Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Profile Of Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen: Chief Justice Of Nigeria (6429 Views)

Buhari Swears In Onnoghen As Acting Chief Justice Of Nigeria / Buhari Takes Water As Osinbajo, Saraki And Chief Justice Take Juice (pic) / Judicial Commission Okays Onnoghen As Next Chief Justice Of Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Hon. Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen was born on the 22nd December, 1950 at Okurike Town, Biase L.G.A. of Cross Rivers State.



He attended the Presbyterian Primary School, Okurike Town between 1959 and 1965.

He later proceeded to Accra, Ghana to attend Odorgorno Secondary School, Adabraka, Accra, Ghana between 1967 and 1972 for his West African Examination Council (WAEC) Exams.





He was at Accra Academy, Accra Ghana between 1972 and 1974 for his WAEC (A-Levels) before proceeding to the University of Ghana, Legon, Ghana between 1974 and 1977 to obtain his Bachelor of Law Degree (LL.B (Hons)) and graduated with 2nd Class Upper Division.





He attended the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos between 1977 and 1978 for his B.L certificate.





Her previous professional appointments/positions held include:



Pupil State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Ikeja, Lagos, Ogun State (1978 - 1979)



Partner in the Law Firm of Effiom Ekong & Company, Calabar (1979 – 1988)



Principal Partner/Head of Chamber of Walter Onneghen & Associates, Calabar (1988 -1989)



High Court Judge, Cross Rivers State Judiciary (1989 - 1998)



Chairman, Cross Rivers State Armed Robbery and Fire Arms Tribunal (1990 - 1993)



Chairman, Judicial Enquiry into the Crisis between Student of the University of Calabar and Obufa Esuk Orok Community, Calabar (1996)



Chairman, Failed Bank Tribunal, Ibadan Zone (1998)



Judge, High Court of Rivers State (1992 - 2004)



Justice of the Court of Appeal (1998 – 2005)



He was today 7th march 2017 sworn in as the Chief Judge of Nigeria



http://supremecourt.gov.ng/Profile/details/65 Personality Profile: Hon. Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen Chief Judge of NigeriaHon. Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen was born on the 22nd December, 1950 at Okurike Town, Biase L.G.A. of Cross Rivers State.He attended the Presbyterian Primary School, Okurike Town between 1959 and 1965.He later proceeded to Accra, Ghana to attend Odorgorno Secondary School, Adabraka, Accra, Ghana between 1967 and 1972 for his West African Examination Council (WAEC) Exams.He was at Accra Academy, Accra Ghana between 1972 and 1974 for his WAEC (A-Levels) before proceeding to the University of Ghana, Legon, Ghana between 1974 and 1977 to obtain his Bachelor of Law Degree (LL.B (Hons)) and graduated with 2nd Class Upper Division.He attended the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos between 1977 and 1978 for his B.L certificate.Her previous professional appointments/positions held include:Pupil State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Ikeja, Lagos, Ogun State (1978 - 1979)Partner in the Law Firm of Effiom Ekong & Company, Calabar (1979 – 1988)Principal Partner/Head of Chamber of Walter Onneghen & Associates, Calabar (1988 -1989)High Court Judge, Cross Rivers State Judiciary (1989 - 1998)Chairman, Cross Rivers State Armed Robbery and Fire Arms Tribunal (1990 - 1993)Chairman, Judicial Enquiry into the Crisis between Student of the University of Calabar and Obufa Esuk Orok Community, Calabar (1996)Chairman, Failed Bank Tribunal, Ibadan Zone (1998)Judge, High Court of Rivers State (1992 - 2004)Justice of the Court of Appeal (1998 – 2005)He was today 7th march 2017 sworn in as the Chief Judge of Nigeria 2 Likes

In his mind now he studied abroad. Well, congratulations to him sha. 6 Likes

thesicilian:

In his mind now he studied abroad. Well, congratulations to him sha.



