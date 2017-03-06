₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,179 members, 3,403,163 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 10:04 PM

"Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo (5698 Views)

Apostle Suleman: Stephanie Otobo In Court With Her Male Colleague (Photos) / I Didn’t Promise Stephanie Otobo Marriage – Apostle Suleman / Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by lalasticlala(m): 9:37pm
This is getting messier.

Stephanie Otobo Speaks About Her Relationship With Apostle Johnson Suleman.

"After I had something with Apostle Suleman, he tried to kill me, I have been dating him since 2015"

She said apostle Suleman is dating a popular actress, likely a Ghanaian actress, tall, light skinned, with hips, single. That he engages in party with different girlfriends and that he pays the girls N400,000 per night, that he gets his powers by sleeping with different women.

She said so many horrible things.

Watch video by Sahara Reporters below


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYPgElVjLFY

Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by yorhmienerd(m): 9:40pm
Her end is near, watch out.

Speaking against a man of God has great repercussion. I'm not saying the man is right, but it's obvious she's doing it for money.

SMH.

13 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by Hysmady(m): 9:42pm
Like dis drama shocked

1 Like 1 Share

Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by neocortex: 9:42pm
He pays 400k to his escorts from the tithes given to him by poor church members
who are struggling with their own finances.
Chai!
people have suffered!

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by soberdrunk(m): 9:42pm
Areaboy2 "he licks every part of my body" and yet y'all call me the 'freaky' one cheesy cheesy


Ps- There is no smoke without fire, am sure El-Rufai will be having a laugh....... grin

1 Like

Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by tolexy007(m): 9:43pm
g
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by noetic5: 9:43pm
hmmm
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by DollarAngel(m): 9:43pm
Lols
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by otunbabadok(m): 9:43pm
Where is the investigative journalist?
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by LastSurvivor11: 9:43pm
Criticise APC fulani government n watch how they go to any length to bring you down..

If Apostle suileman like let him pay nollywood divas with dasuki loot for 50some, I stand with him for standing with Christians and common man.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by dhardline(m): 9:43pm
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Reasons I've always suspected that this man was called

by his Belly and not by God but a lot of Nigerians don't have the spirit of discernment. Well

newsflash people more of them will still be exposed cause mighty men have taken the matter to

God in prayer. Let those who have eyes pray that they might see.
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by kkdidi: 9:43pm
We hear thee... I only have one question... why are you coming out now? sory question number 2... how many months pregnant are you? what do you do in canada?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by DanXplore: 9:44pm
Cocck and bull story. The whole story drips with fabricated lies and disingenuity.
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by rossyc(f): 9:44pm
Hmmmm
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by tociano009(m): 9:44pm
undecided
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by rozayx5(m): 9:44pm
BMC

BMC

BMC


BMC


BMC cool

1 Like

Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by Jcob(m): 9:44pm
I don't even know what to post. Help me celebrate ftc
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by MrcuteOscar: 9:44pm
Ohh- woman has brought Kings, Prince and lords to their Knees. After una go blame kemen. Abegi,
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by neocortex: 9:44pm
Suleman is going down.
No one scams poor people of their hard earned money and use it to pay prostitute
and go scot-free.
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by sweatlana: 9:44pm
I don't believe this crap joor
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by ajuwarhodes(f): 9:44pm
Na wa o
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by peacelife(m): 9:44pm
Kai
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by emmy994: 9:44pm
Let's watch as the story unfolds.. But if it's a lie my dear wait for God's wrath
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by ip2121918021(m): 9:45pm
Daniela okeke isn't Ghanian though grin


This film go sweet die grin


My post from 2016:

Handsomecole:
One thing I know for sure is that Nollywood stars don't earn this much for to acquire all these. I don't mean to sound like a hater.

Judging from when she started acting, what endorsements does she have.

Well all nah husstle.

Playa0ne:
How are all this fine poorly paid actresses able to afford this luxuries? How much does she earn? somebody should show me the way, I am a very handsome young man too.

boss1310:
if a C rated actress is making this much money am changing business next year

Catalin:
What does she do for a living?

slick1:
Does she act in Hollywood? Cos I cant comprehend how the money earned from Nollywood will purchase all these .....Oya haters be coming for y head now...But this is what politicians do with our money


The mercedes aunty Daniella posed with belongs to Apostle SULEMAN JOHNSON grin

http://www.lsmvaapvs.org/search.php?vpn=MUS123EJ

2017:: Unfortunately Lagos state govt stopped showing the names license plates are registered under, so apostle sule's name doesn't show on the link above anymore

2+2 = 4;

So they're prolly seeing each other grin

You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time


http://www.nairaland.com/3536468/daniella-okeke-flaunts-exotic-cars/1#52223857

------------------


Anyone changed dollar today ? undecided
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by Johnbosco77(m): 9:45pm
no weapon fashioned against this " my porrage plantain" shall prosper..

