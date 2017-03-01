₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,908 members, 3,405,299 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 11:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" (24299 Views)
See The Epic Reply This Lady Got For Saying "Sex Shorter Than 2hrs Is A Quickie" / Ladies Can You Date A Guy Shorter Than You / Actress Adediwura Gold: I Once Had "Quickie" In Car (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 8:27pm
Pure savagery! Lol...
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/see-reply-twitter-user-got-for-saying.html
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:28pm
Chai
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by ruggedised: 8:29pm
look at her breast like my grand mum's own
70 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by Jacksparr0w127: 8:30pm
Hahahahah
3 Likes
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by midehi2(f): 8:30pm
2hrs! i wan die ni
7 Likes
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by Davash222(m): 8:31pm
2hours Quickie
Guys always want to stay close to God but girls be using us for sexx and other things and its not right.
92 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by AfroSamurai: 8:32pm
midehi2:How about 1 min? I believe you'll frown.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by ZarZar(f): 8:33pm
Good for her, ms boink boink the energizer sex bunny.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by Ighoga898(m): 8:33pm
I doubt 30 minutes is even possible without enhancements..
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by REIIGN(m): 8:35pm
Ighoga898:
Are you fvcking kidding me?
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by Young03: 8:35pm
Na mouth she dey make
i know her type
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by lirusehn: 8:39pm
Ighoga898:broh you are a joke
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by midehi2(f): 8:42pm
AfroSamurai:that might as well did nothing
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by kennygee(f): 8:43pm
Lord save them from Karashikas.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by Kdiva(f): 8:46pm
Ighoga898:
you're joking right?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by Ighoga898(m): 9:00pm
Kdiva:I'm serious
10 Likes
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by Ighoga898(m): 9:00pm
REIIGN:not at all.. I guess u should tell me how u re doing it.
4 Likes
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by REIIGN(m): 9:04pm
Ighoga898:
I think it came factory-fitted. I don't have to pull "special tricks" to make it work.
10 Likes
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by decatalyst(m): 9:13pm
See damning reply
The boobs are actually fast asleep for real
Nigerians got no chill!
3 Likes
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by SorftWerk(m): 9:18pm
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by Dildo(m): 9:29pm
Na her bf i dey pity.
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by idbami2(m): 9:44pm
Ile aye, Ile asan.. You go straff, yyou go tire.. Daht yyour breasts wey dem talk say don sleep go come get wrinkles..
3 Likes
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by babyfaceafrica: 9:45pm
Olosho....everywhere you go
2 Likes
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by Donald7610: 9:45pm
With monkey tail
I dey kampe
2 Likes
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by TINALETC3(f): 9:45pm
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by kjigga(m): 9:45pm
This is plain evil
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by AntiWailer: 9:45pm
2 hours ke.
That should be forex playboy you.
Na 3inches guy dey cause all those type of timeline.
1 Like
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by tollytexy(m): 9:46pm
she go fit do 4 somes then
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by pweshboi(m): 9:47pm
Ighoga898:Nigga, did u just say that?
4 Likes
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by slurryeye: 9:47pm
Epic reply
The sleeper boobs gal right now
32 Likes
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by Ezedon(m): 9:47pm
How much can she pay let me use magani and give her 5hrs hot s3x
|Re: Lady: 'Sex Shorter Than 2Hours Is A Quickie" by Coldfaya(m): 9:47pm
Somebody epp me with that picture screaming ashawooo biko
1 Like
Is It Right To Give A Lady Money After A Date? / 5 Ways Typical Nigerians Deal With Heartbreak / How Can I Scope A Lady The Very First Time I Meet Her On The Way:
Viewing this topic: OBANEB, Aristotle96(m), lilreese, faymouz(m), colormebad(m), cappyLEE200(m), dubearin(m), shakor400, Richpet85, expee06(m), Daddybright1986(m), Donbraye(m), Major0303(m), jessewagz, drkay(m), Auspharm(m), bodmas119(m), BIBILARY(m), Austindark(m), awolumate7, Googlersconcept(m), longerthroat(m), mackmanuel, darmhey(m), fabulousfortune(m), donwilz(m), Ayloaded04, teeboynaij, visacarina, pencil143(m), b0rn2fuck(m), ustavo(m), nicerichard05, kolaaderin, cigie(m), heatflux, islamics(m), egbusi1(m), oluwaseun8(m), Jafar777, sacramento1212, Scholes007(m), Filbenny, babadey(m), swalkphoe(m), Leebrown(m), Alezy(m), Lemmejoor, highrise07(m), doctorbabs(m), machuks45(m), Bravadyconcepts(m), Emperor119(m), Asomat, Isahalbash(m), xeighy(m), praisekeyzz(m), Fimbiology(m), latest90, charony(m), yankeezconcept, sirfemoz(m), Ewenla202, rawpadgin(m), ganasy, Pjelafe(m), akinlex(m), teedawson, axeman10(m), januzaj(m), specialmati(m), seunajia, glogirlie(f), mubalaita(m), just2endowed, anienge001, mylove4God(f), Dosmay(m), Rawshal, Pius252(m), Hoodfriend(m), Begino1, Arijude(m), 00Ademi(m), femorocafella, dammyblaze, omenka1, indomitable234, AYODEJI94(m), Donkunxex(m), davidif, ksstroud, bukason212(m), macdanny2000(m), millsak(m), nairaland20, chronique(m), mgbedianya(m), uzowulu8(m), ibnsodup, Inricash(m), victorazy(m), dozzynet(m), coded06(m), greatjoshy, aliyuabbaashiru(m), BistashNG, HAH, Snow5, chyckxx(m), NUELOJEI17, Chiefpriest, Excellent7(m), Appliedmaths(m), PheezyLee(m), ochuski(m), milvet(f), TheSPEAKER(m), xboi97, untildotcom, danny34(m), beatzone(m), badaoyeyemi(f), Nizguy(m), dandoya, menzo4u, Toluwarni(m), adeom141(m), Vonwadyre(f), Igwe2(m), Rio84(m), Nikapetrelli(f), JustGuy(m), stonemasonn(m), IGBOyoruHausa, Nunushokoto(m), PapaNnamdi, wizjaybee(m), changes29, Gluthatione, good4love, jabanz(m), Prosperous28(m), kmitty, Nmeliville(m), cooldragon, faruksolar1(m), Lazyreporta(m), Victorakats(m), farmer99, cutie88, Cokesboy, ElPhoche(m), degezal(m), HolarQD(m), lakesalauto, kingola111(m), Theben(m), Larryupsy, fistonati(m), YesNoMaybe, blkmum700, ziggy3579, Pitamack(m), modanwealth, Rzq4, Ezenwa11(m), Rickrux0, zabadii, DrAbbey1(m), chiMoni37(m), Dotman2210(m), dadaadec(m), alcuin(m), ebisazu(m), Emmydann(m), Emperormartin(m), 5p1naz(m), ideology(m), Bukad(m), kennyaca(m), Ochyglowsglows(f), Afu84(m), nerovito(m), isbish(m), moshino(m), ChuksManny, AZeD1(m) and 208 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24