Details later…



The physically Challenged Empowerment Initiative stage a protest at Lagos State Governor's office, Alausa over the closure of Majidun-Owotu center and unlawful detention of their members.

Details later…





The guy blocks highway nowadays whenever he is on the move. Even his predecessor, Raji Fashola didn't behave in this manner.



I wont be surprised if he stays off office today



To me all Northerners are physically challenged.

serious matter

All of them are Hausa people. They passed through my office via Motor Ways. I swear, those guys were plenty die.

They should occupy his office.

My spirit is with them

see them

Their grievances should be heard.

Most are aboki who prefer to beg at Sabi. However, it is unfortunate we leave in a society who cares less for the physically challenged. I think it's high time someone with challenge is bored into an office and probably a separate parastatal set aside solely for their needs.

Wrong day to protest though, ain't they aware Gomina Ambidextrous will be busy today

Learn good governance from Anambra state. This shows that Ambode is really performing.Learn good governance from Anambra state.

I almost hit one of them this morning...but it was a peaceful protest

Lagos is working

Lagos for all.





They have the civil right to protest.





Ambo my guy, listen to dis pipu and do the needful

Awusas constituting nuisance in Lagos.

They worked for him during the election. Now they are back for their entitlements

so these people don get union finally

metromediaboss:

The physically Challenged Empowerment Initiative stage a protest at Lagos State Governor’s office, Alausa over the closure of Majidun-Owotu center and unlawful detention of their members.



Details later…



http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-physical-challenge-groups.html



Mr Ambode pls listen to them