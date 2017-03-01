₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,464 members, 3,403,932 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 10:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma (3514 Views)
Jane Emoka's Nude Photos With Chidinma Okeke Surfaces / Empress Njamah Post Shirtless Picture Of Herself Before Bedtime: / Ini Edo Slams Critics Of Her AMVCA Dress,shares Stunning Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by jesusson22: 8:58am
Empress Njmah shared some stunning photos she took at the AMVCA on Sunday. She posed with colleagues, Chioma Akphotha, Ufuoma McDermott, Desmond Elliott and Ramsey Nouah.
See more below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/empress-njamah-shares-stunning-photos.html?m=1
2 Shares
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by eshietIntrepid(m): 9:02am
[quote author=jesusson22 post=54347147]Empress Njmah shared some stunning photos she took at the AMVCA on Sunday. She posed with colleagues, Chioma Akphotha, Ufuoma McDermott, Desmond Elliott and Ramsey Nouah.
See more below...
Cc: Lalasticlala
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/empress-njamah-shares-stunning-photos.html?m=1[/quote)
What really make a photo stunning?
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by sexyjuly(f): 10:19am
beautiful and classy...dats d word
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by PeerMan: 10:20am
Nice Pose
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by idbami2(m): 10:20am
These ladies shld learn how to leht their breasts breathe.. ..
1 Like
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by RiversWatchDog(m): 10:21am
Nice outfit...
WATCH THE VIDEO AND PICS THAT LED TO KEMEN'S EVICTION FROM BBNAIJA >>
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/bbnaija-watch-video-that-led-to-kemens.html
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by ChubbychummyICE(f): 10:21am
Not dat nyz
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by emmanuel596(m): 10:21am
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by money121(m): 10:21am
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by Markshevy(m): 10:21am
Just matured and nice looking outfit,women,men and atmtmopher.Thumps up guys.These people booking space above me,is that how you guys want to start today? Remember their is GOD O.
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by Betsee: 10:22am
Empress don fine sha.. she kon even fair join. nice gown tho
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by brunofarad(m): 10:23am
Ok
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by Jayson1: 10:23am
Ramsey Noah, always looking good since 1976.
Those huge twins at Ufuoma's Chest though.
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by burkingx: 10:23am
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by Ekakamba: 10:24am
No news about Pretty MIke?
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by AdonaiRoofing(m): 10:25am
Faces that made Nollywoid thick.... Where are they these days?
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by Shortyy(f): 10:26am
Empress always looking like a member of the boom stick airways. Chioma is so beautiful
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by kaylex1994(m): 10:28am
Please who have multilinks charger here
1 Like
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by pesinfada(m): 10:29am
na dem sabi
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by chimdi101: 10:29am
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by miriamonukwu(f): 10:30am
Cute
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by GreenMavro: 10:31am
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by ojibole(m): 10:32am
where is mercy aigbe n hw come nobody wore naija outfit na
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by kennygee(f): 10:32am
What is Chioma wearing?
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by Flexherbal(m): 10:35am
Gorgeous , people!
|Re: Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma by Billyonaire: 10:36am
Our generation is aging out. Ohhh....I thought we will live forever.
(0) (Reply)
Update You Phone Firmware To The Latest Firewall Including Lateset Features Of Y / Stuffs 4 Jamb,neco,gce And Nebteb / Thenairatunes
Viewing this topic: omoodeogere(m), rossi5(f), divicoded, ugwup, aewhydot, hAlexandro, mrpaulcee96, Holarbizzy042, geozone, JustCurious, jerryunit48, tosan200(m), Lightening, Chiebunigom, sgring, aminho(m), andaxon, Diplomaticbeing(m), Adedolapo1, Oliran(f), Debbyborah, Hurlstarling, Dbakre1, sunniz12(m), HEFAIROHLUWA(m), afroniger, yeahh(m), smark61, LegitBoy(m), hohafrank, koolpope(m), LorDBolton, skedman(m), cris07, switdil(f), signature2012(m) and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8