weather Cambridge or Ecobridge



he has reach the peak of his career





kudos weather Cambridge or Ecobridgehe has reach the peak of his careerkudos 17 Likes

robosky02:







weather Cambridge or Ecobridge



he has reach the peak of his career





kudos Partly true. Technically the peak of his career would be at the continental and world stages. But he has done very well. Partly true. Technically the peak of his career would be at the continental and world stages. But he has done very well. 3 Likes

Hmmm... Interesting







Hon. Justice Edwin Speed, 1914-1918

Hon. Justice Sir Ralph Combe, 1918-1929

Hon. Justice Donald kingdon, 1929-1946

Hon. Justice Sir John Verity, 1946-1954

Hon. Justice Stafford Foster Sutton (Past CJF)

Hon. Justice Adetokunbo Ademola KBE, GCON 1958 -

Hon. Justice Taslim Olawale Elias CFR, GCON 1972 -

Hon. Justice Darnley Arthur Alexander CBE,KCMG,CFR,GCON 1975 -

Hon. Justice Atanda Fatai-Williams CON,GCON 1979 -

Hon. Justice George Sodeinde Sowemimo CON,GCON 1983 -

Hon. Justice Ayo Gabriel lrikefe OFR,CON,GCON 1985 -

Hon. Justice Muhammed Bello CON,GCON 1987 -

Hon. Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais CON,GCON 1995 -

Hon. Justice Salisu Modibo Alfa Belgore CON,GCON 2006 -

Hon. Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi CON, GCON 2007 -

Hon. Justice Aloysius Iyorgyer Katsina-Alu CON, GCON 2010 -

Hon. Justice Dahiru Musdapher CON, CFR, FNIALS, GCON 2011 -

Hon. Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar JSC, CON, CFR, FNIALS, GCON 2012 -

Hon. Justice Mahmud Mohammed GCON 2014-



Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen 2017





http://supremecourt.gov.ng/Profile/PastCjn Past Chief Justices of NigeriaHon. Justice Edwin Speed, 1914-1918Hon. Justice Sir Ralph Combe, 1918-1929Hon. Justice Donald kingdon, 1929-1946Hon. Justice Sir John Verity, 1946-1954Hon. Justice Stafford Foster Sutton (Past CJF)Hon. Justice Adetokunbo Ademola KBE, GCON 1958 -Hon. Justice Taslim Olawale Elias CFR, GCON 1972 -Hon. Justice Darnley Arthur Alexander CBE,KCMG,CFR,GCON 1975 -Hon. Justice Atanda Fatai-Williams CON,GCON 1979 -Hon. Justice George Sodeinde Sowemimo CON,GCON 1983 -Hon. Justice Ayo Gabriel lrikefe OFR,CON,GCON 1985 -Hon. Justice Muhammed Bello CON,GCON 1987 -Hon. Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais CON,GCON 1995 -Hon. Justice Salisu Modibo Alfa Belgore CON,GCON 2006 -Hon. Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi CON, GCON 2007 -Hon. Justice Aloysius Iyorgyer Katsina-Alu CON, GCON 2010 -Hon. Justice Dahiru Musdapher CON, CFR, FNIALS, GCON 2011 -Hon. Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar JSC, CON, CFR, FNIALS, GCON 2012 -Hon. Justice Mahmud Mohammed GCON 2014-Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen 2017 3 Likes

thesicilian:

In his mind now he studied abroad. Well, congratulations to him sha. Those who study here in Africa r more brilliant n extra ordinary than those Abroad, my opinion though. Check most appointment, u'll see for yourself Those who study here in Africa r more brilliant n extra ordinary than those Abroad, my opinion though. Check most appointment, u'll see for yourself 1 Like

thesicilian:



Partly true. Technically the peak of his career would be at the continental and world stages. But he has done very well.



you have not even gotten a milk let alone the peak.....

and you are here talking.... you have not even gotten a milk let alone the peak.....and you are here talking.... 6 Likes

Chikelue2000:

