₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,975 members, 3,390,956 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 11:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency (4769 Views)
Militants Disown Elders’ Meeting With Buhari, Want Ex-Agitators To Lead Dialogue / Senators’ Allowances Nine Times Higher Than Basic Pay....punch Newspaper / Report Any Filling Station Selling Higher Than 87# (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by omenkaLives: 5:43am
By Levinus Nwabughiogu
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/performance-rating-osinbajo-higher-buhari-want-cause-division-government-presidency/
Mynd44, i see you're up already. Please make sure to inform Lalasticlala when he wakes up that he's got work to do here. Thanks.
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by madridguy(m): 5:44am
The Presidency need to throw-away their face and let the opposition continuing making irrelevant noises. At first they credited the past administration with any positive result of the present administration and now trying hard with Professor Osibanjo just to score cheap political relevance.
Let them say.
Get well soon President Buhari
Fire on Professor Osibanjo
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by omenkaLives: 5:49am
Thank God these guys have finally done what we've been expecting them to do. This has been what ive kept on saying here and cautioning progressives against. All this comparism is baseless and is meant for nothing more than to drive a wedge between supporters of this presidency and the party.
We see through all your trick enemies of state, and you are making no progress with that anytime soon. You can keep the nonsense between you and your blothers as they keep comparing which state is best among your five villages.
5 Likes
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by GameGod(m): 5:51am
Coming from LiePod sympathetic site, so no yewt can come here wailing "Lagos-Ibadan" nonsense.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by Oladimejyy(m): 5:51am
1 Like
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by pressplay411(m): 5:52am
Would you prefer we call a Spade cutlery? The man has achieved in 2 weeks what Buhari couldn't achieve in 2 years.
61 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by Aufbauh(m): 5:52am
I call them the Pharisees and Sadducees'... Their hypocrisy and mischief stinks to high heaven.
My question to them is that; Is Osinbajo not to part of the "Satanic Islamic party" the APC they've detest? They should better look for Shekau to support.
This sudden mischievous support is probably coming on the heels of a failed attempt to support Donald Okechuku Trump.
7 Likes
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by omenkaLives: 5:53am
GameGod:Why i prefer bringing such news from the paper; that way, they choke on trying to wail about the source.
4 Likes
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by sarrki(m): 5:55am
I have said it from the beginning that they want to cause animosity
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by GreenMavro: 6:04am
Its the obvious.... even FIFA can't deny it in dia ranking!
7 Likes
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by omenkaLives: 6:13am
Aufbauh:Adah'am, you are wise.
2 Likes
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by Bossontop(m): 6:14am
Its jus simply calling a spade a spade.....dazzall
3 Likes
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by rawpadgin(m): 6:17am
but it's glaring for all to see na
Oga ex pastor has visited us in Niger delta twice while his Oga @ the top is scared to visit the region that's responsible for for the nation
24 Likes
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by Amarabae(f): 6:20am
What exactly has osibanjo done differently? Just a little initial gra gra. I can't be deceived by that.
Both buhari and osibanjo are birds of the same feather.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by Kondomatic(m): 6:26am
Osibanjo is our president even though he hasn't done much differently. GEJ did same when he was targeting YARADUA's seat and we know how it ended. Osibanjo is doing indirect campaign just in case.
4 Likes
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by Omagago(m): 6:52am
My take
1 Like
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by Babacele: 6:54am
It pains liepobs to their marrows to attribute anything positive to the man Nigerians elected to take over from their ineffectual helo. So they can, in their hate filled stewpid minds, fight God if He blesses Buhari's efforts; attributes any undeniable APC success to anybody but Buhali and at the same time blame him for any flaw even if the seed was sown by their Helo. confused haters praying silently for something to ' happen' to PMB so that the country can be in crisis : their greatest wish. God pass una.
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by ImperialYoruba: 6:55am
Abi this special adviser no well?
Na we vote them in and we should be commended for giving feedback to hint the direction we want government to head.
They should take the feedback in good light and adjust accordingly. The VP is a better performer than his boss, there is nothing wrong sharing that truth.
