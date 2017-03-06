Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Suleman Pays N400k To Girls For Three-some, Dating An Actress": Stephanie Otobo (5698 Views)

Apostle Suleman: Stephanie Otobo In Court With Her Male Colleague (Photos) / I Didn’t Promise Stephanie Otobo Marriage – Apostle Suleman / Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Stephanie Otobo Speaks About Her Relationship With Apostle Johnson Suleman.



"After I had something with Apostle Suleman, he tried to kill me, I have been dating him since 2015"



She said apostle Suleman is dating a popular actress, likely a Ghanaian actress, tall, light skinned, with hips, single. That he engages in party with different girlfriends and that he pays the girls N400,000 per night, that he gets his powers by sleeping with different women.



She said so many horrible things.



Watch video by Sahara Reporters below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYPgElVjLFY This is getting messier.Stephanie Otobo Speaks About Her Relationship With Apostle Johnson Suleman."After I had something with Apostle Suleman, he tried to kill me, I have been dating him since 2015"She said apostle Suleman is dating a popular actress, likely a Ghanaian actress, tall, light skinned, with hips, single. That he engages in party with different girlfriends and that he pays the girls N400,000 per night, that he gets his powers by sleeping with different women.She said so many horrible things.Watch video by Sahara Reporters below

Her end is near, watch out.



Speaking against a man of God has great repercussion. I'm not saying the man is right, but it's obvious she's doing it for money.



SMH. 13 Likes 3 Shares

Like dis drama 1 Like 1 Share

He pays 400k to his escorts from the tithes given to him by poor church members

who are struggling with their own finances.

Chai!

people have suffered! 13 Likes 2 Shares







Ps- There is no smoke without fire, am sure El-Rufai will be having a laugh....... Areaboy2 "he licks every part of my body" and yet y'all call me the 'freaky' onePs- There is no smoke without fire, am sure El-Rufai will be having a laugh....... 1 Like

g

hmmm

Lols

Where is the investigative journalist?

Criticise APC fulani government n watch how they go to any length to bring you down..



If Apostle suileman like let him pay nollywood divas with dasuki loot for 50some, I stand with him for standing with Christians and common man. 6 Likes 1 Share

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Reasons I've always suspected that this man was called



by his Belly and not by God but a lot of Nigerians don't have the spirit of discernment. Well



newsflash people more of them will still be exposed cause mighty men have taken the matter to



God in prayer. Let those who have eyes pray that they might see.

We hear thee... I only have one question... why are you coming out now? sory question number 2... how many months pregnant are you? what do you do in canada? 2 Likes 1 Share

Cocck and bull story. The whole story drips with fabricated lies and disingenuity.

Hmmmm





BMC



BMC





BMC





BMC BMCBMCBMCBMCBMC 1 Like

I don't even know what to post. Help me celebrate ftc

Ohh- woman has brought Kings, Prince and lords to their Knees. After una go blame kemen. Abegi,

Suleman is going down.

No one scams poor people of their hard earned money and use it to pay prostitute

and go scot-free.

I don't believe this crap joor

Na wa o

Kai

Let's watch as the story unfolds.. But if it's a lie my dear wait for God's wrath







This film go sweet die





My post from 2016:



Handsomecole:

One thing I know for sure is that Nollywood stars don't earn this much for to acquire all these. I don't mean to sound like a hater.



Judging from when she started acting, what endorsements does she have.



Well all nah husstle.

Playa0ne:

How are all this fine poorly paid actresses able to afford this luxuries? How much does she earn? somebody should show me the way, I am a very handsome young man too.

boss1310:

if a C rated actress is making this much money am changing business next year

Catalin:

What does she do for a living?

slick1:

Does she act in Hollywood? Cos I cant comprehend how the money earned from Nollywood will purchase all these .....Oya haters be coming for y head now...But this is what politicians do with our money



The mercedes aunty Daniella posed with belongs to Apostle SULEMAN JOHNSON



http://www.lsmvaapvs.org/search.php?vpn=MUS123EJ



2017:: Unfortunately Lagos state govt stopped showing the names license plates are registered under, so apostle sule's name doesn't show on the link above anymore



2+2 = 4;



So they're prolly seeing each other



You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time





http://www.nairaland.com/3536468/daniella-okeke-flaunts-exotic-cars/1#52223857



------------------





Anyone changed dollar today ? Daniela okeke isn't Ghanian thoughThis film go sweet dieMy post from 2016:The mercedes aunty Daniella posed with belongs to2+2 = 4;So they're prolly seeing each otherYou can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time------------------

no weapon fashioned against this " my porrage plantain" shall prosper..



Stephanie and Suleiman allow me finish my porrage plantain.

nice nite fellas.... 2 Likes

See as her face be



Until he is proven guilty



You just seeking for attention



He whom the lord has blessed



No tongue can curse!







Aunt hope you are ready to face the wrath of his God if you are lying against him?

In the name of civilization,pre marital relations are now accepted as normal by some people,i rather use 400k for starting up a buiseness venture.Yet see one man wasting it like this. 1 Like

.

Orchestrated propaganda by this Buhari terrorist government to dent the image of Suleiman because he speak against the Fulani 3 Likes

make this nonsense yan no come bi true ooo. cos me go give up for all these pastors them