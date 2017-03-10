Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Burial Photos Of Adinoyi Onukaba Ojo, Obasanjo's Biographer (5200 Views)

A Facebook user and renowned journalist, Tony Iyare, wrote about his death,



So shocking! Adieu Onukaba. It's been much grief in the last few days just watching some of our highly resourceful friends as they take their final bow one after the other. First it was Shehu Dauda and then Florence Seriki and now Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba. May their souls and the souls of all faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace, Amen.





Source:



May your soul RIP!

permanent cessation. its biology, u cant beat it, u can't cheat it. if u like, loot the whole country, employ foreign gaurd and medical experts, u r still gonna have to drop ur sword and move on to the transcendental... make an impact as soon as ur have the chance, live ur life like there is no tomorrow....... be gud to all and be at peace with ur self.... RIP.... 4 Likes

Rip

Rip

Eyaa orun ire o baba

May Allah forgive him his sins and grant him Aljanna fir dausi

Rip

RIP....May God comfort ur loved ones and relatives...

May God grant his soul an eternal rest & comfort the bereaved family.

R.I.P..i could rmnb d day my sista way laid like diz,oga o..diz life is notin,if u v money eat a gd food,put on 9s wears and serve ur God,dts all..

Hmmmmm.

End of the struggle of human.



Ile aye, ile asan.





Let's think twice before taking any step.

RIP SIR

Inna lillahi Wa inna illayhi rajiun- To Allāh we belong and to him we all shall return. One day all that will remain of each and every one of us will be memories, so be prepared for the eternal journey my people.

RIP

rip





After now, one auntie kemi will say obj used him for rituals Wetin concern Obasanjo for this news nowAfter now, one auntie kemi will say obj used him for rituals

And as it is appointed unto man once to die after this judgement.

Repent.

John117 the best of the best was here

Rip to him