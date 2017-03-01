Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Empress Njamah With Chioma Chukwuka, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot And Ufuoma (3514 Views)

Empress Njmah shared some stunning photos she took at the AMVCA on Sunday. She posed with colleagues, Chioma Akphotha, Ufuoma McDermott, Desmond Elliott and Ramsey Nouah.

Cc: Lalasticlala





Cc: Lalasticlala





beautiful and classy...dats d word

Nice Pose

These ladies shld learn how to leht their breasts breathe.. .. 1 Like



Not dat nyz

Just matured and nice looking outfit,women,men and atmtmopher.Thumps up guys.These people booking space above me,is that how you guys want to start today? Remember their is GOD O.

Empress don fine sha.. she kon even fair join. nice gown tho

Ok

Ramsey Noah, always looking good since 1976.













Those huge twins at Ufuoma's Chest though.

No news about Pretty MIke?

Faces that made Nollywoid thick.... Where are they these days?



Empress always looking like a member of the boom stick airways. Chioma is so beautiful

na dem sabi

Cute

where is mercy aigbe n hw come nobody wore naija outfit na

What is Chioma wearing?

Gorgeous , people!