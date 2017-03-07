₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,464 members, 3,403,932 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 10:42 AM

Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? - Fashion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? (9909 Views)

This Lady Was Bounced From The Immigration Office For Wearing This Dress (photos / Photo Of A Beautiful Lady In Aso-Ebi Smoking. Hit Or Miss? / A Nairalander Wore A Dress Made With Newspapers (hit Or Miss) Pic (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by LordCenturion(m): 8:17am
Someone sent this lady picture to me through my whatspp, then I decide to share it here. Is this kind of fashion is hit or miss?

Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by themonk(m): 8:19am
Op put graphic pictures abeg angry

44 Likes

Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by FvckShiT: 8:20am
That's so fůcking messed up angry

6 Likes

Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by Benjom(m): 8:26am
Horror movie

2 Likes

Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by U4unique(f): 8:44am
Ewwwww so disgusting

16 Likes

Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by Maferick: 10:14am
angry

SOME LADIES NO DEY GET SHAME ANYMORE. SEE AS THIS ONE BE LIKE YAM WEY DUN SPOIL. AYANMA .#SPITS

GRAPHIC PHOTO LELEYI ABEG. #SPITS AGAIN

.

.

.

SEE HOW THIS ONE SEF DRESSED TO IKEJA CITY MALL sad I JUST WEEK

SEE AM >>>>http://www.usa-mmm.tk/p/ha-see-how-this-lady-stepped-out-in.html
Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by bluaero(m): 10:14am
Severe miss!

19 Likes

Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by sariu11(f): 10:14am
"radarada"..in jenifa's voice

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by Oyind18: 10:14am
Who send her? shocked shocked


World ugliest yanshgrin

See lefulefu babe grin
Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by lonelydora(m): 10:14am
So disgusting. Cellulite plus dark colour.


Unclezuma, please where is that your disapproval GIF?
Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by RichieDaVinci01(m): 10:14am
Chhhhhhhhissos
Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by maberry(m): 10:14am
Miss jor
See as her yansh be like wetin fire burn

14 Likes

Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by bqlekan(m): 10:14am
Like viewing an elephant from behind.. She should just stick to gown
Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by atilla(m): 10:14am
Heavy miss
Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by twilliamx: 10:15am
This one na hit and miss at the same time, she hit our faces with iranu and abasha and miss turning us on as intended. oya blind vaselin crew over to you.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by Maferick: 10:15am
themonk:
Op put graphic pictures abeg angry


I dun laff break my laptop.


Aye le o

4 Likes

Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by nan1: 10:15am
CHAI WETIN BE THIS?
Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by PeerMan: 10:15am
This Looks Like Buns smiley smiley smiley
Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by shamecurls(m): 10:15am
Some men love it like that!
Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by GreenMavro: 10:15am
cheesy

This one na BOMB SHORT grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by izufrancis(m): 10:15am
More like a hippopotamus on shorts

1 Like

Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by bonboclat: 10:15am
What's the meaning of this.

1 Like

Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by Topestbilly(m): 10:15am
grin

are you sure she owns those legs? cos i'm not seeing any correlation between her legs,arms, back and neck.


i'll simply saying the hustle for NL front page is real.
Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:15am
i cover ma eyes with the blood of ROXY REYNOLDS shocked

1 Like

Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by money121(m): 10:15am
See Furooo grin
Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by Abeeni: 10:15am
. grin
Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by Costello559(m): 10:16am
Y did i open this? Looks like burnt buns.. Nawaooo oo
Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by pweshboi(m): 10:16am
This is disgusting... When uve got black scary and irritating laps is it a must to wear bum short? I GIVE UP #OLOSHOOOOOOO

Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by Abdeee: 10:16am
I love the yellow plastic smiley
Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by AngelicBeing: 10:16am
angry angry

1 Like

Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by LAFO(f): 10:16am
cry

This is NOT good



Simple!
Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by PHIPEX(m): 10:16am
Viewer's discretion advised

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Romance Between Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart / Urgent Help Needed:how Do I Remove A Black Mark Caused By Lace Wig. / Looking For A Good T-shirt Making Company

Viewing this topic: emydot(m), BILILIS, Jenniferjames16, komzy589(m), Carmal90(m), Penuelseun(m), kolacool(m), fidelism, djlawex02(m), cutelover19(m), dyangprof(m), twonji, mohioma, HENRIKH48(m), shegxi(m), flyca, isseke, autotrader2, zuby4real10(m), mmsen, drhappy(m), seunseye(m), Thessysol(m), oshibote1, teganto(m), AK123(m), Webleonaides(m), overseapikin(m), drdeola001, Certifiedboss, Serginho(m), wickedworld, sorextee(m), timi4uall(m), ruggedized1, toggy, koonbey(m), JamieNaija(m), jide219(m), mymadam, babyhrt(m), chaiks, icon8, w1sEmAn, Fuyoma, Austyno4(m), Eecho(m), koxi, Damope01(f), pumpin26, PhonesForAllNG, Realhommie(m), yinkard4me(m), Pita99(m), youngds, Dayhorla, adedayo3193(m), dyko160, paking(m), kunmibadmus(m), spyy, Pillyportions(f), ogbeiwi(m), abey20(m), AgamaHub, Demrich(m), Princedh, adik3rd(m), oxygen247(m), Fmplenty, efelusi(m), Dreamstarr, Heltinking(m), Jeand(m), Billyonaire, pskillzz(m), Umunri, Eseose9(f), mhizenugu(f), Irishrena1(f), BangorNGR, odetola, rhemal, Stuntkid172(m), PAINTPLUS, fxskye, Totleowi(m), Kalusha44, eniafelamo, fadsam(m), balowo(m), streetzdreamz(m), NubiLove(m), EROMS38(m), Fogman(m), yemaat2000, shella1759, oyesam2004(m), cescfrank(m), singlefade25(f), abiolaewuola(m), uchebest2006(m), Olutty88(m), Skyjoe, bellong, skylane222(m), UptrendCrafts, Pascal181, jieta, ahnie(f), Osemekedgreat3(m), keni, Techwriter, KingAfo(m), bizie(m), maberry(m), jbhill(m), jidedoKQ(m), ScepticalPyrrho, jeffizy(m), mygee2t(m), joyjonathan, obiuchesil, mifavour(f), muhakeem, WalkerMichael(m), scholes23(m), loseyourseld(m), Treasuredlove, SlyIg(f), 300wayne, mctowel01, djmask(m), rad8(m), divineshare(m), Anaximander(f), mgbogo, IcemanP(m), uscofield, SMREXY(m), chessguru(m), Bellarita, Darkkarma, Innerkonsult, dellod(m), WildChild00(m), Epilsantoh, kacchy(m), techycontents, tooth4tooth, BilltheDON(m), Legendbaba1(m), GudluckIBB(m), Olivermo(m), sultan1014(m), 3kay945(m), edlion57(m), Trinity213, EzeChux(m), clinz, Louis005(m), Spidermon, cogwuche, PGlitters(m), 22General(m), webincomeplus(m), TASZIE(m), udejiga17(m), kokokriss, lonngmann(m), RichnNice247(m), bethyz(f), Epraize(m), GovernorMaxx, athorello(m), sloopyy, farady, Beautifulswan, lipopo, Maferick, beatbycynthia(f), dljbd1(m), sal1974, Sunclinton, Had1zasaf, Posh(m), tundee2(m), Lilimax(f) and 248 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.