



1. Warri: Warri is reputed as the capital of pidgin English in Nigeria and there’s word going around that pidgin English actually started there. We’re not sure of that but what we’re sure of is the fact that pidgin made in warri is a delight to other pidgin speakers throughout the country. Pidgin Englsh has eclipsed other languages such as Urhobo, Isoko, Ijaw, Itsekiri which are indigenous to Warri and it's environs.



2. Port-hacourt: It is not surprising that port-hacourt is in the number 2 position considering the fact that the state that houses the city is made up of several ethnic groups like the Ikwerres, Ijaws, Igbos, Ogonis and pidgin English is an easier way for a lot of people to communicate with one another.



3. Lagos: Lagos is reputed as one of the most cosmopolitan cities not just in Nigeria but Africa. Despite the fact that English is the predominant languages being used in the state of excellence, especially in official capacities, pidgin English is one way for the different ethnic groups that call Lagos home can effectively communicate to one another and is has arguable surpassed the ethnic Yoruba language in terms of use.



4. Benin: The ancient city of Benin just like it’s neighbour, Warri is a home of pidgin English and people who live in Benin speak it so well due to the convergence of different tribes in the ancient kingdom.



5. Yenagoa: The capital of Bayelsa state despite being an almost all Ijaw speaking is reputed as one of the places in Nigeria with a strong Pidgin English base. This may e unconnected with the fact that it is sandwiched by states with different ethnicities.



6. Abuja: Abuja represents the crème de la crème of Nigerian cities and despite how posh a lot of people tend to appear, you cannot take away pidgin English from a city that refers to itself as the city of unity. The city is represented by people from different backgrounds ranging from Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Efik/Ibibio, Igala, Egbira, Idoma and so on.



7. Calabar: The major language spoken in Calabar is efik but due to the fact that cross river state is a multi ethnic state, there;s an adoption of pidgin English by a lot of these people who live in Nigeria’s first capital city.



8. Asaba: Asaba has grown from a small Igbo town on the western side of the Niger to what is seeming as a conglomeration of not just Igbos from different parts but for people from different parts of Delta state who have to adopt pidgin English to be able to communicate effectively.



9. Ibadan: The reputed largest city in west Africa is a hub of modern day Yorubanism. It’s a city that reflects what the Yorubas have been able to do for themselves and this has attracted people from all over the country to add their flavour to the city. So, whenever you find yourself in Ibadan, apart from the dominant Yoruba language, you’ll see people communicating in urbanized pidgin English.



10. Owerri: Owerri, which is often reputed as the las vegas of Nigeria is a tourist hotbed for people from different parts of southern Nigeria who want to escape the busy life in places like Port-hacourt and Lagos and have a nice time in Owerri. It’s also the city that boasts of one of the largest number of tertiary schools in Nigeria and has attracted people from cosmopolitan backgrounds from all over the country, so it’s no surprise really that pidgin English is almost as common as Igbo language.





