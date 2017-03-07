₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,464 members, 3,403,932 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 10:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? (9909 Views)
This Lady Was Bounced From The Immigration Office For Wearing This Dress (photos / Photo Of A Beautiful Lady In Aso-Ebi Smoking. Hit Or Miss? / A Nairalander Wore A Dress Made With Newspapers (hit Or Miss) Pic (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by LordCenturion(m): 8:17am
Someone sent this lady picture to me through my whatspp, then I decide to share it here. Is this kind of fashion is hit or miss?
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by themonk(m): 8:19am
Op put graphic pictures abeg
44 Likes
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by FvckShiT: 8:20am
That's so fůcking messed up
6 Likes
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by Benjom(m): 8:26am
Horror movie
2 Likes
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by U4unique(f): 8:44am
Ewwwww so disgusting
16 Likes
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by Maferick: 10:14am
SOME LADIES NO DEY GET SHAME ANYMORE. SEE AS THIS ONE BE LIKE YAM WEY DUN SPOIL. AYANMA .#SPITS
GRAPHIC PHOTO LELEYI ABEG. #SPITS AGAIN
.
.
.
SEE HOW THIS ONE SEF DRESSED TO IKEJA CITY MALL I JUST WEEK
SEE AM >>>>http://www.usa-mmm.tk/p/ha-see-how-this-lady-stepped-out-in.html
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by bluaero(m): 10:14am
Severe miss!
19 Likes
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by sariu11(f): 10:14am
"radarada"..in jenifa's voice
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by Oyind18: 10:14am
Who send her?
World ugliest yansh
See lefulefu babe
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by lonelydora(m): 10:14am
So disgusting. Cellulite plus dark colour.
Unclezuma, please where is that your disapproval GIF?
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by RichieDaVinci01(m): 10:14am
Chhhhhhhhissos
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by maberry(m): 10:14am
Miss jor
See as her yansh be like wetin fire burn
14 Likes
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by bqlekan(m): 10:14am
Like viewing an elephant from behind.. She should just stick to gown
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by atilla(m): 10:14am
Heavy miss
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by twilliamx: 10:15am
This one na hit and miss at the same time, she hit our faces with iranu and abasha and miss turning us on as intended. oya blind vaselin crew over to you.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by Maferick: 10:15am
themonk:
I dun laff break my laptop.
Aye le o
4 Likes
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by nan1: 10:15am
CHAI WETIN BE THIS?
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by PeerMan: 10:15am
This Looks Like Buns
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by shamecurls(m): 10:15am
Some men love it like that!
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by GreenMavro: 10:15am
This one na BOMB SHORT
2 Likes
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by izufrancis(m): 10:15am
More like a hippopotamus on shorts
1 Like
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by bonboclat: 10:15am
What's the meaning of this.
1 Like
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by Topestbilly(m): 10:15am
are you sure she owns those legs? cos i'm not seeing any correlation between her legs,arms, back and neck.
i'll simply saying the hustle for NL front page is real.
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:15am
i cover ma eyes with the blood of ROXY REYNOLDS
1 Like
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by money121(m): 10:15am
See Furooo
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by Abeeni: 10:15am
.
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by Costello559(m): 10:16am
Y did i open this? Looks like burnt buns.. Nawaooo oo
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by pweshboi(m): 10:16am
This is disgusting... When uve got black scary and irritating laps is it a must to wear bum short? I GIVE UP #OLOSHOOOOOOO
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by Abdeee: 10:16am
I love the yellow plastic
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by AngelicBeing: 10:16am
1 Like
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by LAFO(f): 10:16am
This is NOT good
Simple!
|Re: Plus Size Lady In Bum Short: Hit Or Miss? by PHIPEX(m): 10:16am
Viewer's discretion advised
Romance Between Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart / Urgent Help Needed:how Do I Remove A Black Mark Caused By Lace Wig. / Looking For A Good T-shirt Making Company
Viewing this topic: emydot(m), BILILIS, Jenniferjames16, komzy589(m), Carmal90(m), Penuelseun(m), kolacool(m), fidelism, djlawex02(m), cutelover19(m), dyangprof(m), twonji, mohioma, HENRIKH48(m), shegxi(m), flyca, isseke, autotrader2, zuby4real10(m), mmsen, drhappy(m), seunseye(m), Thessysol(m), oshibote1, teganto(m), AK123(m), Webleonaides(m), overseapikin(m), drdeola001, Certifiedboss, Serginho(m), wickedworld, sorextee(m), timi4uall(m), ruggedized1, toggy, koonbey(m), JamieNaija(m), jide219(m), mymadam, babyhrt(m), chaiks, icon8, w1sEmAn, Fuyoma, Austyno4(m), Eecho(m), koxi, Damope01(f), pumpin26, PhonesForAllNG, Realhommie(m), yinkard4me(m), Pita99(m), youngds, Dayhorla, adedayo3193(m), dyko160, paking(m), kunmibadmus(m), spyy, Pillyportions(f), ogbeiwi(m), abey20(m), AgamaHub, Demrich(m), Princedh, adik3rd(m), oxygen247(m), Fmplenty, efelusi(m), Dreamstarr, Heltinking(m), Jeand(m), Billyonaire, pskillzz(m), Umunri, Eseose9(f), mhizenugu(f), Irishrena1(f), BangorNGR, odetola, rhemal, Stuntkid172(m), PAINTPLUS, fxskye, Totleowi(m), Kalusha44, eniafelamo, fadsam(m), balowo(m), streetzdreamz(m), NubiLove(m), EROMS38(m), Fogman(m), yemaat2000, shella1759, oyesam2004(m), cescfrank(m), singlefade25(f), abiolaewuola(m), uchebest2006(m), Olutty88(m), Skyjoe, bellong, skylane222(m), UptrendCrafts, Pascal181, jieta, ahnie(f), Osemekedgreat3(m), keni, Techwriter, KingAfo(m), bizie(m), maberry(m), jbhill(m), jidedoKQ(m), ScepticalPyrrho, jeffizy(m), mygee2t(m), joyjonathan, obiuchesil, mifavour(f), muhakeem, WalkerMichael(m), scholes23(m), loseyourseld(m), Treasuredlove, SlyIg(f), 300wayne, mctowel01, djmask(m), rad8(m), divineshare(m), Anaximander(f), mgbogo, IcemanP(m), uscofield, SMREXY(m), chessguru(m), Bellarita, Darkkarma, Innerkonsult, dellod(m), WildChild00(m), Epilsantoh, kacchy(m), techycontents, tooth4tooth, BilltheDON(m), Legendbaba1(m), GudluckIBB(m), Olivermo(m), sultan1014(m), 3kay945(m), edlion57(m), Trinity213, EzeChux(m), clinz, Louis005(m), Spidermon, cogwuche, PGlitters(m), 22General(m), webincomeplus(m), TASZIE(m), udejiga17(m), kokokriss, lonngmann(m), RichnNice247(m), bethyz(f), Epraize(m), GovernorMaxx, athorello(m), sloopyy, farady, Beautifulswan, lipopo, Maferick, beatbycynthia(f), dljbd1(m), sal1974, Sunclinton, Had1zasaf, Posh(m), tundee2(m), Lilimax(f) and 248 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28