Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NOI POLL: Nigerians Rate Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari (3120 Views)

Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency / Nigerians Rate Buhari Poor In Economic Management – Vanguard Poll / Nigerians Rate Buhari High On Economy And Governance - Leadership Newspaper (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





source: According to the latest NOI poll, 50% of the Nigerians who participated in the survey believe that Osinbajo is doing a very good job as Acting President. The last time the presidential approval rating edged up to 50% was in February 2016, when it was 57%.source: http://www.onenigeriablog.com/2017/03/poll-nigerians-rate-osinbajo-higher.html

Watch how they'll say its a nonsense vote. Zombies are just senseless 5 Likes

Before nko? 1 Like

izombie:

Watch how they'll say its a nonsense vote. Zombies are just senseless

Are "zombies" not for PMB/PYO anymore?

A ticket tied both of them and if PYO is working "Zombies " are happy more than any wailer(s), what if he was not doing his best since PMB left what would ve been ur WAILING SONGS by now?

You guys should be BOLD enough to say APC is changing games/working, cause when GEJ failed PDP was rejected not just him in federal level ok. This maybe logical for ur brain to comprehend! Are "zombies" not for PMB/PYO anymore?A ticket tied both of them and if PYO is working "Zombies " are happy more than any wailer(s), what if he was not doing his best since PMB left what would ve been ur WAILING SONGS by now?You guys should be BOLD enough to say APC is changing games/working, cause when GEJ failed PDP was rejected not just him in federal level ok. This maybe logical for ur brain to comprehend! 10 Likes 2 Shares

In every area...spiritually, physically, mentally, academically, politically, economically, socially and verbally...



Buhari is a curse brought upon us by my Yoruba foolish brothers n Hausa goats 5 Likes

Qmerit:





Are "zombies" not for PMB/PYO?

A ticket tied both of them and if PYO is working "Zombies " are happy too, what if he was not doing his best since PMB left what would ve been ur WAILING SONGS by now? BMC alert



#250,000 @ work BMC alert#250,000 @ work 17 Likes 3 Shares

CROWNWEALTH019:



BMC alert



#250,000 @ work



Is my mentioned fact(s) if yes? 250k is far too small for my work, it needs to be increased! Is my mentioned fact(s) if yes? 250k is far too small for my work, it needs to be increased! 1 Like

CROWNWEALTH019:



BMC alert



#250,000 @ work What is it with this BMC, kindly tell me what it means jare What is it with this BMC, kindly tell me what it means jare 2 Likes

tomakint:



What is it with this BMC, kindly tell me what it means jare



BUHARI MEDIA CENTER, they are paid 250k per month just to defend baba BUHARI MEDIA CENTER, they are paid 250k per month just to defend baba 9 Likes 3 Shares

CROWNWEALTH019:



BUHARI MEDIA CENTER, they are paid 250k per month just to defend baba 6 Likes 1 Share

Only a backward and an uneducated fellow will think buhari can ever do half of what Osibanjo has been doing just for a month 5 Likes

ARE U SUPRISEDDDDDD??





EVEN PMB KNOWS THAT!

Absolutely true

More hopes are raised now

Hope it lasts tho

That was expected

.

Please. I don't really know if this is a hoax or not. Can someone please tell me what exactly Osinbajo has been doingPlease. 1 Like

None of them is really giving us the change we are requesting for but a cockroach is still bigger than a ant. 1 Like

And so?...una sha won pit prof against pmb..una plan no fit work 2 Likes

Make una no put that man for trouble oooooooo





Before the almajiri president go northernize the vp office











Meanwhile

















NEXT...... 1 Like

CROWNWEALTH019:



BMC alert



#250,000 @ work

Say you are looking for work.



Spamming all the threads with BMC.



Your type would do the job for 50K. Say you are looking for work.Spamming all the threads with BMC.Your type would do the job for 50K. 1 Like

Divisive mumu polls



Osinbajo is simply carrying out buhari's vision when he's away. That's why he gave all credit to buhari. Pmb/pyo



Just gonna appeal to sensible yorubas. Don't let these flat headed ipork youth use you to cause division between buhari and osinbajo, they are the most treacherous being on earth. They will come back and blame you when poo hits the roof and act like they are never part of it. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Earth2Metahuman:

Divisive mumu polls

Bro. Don't mind them,



A lot of these people are simply confused.



Just of late, the ag. President mentioned that all he has been doing were simply carrying out the orders of the president.



Truth is, all this while you keep castigating the president, You are invariably berating the VP. as well.



They ran a joint ticket and are inseparable Bro. Don't mind them,A lot of these people are simply confused.Just of late, the ag. President mentioned that all he has been doing were simply carrying out the orders of the president.Truth is, all this while you keep castigating the president, You are invariably berating the VP. as well.They ran a joint ticket and are inseparable 3 Likes 1 Share

Papykush:

Only a backward and an uneducated fellow will think buhari can ever do half of what Osibanjo has been doing just for a month tell me one special thing that osibanjo haa done that is so spectacular tell me one special thing that osibanjo haa done that is so spectacular 3 Likes

1 Like

Zombies food done ooo 1 Like

It's what we can see..... It's the obvious

Npower Lagos needs to be probed for looting

The clear difference between a less educated man and a man of great intelligence.





CROWNWEALTH019:



BUHARI MEDIA CENTER, they are paid 250k per month just to defend baba Abeg help me ask them if form still dey available.

Una no serious at all how you go compare NEPA bill and satificate . Don't you know the difference?

The poll simply confirmed what is obvious. Much was expected from PMB. VP has shown positive signs

Qmerit:





Are "zombies" not for PMB/PYO anymore?

A ticket tied both of them and if PYO is working "Zombies " are happy more than any wailer(s), what if he was not doing his best since PMB left what would ve been ur WAILING SONGS by now?

You guys should be BOLD enough to say APC is changing games/working, cause when GEJ failed PDP was rejected not just him in federal level ok. This maybe logical for ur brain to comprehend!

lol see schooling lol see schooling 2 Likes