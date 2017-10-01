₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by stephenduru: 2:12pm
As shared by Ukre.....
'WHAT A MAN CAN DO, A WOMAN CAN DO IT BETTER'
Here is Mrs. Josephine. She is a luxurious Bus Driver for God Is Great Motors (GUO), running from Lagos to Ghana. She drives 15 hours from Lagos Nigeria to Accra Ghana and drives another 15 hours back the next day.
She drives so carefully that all her passengers shower her with praises. She treats all her passengers as ONE family.
When she gets to the borders, all the Immigration and custom officers all smile and compliment her because she does what many women cannot do.
In this time of recession, many women would have taken into prostitution, sell their body for money. But this woman stood her ground as a strong woman. She has proved herself beyond reasonable doubt. No wonder the GUO company employed her as one of their Best Drivers.
We must appreciate good women especially when they are alive. She is a good woman worth celebrating'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/see-how-this-lady-makes-moneyphotos.html?m=1
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by stephenduru: 2:13pm
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by stephenduru: 2:14pm
stephenduru:more
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by WeNoGoDie: 2:20pm
She has my deep respect.
But can I be at ease when a woman is driving a heavy duty vehicle?
I don't want to be honest with the answer cos I don't want to discourage the brave women.
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by xreal: 2:21pm
She looks masculine.
The person above me describes this type of bus as a 'heavy duty vehicle'; not knowing the type of HiTech hydraulics, power steering, breaking system and co on such bus.
This is not a 1970 Toyota Liteace bus.
Anyway, carry face...I wan throway salute for her.
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 2:26pm
BUT MANY NIGERIA LADIES ARE SITTING WAITING FOR ONE MUGU TO MILK DRY AND RUN AWAY.
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by abdelrahman: 2:28pm
Great woman,God bless you,slay queens are fools!
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 2:35pm
abdelrahman:You took the words out of my mouth, the silly ones are on facebook slaying.
She's really trying, on the road for 30hours in two days.
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by Rinsola32(f): 3:04pm
Respect to all the hardworking ladies.
More money in our account.
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by dan9ice(m): 3:46pm
Woman in man form... I didnt min the physical structure
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:17pm
Nice but her face doesn't look like some one who is friendly like Op said...... Ghana dey use coins??
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by kay29000(m): 5:17pm
I respect hardworking women. But I don't know about a woman driving a bus long distance though. Too much stress... You can see she is already looking masculine.
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by saraki2019(m): 5:17pm
this isvery good
where are the femmmisnist
gender equality is not only in office or political work
let them become truck pushers, tanker drivers roadside mechanics like men
if they want us to take them serious
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 5:18pm
See don dey turn man sef..I no go surprise if she dey earn pass bankers .
30hrs straight up no bean. Me wey be say to drive for 1hr sef hard me sometimes
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by tyanan: 5:18pm
African women are strong
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:19pm
Interesting lady
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by jovialebony(f): 5:19pm
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by Guyman02: 5:19pm
D
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by Kimy97(f): 5:19pm
Strong woman
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:19pm
tyanan:
strong for mouth
Go see white woman wey be explorers travel from one continent to another and living in jungles
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by Brillantman: 5:20pm
Wow, this is the real woman not woeman
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by Flashh: 5:21pm
No big deal. Thousands of men do more than that.
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by Keneking: 5:21pm
Maybe na retired captain for Ghana military
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:22pm
Her husband go fear am like...
|Re: Married Woman Who Drives GUO Luxurious Bus From Lagos To Ghana (Photos) by juwoonn(m): 5:23pm
Abeg check am well, perhaps she is a man