2 Likes
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by ogawisdom(m): 6:56am
Osibanjo all d way
Buhari can go and D**
11 Likes
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by menxer(m): 6:58am
pressplay411:
... And by extension, what your hero couldn't in 6 years.
At the end of the day it's PMB's administration that achieved all that.
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by pressplay411(m): 7:02am
menxer:
Point of correction. I'm a proponent of good change. Not a wailer. You'll be blind to still be partisan with the state of the economy.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by Firefire(m): 7:06am
God bless 'Pastor Prof. Osinbajo, Mallam Alh. Buhary, please get well soon, but don't think of returning immediately, you need plenty of rest at your old age (83).
God bless Nigeria.
Shalom!
8 Likes
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by sanandreas(m): 7:09am
The incompetency of Buhari is glaring for us to see. Let osibanjo unify the country and contribute his own quota to our mother land.
6 Likes
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by menxer(m): 7:11am
pressplay411:
And the only change you can see is difference between the members of a team and not the same goal towards which they are playing.
You are equally blind not to see that there is always a time lapse between planting and harvest.
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by omenkaLives: 8:52am
Lalasticlala, Mynd44, i bet you guys missed this thread.
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by Realdeals(m): 8:57am
Prof Osinbajo should condemn those comment publicly, that would shut them off.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by Funlordmaniac(m): 9:30am
The only people who have anything to gain from any sort of clap trap division tactics being employed on the current administration's efforts to revamp the nation are:
1: Corrupt bastards and former leaders who have stolen the nation blind and don't want to atone for their sins!
2: frustrated old pdp miscreants who are still pained at losing out in the last elections and with that also losing on the right to loot the treasury at will and are willing to do everything under the sun to stop their parties ongoing implosion while also hoping to gain political relevance once more!
3: hopeless offline and online ipob bastards who have neither the tact, temerity, composure, unity, deductive reasoning, war chests, class, wits, academicians, role models, focus, organs of media or even the most basic understanding of their immediate past which they could have as well looked to in order to chart a way forward for their own future!
Quote me with afonjeezy, gambari, slave or any other of the regular off topic _dunce induced trash and get served with the kind of bone shattering e slaps that would make even seun need to apologize to you for receiving on his forum
1 Like
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by Nukualofa: 9:32am
omenkaLives:Trash as usual. Osibanjo is better than that log of wood in London
8 Likes
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by Nukualofa: 9:34am
omenkaLives:This thread has hit FP since on Sunday. Mynd44 this thread shouldn't be allowed to continue
3 Likes
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by Nukualofa: 9:37am
omenkaLives:May your life be run the way Buhari ran this Nigeria economy down. Say Amen
9 Likes
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by ificatchmodeh: 9:48am
madridguy:
You're a two faced human. You're one of those Osibanjo media propagandists.
2 Likes
|Re: Those Rating Osinbajo Higher Than Buhari Want To Cause Division - Presidency by madridguy(m): 9:50am
Evidence?
ificatchmodeh:
1 Like
Tompolo finally accept presidential amnesty offer. / Gmb Rebranded!!!!!!! (Pics) / This Picture Proves That President Buhari Is A Master Of Deceit
Viewing this topic: Mekuslala(m), Amebo1(m), lkdolz(m), umehogagbo(m), Koko50(m), banty, harcole, Sunnie7777, Samanza89(m), Ace16(m), Bhol28, ilyasom, Godemcee(m), willyede(m), kisszhira, Godwithme01, mojojesu94, jaz(m), obamma, baysol, DjAndroid, kunlexy1759(m), folly22(f), apikipiki1(m), bamosagie(m), IfyAwazie(f), chubbyG(m), tundejoseph4(m), kolaxed98(m), Castroii(m), joshing(m), tdayof(m), Intrepid01(m), benbella, charlove(m), Israelconcepts, shayhune, Agwoden(m), sdkalu, indianacole, wisehuman156(m), doris4u(f), Omalady, amicdan(m), torqque7(m), Osama10(m), Ngokafor, tyson99(m), iamhorny(m), evansjeff and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20