|"Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by lalasticlala(m): 9:37pm
This is getting messier.
Stephanie Otobo Speaks About Her Relationship With Apostle Johnson Suleman.
"After I had something with Apostle Suleman, he tried to kill me, I have been dating him since 2015"
She said apostle Suleman is dating a popular actress, likely a Ghanaian actress, tall, light skinned, with hips, single. That he engages in party with different girlfriends and that he pays the girls N400,000 per night, that he gets his powers by sleeping with different women.
She said so many horrible things.
Watch video by Sahara Reporters below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYPgElVjLFY
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by yorhmienerd(m): 9:40pm
Her end is near, watch out.
Speaking against a man of God has great repercussion. I'm not saying the man is right, but it's obvious she's doing it for money.
SMH.
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by Hysmady(m): 9:42pm
Like dis drama
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by neocortex: 9:42pm
He pays 400k to his escorts from the tithes given to him by poor church members
who are struggling with their own finances.
Chai!
people have suffered!
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by soberdrunk(m): 9:42pm
Areaboy2 "he licks every part of my body" and yet y'all call me the 'freaky' one
Ps- There is no smoke without fire, am sure El-Rufai will be having a laugh.......
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by tolexy007(m): 9:43pm
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by noetic5: 9:43pm
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by DollarAngel(m): 9:43pm
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by otunbabadok(m): 9:43pm
Where is the investigative journalist?
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by LastSurvivor11: 9:43pm
Criticise APC fulani government n watch how they go to any length to bring you down..
If Apostle suileman like let him pay nollywood divas with dasuki loot for 50some, I stand with him for standing with Christians and common man.
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by dhardline(m): 9:43pm
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Reasons I've always suspected that this man was called
by his Belly and not by God but a lot of Nigerians don't have the spirit of discernment. Well
newsflash people more of them will still be exposed cause mighty men have taken the matter to
God in prayer. Let those who have eyes pray that they might see.
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by kkdidi: 9:43pm
We hear thee... I only have one question... why are you coming out now? sory question number 2... how many months pregnant are you? what do you do in canada?
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by DanXplore: 9:44pm
Cocck and bull story. The whole story drips with fabricated lies and disingenuity.
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by rossyc(f): 9:44pm
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by tociano009(m): 9:44pm
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by rozayx5(m): 9:44pm
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by Jcob(m): 9:44pm
I don't even know what to post. Help me celebrate ftc
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by MrcuteOscar: 9:44pm
Ohh- woman has brought Kings, Prince and lords to their Knees. After una go blame kemen. Abegi,
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by neocortex: 9:44pm
Suleman is going down.
No one scams poor people of their hard earned money and use it to pay prostitute
and go scot-free.
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by sweatlana: 9:44pm
I don't believe this crap joor
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by ajuwarhodes(f): 9:44pm
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by peacelife(m): 9:44pm
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by emmy994: 9:44pm
Let's watch as the story unfolds.. But if it's a lie my dear wait for God's wrath
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by ip2121918021(m): 9:45pm
Daniela okeke isn't Ghanian though
This film go sweet die
My post from 2016:
Handsomecole:
Playa0ne:
boss1310:
Catalin:
slick1:
The mercedes aunty Daniella posed with belongs to Apostle SULEMAN JOHNSON
http://www.lsmvaapvs.org/search.php?vpn=MUS123EJ
2017:: Unfortunately Lagos state govt stopped showing the names license plates are registered under, so apostle sule's name doesn't show on the link above anymore
2+2 = 4;
So they're prolly seeing each other
You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time
http://www.nairaland.com/3536468/daniella-okeke-flaunts-exotic-cars/1#52223857
------------------
Anyone changed dollar today ?
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by Johnbosco77(m): 9:45pm
no weapon fashioned against this " my porrage plantain" shall prosper..
Stephanie and Suleiman allow me finish my porrage plantain.
nice nite fellas....
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by faithugo64(f): 9:45pm
See as her face be
Until he is proven guilty
You just seeking for attention
He whom the lord has blessed
No tongue can curse!
Aunt hope you are ready to face the wrath of his God if you are lying against him?
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by TechEnthusiast(m): 9:45pm
In the name of civilization,pre marital relations are now accepted as normal by some people,i rather use 400k for starting up a buiseness venture.Yet see one man wasting it like this.
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by mackmanuel: 9:45pm
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by Trut(m): 9:45pm
Orchestrated propaganda by this Buhari terrorist government to dent the image of Suleiman because he speak against the Fulani
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by csbenedict: 9:45pm
make this nonsense yan no come bi true ooo. cos me go give up for all these pastors them
|Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by missjane: 9:45pm
