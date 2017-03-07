





Movements in and out of the University of Lagos

(UNILAG), Akoka, were yesterday disrupted by

protesting students who were demanding for

immediate and unconditional reinstatement of the

11 executive members of the institution’s students

union. The protesters, who defied the heavy rain,

barricaded the university main gate hindering

students and visitors from entering the premises.

Other demands include a call to lift the “illegal ban

on the UNILAG Students Union” and “improvement

in welfare and conducive learning environment.” Besides, the students at the protest led by the

leadership of the Lagos State Chapter of the Joint

Campus Committee (JCC) of the National

Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the

Alliance of Nigerian Students against Neoliberal

Attacks (ANSA), asked the management of the institution to retract the indemnity forms it

mandated students to sign and stop attacks on

activists and unionism.





Meanwhile, Deputy Registrar, Information Unit of

the institution, Toyin Adebule, in a telephone

conversation with The Guardian, denied that the

protesters are UNILAG students. According to him: “The protesters are activists and

rusticated students who lost their case in court.

Now that they have lost in court, they put up the

jankara protest. We have issued a press statement

to that effect informing the public that the

University of Lagos students are not protesting. The gathering outside the gate consists of

rusticated students and allies. They have

challenged the university in court and the case has

been struck out.”





Cc: Fynestboi..Lalasticlala





