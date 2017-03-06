₦airaland Forum

Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by metromediaboss: 1:54pm
The physically Challenged Empowerment Initiative stage a protest at Lagos State Governor’s office, Alausa over the closure of Majidun-Owotu center and unlawful detention of their members.

Details later…

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-physical-challenge-groups.html

Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Keneking: 1:55pm
Great protest angry angry angry

The guy blocks highway nowadays whenever he is on the move. Even his predecessor, Raji Fashola didn't behave in this manner.

I wont be surprised if he stays off office today cry cry cry

Useless government embarassed embarassed embarassed

3 Likes

Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by folarinmiles(m): 2:07pm
Physically challenged or Northerners

To me all Northerners are physically challenged.
Even if not, he will form one grin

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by zinachidi(m): 2:27pm
folarinmiles:
Physically challenged or Northerners

To me all Northerners are physically challenged.
Even if not, he will form one grin
y are u shining ur teeth na? U think what u said was funny.. everything shouldn't be tribalistic..

1 Like

Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by TINALETC3(f): 2:44pm
undecided(
folarinmiles:
Physically challenged or Northerners

To me all Northerners are physically challenged.
Even if not, he will form one grin

3 Likes

Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Expl0rers: 2:44pm
serious matter
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Angelb4: 2:45pm
All of them are Hausa people. They passed through my office via Motor Ways. I swear, those guys were plenty die.
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Rimimafia: 2:45pm
They should occupy his office.
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Goodlyhrt(m): 2:45pm
My spirit is with them
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by samzy(m): 2:46pm
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Michaelpresh(m): 2:46pm
see them
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Pavore9: 2:47pm
Their grievances should be heard.
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by darocha1(m): 2:47pm
Most are aboki who prefer to beg at Sabi. However, it is unfortunate we leave in a society who cares less for the physically challenged. I think it's high time someone with challenge is bored into an office and probably a separate parastatal set aside solely for their needs.
Wrong day to protest though, ain't they aware Gomina Ambidextrous will be busy today
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Bizgold: 2:47pm
Kids full Nairaland
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Deathslater: 2:48pm
This shows that Ambode is really performing. grin grin grin grin

Learn good governance from Anambra state. cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Papykush: 2:48pm
I almost hit one of them this morning...but it was a peaceful protest
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Mattins(m): 2:49pm
Lagos is working
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Day11(m): 2:50pm
Lagos for all.


They have the civil right to protest.


Ambo my guy, listen to dis pipu and do the needful
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by maynation(f): 2:51pm
Awusas constituting nuisance in Lagos. undecided
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 2:53pm
They worked for him during the election. Now they are back for their entitlements
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by yteds: 2:59pm
so these people don get union finally
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by Familyfirst: 3:02pm
metromediaboss:
The physically Challenged Empowerment Initiative stage a protest at Lagos State Governor’s office, Alausa over the closure of Majidun-Owotu center and unlawful detention of their members.

Details later…

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-physical-challenge-groups.html

see 80 FACTS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT OBASANJO AS HE TURNS 80
http://www.dailyfamily.ng/80-facts-you-need-to-know-about-obasanjo-at-80/
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by mladuo51(f): 3:05pm
Mr Ambode pls listen to them
Re: Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) by spayor(m): 3:21pm
Goodlyhrt:
My spirit is with them
where you keep your body....e for folo dem too na....abi chairmo no dey folo protest

(0) (Reply)

