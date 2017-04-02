Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Won’t Change Position On Magu – Presidency Source (3447 Views)

Oby Ezekwesili Writes On Magu's Disqualification As EFCC Chairman / U.S. Embassy Team Takes On Magu Over DSS Allegations / Abba Kyari Not Sacked As Chief Of Staff - Presidency Source (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

OLALEKAN ADETAYO





President Muhammadu Buhari may not heed the call by the Senate for the sack of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr . Ibrahim Magu, despite ongoing efforts to end their face - off , SUNDAY PUNCH has learnt.



The Senate had last week stepped down the confirmation of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners whose nominations were sent by Buhari for two weeks over the President ’ s failure to implement some of the resolutions of the National Assembly.



At the centre of the crisis is Magu’ s continued stay in office in acting capacity despite the fact that the Senate had rejected his nomination on two occasions.



The President had on Wednesday set up a committee chaired by Vice - President Yemi Osinbajo to look into the face -off with a view to ending it.



But our correspondent learnt on Saturday that despite the peace move, Buhari has not changed his position on Magu.



A Presidency source ruled out the possibility that the President may abandon Magu in order to allow peace to reign.



“ The President will stick to Magu. Shopping for a replacement is not on the card at the moment , ” the source said.



When reminded that Magu’ s sack is key among the Senate’s demands, the source said that is why former senators, who are now ministers, are members of the committee set up by the President.



“ The former senators are expected to leverage on their experience in the National Assembly to come up with how to reach out to their former colleagues without necessarily compromising government ’ s position on the matter, ” he added.



Chaired by Osinbajo, the committee has all ministers who are former members of the National Assembly, the president's liaison officers in the National Assembly and all ministers who have personal relationship with the lawmakers as members.



Ministers who are former senators include Chris Ngige ( Labour and Employment ) , Udo Udoma ( Budget and National Planning) , Heineken Lokpobiri ( State , Agriculture and Natural Resources ) , Hadi Sirika ( State for Aviation ) and Aisha Alhassan ( Women Affairs).



http://punchng.com/buhari-wont-change-position-on-magu-presidency-source/

But seems Nigeria cannot produce another righteous one to replace Magu..



But the DSS should as a matter of urgency take Magu to a court of competent jurisdiction to prosecute him if their claims have sufficient evidence instead of just sending reports.. Unless they want us to see them as hypocrites if they should prosecute the judicial officers and not prosecute Magu but keep on writing reports 4 Likes 1 Share

The Presidency vs The Senate

Good

God bless Mr president



God bless Nigeria



Thunder fire saraki and other useless senators. 16 Likes 1 Share







buhari na crayfish out of over 180m people, na only magu fit do the workbuhari na crayfish 7 Likes

Bold decision Sai Baba. 3 Likes





CROWNWEALTH019:

out of over 180m people, na only magu fit do the work





buhari na crayfish Can you suggest anyone? 1 Like

madridguy:

Can you suggest anyone?



IBORI IBORI 1 Like 1 Share

CROWNWEALTH019:

out of over 180m people, na only magu fit do the work





buhari na crayfish Crayfish brain better pass his own jare. Crayfish brain better pass his own jare. 1 Like

When two elephants fight

The grass suffers

At the end of the day the masses are the ultimate losers in the debacle

No one is talking about 2017 budget



Is there no one else 'righteous' enough for Buhari in his camp

Your guess is as good as mine 1 Like

CROWNWEALTH019:



IBORI

We know

To me nothing is wrong with him but your co-wailers won't agree.



CROWNWEALTH019:



IBORI To me nothing is wrong with him but your co-wailers won't agree. 1 Like

kingphilip:

But seems Nigeria cannot produce another righteous one to replace Magu..



But the DSS should as a matter of urgency take Magu to a court of competent jurisdiction to prosecute him if their claims have sufficient evidence instead of just sending reports.. Unless they want us to see them as hypocrites if they should prosecute the judicial officers and not prosecute Magu but keep on writing reports those entities are becoming nonentities

I trust bubu.



Let senatieves cry fowl, pmb will never replace magu because bubu know that the magu rejection by senatieves is to pay magu back for open them yansh.



The duty of executive is to send names to legislathieves to advice and recommended and not to enforce action as our senatieves they do today.



If Senatieves reject magu, good they've done their exercise which should not be a fighting and refuse to sit on other list bubu send to them.



My prayer is that soon and very soon, the roses btw Saraki and Dino shall turn sore like Fayose and Sheriff saga. 1 Like

kingphilip:

But seems Nigeria cannot produce another righteous one to replace Magu..



But the DSS should as a matter of urgency take Magu to a court of competent jurisdiction to prosecute him if their claims have sufficient evidence instead of just sending reports.. Unless they want us to see them as hypocrites if they should prosecute the judicial officers and not prosecute Magu but keep on writing reports He should be allowed to finish what he has started... He should be allowed to finish what he has started... 2 Likes

This week's drama has started.

Ceema1:

Good



God bless Mr president





God bless Nigeria





Thunder fire saraki and other useless senators. ah ah! U cari ya thunder speech come here again? ah ah! U cari ya thunder speech come here again?

I think Nuhu Ribadu should be recalled to take this appointment cos these SINators are actually running away from something. 3 Likes

issorite!

Hmm

This matter tire me criminals fighting each other

Since out of a population of 180m people, its only Magu, that is qualified against all odds to head our EFCC, then let us watch where this episode will end.

Ceema1:

Good



God bless Mr president





God bless Nigeria





Thunder fire saraki and other useless senatorse. Sister this is not good. Presido should nominate some else lets move one. The mistake has already been made when magu was left in acting capacity for too long Sister this is not good. Presido should nominate some else lets move one. The mistake has already been made when magu was left in acting capacity for too long

Sturbbon man. Until he gets himself impeached.

Will anything come good in this buhari mal-administration











Ilitrates will always show their self



APC. Party of ilitrates

CROWNWEALTH019:

out of over 180m people, na only magu fit do the work





buhari na crayfish

Out of over a billion in the world, the bible said on 144 people, i repeat 144 people will enter the kingdom of God. . Even you can not do the job. Out of over a billion in the world, the bible said on 144 people, i repeat 144 people will enter the kingdom of God. . Even you can not do the job.

NNVanguard:

Since out of a population of 180m people, its only Magu, that is qualified against all odds to head our EFCC, then let us watch where this episode will end.

Note, the 180m includes; new born babies, aged, disabled, sick, illiterates, youths etc. Besides, what is the total number of men and officers of the Nigerian Police Force, the officers of the appropriate rank in appropriate department. Stop this 180m thing. Note, the 180m includes; new born babies, aged, disabled, sick, illiterates, youths etc. Besides, what is the total number of men and officers of the Nigerian Police Force, the officers of the appropriate rank in appropriate department. Stop this 180m thing. 3 Likes

Senators are clearly scared of Magu 1 Like

oyienootieno:





Out of over a billion in the world, the bible said on 144 people, i repeat 144 people will enter the kingdom of God. . Even you can not do the job. which bible tell you that one which bible tell you that one