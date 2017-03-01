₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:33am
Pictured is a power woman who gladly drives a Dongote truck in the northern part of Nigeria. The woman simply identified Ms. Halima -was pictured by a surprised Nigerian while discharging her duty. According to Aminiya who shared this, Ms Halima has an assistant driver (pictured below) who helps her whenever she feels tired or sleepy....
Photo-credit; Aminiya
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by osizi06(m): 9:34am
nice meeting you mam. What do u transport? Rice or cement
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by midehi2(f): 9:35am
I can drive that too
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by emmabest2000(m): 9:37am
midehi2:
What men can do , women can do it better !
Not surprise because .....
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by ubadidi: 9:37am
dont be deceived... she's not driving it happily, she wishes to be in a better place
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by xynerise(m): 9:37am
Good luck ma....and don't kill anyone....
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by amiibaby(f): 9:38am
What a man can do a woman can do it
Even better
Next
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by princechiemekam: 9:38am
Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by JideAmuGiaka: 9:38am
You didn't tell us how many Nigerians she have killed.
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by obembet(m): 9:38am
What a man can do, a woman can do beta
Abeg when is Arsenal and Bayern Munich match now... Mean 2nd UCL?
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by Lilimax(f): 9:38am
ubadidi:
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by ammyluv2002(f): 9:38am
She get mind oh! Kudos to her
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by philchudi: 9:38am
Use
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by idbami2(m): 9:38am
I never believe
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by Jainine(f): 9:38am
Just me? Or the guy in front of the truck looks like AY.
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by burkingx: 9:39am
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by jeromzy(m): 9:39am
midehi2:hahahhahahaha,my sister,no go kill people and yourself o,trailer no be same with keke napep
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by Lilimax(f): 9:39am
How come Sharia law in the State did not catch her.
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by funkyibodude(m): 9:39am
If I hear she dey drive that truck
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by Dumba088(m): 9:40am
Can't believe it, is she not suppose to be in the kitchen and oza room any way happy women's day
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by BestHyper(m): 9:40am
Nothing is there shaaa
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by Lagbaja01(m): 9:40am
wow! being a man, I have to drive something bigger..like train.
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by jegz25(m): 9:41am
for northern nija chaiii
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by Ekakamba: 9:41am
midehi2:You can also drive it 'crazy'.
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by kerryjossy(f): 9:42am
Striving to survive. I wish her well. Some men will still come here to say all sorts of things about her.
#WomenWorking
#WomenExcel
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by JideAmuGiaka: 9:42am
midehi2:It is on the road that she is driving it not on the bed.
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by jamex93(m): 9:43am
what a man can does
a woman can did
Lolx
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by Lakebeyin: 9:45am
Tho she's hardworking, but she gatz do it bcus no work. Those Olosho and oskambo should learn from her.
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by UTEWUOJO: 9:47am
Na truck driver clean like this?
|Re: Woman Who Happily Drives A Dangote Truck In The North. Photos by ahamonyeka(m): 9:48am
How sure it is. This one wey dress like person wey wan go traditional marriage.
