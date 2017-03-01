₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by jonhemma11: 7:15pm On Mar 07
Actress Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama, who was awarded the Trailblazer Award at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has picked up her brand car from GAC Motors. She was also selected as the Toronto International Film Festival Rising Star for 2016. See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/photos-actress-somkele-idhalama.html?m=1
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by Skeendip: 7:16pm On Mar 07
HM!
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by Jozavic(m): 7:22pm On Mar 07
Clean ride.
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by Jackeeh(m): 7:38pm On Mar 07
Why gift someone what he or she already own or can afford? Mtchwwww
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by NwamaziNwaAro: 8:16pm On Mar 07
What was the criteria for her selection and subsequent winning abeg
Trailblazer Award indeed...when she has never acted a nude scene..
What trail did she blaze??
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:31pm On Mar 07
Cool
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by Mimienudles(f): 10:06am
Congratulobia!!!
Beautiful lady
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by Hitel: 10:07am
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by lmm4real: 10:07am
All this guys, every day endorsement for entertainers and zero endorsement for academic excellence.
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by kaykay1980: 10:07am
How did she win that clean ride? Was it based on cucumberization of her act.
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by Pavore9: 10:07am
Cool car.
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by Drabrah(m): 10:08am
& those dat bagged 1st class are receiving 20K
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by Mimienudles(f): 10:08am
Jackeeh:This pains me to the fullest. I take it as though they won't appreciate it as they can afford it with ease
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by Fapta(m): 10:08am
hmmmm
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by kalid01(m): 10:08am
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by Arewa12: 10:09am
Issoke
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by Mimienudles(f): 10:09am
Jackeeh:This pains me to the fullest. I take it as though they won't appreciate it as they can afford it with ease. But I can't change anything but congratulate her
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by Imoh555(m): 10:09am
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by praisekeyzz(m): 10:10am
God wen my own go come?
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by timbs001(m): 10:11am
NwamaziNwaAro:What a myopic way of thinking.
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by Buharimustgo: 10:11am
Recently anytime I hear actress, I know almost all of them are OLOSHI
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by BlackSharks: 10:12am
please y is her name inyama
just asking tho
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by sleeknick(m): 10:12am
see
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by pweshboi(m): 10:12am
NwamaziNwaAro:LOL.. U think she's like all those mumu, fame hungry and dirty girls that at the sound of ACTION!! Dem don pull cloth
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by henrydadon(m): 10:13am
they should have given her innoson motors..we should learn to support our own
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by martineverest(m): 10:14am
This lady's outfit at amvca was awesome
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by Nigerianinfobox(m): 10:19am
Congratulations sweet heart... More grace
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by Stanleyelege(m): 10:20am
I Was at d event and she was badly and seductively dressed . u need to see the kind Mumu gown she was wearing. Them tear d thing almost reach her private part.
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by saintmark88(m): 10:28am
lmm4real:
They entertain so they are famous pple like them, and brands can use their popularity and love to promote their products, so it's all biz....... Who know book know book for himself
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by smartty68: 10:34am
HMMM! The rich getting richer and the poor poorer! Naija enough already with this unnecessary spending on non-tangible things. The development of this country is not for the Government alone even our so called role models have a major role to play.
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by sakalisis(m): 10:37am
Giod
|Re: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama Receives Her AMVCA Car (Pics) by zinny377(f): 10:38am
Congratulations Somkele
