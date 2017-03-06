₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by metromediaboss: 1:54pm
The physically Challenged Empowerment Initiative stage a protest at Lagos State Governor’s office, Alausa over the closure of Majidun-Owotu center and unlawful detention of their members.
Details later…
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-physical-challenge-groups.html
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Keneking: 1:55pm
Great protest
The guy blocks highway nowadays whenever he is on the move. Even his predecessor, Raji Fashola didn't behave in this manner.
I wont be surprised if he stays off office today
Useless government
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by folarinmiles(m): 2:07pm
Physically challenged or Northerners
To me all Northerners are physically challenged.
Even if not, he will form one
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by zinachidi(m): 2:27pm
folarinmiles:y are u shining ur teeth na? U think what u said was funny.. everything shouldn't be tribalistic..
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by TINALETC3(f): 2:44pm
(
folarinmiles:
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Expl0rers: 2:44pm
serious matter
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Angelb4: 2:45pm
All of them are Hausa people. They passed through my office via Motor Ways. I swear, those guys were plenty die.
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Rimimafia: 2:45pm
They should occupy his office.
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Goodlyhrt(m): 2:45pm
My spirit is with them
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by samzy(m): 2:46pm
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Michaelpresh(m): 2:46pm
see them
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Pavore9: 2:47pm
Their grievances should be heard.
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by darocha1(m): 2:47pm
Most are aboki who prefer to beg at Sabi. However, it is unfortunate we leave in a society who cares less for the physically challenged. I think it's high time someone with challenge is bored into an office and probably a separate parastatal set aside solely for their needs.
Wrong day to protest though, ain't they aware Gomina Ambidextrous will be busy today
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Bizgold: 2:47pm
Kids full Nairaland
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Deathslater: 2:48pm
This shows that Ambode is really performing.
Learn good governance from Anambra state.
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Papykush: 2:48pm
I almost hit one of them this morning...but it was a peaceful protest
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Mattins(m): 2:49pm
Lagos is working
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Day11(m): 2:50pm
Lagos for all.
They have the civil right to protest.
Ambo my guy, listen to dis pipu and do the needful
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by maynation(f): 2:51pm
Awusas constituting nuisance in Lagos.
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 2:53pm
They worked for him during the election. Now they are back for their entitlements
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by yteds: 2:59pm
so these people don get union finally
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Familyfirst: 3:02pm
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by mladuo51(f): 3:05pm
Mr Ambode pls listen to them
|Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by spayor(m): 3:21pm
Goodlyhrt:where you keep your body....e for folo dem too na....abi chairmo no dey folo protest
