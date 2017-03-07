₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by Islie: 8:12am
Leke Baiyewu , Abuja
http://punchng.com/senators-sing-different-tunes-on-magus-confirmation/
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by Benjom(m): 8:16am
His referral will come and put things right when he returns.
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by digoster(m): 8:18am
Magu should not be confirmed
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:25am
Magu should be confirmed so that we can be focused
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by ambrosini593(m): 8:26am
wait o, is magu the only capable person for the job?
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by Sunnymatey(m): 9:10am
The guilty(senator) are always afraid. They want someone they can pocket maybe.
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by karimcarim(m): 10:12am
Rat can never play where cat is playing.
Senate - Rat
Magu. - cat
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by DIKEnaWAR: 10:12am
Magu is old story. Osinbajo should nominate a credible person cos Buhari is too incapacitated to do that.
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by petkoffdrake2(m): 10:13am
Good, they should join music since davido quits
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by Maferick: 10:13am
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by kaylex1994(m): 10:13am
Ahbeg you get the lyrics? Ahneed am gan
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by AdonaiRoofing(m): 10:16am
Some of them are just using this opportunity to pay Magu back for the selective manner in which he's discharging his duties while some are afraid of him because of the skeletons in their cupboards
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by senier007(m): 10:17am
In a country where public corruption is endemic and at same time corrupt people are worship everyday, I think it will be logical since to find a saint is becoming a web of short-cut of a problem and time isn't on our side, at same time the man in question is somehow tested and has shown the zeal and fearlessness needed for a leader to hold such position, I think it will be fair to over look his "small" shortcoming In order to get those that made corruption so lucrative and a job on it own.
#MaguMustBeConfirmed
Remember nobody is perfect!! !!!! !! ,
Time wait for nobody!!!!! !!
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by ican2020: 10:20am
Forget this man jor
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by Ekakamba: 10:20am
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by Montaque(m): 10:21am
Walahi, no change yet
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by Dahunsi228(m): 10:22am
petkoffdrake2:abi
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by Dahunsi228(m): 10:23am
Nigerian politicians enn
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by musicwriter(m): 10:24am
He doesn't obey court order. He's not fit for the job in a democratic setting.
He would have been a good choice in the military era.
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by mykeljosef: 10:27am
different tunes bawo
too many aiis n naiss sound like a Chinese sextape
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by Otradearena: 10:36am
Rat and Cat
Tom and Jerry
Best of luck to Cat in catching rats
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by Spidermon: 10:37am
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by bart10: 10:37am
senier007:
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by bart10: 10:39am
[quote author=senier007 post=54349608]In a country where public corruption is endemic and at same time corrupt people are worship everyday, I think it will be logical since to find a saint is becoming a web of short-cut of a problem and time isn't on our side, at same time the man in question is somehow tested and has shown the zeal and fearlessness needed for a leader to hold such position, I think it will be fair to over look his "small" shortcoming In order to get those that made corruption so lucrative and a job on it own
#MaguMustBeConfirmed
Remember nobody
"Small" shortcomings you said? Do you know how many lives this same man had destroyed over "small shortcomings". Don't joke please!
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by playboy19(m): 10:40am
|Re: Senators Sing Different Tunes On Magu’s Confirmation by Spidermon: 10:40am
The allegations against Magu...
Woooh...
Let me hustle for my life this morning jare.
The Nigerian project is too messy.
