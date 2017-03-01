₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by CEO1(m): 8:02am
According to the latest NOI poll, 50% of the Nigerians who participated in the survey believe that Osinbajo is doing a very good job as Acting President. The last time the presidential approval rating edged up to 50% was in February 2016, when it was 57%.
source:http://www.onenigeriablog.com/2017/03/poll-nigerians-rate-osinbajo-higher.html
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by izombie(m): 8:29am
Watch how they'll say its a nonsense vote. Zombies are just senseless
5 Likes
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by LAFO(f): 8:30am
Before nko?
1 Like
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by Qmerit(m): 8:44am
izombie:
Are "zombies" not for PMB/PYO anymore?
A ticket tied both of them and if PYO is working "Zombies " are happy more than any wailer(s), what if he was not doing his best since PMB left what would ve been ur WAILING SONGS by now?
You guys should be BOLD enough to say APC is changing games/working, cause when GEJ failed PDP was rejected not just him in federal level ok. This maybe logical for ur brain to comprehend!
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by easzypeaszy(m): 8:45am
In every area...spiritually, physically, mentally, academically, politically, economically, socially and verbally...
Buhari is a curse brought upon us by my Yoruba foolish brothers n Hausa goats
5 Likes
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:50am
Qmerit:BMC alert
#250,000 @ work
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by Qmerit(m): 8:55am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Is my mentioned fact(s) if yes? 250k is far too small for my work, it needs to be increased!
1 Like
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by tomakint: 10:01am
CROWNWEALTH019:What is it with this BMC, kindly tell me what it means jare
2 Likes
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:08am
tomakint:BUHARI MEDIA CENTER, they are paid 250k per month just to defend baba
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by tomakint: 10:32am
CROWNWEALTH019:
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by Papykush: 10:42am
Only a backward and an uneducated fellow will think buhari can ever do half of what Osibanjo has been doing just for a month
5 Likes
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by bedspread: 10:43am
ARE U SUPRISEDDDDDD??
EVEN PMB KNOWS THAT!
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by kolnel: 10:43am
Absolutely true
More hopes are raised now
Hope it lasts tho
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by Pavore9: 10:43am
That was expected
.
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by omonlaa: 10:43am
I don't really know if this is a hoax or not. Can someone please tell me what exactly Osinbajo has been doing Please.
1 Like
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by Angelinastto(f): 10:43am
None of them is really giving us the change we are requesting for but a cockroach is still bigger than a ant.
1 Like
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by babyfaceafrica: 10:43am
And so?...una sha won pit prof against pmb..una plan no fit work
2 Likes
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by amiibaby(f): 10:44am
Make una no put that man for trouble oooooooo
Before the almajiri president go northernize the vp office
Meanwhile
NEXT......
1 Like
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by GavelSlam: 10:44am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Say you are looking for work.
Spamming all the threads with BMC.
Your type would do the job for 50K.
1 Like
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by Earth2Metahuman: 10:44am
Divisive mumu polls
Osinbajo is simply carrying out buhari's vision when he's away. That's why he gave all credit to buhari. Pmb/pyo
Just gonna appeal to sensible yorubas. Don't let these flat headed ipork youth use you to cause division between buhari and osinbajo, they are the most treacherous being on earth. They will come back and blame you when poo hits the roof and act like they are never part of it.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by damton(m): 10:45am
Earth2Metahuman:
Bro. Don't mind them,
A lot of these people are simply confused.
Just of late, the ag. President mentioned that all he has been doing were simply carrying out the orders of the president.
Truth is, all this while you keep castigating the president, You are invariably berating the VP. as well.
They ran a joint ticket and are inseparable
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by lastmessenger: 10:45am
Papykush:tell me one special thing that osibanjo haa done that is so spectacular
3 Likes
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by burkingx: 10:46am
1 Like
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by pesinfada(m): 10:46am
Zombies food done ooo
1 Like
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by Qabt(m): 10:46am
It's what we can see..... It's the obvious
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by castel428: 10:46am
Npower Lagos needs to be probed for looting
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by NNVanguard(m): 10:47am
The clear difference between a less educated man and a man of great intelligence.
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by safetyInspector(m): 10:47am
Abeg help me ask them if form still dey available.
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by Earthkumy(m): 10:47am
Una no serious at all how you go compare NEPA bill and satificate . Don't you know the difference?
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by blackboy(m): 10:47am
The poll simply confirmed what is obvious. Much was expected from PMB. VP has shown positive signs
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by vedaxcool(m): 10:47am
Qmerit:
lol see schooling
2 Likes
|Re: NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari by Seenyo: 10:48am
Dem no dey tell blind man say rain dey fall!....buhari is a DISASTER!
I Wish osinBANDE had taken charge from inception...nig won't be in this mess.
