In Nigeria's multi ethnic society, we have come to embrace pidgin English to be able to communicate effectively with one another. The use of pidgin in different Nigerian cities vary due to several variables. So, these are the cities in Nigeria wehre pidgin engish is most spoken.
1. Warri: Warri is reputed as the capital of pidgin English in Nigeria and there’s word going around that pidgin English actually started there. We’re not sure of that but what we’re sure of is the fact that pidgin made in warri is a delight to other pidgin speakers throughout the country. Pidgin Englsh has eclipsed other languages such as Urhobo, Isoko, Ijaw, Itsekiri which are indigenous to Warri and it's environs.
2. Port-hacourt: It is not surprising that port-hacourt is in the number 2 position considering the fact that the state that houses the city is made up of several ethnic groups like the Ikwerres, Ijaws, Igbos, Ogonis and pidgin English is an easier way for a lot of people to communicate with one another.
3. Lagos: Lagos is reputed as one of the most cosmopolitan cities not just in Nigeria but Africa. Despite the fact that English is the predominant languages being used in the state of excellence, especially in official capacities, pidgin English is one way for the different ethnic groups that call Lagos home can effectively communicate to one another and is has arguable surpassed the ethnic Yoruba language in terms of use.
4. Benin: The ancient city of Benin just like it’s neighbour, Warri is a home of pidgin English and people who live in Benin speak it so well due to the convergence of different tribes in the ancient kingdom.
5. Yenagoa: The capital of Bayelsa state despite being an almost all Ijaw speaking is reputed as one of the places in Nigeria with a strong Pidgin English base. This may e unconnected with the fact that it is sandwiched by states with different ethnicities.
6. Abuja: Abuja represents the crème de la crème of Nigerian cities and despite how posh a lot of people tend to appear, you cannot take away pidgin English from a city that refers to itself as the city of unity. The city is represented by people from different backgrounds ranging from Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Efik/Ibibio, Igala, Egbira, Idoma and so on.
7. Calabar: The major language spoken in Calabar is efik but due to the fact that cross river state is a multi ethnic state, there;s an adoption of pidgin English by a lot of these people who live in Nigeria’s first capital city.
8. Asaba: Asaba has grown from a small Igbo town on the western side of the Niger to what is seeming as a conglomeration of not just Igbos from different parts but for people from different parts of Delta state who have to adopt pidgin English to be able to communicate effectively.
9. Ibadan: The reputed largest city in west Africa is a hub of modern day Yorubanism. It’s a city that reflects what the Yorubas have been able to do for themselves and this has attracted people from all over the country to add their flavour to the city. So, whenever you find yourself in Ibadan, apart from the dominant Yoruba language, you’ll see people communicating in urbanized pidgin English.
10. Owerri: Owerri, which is often reputed as the las vegas of Nigeria is a tourist hotbed for people from different parts of southern Nigeria who want to escape the busy life in places like Port-hacourt and Lagos and have a nice time in Owerri. It’s also the city that boasts of one of the largest number of tertiary schools in Nigeria and has attracted people from cosmopolitan backgrounds from all over the country, so it’s no surprise really that pidgin English is almost as common as Igbo language.
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/top10-nigerian-cities-pidgin-english-spoken/
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by UnknownT: 6:54pm
All the cities in the south south. A small boy greeted me "Meigwo" some weeks back, I replied "Vrendo" and added "Mavo", he replied ," fine".
I asked him why he didn't reply me in urhobo, he said he can't, he understands little
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by folarinmiles(m): 6:58pm
What of maiduguri
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by Afam4eva(m): 7:02pm
UnknownT:Pidgin English is spoken in the south more than anywhere and it is more true in cities that are surrounded by people from different ethnicities. You noticed that Uyo did not make the list despite being in the south-south and i thik it's because it's not as cosmopolitan in nature like Warri, PH, Benin and co. Lagos is really an exception because it's the melting point for Nigerian from all over.
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by Heavance(m): 7:04pm
All cities in the south south occupy 1-9... Warri, Ughelli, Sapele, Asaba, full PH, Benin (B-side), Yenagoa....
Ibadan should stay out of that list, please, abeg, e jo, biko.
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by UnknownT: 7:21pm
Afam4eva:We are on the same page... There are cities he would have replaced Owerri and Ibadan with in my opinion. I know it has to do with different tribes (Warri comes to mind)
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by Pidgin2(f): 8:01pm
OP, remove Owerri and replace with Bayelsa, replace Ibadan with Ikom
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by Ovokoo: 8:10pm
Pidgin2:Bayelsa is not a city. Yenagoa is already on the list. As far as adding Iom goes, i restricted the list to major cities else about 5 towns in Delta state such as Ughelli, Sapele etc would have made the list. Ibadan and Owerri are really just there to make up the list.
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by Pidgin2(f): 8:32pm
Ovokoo:
What number is Yenagoa on the list?
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by Ovokoo: 8:40pm
Pidgin2:Number 5
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by Papykush: 9:49pm
Based on logistics, Pidgin should be one of our official languages in Nigeria but these Niggas are suffering from inferiority complex.
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by yomibelle(f): 9:49pm
Ibadan?
Pidgin?!
ah wud like to hear an ibadan person speak pidgin.
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by ChrisAirforce1(m): 9:49pm
Pidgin should be made our official language
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by seunny4lif(m): 9:49pm
Booked
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by BestHyper(m): 9:49pm
Lol Warri is the ancestor of pidgin English
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by Chidex2442(m): 9:49pm
I did not see ikom in the list....
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by tollytexy(m): 9:50pm
ENUGU
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by sotall(m): 9:50pm
From your list, if Warri should get number one spot for pidgin English in Nigeria, I don't see any reason Benin is not in number two.
All criteria that placed warri in number one, automatically places Benin in number two
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by Jacksparr0w127: 9:50pm
Ibadan?
I give up
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by Donald7610: 9:50pm
Pidgin is required when there mixed ethnic in an area
Just remove Ibadan
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by Ezedon(m): 9:51pm
Pidgin in owerri only exist in Campus hostels, so Owerri should be excluded
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by Bossontop(m): 9:51pm
Dis na thread about pidgin and i neva c any pidgin comment....na wa ooo
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by Built2last: 9:51pm
Most Igbos based in the east are not good with pidgin English.
I disagree with Owerri on the list
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by kjigga(m): 9:51pm
Worry no dey carry last
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by Oyind18: 9:51pm
Ovokoo, you be lawyer?
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by ricmx: 9:51pm
Oluyole pidgin.laughing in lagelu voice
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by yommyk222(m): 9:51pm
op Abeg come akwa ibom, ibeno LGA make you come her better Pidgin
check my signature it meant be helpful
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by aewhydot: 9:52pm
Op av u ever been 2 Lokoja?
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by Ovokoo: 9:52pm
Ezedon:This is exactly why it was included just to make up the numbers. Which major cities do you think can replace Owerri in the 10th position?
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by Cyriloha(m): 9:53pm
UnknownT:
Lol you go still tell him vrondee and added maluu
|Re: 10 Cities In Nigeria Where Pidgin English Is Most Spoken by repogirl(f): 9:53pm
OP, compared to other states in Nigeria, the southern states are the most pidgin speaking.
From Edo state down to Bayelsa, our Lingua na the very Pidgin language. I'm surprised Yenagoa no dey the list...Abi no be city again?
