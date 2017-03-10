₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by tyokunbo(m): 5:09pm
It is no longer news that Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, one of the finest journalists in the past twenty years, is gone.
http://www.nairaland.com/3666286/adinoyi-ojo-onukaba-dies-car#54318558
A Facebook user and renowned journalist, Tony Iyare, wrote about his death,
So shocking! Adieu Onukaba. It's been much grief in the last few days just watching some of our highly resourceful friends as they take their final bow one after the other. First it was Shehu Dauda and then Florence Seriki and now Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba. May their souls and the souls of all faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace, Amen.
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/10/burial-photos-of-adinoyi-ojo-onukaba-ojo-obasanjos-biographer/
Here are the burial photos of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by talk2archy: 6:15pm
May your soul RIP!
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by teamsynergy: 6:15pm
permanent cessation. its biology, u cant beat it, u can't cheat it. if u like, loot the whole country, employ foreign gaurd and medical experts, u r still gonna have to drop ur sword and move on to the transcendental... make an impact as soon as ur have the chance, live ur life like there is no tomorrow....... be gud to all and be at peace with ur self.... RIP....
4 Likes
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by edimolu(m): 6:15pm
Rip
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by showlight101(m): 6:16pm
Rip
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 6:16pm
Eyaa orun ire o baba
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by abusurv(m): 6:17pm
May Allah forgive him his sins and grant him Aljanna fir dausi
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by Negotiate: 6:17pm
Rip
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by Hysmady(m): 6:18pm
RIP....May God comfort ur loved ones and relatives...
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:18pm
May God grant his soul an eternal rest & comfort the bereaved family.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by Abalado: 6:18pm
R.I.P..i could rmnb d day my sista way laid like diz,oga o..diz life is notin,if u v money eat a gd food,put on 9s wears and serve ur God,dts all..
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by Lammyz(m): 6:19pm
Hmmmmm.
End of the struggle of human.
Ile aye, ile asan.
Let's think twice before taking any step.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by Tracygold(f): 6:20pm
RIP SIR
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by Amoto94(m): 6:22pm
Inna lillahi Wa inna illayhi rajiun- To Allāh we belong and to him we all shall return. One day all that will remain of each and every one of us will be memories, so be prepared for the eternal journey my people.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by Ireboya(m): 6:24pm
RIP
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by chinatg: 6:33pm
rip
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by stubornnn: 6:38pm
Wetin concern Obasanjo for this news now
After now, one auntie kemi will say obj used him for rituals
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by FA13: 6:49pm
And as it is appointed unto man once to die after this judgement.
Repent.
And as it is appointed unto man once to die after this judgement.

Repent.
And as it is appointed unto man once to die after this judgement.
Repent.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by spartan117(m): 6:50pm
John117 the best of the best was here
Rip to him
|Re: Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer by sobmos(m): 6:56pm
Hbv
