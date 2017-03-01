Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Profile Of Justice Walter Onnoghen, The New Chief Justice Of Nigeria (2730 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





After obtaining a law degree from the University of Legon, Ghana, he started his career as pupil state counsel at the ministry of justice, Lagos in 1978.



He practiced law for several years before he joined the bench.



He made history in Nigeria on April 11, 2014 when he, alongside some of his colleagues, made a landmark pronouncement in the case of two Igbo women, Gladys Ada Ukeje and Maria Nweke, who argued that they should have equal access as men to the inheritance of their parents.



In Igbo culture, women had been disinherited for ages as a result of tradition.



The two women sued the men in their families – and finally got justice as the case moved from the lower to the highest courts in the land.



He also upheld the death sentence meted out to Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, known as “Rev. King”, the general overseer of Christian Praying Assembly, who was accused of murdering a member of his church in 2006.



Futhermore, it was Onnoghen, who annulled Yar’Adua’s election in December 2008 and called for a fresh one, after the then Gen. Buhari argued that the election was rigged.



However, his decision, alongside other colleagues, did not hold as they did not have the required number of Justices to pull the judgement through.



Onnoghen is remarkably the first southerner to be CJN since 1987 when Ayo Irikefe retired, the cable revealed.





source: Onnoghen was born on December 22, 1950 at Okurike town, Biase local government area of Cross Rivers state.After obtaining a law degree from the University of Legon, Ghana, he started his career as pupil state counsel at the ministry of justice, Lagos in 1978.He practiced law for several years before he joined the bench.He made history in Nigeria on April 11, 2014 when he, alongside some of his colleagues, made a landmark pronouncement in the case of two Igbo women, Gladys Ada Ukeje and Maria Nweke, who argued that they should have equal access as men to the inheritance of their parents.In Igbo culture, women had been disinherited for ages as a result of tradition.The two women sued the men in their families – and finally got justice as the case moved from the lower to the highest courts in the land.He also upheld the death sentence meted out to Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, known as “Rev. King”, the general overseer of Christian Praying Assembly, who was accused of murdering a member of his church in 2006.Futhermore, it was Onnoghen, who annulled Yar’Adua’s election in December 2008 and called for a fresh one, after the then Gen. Buhari argued that the election was rigged.However, his decision, alongside other colleagues, did not hold as they did not have the required number of Justices to pull the judgement through.Onnoghen is remarkably the first southerner to be CJN since 1987 when Ayo Irikefe retired, the cable revealed.source: http://www.onenigeriablog.com/2017/03/profile-of-new-cjn-justice-walter.html 2 Likes





Amazing profile.



But where is lalasticlala sef



"Futhermore, it was Onnoghen, who annulled Yar’Adua’s election in December 2008 and called for a fresh one, after the then Gen. Buhari argued that the election was rigged." Buhari must have benefited from this judgement in Year 2008, if not ... Ok.Amazing profile.But where is lalasticlala sef"Futhermore, it was Onnoghen, who annulled Yar’Adua’s election in December 2008 and called for a fresh one, after the then Gen. Buhari argued that the election was rigged." Buhari must have benefited from this judgement in Year 2008, if not ...

Good profile and he seems to be a no nonsense judge, l want to see him send more thieves both in the APC / PDP to jail beginning from Saraki , Amaechi etc and every corrupt politician who raped the commonwealth of Nigeria, we should build more prison houses to accommodate all these criminals in agbada both in Abuja and the 36 states of the federation. kudos to him 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is a very big fool 4 Likes

Good profile. I hope no mumu comes here to spew ethnic balderdash!

At last the needful has been done.

Congrats to the new CJN.





THIS NA APC JUDGE...





I PREFER FINIDI JUDGE TO HIM THIS NA APC JUDGE...I PREFER FINIDI JUDGE TO HIM

Like if you love the acting president of Nigeria... share if you love the chief justice of Nigeria.... happy zoo escape Nigerians we matching to a greater day 1 Like 1 Share

I love Osinbajo. Buhari should remain where ever he is





https://belovedkonsult.com/foh-fortress-of-hope-educational-and-youth-development-foundation-scholarship/ Latest Scholarship (Ongoing)

OgatheTop:

Buhari is a very big fool

The story has nothing to do with Buhari, yet you just chose to insult the man for reasons best known to you; yet you wonder why your life is void and in disarray? The story has nothing to do with Buhari, yet you just chose to insult the man for reasons best known to you; yet you wonder why your life is void and in disarray? 3 Likes

AngelicBeing:

Good profile and he seems to be a no nonsense judge, l want to see him send more thieves both in the APC / PDP to jail beginning from Saraki , Amaechi etc and every corrupt politician who raped the commonwealth of Nigeria, we should build more prison houses to accommodate all these criminals in agbada both in Abuja and the 36 states of the federation. kudos to him Keep making yourself happy. No offense meant. Keep making yourself happy. No offense meant.

OgatheTop:

Buhari is a very big fool

You mean CAPITAL ONE. You mean CAPITAL ONE.

Osinbajo should just carry on.

PMB, thank you for the anti corruption fight. 2 Likes

...

No nosense man id say

Congratulations ur honour... Been a while i read something different here.

CEO1:

He made history in Nigeria on April 11, 2014 when he, alongside some of his colleagues, made a landmark pronouncement in the case of two Igbo women, Gladys Ada Ukeje and Maria Nweke, who argued that they should have equal access as men to the inheritance of their parents.



In Igbo culture, women had been disinherited for ages as a result of tradition.



The two women sued the men in their families – and finally got justice as the case moved from the lower to the highest courts in the land.



Wait, slow down, did you say the women got justice? as in an Igbo woman can now legally get inheritance from her father's house? 2 Likes









I just hope he will be able to sentence Nnamdi Kanu to death for treason.





1 Like

Polishing a coin

If we continue to do the right thing Nigeria will be great,Buhari is a monumental disaster to Nigeria's progress 1 Like 1 Share

May you never be corrupted..that is if u are not..

OgatheTop:

Buhari is a very big fool Brother, This is too much. Beg God for mercy

OgatheTop:

Buhari is a very big fool







stop insulting the presidiot of nigeria stop insulting the presidiot of nigeria

Ok nah

Congratulations My Lord continue to stand for the common man and God will see you through

Buhari can go and now die. My brother is now sweared in

I know you are corrupt but may the lord reduce your level of Corruption so that you can end well. Amen