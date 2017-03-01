₦airaland Forum

Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:33am
Pictured is a power woman who gladly drives a Dongote truck in the northern part of Nigeria. The woman simply identified Ms. Halima -was pictured by a surprised Nigerian while discharging her duty. According to Aminiya who shared this, Ms Halima has an assistant driver (pictured below) who helps her whenever she feels tired or sleepy....

Photo-credit; Aminiya

Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by osizi06(m): 9:34am
nice meeting you mam. What do u transport? Rice or cement

Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by midehi2(f): 9:35am
I can drive that too grin

Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by emmabest2000(m): 9:37am
midehi2:
I can drive that too grin


What men can do , women can do it better !



Not surprise because .....

Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by ubadidi: 9:37am
dont be deceived... she's not driving it happily, she wishes to be in a better place

Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by xynerise(m): 9:37am
Good luck ma....and don't kill anyone.... lipsrsealed
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by amiibaby(f): 9:38am
What a man can do a woman can do it



Even better



Next
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by princechiemekam: 9:38am
Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by JideAmuGiaka: 9:38am
You didn't tell us how many Nigerians she have killed.
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by obembet(m): 9:38am
What a man can do, a woman can do beta



Abeg when is Arsenal and Bayern Munich match now... Mean 2nd UCL?
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by Lilimax(f): 9:38am
ubadidi:
dont be deceived... she's not driving it happily, she wishes to be in a better place
undecided
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by ammyluv2002(f): 9:38am
She get mind oh! Kudos to her
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by philchudi: 9:38am
Use
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by idbami2(m): 9:38am
I never believe angry
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by Jainine(f): 9:38am
Just me? Or the guy in front of the truck looks like AY. lipsrsealed
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by burkingx: 9:39am
cheesy
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by jeromzy(m): 9:39am
midehi2:
I can drive that too grin
hahahhahahaha,my sister,no go kill people and yourself o,trailer no be same with keke napep
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by Lilimax(f): 9:39am
How come Sharia law in the State did not catch her. embarassed
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by funkyibodude(m): 9:39am
If I hear she dey drive that truck tongue
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by Dumba088(m): 9:40am
Can't believe it, is she not suppose to be in the kitchen and oza room any way happy women's day

Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by BestHyper(m): 9:40am
Nothing is there shaaa smiley
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by Lagbaja01(m): 9:40am
wow! being a man, I have to drive something bigger..like train.
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by jegz25(m): 9:41am
for northern nija chaiii

Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by Ekakamba: 9:41am
midehi2:
I can drive that too grin
You can also drive it 'crazy'. grin
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by kerryjossy(f): 9:42am
Striving to survive. I wish her well. Some men will still come here to say all sorts of things about her.

#WomenWorking
#WomenExcel
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by JideAmuGiaka: 9:42am
midehi2:
I can drive that too grin
It is on the road that she is driving it not on the bed.
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by jamex93(m): 9:43am
what a man can does
a woman can did

Lolx
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by Lakebeyin: 9:45am
Tho she's hardworking, but she gatz do it bcus no work. Those Olosho and oskambo should learn from her.

Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by UTEWUOJO: 9:47am
Na truck driver clean like this?
Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by ahamonyeka(m): 9:48am
How sure it is. This one wey dress like person wey wan go traditional marriage.

