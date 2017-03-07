Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? (9909 Views)

This Lady Was Bounced From The Immigration Office For Wearing This Dress (photos / Photo Of A Beautiful Lady In Aso-Ebi Smoking. Hit Or Miss? / A Nairalander Wore A Dress Made With Newspapers (hit Or Miss) Pic (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Someone sent this lady picture to me through my whatspp, then I decide to share it here. Is this kind of fashion is hit or miss?

Op put graphic pictures abeg 44 Likes

That's so fůcking messed up 6 Likes

Horror movie 2 Likes

Ewwwww so disgusting 16 Likes





SOME LADIES NO DEY GET SHAME ANYMORE. SEE AS THIS ONE BE LIKE YAM WEY DUN SPOIL. AYANMA .#SPITS



GRAPHIC PHOTO LELEYI ABEG. #SPITS AGAIN



.



.



.



SEE HOW THIS ONE SEF DRESSED TO IKEJA CITY MALL I JUST WEEK



SEE AM >>>>http://www.usa-mmm.tk/p/ha-see-how-this-lady-stepped-out-in.html

Severe miss! 19 Likes

"radarada"..in jenifa's voice 4 Likes 1 Share







World ugliest yansh



See lefulefu babe Who send her?World ugliest yanshSee lefulefu babe

So disgusting. Cellulite plus dark colour.





Unclezuma, please where is that your disapproval GIF?

Chhhhhhhhissos

Miss jor

See as her yansh be like wetin fire burn 14 Likes

Like viewing an elephant from behind.. She should just stick to gown

Heavy miss

This one na hit and miss at the same time, she hit our faces with iranu and abasha and miss turning us on as intended. oya blind vaselin crew over to you. 9 Likes 1 Share

themonk:

Op put graphic pictures abeg



I dun laff break my laptop.





Aye le o I dun laff break my laptop.Aye le o 4 Likes

CHAI WETIN BE THIS?

This Looks Like Buns

Some men love it like that!





This one na BOMB SHORT This one na BOMB SHORT 2 Likes

More like a hippopotamus on shorts 1 Like

What's the meaning of this. 1 Like





are you sure she owns those legs? cos i'm not seeing any correlation between her legs,arms, back and neck.





i'll simply saying the hustle for NL front page is real.

i cover ma eyes with the blood of ROXY REYNOLDS 1 Like

See Furooo

Y did i open this? Looks like burnt buns.. Nawaooo oo

This is disgusting... When uve got black scary and irritating laps is it a must to wear bum short? I GIVE UP #OLOSHOOOOOOO

I love the yellow plastic

1 Like





This is NOT good







Simple!