₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,755 members, 3,404,802 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 05:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria (6429 Views)
Buhari Swears In Onnoghen As Acting Chief Justice Of Nigeria / Buhari Takes Water As Osinbajo, Saraki And Chief Justice Take Juice (pic) / Judicial Commission Okays Onnoghen As Next Chief Justice Of Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by robosky02(m): 2:41pm
Personality Profile: Hon. Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen Chief Judge of Nigeria
Hon. Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen was born on the 22nd December, 1950 at Okurike Town, Biase L.G.A. of Cross Rivers State.
He attended the Presbyterian Primary School, Okurike Town between 1959 and 1965.
He later proceeded to Accra, Ghana to attend Odorgorno Secondary School, Adabraka, Accra, Ghana between 1967 and 1972 for his West African Examination Council (WAEC) Exams.
He was at Accra Academy, Accra Ghana between 1972 and 1974 for his WAEC (A-Levels) before proceeding to the University of Ghana, Legon, Ghana between 1974 and 1977 to obtain his Bachelor of Law Degree (LL.B (Hons)) and graduated with 2nd Class Upper Division.
He attended the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos between 1977 and 1978 for his B.L certificate.
Her previous professional appointments/positions held include:
Pupil State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Ikeja, Lagos, Ogun State (1978 - 1979)
Partner in the Law Firm of Effiom Ekong & Company, Calabar (1979 – 1988)
Principal Partner/Head of Chamber of Walter Onneghen & Associates, Calabar (1988 -1989)
High Court Judge, Cross Rivers State Judiciary (1989 - 1998)
Chairman, Cross Rivers State Armed Robbery and Fire Arms Tribunal (1990 - 1993)
Chairman, Judicial Enquiry into the Crisis between Student of the University of Calabar and Obufa Esuk Orok Community, Calabar (1996)
Chairman, Failed Bank Tribunal, Ibadan Zone (1998)
Judge, High Court of Rivers State (1992 - 2004)
Justice of the Court of Appeal (1998 – 2005)
He was today 7th march 2017 sworn in as the Chief Judge of Nigeria
http://supremecourt.gov.ng/Profile/details/65
2 Likes
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by thesicilian: 2:47pm
In his mind now he studied abroad. Well, congratulations to him sha.
6 Likes
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by robosky02(m): 2:49pm
thesicilian:
weather Cambridge or Ecobridge
he has reach the peak of his career
kudos
17 Likes
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by thesicilian: 2:54pm
robosky02:Partly true. Technically the peak of his career would be at the continental and world stages. But he has done very well.
3 Likes
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by Expl0rers: 2:55pm
Hmmm... Interesting
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by robosky02(m): 2:57pm
Past Chief Justices of Nigeria
Hon. Justice Edwin Speed, 1914-1918
Hon. Justice Sir Ralph Combe, 1918-1929
Hon. Justice Donald kingdon, 1929-1946
Hon. Justice Sir John Verity, 1946-1954
Hon. Justice Stafford Foster Sutton (Past CJF)
Hon. Justice Adetokunbo Ademola KBE, GCON 1958 -
Hon. Justice Taslim Olawale Elias CFR, GCON 1972 -
Hon. Justice Darnley Arthur Alexander CBE,KCMG,CFR,GCON 1975 -
Hon. Justice Atanda Fatai-Williams CON,GCON 1979 -
Hon. Justice George Sodeinde Sowemimo CON,GCON 1983 -
Hon. Justice Ayo Gabriel lrikefe OFR,CON,GCON 1985 -
Hon. Justice Muhammed Bello CON,GCON 1987 -
Hon. Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais CON,GCON 1995 -
Hon. Justice Salisu Modibo Alfa Belgore CON,GCON 2006 -
Hon. Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi CON, GCON 2007 -
Hon. Justice Aloysius Iyorgyer Katsina-Alu CON, GCON 2010 -
Hon. Justice Dahiru Musdapher CON, CFR, FNIALS, GCON 2011 -
Hon. Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar JSC, CON, CFR, FNIALS, GCON 2012 -
Hon. Justice Mahmud Mohammed GCON 2014-
Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen 2017
http://supremecourt.gov.ng/Profile/PastCjn
3 Likes
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by Chikelue2000(m): 2:59pm
thesicilian:Those who study here in Africa r more brilliant n extra ordinary than those Abroad, my opinion though. Check most appointment, u'll see for yourself
1 Like
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by robosky02(m): 3:08pm
thesicilian:
you have not even gotten a milk let alone the peak.....
and you are here talking....
