'Terrible Governor. Terrible APC government. Terrible 419 change'.







Otodo Gbame residents have taken their protest to Governor Ambode's office in Alausa.In Simon Ateba's words who covered the story,the demolition is a terrible one.He said...'Terrible Governor. Terrible APC government. Terrible 419 change'.

Hmmm... Na wa o



Nigeria See how the people who voted for change are now suffering the changeNigeria





This is wickedness 1 Like

One day, the poor will have nothing to eat, but the rich. A good government fights poverty, not the poor. It provides alternative, not a fix. 6 Likes

And tomorrow this same people will protest that they want biafra? No wonder everyone sees biafra as a pipe dream

Goodluck

One day, the poor we have nothing to eat, but the rich. That day will never come in Nigeria

Useless Politicians.. ...they will promise you all and act like one of you before election only to make you homeless after elections. Idiotic people. 4 Likes

When we said we dont vote people called us foolish.

What can be more foolishbthan electing a man/woman who will compound your problems

When will come out of it?

Jonathan

...and they voted for this APC oooo :

There is something about APC that makes them rule the people with wickedness and insensitivity.

From the states they control to the federal.

But why would d govt demolish their house without providing an alternative. This is unlike my amiable Ambode... 1 Like

The heart of Black people is naturally wicked. Why evacuate people from their homes when you have no alternative for them? I'm beginning to believe that Nigeria is cursed with the worst type of leaders. Where does Governor Ambode want them to go from here? I just don't understand. Have we lost our sense of humanity?

and na dem,carry APC,for head pass.. 1 Like

Ebele. lol

Lagos govt shld av mercy on these people, at least an arrangement shld have been put in place b4 demolition....living in that area is not their choice in the 1st place they dont have any option, now you demolish their houses without any arrangement for them, what happens to their welfare?



we still have a long way to go in this country 3 Likes

This is the height of wickedness. People who voted for you and instead helping them you compound their problems.





Biko, the angel holding the trumpet should just sound it, let's just leave this wicked world. 1 Like

That's how nefarious this politicians can be , this is disheartening

and they are all homeless..may Allah safe guide them.hmm say no to change

may Allah safe guide them.

hmm say no to change and they are all homeless..may Allah safe guide them.hmm say no to change

Lagoons

OLuwa, ibo ni oju re wa?

If I tell una say we blacks we never mature for anything, una go talk say I no know wetin I dey talk, abi? common alternative, them no fit provide for dis people them.

Nigeria can't be good or better again...

I'm speechless.

Life is just not fair. Too full of uncertainties. A thin line between wealth and poverty. In this part of the world, you had better not be on the poverty side cos the wealthy and powerful takes all.

h=mm

Sad what the LASG has done, but protest wont change anything. they shud move on. see their houses on water below. they shud have at least relocated dem

Just the begining

for those that voted nd supported PDP sorrry oo













For APC zombis ntoor

Ambode is working. Make una sleep for him office since that is what he want

you have a chronic brain tumor. is that community sound like Igbo community? oh I forgot, u are suffering from multiple sclerosis