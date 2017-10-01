



'WHAT A MAN CAN DO, A WOMAN CAN DO IT BETTER'



Here is Mrs. Josephine. She is a luxurious Bus Driver for God Is Great Motors (GUO), running from Lagos to Ghana. She drives 15 hours from Lagos Nigeria to Accra Ghana and drives another 15 hours back the next day.



She drives so carefully that all her passengers shower her with praises. She treats all her passengers as ONE family.



When she gets to the borders, all the Immigration and custom officers all smile and compliment her because she does what many women cannot do.



In this time of recession, many women would have taken into prostitution, sell their body for money. But this woman stood her ground as a strong woman. She has proved herself beyond reasonable doubt. No wonder the GUO company employed her as one of their Best Drivers.



We must appreciate good women especially when they are alive. She is a good woman worth celebrating'.





Source: As shared by Ukre.....'WHAT A MAN CAN DO, A WOMAN CAN DO IT BETTER'Here is Mrs. Josephine. She is a luxurious Bus Driver for God Is Great Motors (GUO), running from Lagos to Ghana. She drives 15 hours from Lagos Nigeria to Accra Ghana and drives another 15 hours back the next day.She drives so carefully that all her passengers shower her with praises. She treats all her passengers as ONE family.When she gets to the borders, all the Immigration and custom officers all smile and compliment her because she does what many women cannot do.In this time of recession, many women would have taken into prostitution, sell their body for money. But this woman stood her ground as a strong woman. She has proved herself beyond reasonable doubt. No wonder the GUO company employed her as one of their Best Drivers.We must appreciate good women especially when they are alive. She is a good woman worth celebrating'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/see-how-this-lady-makes-moneyphotos.html?m=1 3 Likes 1 Share