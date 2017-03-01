₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by CEO1(m): 4:48pm
Onnoghen was born on December 22, 1950 at Okurike town, Biase local government area of Cross Rivers state.
After obtaining a law degree from the University of Legon, Ghana, he started his career as pupil state counsel at the ministry of justice, Lagos in 1978.
He practiced law for several years before he joined the bench.
He made history in Nigeria on April 11, 2014 when he, alongside some of his colleagues, made a landmark pronouncement in the case of two Igbo women, Gladys Ada Ukeje and Maria Nweke, who argued that they should have equal access as men to the inheritance of their parents.
In Igbo culture, women had been disinherited for ages as a result of tradition.
The two women sued the men in their families – and finally got justice as the case moved from the lower to the highest courts in the land.
He also upheld the death sentence meted out to Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, known as “Rev. King”, the general overseer of Christian Praying Assembly, who was accused of murdering a member of his church in 2006.
Futhermore, it was Onnoghen, who annulled Yar’Adua’s election in December 2008 and called for a fresh one, after the then Gen. Buhari argued that the election was rigged.
However, his decision, alongside other colleagues, did not hold as they did not have the required number of Justices to pull the judgement through.
Onnoghen is remarkably the first southerner to be CJN since 1987 when Ayo Irikefe retired, the cable revealed.
source: http://www.onenigeriablog.com/2017/03/profile-of-new-cjn-justice-walter.html
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by Keneking: 4:53pm
Ok.
Amazing profile.
But where is lalasticlala sef
"Futhermore, it was Onnoghen, who annulled Yar’Adua’s election in December 2008 and called for a fresh one, after the then Gen. Buhari argued that the election was rigged." Buhari must have benefited from this judgement in Year 2008, if not ...
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by AngelicBeing: 4:56pm
Good profile and he seems to be a no nonsense judge, l want to see him send more thieves both in the APC / PDP to jail beginning from Saraki , Amaechi etc and every corrupt politician who raped the commonwealth of Nigeria, we should build more prison houses to accommodate all these criminals in agbada both in Abuja and the 36 states of the federation. kudos to him
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by OgatheTop: 5:04pm
Buhari is a very big fool
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by freeborn76(m): 5:13pm
Good profile. I hope no mumu comes here to spew ethnic balderdash!
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by TheShopKeeper(m): 5:14pm
At last the needful has been done.
Congrats to the new CJN.
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by Hennyview: 5:15pm
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by GreenMavro: 5:15pm
THIS NA APC JUDGE...
I PREFER FINIDI JUDGE TO HIM
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by ta4ba3(m): 5:15pm
Like if you love the acting president of Nigeria... share if you love the chief justice of Nigeria.... happy zoo escape Nigerians we matching to a greater day
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by Iamdmentor1(m): 5:16pm
I love Osinbajo. Buhari should remain where ever he is
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by belovedkonsult: 5:16pm
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by freeborn76(m): 5:16pm
OgatheTop:
The story has nothing to do with Buhari, yet you just chose to insult the man for reasons best known to you; yet you wonder why your life is void and in disarray?
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by Mementoes(m): 5:16pm
AngelicBeing:Keep making yourself happy. No offense meant.
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by misteryman: 5:17pm
OgatheTop:
You mean CAPITAL ONE.
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by clevadani: 5:17pm
Osinbajo should just carry on.
PMB, thank you for the anti corruption fight.
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by TheTrueSeeker: 5:18pm
...
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by smartmey61(m): 5:18pm
No nosense man id say
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by Astuteleader(m): 5:18pm
Congratulations ur honour... Been a while i read something different here.
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by TheTrueSeeker: 5:18pm
CEO1:
Wait, slow down, did you say the women got justice? as in an Igbo woman can now legally get inheritance from her father's house?
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by shamecurls(m): 5:18pm
I just hope he will be able to sentence Nnamdi Kanu to death for treason.
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by maduxs: 5:18pm
Polishing a coin
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by Buharimustgo: 5:19pm
If we continue to do the right thing Nigeria will be great,Buhari is a monumental disaster to Nigeria's progress
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by Damilare6293: 5:20pm
May you never be corrupted..that is if u are not..
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by seunawo1(m): 5:21pm
Brother, This is too much. Beg God for mercy
OgatheTop:
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by GodIsFoolish: 5:23pm
OgatheTop:
stop insulting the presidiot of nigeria
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by Badgers14: 5:24pm
Ok nah
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by ekems2017(f): 5:24pm
Congratulations My Lord continue to stand for the common man and God will see you through
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by tribalistseun: 5:24pm
Buhari can go and now die. My brother is now sweared in
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by EMMAXBLESS(m): 5:25pm
I know you are corrupt but may the lord reduce your level of Corruption so that you can end well. Amen
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by target14: 5:27pm
|Re: Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria by anonimi: 5:29pm
CEO1:
Someone is either confused or trying to be half-smart!