6 Likes
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by thesicilian: 3:13pm
Chikelue2000:As brilliant? Maybe. More brilliant? Seriously doubt that.
2 Likes
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by thesicilian: 3:15pm
robosky02:1. You don't know me. 2. Your entire statement is fallacious. 3. Not to mention the grammatical blunders.
1 Like
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by mavister(m): 4:05pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by mwizzy(m): 4:05pm
this man will make waves
2 Likes
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by Papykush: 4:06pm
Educating...
1 Like
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by smartjohn20: 4:06pm
ok
2 Likes
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by olakunlea1(m): 4:06pm
you're doinq yhaself lol...
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by charlyb12: 4:07pm
smartjohn20:you are back again abi. ok gang.. lalasticllala
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by DirewolfofStark(m): 4:08pm
Congratulations on your long overdue elevation milord.
We know that it wouldn't have taken so long and there wouldn't have been so much drama to confirm you if your name had been Usman Mohammad.
1 Like
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by Tazdroid(m): 4:08pm
The erudite Honourable Justice, I pray he delivers his best towards the sanitization of the judiciary
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by Maskavel: 4:09pm
Papykush:
1 Like
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by Agimor(m): 4:09pm
Ghana dor turn abroad. Well congrats Sir!
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by teganto(m): 4:10pm
kemo lala
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by DozieInc(m): 4:13pm
Kudos to him
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by naijaking1: 4:13pm
Thank God he has no degree from any stupid Islamic studies program.
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by Jokkarm2: 4:16pm
Sir we welcome you as the CJN please with due respect , kindly fasting the prosecution of those looters and put as many as porsible in jail. This is the only way they can stop stealing our money .
Looters are responsible for our current situation . No jobs, no money , hunger everywhere .
How long will it be?
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by smartmey61(m): 4:19pm
robosky02:and SILIKAN is still dandling at the bottom if his own. get a life outta NL
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by theway83: 4:22pm
may God enter this one mind so that he will being able to fighting corruption.
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by burkingx: 4:30pm
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by YOUNGKAHUNA: 4:36pm
[quote]He was at Accra Academy, Accra Ghana between
1972 and 1974 for his WAEC (A-Levels) before
proceeding to the University of Ghana, Legon,
Ghana between 1974 and 1977 to obtain his
Bachelor of Law Degree (LL.B (Hons)) and
graduated with 2nd Class Upper Division.[quote] isn't law a five (5) years course??
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by Familyfirst: 4:37pm
robosky02:See 21 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE NEW CJN
http://www.dailyfamily.ng/21-facts-know-justice-onnoghen-17th-cheif-justice-nigeriacjn/
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by princessayesha(f): 4:50pm
Congratulations sir...nima wata rana zan ok bye
|Re: Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria by math2000: 4:50pm
.it is considered invalid... such an oath by osinbajo to judge Onnoghen is considered an invalid and useless oath. the seat of the chief judge is still considered to be vacate. because osibanjo as no power to administer oath.
osibanjo has no power to administer an oath to judge of the supreme court. that why mr buhari may ran away
osibanjo is an illiterate phd holder from university of lagos.
How APC Dealt With PDP In Rivers East Senatorial Zone / CBN, AGF Trade Blame Over Oil Bloc Account / Acn Versus Mimiko In Ondo State
Viewing this topic: 1stallon(m), elabogado, frednino, nams77, olayinka63, Danty37(m), bender(m), farellstone, kinginglord, lordinoh(m), fishobi, Leysco(m), Karlman, datbay(m), robosky02(m), cornix14(m), omofunaab(m), sakbio, gr8eminent(m), niceprof, MbaanabaraAgu(m), georgen2u(m) and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22