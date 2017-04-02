₦airaland Forum

Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by dre11(m): 3:44pm
OLALEKAN ADETAYO


President Muhammadu Buhari may not heed the call by the Senate for the sack of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr . Ibrahim Magu, despite ongoing efforts to end their face - off , SUNDAY PUNCH has learnt.

The Senate had last week stepped down the confirmation of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners whose nominations were sent by Buhari for two weeks over the President ’ s failure to implement some of the resolutions of the National Assembly.

At the centre of the crisis is Magu’ s continued stay in office in acting capacity despite the fact that the Senate had rejected his nomination on two occasions.

The President had on Wednesday set up a committee chaired by Vice - President Yemi Osinbajo to look into the face -off with a view to ending it.

But our correspondent learnt on Saturday that despite the peace move, Buhari has not changed his position on Magu.

A Presidency source ruled out the possibility that the President may abandon Magu in order to allow peace to reign.

“ The President will stick to Magu. Shopping for a replacement is not on the card at the moment , ” the source said.

When reminded that Magu’ s sack is key among the Senate’s demands, the source said that is why former senators, who are now ministers, are members of the committee set up by the President.

“ The former senators are expected to leverage on their experience in the National Assembly to come up with how to reach out to their former colleagues without necessarily compromising government ’ s position on the matter, ” he added.

Chaired by Osinbajo, the committee has all ministers who are former members of the National Assembly, the president's liaison officers in the National Assembly and all ministers who have personal relationship with the lawmakers as members.

Ministers who are former senators include Chris Ngige ( Labour and Employment ) , Udo Udoma ( Budget and National Planning) , Heineken Lokpobiri ( State , Agriculture and Natural Resources ) , Hadi Sirika ( State for Aviation ) and Aisha Alhassan ( Women Affairs).


http://punchng.com/buhari-wont-change-position-on-magu-presidency-source/
Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by kingphilip(m): 3:47pm
But seems Nigeria cannot produce another righteous one to replace Magu..

But the DSS should as a matter of urgency take Magu to a court of competent jurisdiction to prosecute him if their claims have sufficient evidence instead of just sending reports.. Unless they want us to see them as hypocrites if they should prosecute the judicial officers and not prosecute Magu but keep on writing reports

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by jojomario(m): 4:18pm
The Presidency vs The Senate
Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by Ceema1(f): 4:20pm
Good
God bless Mr president

God bless Nigeria

Thunder fire saraki and other useless senators.

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:20pm
out of over 180m people, na only magu fit do the work undecided


buhari na crayfish

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by madridguy(m): 4:25pm
Bold decision Sai Baba.

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by madridguy(m): 4:26pm
Can you suggest anyone? tongue

CROWNWEALTH019:
out of over 180m people, na only magu fit do the work undecided


buhari na crayfish

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:30pm
madridguy:
Can you suggest anyone? tongue

IBORI grin

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by henrysam(m): 4:36pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
out of over 180m people, na only magu fit do the work undecided


buhari na crayfish
Crayfish brain better pass his own jare.

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by ZombieTERROR: 4:36pm
When two elephants fight
The grass suffers
At the end of the day the masses are the ultimate losers in the debacle
No one is talking about 2017 budget

Is there no one else 'righteous' enough for Buhari in his camp
Your guess is as good as mine

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by ZombieTERROR: 4:38pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

IBORI grin

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by Tazdroid(m): 4:38pm
We know
Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by madridguy(m): 4:38pm
grin grin To me nothing is wrong with him but your co-wailers won't agree.

CROWNWEALTH019:

IBORI grin

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by Tazdroid(m): 4:38pm
kingphilip:
But seems Nigeria cannot produce another righteous one to replace Magu..

But the DSS should as a matter of urgency take Magu to a court of competent jurisdiction to prosecute him if their claims have sufficient evidence instead of just sending reports.. Unless they want us to see them as hypocrites if they should prosecute the judicial officers and not prosecute Magu but keep on writing reports
those entities are becoming nonentities
Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by reyscrub(m): 4:39pm
I trust bubu.

Let senatieves cry fowl, pmb will never replace magu because bubu know that the magu rejection by senatieves is to pay magu back for open them yansh.

The duty of executive is to send names to legislathieves to advice and recommended and not to enforce action as our senatieves they do today.

If Senatieves reject magu, good they've done their exercise which should not be a fighting and refuse to sit on other list bubu send to them.

My prayer is that soon and very soon, the roses btw Saraki and Dino shall turn sore like Fayose and Sheriff saga.

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by Jay542(m): 4:39pm
kingphilip:
But seems Nigeria cannot produce another righteous one to replace Magu..

But the DSS should as a matter of urgency take Magu to a court of competent jurisdiction to prosecute him if their claims have sufficient evidence instead of just sending reports.. Unless they want us to see them as hypocrites if they should prosecute the judicial officers and not prosecute Magu but keep on writing reports
He should be allowed to finish what he has started...

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by kings09(m): 4:40pm
This week's drama has started.
Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by Tazdroid(m): 4:40pm
Ceema1:
Good

God bless Mr president


God bless Nigeria


Thunder fire saraki and other useless senators.
ah ah! U cari ya thunder speech come here again? grin

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by LionDeLeo: 4:41pm
I think Nuhu Ribadu should be recalled to take this appointment cos these SINators are actually running away from something.

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by Igbaba2: 4:41pm
issorite!
Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by FearFactor1: 4:41pm
Hmm
Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by princechurchill(m): 4:42pm
This matter tire me criminals fighting each other
Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by NNVanguard(m): 4:42pm
Since out of a population of 180m people, its only Magu, that is qualified against all odds to head our EFCC, then let us watch where this episode will end.
Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by holysina(m): 4:43pm
Ceema1:
Good

God bless Mr president


God bless Nigeria


Thunder fire saraki and other useless senatorse.
Sister this is not good. Presido should nominate some else lets move one. The mistake has already been made when magu was left in acting capacity for too long
Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by solid3(m): 4:45pm
Sturbbon man. Until he gets himself impeached.
Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by maxiuc(m): 4:45pm
Will anything come good in this buhari mal-administration





Ilitrates will always show their self

APC. Party of ilitrates
Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by www5568: 4:47pm

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by oyienootieno: 4:47pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
out of over 180m people, na only magu fit do the work undecided


buhari na crayfish

Out of over a billion in the world, the bible said on 144 people, i repeat 144 people will enter the kingdom of God. . Even you can not do the job.
Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by LionDeLeo: 4:47pm
NNVanguard:
Since out of a population of 180m people, its only Magu, that is qualified against all odds to head our EFCC, then let us watch where this episode will end.

Note, the 180m includes; new born babies, aged, disabled, sick, illiterates, youths etc. Besides, what is the total number of men and officers of the Nigerian Police Force, the officers of the appropriate rank in appropriate department. Stop this 180m thing.

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by shamack: 4:48pm
Senators are clearly scared of Magu

Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:48pm
oyienootieno:


Out of over a billion in the world, the bible said on 144 people, i repeat 144 people will enter the kingdom of God. . Even you can not do the job.
which bible tell you that one undecided
Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by LionDeLeo: 4:49pm
maxiuc:
Will anything come good in this buhari mal-administration





Ilitrates will always show their self

APC. Party of ilitrates

Even the illiterates are calling others illiterates. Nawao!

They will blame typo.

