Actress Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama, who was awarded the Trailblazer Award at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) has picked up her brand car from GAC Motors. She was also selected as the Toronto International Film Festival Rising Star for 2016.

Clean ride.

Why gift someone what he or she already own or can afford? Mtchwwww 2 Likes





What was the criteria for her selection and subsequent winning abeg



Trailblazer Award indeed...when she has never acted a nude scene..



What was the criteria for her selection and subsequent winning abeg

Trailblazer Award indeed...when she has never acted a nude scene..

What trail did she blaze??

Beautiful lady







All this guys, every day endorsement for entertainers and zero endorsement for academic excellence. 7 Likes 1 Share

How did she win that clean ride? Was it based on cucumberization of her act. 2 Likes

Cool car.



& those dat bagged 1st class are receiving 20K

Why gift someone what he or she already own or can afford? Mtchwwww This pains me to the fullest. I take it as though they won't appreciate it as they can afford it with ease

This pains me to the fullest. I take it as though they won't appreciate it as they can afford it with ease. But I can't change anything but congratulate her

God wen my own go come? 1 Like

What a myopic way of thinking.

Recently anytime I hear actress, I know almost all of them are OLOSHI 1 Like

please y is her name inyama

please y is her name inyama

just asking tho

LOL.. U think she's like all those mumu, fame hungry and dirty girls that at the sound of ACTION!! Dem don pull cloth

they should have given her innoson motors..we should learn to support our own 1 Like

This lady's outfit at amvca was awesome 1 Like

Congratulations sweet heart... More grace

I Was at d event and she was badly and seductively dressed . u need to see the kind Mumu gown she was wearing. Them tear d thing almost reach her private part.

lmm4real:

All this guys, every day endorsement for entertainers and zero endorsement for academic excellence.

They entertain so they are famous pple like them, and brands can use their popularity and love to promote their products, so it's all biz....... Who know book know book for himself

HMMM! The rich getting richer and the poor poorer! Naija enough already with this unnecessary spending on non-tangible things. The development of this country is not for the Government alone even our so called role models have a major role to play.