Stephanie and Suleiman allow me finish my porrage plantain.
nice nite fellas....

2 Likes

Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by faithugo64(f): 9:45pm
See as her face be

Until he is proven guilty

You just seeking for attention

He whom the lord has blessed

No tongue can curse!



Aunt hope you are ready to face the wrath of his God if you are lying against him?
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by TechEnthusiast(m): 9:45pm
In the name of civilization,pre marital relations are now accepted as normal by some people,i rather use 400k for starting up a buiseness venture.Yet see one man wasting it like this.

1 Like

Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by mackmanuel: 9:45pm
.
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by Trut(m): 9:45pm
Orchestrated propaganda by this Buhari terrorist government to dent the image of Suleiman because he speak against the Fulani

3 Likes

Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by csbenedict: 9:45pm
make this nonsense yan no come bi true ooo. cos me go give up for all these pastors them
Re: "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo by missjane: 9:45pm
Ugly thing...

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Join Faith Team / Condom Programming For Couples) For Family Planning Purpose @ Religious Centres / When Sorrunded With Witches

Viewing this topic: phrancys001(m), Akalia(m), tron23(m), douchesnozzle(m), marcjane(f), jimcollins136, Kings1464(m), hebb, nairadeen, shinasheff(m), Dom2020, HazzanTazzan(m), engrshakespeare, Aladine(m), peteredo, KFantastic, haxan919(m), afoxy17, Trendy247, austanoy2k, youssylee, Sufisunni, BELKIS(f), Gentlephysique, jjman2322, lailo, Xcelinteriors(f), chrisbrain(m), apholabicole1, GentleYoung(m), oluppy(m), adepeter26(m), egedege1(m), TayeJiboluwa(m), goldbim(f), itemj2k(m), fcetbici(m), ladel(m), osondujt5, NextProdigy(m), yorhmienerd(m), Jollyakat(m), mu2sa2, zagadat1, Don2478, free2naira, donewe(m), norriswood(m), Yeligray(m), Hagams, EENGAGER, tinsen, sabama007(f), obailala(m), Shuen, Irishrena1(f), fav444(f), Blaqsmith(m), TheFreeOne, iheanyi4u(m), yankison(m), Sunmolar(m), Kekostic(m), MissTechy(f), Ogbeniaustin(m), nonstan(m), EaglesT, bennybaba(m), haywhy1, Shigabs(m), Lakeside247(m), tahoe(m), edubrazil442(m), kvngjesse(m), greatwin100, chordrylateral, ABJDOT(m), hmohammed(m), EastGold(m), LastSurvivor11, SupaTee, arcbaba, Mekateka, Bawsse(m), Onyijeff(m), higherpower, zangiff(m), Guitarlife, rovher(m), Emperormartin(m), Seismic007(m), tunene66, chloride6, ismart, wasolad01, ozo13(m), simoncynto, Biggcake, dacovajnr, meme98, profdotcom, kulrunsman79(m), adeademi, LAFO(f), Rekeb, fuwasky, ScamKiller, chyima(f), EhisChelsea1(m), opeyemiolu(f), Mrsprof(f), lexrichy(m), Businessideas, symbianDON(m), Sunexy(m), aomekeh(m), Ugoerico(m), bayooz(m), mcocolok(m), wakebrown, oceania100(m), masseratti, Raydans, emmanuel2015, jerrymej(m), kennyonthrone(m), Bokman, chatwithjide(m), gmart(m), aybaba1999, phoniex888(m), uddykings, ovoP(m), woodfrank(m), yinchar(m), omofunaab(m), back2sender, adeliz2012, tdikeh, ilyasmuy, greatdeal1408(m), MrOgunde(m), MizMyColi(f), yeahh(m), Bitken, castel428, Thefashionguru, jagzmoles(m), Goahead(m), MrPrsdent(m), Austindark(m), mjizzie(m), Azeesco, sweetetlove(f), sexyglow(f), Twinflakez(m), mygeeZ(m), mubarak89(m), blinzho69(m), otitokoroleti, sehin79(m), alabi0040(m), Chiomenwa, owenklay, deji15, willjoe, worlad, omophunky(m), AntiWailer, Mannylex(m), temmypotter(m), Kingxway, Zenithpeak, omobacyprus, alphawg(m), MARKone(m), uscofield, complete1(m), lexio(m), adeSoft2yk, bashtee09(m), unclezion, NwamaziNwaAro, moneytalks86(m), fullblast(m), francoray(m), DAPMAN601, HCF(m), ayclem01(m), femu(m), ajbabs(m), comrjoetega(m), mizzytan(m), awa(m), Prince4mic, Barbz4u101(m), woodmood, Bembem1, eazylifer(m), neonly, emmflexcsc400(m), oshdot(m), horlabhympey, Deicide, Untouchable15, remmyagun, osaswellington(m), abbeyty(m) and 284 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.