Two of the young men who dropped late Tagbo Umeike at the hospital on October 2nd have been arrested by the Lagos State police command, a source close to the situation told LIB exclusively.



The men, who were with Tagbo the night they were all partying to celebrate Tagbo's birthday, were arrested today after Davido brought them himself to see the commissioner of Police in Ikeja who then ordered their arrest following preliminary investigation.



It's been revealed that Tagbo died of suffocation and not alcohol intoxication. The boys are currently at Police Lion Building in Lagos Island. More details to come...

This case is getting hotter,but while only the two boys 2 Likes

Baawaa:

This case is getting hotter,but while only the two boy

Dem boss will join them sooner or later if he is guilty.

No sinner will go unpunished 2 Likes

Mouth sealed for now.

Good..

they should also arrest davido because he instructed them to drop the deceased at the hospital. 5 Likes

Very mysterious case.



One thing about the truth is that it always come out one way or the other.

ritababe:

they should also arrest davido because he instructed them to drop the deceased at the hospital. Where you there when he gave the order? I just don't know why some people just say stvpid things like there brain Is on vacation, smh. Where you there when he gave the order? I just don't know why some people just say stvpid things like there brain Is on vacation, smh. 24 Likes

Rextayne:

Where you there when he gave the order? I just don't know why some people just say stvpid things like there brain Is on vacation, smh.

that's what the nation reported, or do you have your own version oga davido asss licker?





nobody is above the law. that's what the nation reported, or do you have your own version oga davido asss licker?nobody is above the law. 42 Likes 1 Share

I'm a fan of davido but if found guilty the law should deal with him



i don't give a Bleep 3 Likes

Good job Linda Ikeji is doing but be careful ma,this is no longer blogging but journalism. 5 Likes

Wahala has fallen on these ones ooo Chei





I feel sorry for Davido somehow Let Davido join too...there is more to this storyI feel sorry for Davido somehow

The ones without 30billion in their accounts obviously... 5 Likes

This is getting very messy... Let them pay if they are found guilty.

3 of Davido's crew members died, 2 just got arrested. See gobe for Davido. I'm sure he wishes he was elsewhere that day. Well sha, let's see if he really has the 30b he brags about on these accusations.

Davido no go go prison abeg.....abi no be Naija we dey? 1 Like

ritababe:





that's what the nation reported, or do you have your own version oga davido asss licker? Since the nation reported it, then go ahead with the arrest. Mrs Too know Since the nation reported it, then go ahead with the arrest. Mrs Too know 4 Likes

Rextayne:

Where you there when he gave the order? I just don't know why some people just say stvpid things like there brain Is on vacation, smh. His driver decided to drop him without instruction from his oga? His driver decided to drop him without instruction from his oga?

this Davido film is getting interesting oooo

So unfortunate.....

Pamurege ji 1 Like

Hmmmmm the plot thickens

ritababe:





that's what the nation reported, or do you have your own version oga davido asss licker? Where in the article did the nation said davido gave orders to his boys to dump tagbo at the hospital? you guys like spicing up truth with blatant lies up and down, smh. Where in the article did the nation said davido gave orders to his boys to dump tagbo at the hospital? you guys like spicing up truth with blatant lies up and down, smh. 2 Likes

Rule of law is not for you in this country if you are influential