m): 11:57am
R I P
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by WorldRichest: 12:01pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Defamation of character can attract jail term at the law court.
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by CROWNWEALTH019: 12:07pm
WorldRichest:Did i mention names
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by unclezuma: 12:49pm
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by verygudbadguy(m): 12:49pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Quit spreading falsehood. It doesn't one anywhere but to destruction.
God bless you. I pray for God's comfort for the family of the deceased.
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by smartmey61(m): 12:49pm
But that kogi road seriously hmm RIP MAN
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by DONSMITH123(m): 12:50pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by GreenMavro: 12:50pm
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by wapadunk(m): 12:51pm
It seems KEMI OLUNLOYO wasn't lying this time
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by Pidgin2(f): 12:51pm
RIP, I hope this is a coincidence
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by umorii: 12:52pm
rest on, I remember what you wrote on page 89, so touching,
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by Sharming95(m): 12:52pm
rip.....man
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by Harwoyeez(m): 12:53pm
A very sad one. Rip man
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by jrexa: 12:53pm
so BABA na OGBONNI man last last... Age renewal things
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by vicoloni(m): 12:53pm
Hmm aje ke Lana omo ku leni.....kemi olunloyo go feast on this news
RIO Onukaba
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by DLondonboiy: 12:54pm
Witch hold meeting for night...
For morning pikin die...
Coincidence?
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by PastorandMentor(m): 12:54pm
Blood money
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by wellmax(m): 12:54pm
Quite unfortunate
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by opalu: 12:54pm
Sad
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by vicoloni(m): 12:54pm
Hmm aje ke Lana omo ku leni.....kemi olunloyo go feast on this news
RIP Onukaba
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by Guyman02: 12:55pm
Sad, may God grant his family the grace to bear this loss
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by teekrackz(m): 12:55pm
I swear I witnessed this when coming from Akure, I almost died, na God save my life.
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by realbitez(m): 12:55pm
Our highwaya are death trap
|Re: Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba Dies In Car Crash by Buharimustgo: 12:57pm
So long as we don't speak against evil in our system,people that feel they are not victims will naturally be consumed
