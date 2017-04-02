₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by dre11(m): 3:44pm
OLALEKAN ADETAYO
http://punchng.com/buhari-wont-change-position-on-magu-presidency-source/
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by kingphilip(m): 3:47pm
But seems Nigeria cannot produce another righteous one to replace Magu..
But the DSS should as a matter of urgency take Magu to a court of competent jurisdiction to prosecute him if their claims have sufficient evidence instead of just sending reports.. Unless they want us to see them as hypocrites if they should prosecute the judicial officers and not prosecute Magu but keep on writing reports
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by jojomario(m): 4:18pm
The Presidency vs The Senate
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by Ceema1(f): 4:20pm
Good
God bless Mr president
God bless Nigeria
Thunder fire saraki and other useless senators.
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:20pm
out of over 180m people, na only magu fit do the work
buhari na crayfish
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by madridguy(m): 4:25pm
Bold decision Sai Baba.
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by madridguy(m): 4:26pm
Can you suggest anyone?
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:30pm
madridguy:IBORI
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by henrysam(m): 4:36pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Crayfish brain better pass his own jare.
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by ZombieTERROR: 4:36pm
When two elephants fight
The grass suffers
At the end of the day the masses are the ultimate losers in the debacle
No one is talking about 2017 budget
Is there no one else 'righteous' enough for Buhari in his camp
Your guess is as good as mine
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by ZombieTERROR: 4:38pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by Tazdroid(m): 4:38pm
We know
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by madridguy(m): 4:38pm
To me nothing is wrong with him but your co-wailers won't agree.
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by Tazdroid(m): 4:38pm
kingphilip:those entities are becoming nonentities
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by reyscrub(m): 4:39pm
I trust bubu.
Let senatieves cry fowl, pmb will never replace magu because bubu know that the magu rejection by senatieves is to pay magu back for open them yansh.
The duty of executive is to send names to legislathieves to advice and recommended and not to enforce action as our senatieves they do today.
If Senatieves reject magu, good they've done their exercise which should not be a fighting and refuse to sit on other list bubu send to them.
My prayer is that soon and very soon, the roses btw Saraki and Dino shall turn sore like Fayose and Sheriff saga.
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by Jay542(m): 4:39pm
kingphilip:He should be allowed to finish what he has started...
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by kings09(m): 4:40pm
This week's drama has started.
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by Tazdroid(m): 4:40pm
Ceema1:ah ah! U cari ya thunder speech come here again?
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by LionDeLeo: 4:41pm
I think Nuhu Ribadu should be recalled to take this appointment cos these SINators are actually running away from something.
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by Igbaba2: 4:41pm
issorite!
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by FearFactor1: 4:41pm
Hmm
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by princechurchill(m): 4:42pm
This matter tire me criminals fighting each other
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by NNVanguard(m): 4:42pm
Since out of a population of 180m people, its only Magu, that is qualified against all odds to head our EFCC, then let us watch where this episode will end.
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by holysina(m): 4:43pm
Ceema1:Sister this is not good. Presido should nominate some else lets move one. The mistake has already been made when magu was left in acting capacity for too long
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by solid3(m): 4:45pm
Sturbbon man. Until he gets himself impeached.
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by maxiuc(m): 4:45pm
Will anything come good in this buhari mal-administration
Ilitrates will always show their self
APC. Party of ilitrates
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by www5568: 4:47pm
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by oyienootieno: 4:47pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Out of over a billion in the world, the bible said on 144 people, i repeat 144 people will enter the kingdom of God. . Even you can not do the job.
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by LionDeLeo: 4:47pm
NNVanguard:
Note, the 180m includes; new born babies, aged, disabled, sick, illiterates, youths etc. Besides, what is the total number of men and officers of the Nigerian Police Force, the officers of the appropriate rank in appropriate department. Stop this 180m thing.
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by shamack: 4:48pm
Senators are clearly scared of Magu
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:48pm
oyienootieno:which bible tell you that one
|Re: Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source by LionDeLeo: 4:49pm
maxiuc:
Even the illiterates are calling others illiterates. Nawao!
They will blame typo.
