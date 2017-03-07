₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 07:55 AM
|Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by zinachidi(m): 6:02am
Institution denies students’ involvement
Movements in and out of the University of Lagos
(UNILAG), Akoka, were yesterday disrupted by
protesting students who were demanding for
immediate and unconditional reinstatement of the
11 executive members of the institution’s students
union. The protesters, who defied the heavy rain,
barricaded the university main gate hindering
students and visitors from entering the premises.
Other demands include a call to lift the “illegal ban
on the UNILAG Students Union” and “improvement
in welfare and conducive learning environment.” Besides, the students at the protest led by the
leadership of the Lagos State Chapter of the Joint
Campus Committee (JCC) of the National
Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the
Alliance of Nigerian Students against Neoliberal
Attacks (ANSA), asked the management of the institution to retract the indemnity forms it
mandated students to sign and stop attacks on
activists and unionism.
Meanwhile, Deputy Registrar, Information Unit of
the institution, Toyin Adebule, in a telephone
conversation with The Guardian, denied that the
protesters are UNILAG students. According to him: “The protesters are activists and
rusticated students who lost their case in court.
Now that they have lost in court, they put up the
jankara protest. We have issued a press statement
to that effect informing the public that the
University of Lagos students are not protesting. The gathering outside the gate consists of
rusticated students and allies. They have
challenged the university in court and the case has
been struck out.”
Cc: Fynestboi..Lalasticlala
http://guardian.ng/news/protest-at-unilag-over-rustication-others/
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by folarinmiles(m): 6:22am
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by SexyNairalander: 7:28am
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by burkingx: 7:28am
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by AutosBay: 7:29am
Go to school, learn and graduate
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by Flexherbal(m): 7:29am
Protests, everywhere.
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by MrSmith007: 7:29am
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by peezeygwiny(m): 7:29am
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by babyfaceafrica: 7:29am
Lolz...student union is dead in Nigeria.. Na bribe most of them collect now..unlike those years...this indomie generation of leaders tire person
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by davizfellz: 7:30am
Hmmmm!! University Management in Nigeria. Politicking all the way
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by Sheuns(m): 7:30am
Doing one thing the same way and expecting a different result? They better just go and beg the management. And those that were rusticated and are now back won't even join the protests.
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by TOBIeee68(m): 7:31am
Omo diz 1 too much ooo #unilag don turn to rusticated skul lolzzzz.
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by HARDDON: 7:32am
How can d bush rat lay claim of d home rat rights n barricade d premises of d home rat wit such gusto?
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by Mpanyi: 7:32am
AutosBay:Like a robot, right?
1 Like
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by Chudyfuto(m): 7:34am
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by Dansiki1: 7:37am
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by KunleSteel: 7:40am
What's the state of school activities (lectures and the likes) now?
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by Davidblen(m): 7:40am
protests? abeg shey una don hear when skul for abroad dey protest
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by kingmekus(m): 7:41am
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by Jokerman(m): 7:41am
AutosBay:
Learn what bro?
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by sakalisis(m): 7:42am
Aluta continua
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by PetrePan(m): 7:46am
Education is totally sh*t in nigeria..always making things difficult for people
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by mistalexzy: 7:46am
The university management will not tolerate students protest, but will want government to tolerate there's . Am sure if some unilag lecturers where sacked because they embark on strike ASSU would have been shouting like babies that is been denied breast milk.
1 Like
|Re: Protest At UNILAG Over Rustication, Others by Eleniyan15(m): 7:55am
Viewing this topic: DrVictor(m), bakerzone, tick01, Sagaciousd1, Confor(m), dontee2015(m), OmaniPadmeHum, SarcasticSage(m), CodeineSKroches, smartanthony5, whyniel, geo4c, segsxpendable(m), Ayoolanairaland, damzy88, Cutepessy(m), Vorpal, prettyesther20, Arogunmasa(m), Smooth278(m), Sanchez01, Treyknowles(m), simreal, Fynebouy, jacksonlows, meetme1(m), Evaberry(f), TheBatman(m), JON01, miltonchux(m), davinchecodes(m), Seth89(m), Beneh(m), kammali, wizzymate(m), henry1981(m), make9jagr8, adigun002(m), HenryThegreat1(m), danthamccoy(m), oyetunder, DeeCherry(f), Eleniyan15(m) and 62 guest(s)
