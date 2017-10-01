₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by InsideOut247: 6:30pm
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/10/lib-exclusive-two-of-davidos-boys-who-dropped-late-tagbo-at-the-hospital-have-been-arrested.html
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by Baawaa(m): 6:32pm
This case is getting hotter,but while only the two boys
2 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by HsLBroker(m): 6:34pm
Baawaa:
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by Florblu(f): 6:39pm
Dem boss will join them sooner or later if he is guilty.
No sinner will go unpunished
2 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by madridguy(m): 6:42pm
Mouth sealed for now.
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by Hentizzle: 6:47pm
Good..
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by ritababe(f): 6:59pm
they should also arrest davido because he instructed them to drop the deceased at the hospital.
5 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by Rokia2(f): 7:00pm
Very mysterious case.
One thing about the truth is that it always come out one way or the other.
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by Rextayne: 7:06pm
ritababe:Where you there when he gave the order? I just don't know why some people just say stvpid things like there brain Is on vacation, smh.
24 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by ritababe(f): 7:07pm
Rextayne:
that's what the nation reported, or do you have your own version oga davido asss licker?
nobody is above the law.
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by numerouno01(m): 7:10pm
I'm a fan of davido but if found guilty the law should deal with him
i don't give a Bleep
3 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by Naturalobserver(m): 7:21pm
Good job Linda Ikeji is doing but be careful ma,this is no longer blogging but journalism.
5 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by DanielsParker: 7:21pm
ok
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by Mathe77: 7:21pm
Wahala has fallen on these ones ooo Chei
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by Keneking: 7:22pm
Let Davido join too...there is more to this story
I feel sorry for Davido somehow
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by EponOjuku: 7:22pm
Chai
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by shoskid(m): 7:22pm
Gan Gan
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:22pm
The ones without 30billion in their accounts obviously...
5 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by lordcornel(m): 7:22pm
This is getting very messy... Let them pay if they are found guilty.
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by SmartMugu: 7:23pm
3 of Davido's crew members died, 2 just got arrested. See gobe for Davido. I'm sure he wishes he was elsewhere that day. Well sha, let's see if he really has the 30b he brags about on these accusations.
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by mekstaniac(m): 7:23pm
Davido no go go prison abeg.....abi no be Naija we dey?
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by merits(m): 7:23pm
Frndz n life
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by BrutalJab: 7:23pm
ritababe:Since the nation reported it, then go ahead with the arrest. Mrs Too know
4 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by tiwiex: 7:24pm
Rextayne:His driver decided to drop him without instruction from his oga?
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by alatbaba1(m): 7:24pm
this Davido film is getting interesting oooo
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by Jubilancy(f): 7:24pm
So unfortunate.....
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by mykh01(m): 7:24pm
Pamurege ji
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by muller101(m): 7:24pm
Hmmmmm the plot thickens
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by doctorkush(m): 7:24pm
[center][/center]
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by Rextayne: 7:24pm
ritababe:Where in the article did the nation said davido gave orders to his boys to dump tagbo at the hospital? you guys like spicing up truth with blatant lies up and down, smh.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by Kizyte(m): 7:25pm
Rule of law is not for you in this country if you are influential
|Re: Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital by Swiftlee(m): 7:25pm
Police just go shkraaah ka ka ka ka pum! Davido is approaching tum! Skiaah, his fans will go skrrra pap pap ka ka ka skidiki pap pap and a pu pu drrrr boom SKYAAA! You don't know! This is full gbege! As in, it is Conpoundious just like one of my brothers rightfully said!
