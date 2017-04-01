₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by jonhemma11: 9:42pm
Otodo Gbame residents have taken their protest to Governor Ambode's office in Alausa.In Simon Ateba's words who covered the story,the demolition is a terrible one.He said...
'Terrible Governor. Terrible APC government. Terrible 419 change'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/otodo-gbame-residents-take-their.html?m=1
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by josephine123: 9:59pm
Hmmm... Na wa o
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by damilolammm(m): 10:00pm
See how the people who voted for change are now suffering the change
Nigeria
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by swagagolic01: 10:01pm
This is wickedness
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by Hidentity(m): 10:02pm
One day, the poor will have nothing to eat, but the rich. A good government fights poverty, not the poor. It provides alternative, not a fix.
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by MediumStout(m): 10:02pm
And tomorrow this same people will protest that they want biafra? No wonder everyone sees biafra as a pipe dream
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by tstx(m): 10:02pm
Goodluck
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by tstx(m): 10:03pm
Hidentity:That day will never come in Nigeria
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by Dcomrade(m): 10:04pm
Useless Politicians.. ...they will promise you all and act like one of you before election only to make you homeless after elections. Idiotic people.
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:04pm
When we said we dont vote people called us foolish.
What can be more foolishbthan electing a man/woman who will compound your problems
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by Pavore9: 10:04pm
When will come out of it?
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by SmartMugu: 10:04pm
tstx:Jonathan
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by eyeview: 10:05pm
...and they voted for this APC oooo :
There is something about APC that makes them rule the people with wickedness and insensitivity.
From the states they control to the federal.
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by Horleey: 10:05pm
But why would d govt demolish their house without providing an alternative. This is unlike my amiable Ambode...
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by uyiekpenn(m): 10:05pm
The heart of Black people is naturally wicked. Why evacuate people from their homes when you have no alternative for them? I'm beginning to believe that Nigeria is cursed with the worst type of leaders. Where does Governor Ambode want them to go from here? I just don't understand. Have we lost our sense of humanity?
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by Angeleena(f): 10:06pm
and na dem,carry APC,for head pass..
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by tstx(m): 10:07pm
SmartMugu:Ebele. lol
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by veinless(f): 10:08pm
Lagos govt shld av mercy on these people, at least an arrangement shld have been put in place b4 demolition....living in that area is not their choice in the 1st place they dont have any option, now you demolish their houses without any arrangement for them, what happens to their welfare?
we still have a long way to go in this country
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by lonelydora(m): 10:08pm
This is the height of wickedness. People who voted for you and instead helping them you compound their problems.
Biko, the angel holding the trumpet should just sound it, let's just leave this wicked world.
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by onyedikachukwue(m): 10:10pm
That's how nefarious this politicians can be , this is disheartening
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by binsanni(m): 10:11pm
Angeleena:and they are all homeless..
may Allah safe guide them.
hmm say no to change
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by cr7rooney10(m): 10:11pm
Lagoons
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by hoodmenconcept(m): 10:11pm
OLuwa, ibo ni oju re wa?
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by femijay8271(m): 10:12pm
If I tell una say we blacks we never mature for anything, una go talk say I no know wetin I dey talk, abi? common alternative, them no fit provide for dis people them.
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by Acetyl(m): 10:13pm
Nigeria can't be good or better again...
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by fatdick(m): 10:13pm
I'm speechless.
Life is just not fair. Too full of uncertainties. A thin line between wealth and poverty. In this part of the world, you had better not be on the poverty side cos the wealthy and powerful takes all.
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by twilliamx: 10:13pm
h=mm
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by ednut1(m): 10:14pm
Sad what the LASG has done, but protest wont change anything. they shud move on. see their houses on water below. they shud have at least relocated dem
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by maxiuc(m): 10:15pm
Just the begining
for those that voted nd supported PDP sorrry oo
For APC zombis ntoor
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by Chikeluba25(m): 10:16pm
Ambode is working. Make una sleep for him office since that is what he want
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by chi4ik: 10:16pm
MediumStout:you have a chronic brain tumor. is that community sound like Igbo community? oh I forgot, u are suffering from multiple sclerosis
|Re: Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics by NobleBeer: 10:16pm
We can't actually say others hasn't suffered this same fate in the hands of Fashola in the past too. But Ambode may have signed off on their rehabilitation without us knowing sha. Maybe the ..... Abeg! ! ! Make I shut up jare