Those who study here in Africa r more brilliant n extra ordinary than those Abroad, my opinion though. Check most appointment, u'll see for yourself As brilliant? Maybe. More brilliant? Seriously doubt that. As brilliant? Maybe. More brilliant? Seriously doubt that. 2 Likes

robosky02:





you have not even gotten a milk let alone the peak..... and you are hear talking.... 1. You don't know me. 2. Your entire statement is fallacious. 3. Not to mention the grammatical blunders. 1. You don't know me. 2. Your entire statement is fallacious. 3. Not to mention the grammatical blunders. 1 Like

. 1 Like

this man will make waves 2 Likes

Educating... 1 Like

ok 2 Likes

you're doinq yhaself lol... you're doinq yhaself lol...

smartjohn20:

ok you are back again abi. ok gang.. lalasticllala you are back again abi. ok gang.. lalasticllala

Congratulations on your long overdue elevation milord.



We know that it wouldn't have taken so long and there wouldn't have been so much drama to confirm you if your name had been Usman Mohammad. 1 Like

The erudite Honourable Justice, I pray he delivers his best towards the sanitization of the judiciary

Papykush:



Educating... 1 Like

Ghana dor turn abroad. Well congrats Sir!

kemo lala kemo lala

Kudos to him

Thank God he has no degree from any stupid Islamic studies program.

Sir we welcome you as the CJN please with due respect , kindly fasting the prosecution of those looters and put as many as porsible in jail. This is the only way they can stop stealing our money .

Looters are responsible for our current situation . No jobs, no money , hunger everywhere .

How long will it be?

robosky02:







weather Cambridge or Ecobridge



he has reach the peak of his career





kudos and SILIKAN is still dandling at the bottom if his own. get a life outta NL and SILIKAN is still dandling at the bottom if his own. get a life outta NL

may God enter this one mind so that he will being able to fighting corruption.

[quote]He was at Accra Academy, Accra Ghana between

1972 and 1974 for his WAEC (A-Levels) before

proceeding to the University of Ghana, Legon,

Ghana between 1974 and 1977 to obtain his

Bachelor of Law Degree (LL.B (Hons)) and

graduated with 2nd Class Upper Division.[quote] isn't law a five (5) years course??

robosky02:

Personality Profile: Hon. Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen Chief Judge of Nigeria







Hon. Justice W.S. Nkanu Onnoghen was born on the 22nd December, 1950 at Okurike Town, Biase L.G.A. of Cross Rivers State.



He attended the Presbyterian Primary School, Okurike Town between 1959 and 1965.

He later proceeded to Accra, Ghana to attend Odorgorno Secondary School, Adabraka, Accra, Ghana between 1967 and 1972 for his West African Examination Council (WAEC) Exams.





He was at Accra Academy, Accra Ghana between 1972 and 1974 for his WAEC (A-Levels) before proceeding to the University of Ghana, Legon, Ghana between 1974 and 1977 to obtain his Bachelor of Law Degree (LL.B (Hons)) and graduated with 2nd Class Upper Division.





He attended the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos between 1977 and 1978 for his B.L certificate.





Her previous professional appointments/positions held include:



Pupil State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Ikeja, Lagos, Ogun State (1978 - 1979)



Partner in the Law Firm of Effiom Ekong & Company, Calabar (1979 – 1988)



Principal Partner/Head of Chamber of Walter Onneghen & Associates, Calabar (1988 -1989)



High Court Judge, Cross Rivers State Judiciary (1989 - 1998)



Chairman, Cross Rivers State Armed Robbery and Fire Arms Tribunal (1990 - 1993)



Chairman, Judicial Enquiry into the Crisis between Student of the University of Calabar and Obufa Esuk Orok Community, Calabar (1996)



Chairman, Failed Bank Tribunal, Ibadan Zone (1998)



Judge, High Court of Rivers State (1992 - 2004)



Justice of the Court of Appeal (1998 – 2005)



He was today 7th march 2017 sworn in as the Chief Judge of Nigeria



http://supremecourt.gov.ng/Profile/details/65 See 21 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE NEW CJN

http://www.dailyfamily.ng/21-facts-know-justice-onnoghen-17th-cheif-justice-nigeriacjn/ See 21 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE NEW CJN

ok bye Congratulations sir...nima wata rana zanok bye