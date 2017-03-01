Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos (14568 Views)

Photo-credit; Aminiya Pictured is a power woman who gladly drives a Dongote truck in the northern part of Nigeria. The woman simply identified Ms. Halima -was pictured by a surprised Nigerian while discharging her duty. According to Aminiya who shared this, Ms Halima has an assistant driver (pictured below) who helps her whenever she feels tired or sleepy....Photo-credit; Aminiya 1 Like 1 Share

nice meeting you mam. What do u transport? Rice or cement 8 Likes 1 Share

I can drive that too 1 Like

What men can do , women can do it better !







Not surprise because ..... What men can do , women can do it better !Not surprise because ..... 21 Likes 3 Shares

dont be deceived... she's not driving it happily, she wishes to be in a better place 3 Likes

Good luck ma....and don't kill anyone....

What a man can do a woman can do it







Even better







Next

You didn't tell us how many Nigerians she have killed.

What a man can do, a woman can do beta







She get mind oh! Kudos to her

Use

I never believe

Just me? Or the guy in front of the truck looks like AY.

How come Sharia law in the State did not catch her.

If I hear she dey drive that truck

Can't believe it, is she not suppose to be in the kitchen and oza room any way happy women's day 1 Like

Nothing is there shaaa

wow! being a man, I have to drive something bigger..like train.

for northern nija chaiii 1 Like

Striving to survive. I wish her well. Some men will still come here to say all sorts of things about her.



#WomenWorking

#WomenExcel

what a man can does

a woman can did



Tho she's hardworking, but she gatz do it bcus no work. Those Olosho and oskambo should learn from her. 1 Like

Na truck driver clean like this?