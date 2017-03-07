Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum (2363 Views)

The resolution, on Tuesday, followed a motion by the Deputy Leader, Bala Na’Allah, who said the new Customs policy was “a serious matter”.



In his contribution, Kogi senator, Dino Melaye, said it was not possible to import vehicle without clearance or “collaboration” of the Customs.



The Senate resolved that Customs halt actions until the agency appears before its Committee on Customs.



Senate President Saraki Saraki said it was the responsibility of the senate to ensure welfare of Nigerians.



Customs had threatened to impound vehicles without duty papers, and to prosecute their owners.



GOOD MOVE. 1 Like

Things are working.









Buhari, stay away if you can



With all due respect 6 Likes

Okay

Does it even make sense?



You failed to do your duties at the border (which you are being paid for with tax payers money) and you want to punish the citizens for your ineptitude. 6 Likes

good move 1 Like

Nigeria is indeed a zoo



Long live kanu 3 Likes

The dullard of a president is no where to be found!



Idiotic Fulani blood sucker! 1 Like

this country is full of poo..i just tire

oshey, fvcking corrupt customs. the end game will be to impound people's cars at will if the resolution hadnt been halted. 1 Like

Good riddance 1 Like

I think the most important response is for custom to reduce their custom import dues... It's way too expensive... Let the Senate rather see to that... Let the dues be slashed by 70%

Weldon Senate.. 1 Like

CHAI. FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A LONG TIME THE SENATE IS DOING SOMETHING SENSIBLE. 1 Like

Nice one 1 Like

The rascal Dino Melaye is an elite. We all know where he reps

The Man with the Swag, Charisma, Demeanor. No other person but Kogi senator, Dino Melaye 1 Like

Customs is one of the corrupt agencies in nigeria,with all d impounded items being looted or sold to d public at peanut prices. Then they inturn declare a small amount to d govt 1 Like

Good.... Wish the nation continues this way ooo 1 Like

Confused people. Shouldn't they have gotten approval for the process before going to town with the implementation? 1 Like

Customs should slash tell duties on cars.



I need to import my molues.



I dey watch the greedy dealers on Nairaland autos

1 Like 1 Share

You're the one that is not making sense. If your car was smuggled across the border, you cheated the government of customs duties. Nobody is even arresting you for smuggling, they're saying give us our money and we'll forget that you smuggled the car and you're still here complaining.

Nonsense!!!



nice one

Its a good decision coming from the senate.

can they really stop the customs? I totally oppose and condemn the move by the customs but we know our senators. They just make the noise!



mount the borders properly and you will get result instead of suffering the masses for your inaction

we don tell them before say kolework,mount the borders properly and you will get result instead of suffering the masses for your inaction

You failed to do your duties at the border (which you are being paid for with tax payers money) and you want to punish the citizens for your ineptitude.

Just like they went around stealing people rice from their shops at night claiming they are contrabands. Ineptitude everywhere.

Can they? I doubt they can stop it. They can only advise.

Authority against authority.









