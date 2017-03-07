₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by khalifjgusau(m): 12:50pm
The Senate has passed a resolution directing the Nigerian Customs Service to halt its plan to penalise Nigerians who do not pay duties on their vehicles within one month.
The resolution, on Tuesday, followed a motion by the Deputy Leader, Bala Na’Allah, who said the new Customs policy was “a serious matter”.
In his contribution, Kogi senator, Dino Melaye, said it was not possible to import vehicle without clearance or “collaboration” of the Customs.
The Senate resolved that Customs halt actions until the agency appears before its Committee on Customs.
Senate President Saraki Saraki said it was the responsibility of the senate to ensure welfare of Nigerians.
Customs had threatened to impound vehicles without duty papers, and to prosecute their owners.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/225391-breaking-senate-stops-nigerian-customs-vehicle-duty-ultimatum.html
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by madridguy(m): 12:51pm
GOOD MOVE.
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by LAFO(f): 12:51pm
Things are working.
Buhari, stay away if you can
With all due respect
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by babyfaceafrica: 12:51pm
Okay
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by SuperS1Panther: 12:52pm
Does it even make sense?
You failed to do your duties at the border (which you are being paid for with tax payers money) and you want to punish the citizens for your ineptitude.
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by bumi10: 12:58pm
good move
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by desquad: 12:58pm
Nigeria is indeed a zoo
Long live kanu
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by OgatheTop: 12:58pm
The dullard of a president is no where to be found!
Idiotic Fulani blood sucker!
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by doremi8: 12:58pm
SuperS1Panther:this country is full of poo..i just tire
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by prettyboi1989(m): 12:58pm
oshey, fvcking corrupt customs. the end game will be to impound people's cars at will if the resolution hadnt been halted.
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by kushfc(m): 12:59pm
Good riddance
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by Compliance(m): 12:59pm
I think the most important response is for custom to reduce their custom import dues... It's way too expensive... Let the Senate rather see to that... Let the dues be slashed by 70%
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by Vizzim(m): 12:59pm
Weldon Senate..
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by catlova2: 1:00pm
CHAI. FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A LONG TIME THE SENATE IS DOING SOMETHING SENSIBLE.
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by Abbeyme: 1:00pm
Nice one
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by maynation(f): 1:00pm
The rascal Dino Melaye is an elite. We all know where he reps
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by DollarAngel(m): 1:01pm
The Man with the Swag, Charisma, Demeanor. No other person but Kogi senator, Dino Melaye
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by kingreign: 1:01pm
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by emperorAY(m): 1:01pm
Customs is one of the corrupt agencies in nigeria,with all d impounded items being looted or sold to d public at peanut prices. Then they inturn declare a small amount to d govt
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by Waspy(m): 1:02pm
Good.... Wish the nation continues this way ooo
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by fpeter(f): 1:02pm
Confused people. Shouldn't they have gotten approval for the process before going to town with the implementation?
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by JustinSlayer69: 1:03pm
Customs should slash tell duties on cars.
I need to import my molues.
I dey watch the greedy dealers on Nairaland autos
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by SBG04: 1:03pm
SuperS1Panther:You're the one that is not making sense. If your car was smuggled across the border, you cheated the government of customs duties. Nobody is even arresting you for smuggling, they're saying give us our money and we'll forget that you smuggled the car and you're still here complaining.
Nonsense!!!
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by tolexy007(m): 1:04pm
nice one
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by koji01: 1:05pm
Its a good decision coming from the senate.
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by Goke7: 1:06pm
can they really stop the customs? I totally oppose and condemn the move by the customs but we know our senators. They just make the noise!
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by ibro2much(m): 1:07pm
we don tell them before say kolework,
mount the borders properly and you will get result instead of suffering the masses for your inaction
http://www.nairaland.com/3660157/nigeria-customs-gives-deadline-payment#54216389
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by TheFreeOne: 1:08pm
prettyboi1989:
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by tete7000(m): 1:10pm
SuperS1Panther:
Just like they went around stealing people rice from their shops at night claiming they are contrabands. Ineptitude everywhere.
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by dustydee: 1:10pm
Can they? I doubt they can stop it. They can only advise.
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by ItuExchange(m): 1:11pm
Authority against authority.
Perfect Money/Payeer here: ituglobalfx.com.ng
|Re: BREAKING: Senate Stops Nigerian Customs Vehicle Duty Ultimatum by UltimatedeBest(m): 1:12pm
SBG04:
Ntoor
Forex Revolution Trading System / Ezzu River: Five LGAs Worry Over Looming Epidemic / Invest Your Money Profitably!
